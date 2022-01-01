Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ebb & Flow Bakery

24 Reviews

159 Bridge Park Drive

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Italian Sub

Bakery Items

key lime tart with a graham cracker crust and topped with a Swiss meringue.
Baguette

Baguette

$4.50Out of stock

Baked daily

Bistro Spinach & Feta

Bistro Spinach & Feta

$6.50

Spinach & Feta cheese wrapped in puff pastry

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

buttery, flaky croissant filled with chocolate, baked fresh everyday.

Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00Out of stock

baked fresh everyday

Cookie

Cookie

$3.50

our cookies baked on the premises and made from scratch

Croissant (Plain)

Croissant (Plain)

$4.00

buttery and flaky baked fresh everyday

Cupcake

Cupcake

$3.50

Choose from chocolate or vanilla.

Tea Cookie

Tea Cookie

$1.50

delicate, melt in your cookie, includes walnuts and covered with confectionary sugar.

Breakfast - Available All Day

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$8.00

egg & chives omelet

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$7.00

egg omelette with Swiss cheese and chives on a plain croissant.

Egg Whites & Spinach

Egg Whites & Spinach

$7.00Out of stock

egg white omelette with spinach on a plain croissant.

Ham & Swiss Cheese

$8.00

ham & swiss cheese breakfast sandwich

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine lettuce, homemade croutons

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$17.00

grilled herb chicken, romaine lettuce, homemade croutons

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

crispy applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Caprese

$10.00Out of stock

fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, basil, fig balsamic

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00Out of stock
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Smoked Gouda, Swiss Cheese, butter

Ham & Swiss Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Swiss Cheese Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

French ham, Swiss cheese

Hot Dog & Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Hot Dog No Fries

$7.00Out of stock
Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$12.00

Genoa salami, capitol, ham, provolone cheese, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, olive oil, vinegar

Roast Beef & Brie

$15.00

caramelized onion, horseradish cream

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$9.00

red onion, celery, lemon, Dijon mustard, oregano, mayo

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

smoked turkey breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli

Turkey Provolone Sandwich

Turkey Provolone Sandwich

$12.00

smoked turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Beers - Must be 21 to purchase.

Angry Orchard Cider

Angry Orchard Cider

$7.00

crisp and refreshing.

Brooklyn Lager (Bottle)

Brooklyn Lager (Bottle)

$7.00

unites the flavors of toffee, toast, and caramel with a dry-hopped aroma full of grapefruit, flowers, and pine.

Corona (Bottle)

Corona (Bottle)

$7.00

is a pale lager produced by a Mexican brewery. Commonly served with a wedge of lime or lemon in the neck of the bottle to add tartness and flavor.

Lagunitas IPA (Bottle)

Lagunitas IPA (Bottle)

$8.00

is an easy-drinking IPA with a dark orange-gold body, a long-lasting head, and a full-bodied sweet hops aroma.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood cafe serving coffee, pastries and lite bites. Come in and enjoy!

159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn, NY 11201

