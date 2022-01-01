Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Ebi Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

290 Somerville Ave

Somerville, MA 02143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyoza
Salmon N
Spicy Tuna with Cucumber Roll

Appetizers/Dumplings/Salad/Shioyaki/Kids Plate

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

Deep fried tofu in light broth with scallions and grated radish.

Avocado Salad

$9.50

Avocado, crabstick, flying fish roe & mayo over a house salad.

Edamame

$6.00

Fresh soy beans boiled and lightly salted.

Fried Oysters

$9.00

Deep-fried panko breaded oysters.

Ginger Eggplant

$7.00

Eggplant in a sweet rice wine and ginger-onion sauce

Gyoza

$8.00

Pork dumplings; pan fried or steamed

Hotate Hokkaiyaki

$12.00

Broiled scallops, onion, crab stick, spicy mayo & masago.

Kid's Plate

$9.00

Choice of Tatsute-Age or Chicken Teriyaki. Served with fries, rice and orange.

Mackerel Fillet

$8.00

Lightly salted broiled fish

Ebi Tempura Sampler

$10.00

Deep fried in a light Japanese batter

Salmon Fillet

$10.00

Lightly salted broiled fish

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Fresh seasoned seaweed.

Shrimp Tempura App

$9.00

Deep fried in a light Japanese batter

Shumai

$7.00

Shrimp dumplings; deep-fried or steamed

Octopus Takoyaki

$7.00

Savory round octopus pancakes, topped with katsu sauce, bonito & nori.

Japanese Fried Chicken

$9.00

Ginger marinated, crispy deep-fried chicken thigh.

Veggie Gyoza

$8.00

Vegetarian dumplings; pan-fried or steamed

Veggie Tempura Appetizer

$7.00

Deep fried in a light Japanese batter

Yellowtail Collar

$14.00Out of stock

Lightly salted broiled fish

Pork Buns

$11.00

8- Hour Pork Belly w/sweet sauce scallions, lettuce & mayo

Sides

Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Eel Sauce

$1.50

Ginger

$1.50

Wasabi

$1.50

Teppanyaki Plates

Steak Teriyaki

$30.00

12oz beef sirloin with house teriyaki sauce. Served with steamed potato, carrots, garlic noodles, rice and miso soup.

Steak Yakiniku

$30.00

12oz thinly sliced beef in with spicy Japanese chili sauce. Served with steamed potato, carrots, garlic noodles, rice and miso soup.

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.00

Chicken thigh with teriyaki sauce. Served with steamed potato, carrots, garlic noodles, rice and miso soup.

Garlic Lemon Chicken

$18.00

Chicken thigh with garlic, lemon juice, and ginger sauce. Served with steamed potato, carrots, garlic noodles, rice and miso soup.

Japanese Steak

$30.00

12oz sirloin steak with ginger sauce, radish and scallion. Served with steamed potato, carrots, garlic noodles, rice and miso soup.

Pork Yakiniku

$18.00

Thinly sliced pork loin with spicy Japanese chili sauce. Served with steamed potato, carrots, garlic noodles, rice and miso soup.

Japanese Curry

Plain Curry

$12.00

Rich- Japanese style curry rice plate. Served with salad. Rice, fried egg, pickled radish.

Pork Curry

$16.00

Rich- Japanese style curry rice plate. Served with salad. Rice, fried egg, pickled radish. Pork Katsu

Chicken Curry

$16.00

Rich- Japanese style curry rice plate. Served with salad. Rice, fried egg, pickled radish. Chicken Katsu

Donburi Kitchen

Katsu Don D

$16.00

Fried Chicken or Simmered Pork. Served w/rice & miso soup.

Oyako Don

$16.00

Chicken thigh simmered with onions and egg in sweet soy sauce. White rice bowl served with miso soup.

Spicy Beef Don D

$16.00

Shaved beef and onions in spicy Japanese chili sauce. White rice bowl served with miso soup.

Spicy Pork Don D

$16.00

Thinly sliced pork in spicy Japanese chili sauce. White rice bowl served with miso soup.

Eel Don D

$24.00

Boiled fresh water eel with sweet barbeque sauce. White rice bowl served with miso soup.

Soup

Spicy Beef Udon

$16.00

Spicy shaved beef, scallions, and wakame seaweed.

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura, scallions and wakame seaweed.

Spicy Radish Udon

$14.00

Spicy grated radish, scallions and wakame seaweed.

Kitsune Udon

$14.00

Sweet fried tofu pouches, scallions and wakame seaweed.

Yosenabe Konabe Soup

$17.00

Assorted seafood, chicken, vegetables and tofu in dashi broth.

