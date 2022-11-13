A map showing the location of Ebeneezer 1901 Russellville RoadView gallery

Ebeneezer 1901 Russellville Road

1901 Russellville Road

Plum Springs, KY 42101

Order Again

Chow Mai Fun

42 (CMF) Vegetable

$8.95

43 (CMF) Pork

$9.65

44 (CMF) Shrimp

$10.25

45 (CMF) Combinations

$10.65

46 (CMF) Singapore Style

$9.65

43 (CMF) Chicken

$9.65

Chicken

C1. Chicken w/ mixed vegetables

$7.45+

C2. With broccoli

$7.45+

C3. Chinese vegetable

$7.45+

C4. Cashew nuts

$7.45+

C5. Snow peas

$7.45+

C6. Kung bo chicken

$7.45+

C7. Mongolian

$7.45+

C8. Hunan

$7.45+

C9. Szechuan

$7.45+

C10. Indian

$7.45+

C11. Hot & Spicy

$7.45+

C12. Chicken garlic sauce

$7.45+

C13. Moo goo gai pan

$7.45+

Sea Food

S1. Spicy mix seafood

$14.00

S2. Spicy mussels

$14.00

S3. Seafood delight

$14.50

Shrimp

30 Shrimp w.Cashew Nuts

$8.35+

31 Shrimp W.Lobster Sauce

$8.35+

32 Shrimp W.Mix Vegetable

$8.35+

33 Shrimp W.Snow Peas

$8.35+

34 Shrimp W.Chinese Vegetable

$8.35+

35 Scallop & Shrimp W.Broccoli

$8.35+

36 Chicken &Shrimp W.mix Vegetablekk

$8.35+

37 Szechuan Shrimp

$8.35+

38 HunanShrimp

$8.35+

39 Mongolian Shrimp

$8.35+

40 Curry Shrimp

$8.35+

41 Shrimp W.Garlic Sauce

$8.35+

House Specialties

1. General tso's chicken

$11.00

2. General tso's tofu

$11.00

3. Orange chicken

$11.00

4. Sesame chicken

$11.00

5. Pineapple chicken

$11.00

6. Ma la

$11.00

7. Happy family

$11.00

8. Bourbon chicken

$11.00

9. Sesame beef

$11.65

10. Orange beef

$11.65

11. Triple hunan

$12.65

12. Szechuan three delight

$12.00

13. Triple delight

$12.00

14. Mongolian trio

$12.00

15. Four seasons

$12.00

16. Lemon chicken

$11.00

17. Two delicacies

$11.00

18. Beef and scallops

$11.65

19. Shrimp

$11.65

20. Beef and scallops w. Garlic sauce

$12.65

21. Eggplant delight

$12.65

22. Special goat curry

$14.50

23. Bak kut teh

$12.00

Honey Chicken

$11.00

Myanmar Style Chicken

$9.00

Myanmar Style Beef

$11.00

Myanmar Style Pork

$9.00

Egg drop soup

$3.00+

Wonton soup

$3.00+

14 Hot Sour Soup

$3.65+

15 Tomyum Soup

$7.95+

16 Seafood Tomyum Soup

$14.00

Egg Foo Young

47 (EFY) Vegetable

$8.65

48 (EFY) Pork

$8.95

49 (EFY) Beef

$9.95

50 (EFY) Combination

$9.65

48 (EFY) Chicken

$8.95

49. (EFY) Shrimp

$9.25

Fried Rice

20 Vegetable fried Rice

$9.00

21 Roast Pork Fried Rice

$9.00

22 Beef fried rice

$9.95

23 Crab Meat

$9.95

24 Combinations

$10.95

21 chicken fried rice

$9.00

22 shrimp Fried rice

$9.95

Ebenezer Specialties Noodles

51Myanmar style Fried Noodles A.pork or Chicken

$9.00

Myanmar style fried Noodles B.Beef or Shrimp

$9.95

52 Chow Has Fan

$9.95

53 Fried Glass Noodle

$9.95

54 Cantonese Mai Fun

$9.95

55 PadThai

$9.95

Beef

B1. With broccoli

$7.95+

B2. Mangolian beef

$7.95+

B3. Kung pao beef

$7.95+

B4. Pepper steak

$7.95+

B5. Vegetable beef

$7.95+

B6. Szechuan beef

$7.95+

B7. Hunan

$7.95+

B8. Beef mushroom

$7.95+

B9. Beef snow peas

$7.95+

Lo Mein

25 Vegetable Lomein

$9.00

26 Roast Pork Lomein

$9.45

28 Combination Lomein

$10.95

29 Seafood

$13.00

Shrimp lomein

$9.95

Chicken lomein

$9.45

Pork

P1. Hunan pork

$7.45+

P2. Double cooked pork

$7.45+

P3. Pork with broccoli

$7.45+

P4. With mixed vegetable

$7.45+

P5. With snow peas

$7.45+

P6. With Chinese vegetable

$7.45+

P7. With garlic sauce

$7.45+

Drinks

Soda/ sweet tea

$1.99

Red bull

$2.75

Water bottle

$1.99

Soda bottle

$2.19

Hot tea

$3.99

Coffee

$2.99

Sweet and sour

S&S Chicken

$10.00

S&S Pork

$10.00

S&S Shrimp

$11.00

S&S Combination

$12.00

Buffet

Lunch

$9.99

Dinner

$11.99

Kids lunch age (5-10)

$6.99

Kids dinner age (5-10)

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
