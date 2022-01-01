Earthbar imageView gallery

Earthbar Ocean Ave

396 Reviews

$$

1447 Ocean Ave

Suite 100

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Popular Items

Acai Bowl
Chai
Bird Bowl

Bowls

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$12.95

Earthbar’s signature offering of organic açaí blended with banana and hemp milk (chocolate or vanilla), topped with fresh banana, strawberry & granola. Large is 32 oz.

Bird Bowl

Bird Bowl

$13.25

Acai, blueberries, banana,hemp milk. The base is topped with granola, almond butter, seasonal fruit,goji berries, coconut, cinnamon and cocoa nibs

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.95

Avocado, baby tomatoes, local salad greens, creamy vegan cashew dressing & pink peppercorn

Lavendar Ricotta Toast

Lavendar Ricotta Toast

$14.95

Lavender & honey infused ricotta, seasonal fresh fruit, jam & fresh basil.

Coffee+

Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chai

$5.00

Espresso Shot

$3.75

Laird Latte

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Original Optimized Latte

$5.00

Premium espresso coffee with Laird Superfood Original Creamer

Renude Chagaccino

$7.50

Chaga, Cacao, Cinnamon, Vanilla, and Monk Fruit.

Renude Horchata

$7.50

Turmeric Golden Milk

$5.00

Laird Superfood Turmeric Creamer and Hot Water

Turmeric Optimized Latte

$5.00

Premium Espresso Coffee with Laird Superfood Turmeric Creamer

Unsweetned Optimized Latte

$5.00

Premium Espresso Coffee with Laird Superfood Unsweetened Creamer

Cookies, Snacks & Bars

Bulletproof Collagen Protein Cafe Latte

Bulletproof Collagen Protein Cafe Latte

$7.49
Epic Bar Bacon,Pork & Egg Yolks

Epic Bar Bacon,Pork & Egg Yolks

$3.00

Epic Bar Beef

$3.00
Epic Bar Wild Boar

Epic Bar Wild Boar

$3.00
Honey Mamas CoCoNoNut Bar

Honey Mamas CoCoNoNut Bar

$5.99
Honey Mamas Lavender Red Rose Bar

Honey Mamas Lavender Red Rose Bar

$5.99
Honey Mamas Nibs & Coffee Bar

Honey Mamas Nibs & Coffee Bar

$5.99
Honey Mamas Peruvian Raw Bar

Honey Mamas Peruvian Raw Bar

$5.99
Papa Steve Dark Chocolate Coconut

Papa Steve Dark Chocolate Coconut

$3.99
RXBAR Blueberry

RXBAR Blueberry

$3.25
RXBAR Vanilla Almond

RXBAR Vanilla Almond

$3.25
ThinkThin Brownie Crunch Protein Bar

ThinkThin Brownie Crunch Protein Bar

$3.49

Ingredients: Protein Blend (Soy Protein Isolate, Calcium Caseinate, Whey Protein Isolate), Maltitol Syrup, Vegetable Glycerin, Water, Almond Butter, Cocoa Butter, Alkalized Cocoa, Chocolate, SUnflower Oil, Lecithin, Sodium, Caseinate,Natural Flavor, Tapiocha Starch, Milk Fat, Salt.

Grab and Go Drinks

Badoit Water

Badoit Water

$5.00

Budda Brain Berry

$6.00

Budda Brain Grapefruit

$6.00
Divinia Water

Divinia Water

$4.00

H20 Rose Water - Mango

$2.50

H2O Rose Water - Apple

$2.50
Little West Celery

Little West Celery

$7.50

Ingredients: Celery, Lemon & Pink Himalayan Salt

Little West Detox Greens

Little West Detox Greens

$7.50

Ingredients: Coconut H2O, Cucumber, Celery, Kale, Fennel, Parsley, Lemon, E3 Live & Spirulina

Little West Fireball

Little West Fireball

$7.50

Ingredients: Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne, Lemon & Cracked Pepper

Little West Go Big

Little West Go Big

$7.50

Ingredients: Beet, Kale, Carrot, Apple, Wheatgrass Lemon & Ginger

Little West Orange

Little West Orange

$7.50

Ingredients: Just Oranges

Ready Protein Water

$2.95
Taika Macadamia Latte

Taika Macadamia Latte

$6.50
Taika Oat Milk Latte

Taika Oat Milk Latte

$6.50
Tynant Water

Tynant Water

$5.00
Voss Water

Voss Water

$5.00

Pastries

Muffin

$3.95

Pain au Chocolat

$3.25

Almond Croissant

$3.25

Tartlet

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1447 Ocean Ave, Suite 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Directions