Nabeyaki Udon

$18.00

Udon noodles, chicken, tofu, vegetables & pouched egg in a dashi broth

Noodles

Yaki Soba

$15.00

Pan- fried thin buckwheat soba noodles. Mixed with vegetables, and choice of pork, chicken or vegetables only.

Yaki Udon

$15.00

Pan- fried thick wheat udon noodles. Mixed with vegetables, and choice of pork, chicken or vegetables only.

Small Plates

5 Piece Sashimi

$16.00

Donburi Sushi Bar

Chirashi Dinner

$30.00

Chef's choice of assorted sashimi on sushi rice bowl served with miso soup

Poke Bowl

$28.00

Tuna, avocado, scallion, masago, shallot, tossed in sesame-macadamia sauce.

Sake Don

$26.00

Seven pieces of salmon sashimi, sweet egg, and pickles. Served with miso soup.

Sake-Ikura Don

$31.00

Four pieces of salmon sashimi, salmon roe, and sweet egg. Served with miso soup.

Tekka Don

$26.00

Seven pieces of Tuna Sashimi, sweet egg and pickles. Served with miso soup.

Toro Donburi

$39.00Out of stock

Special Chirashi

$35.00Out of stock

Special Roll

Blizzard Roll

$15.00

Spicy crispy salmon, avocado with crab stick, cream cheese & scallion on top

Blue Dragon Roll

$15.00

Radish sprouts, burdock, cucumber & scallion topped with mackerel & fresh ginger.

Brocoli Roll

$8.50

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

Eel, cucumber w/avocado on top

Crazy Maki

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado with sesame tuna tartare, jalapeno and shiso.

Dragon Roll

$15.00

California roll with eel and avocado on top.

Futomaki

$9.00

Eel, cucumber, squash, pickled radish, sweet egg and crab stick.

House Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, tobiko, cucumber w/ avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Miso Salmon Roll

$15.00

Crispy California w/ torched salmon, sweet miso paste, scallion on top of black truffle mayo

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

California roll w/tuna, salmon, shrimp and avocado on top

Scorpion Roll

$15.00

Eel, cucumber, tobiko, avocado w/shrimp on top.

Shrimp Temp Roll

$11.00

Somerville Roll

$16.00

Oshizushi sweet, spicy sesame tuna tarta w/tempura flakes, shiso and scallion.

Spicy Scallop Roll

$11.00

Scallop, crabstick, tobiko and spicy mayo

Spider Roll

$13.00

4pcs. soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

$8.50

5pcs.

Tiger Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura w/torched spicy kani mix, scallion, tobiko, eel sauce on top.

Veggie House Roll

$14.00

Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, avocado, sweet sauce & spicy mayo on top

Vegetarian Roll

$7.50

Pickle, squash, avocado, cucumber roll. 4pcs

Volcano Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna with spicy crispy tempura flakes.

Negitoro Roll

$10.50

Inside Out Roll

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Boston Roll

$9.00

Avocado, cucumber and salmon

California Tobiko Roll

$8.00

California Roll

$7.00

Crispy California Roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber, crab stick, spicy mayo and tempura flakes on the top

Crispy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Salmon, cucumber, spicy mayo and tempura flakes on top

Crispy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo and tempura flakes on top

Crispy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail, cucumber, spicy mayo and tempura flakes on top

Eel w/Avocado Roll

$8.50

Eel w/ Egg Roll

$8.50

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Salmon, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00

Spicy Eel/Cucumber Roll

$8.50

Spicy Salmon with Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Skin with Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna with Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna w/Cucumber roll

Spicy Yellowtail with Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Tuna w/ Avocado Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail with Avocado Roll

$9.00

Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Cooked Eel Roll

$6.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Natto Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Pickle Roll

$5.00

Plum Cucum Roll

$5.00

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Squash Roll

$5.00

Squid Roll

$6.50

Tamago Roll

$5.00

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail Sca Roll

$6.50

Sashimi

Avocado Sashimi

$2.50

Crab Stick Sashimi

$2.50

Fatty Tuna Sashimi

$7.50

Flying Fish Sashimi

$3.75

Inari Sashimi

$2.50

Mackerel Sashimi

$3.00

Octopus Sashimi

$3.00

Salmon Sashimi

$3.75

Scallop Sashimi

$4.50

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$7.50

Shrimp Sashimi

$3.00

Squid Sashimi

$3.00

Striped Bass

$3.00

Tamago Sashimi

$2.50

Torched Miso Salmon Sashimi

$4.50

Tuna Sashimi

$3.75

Unagi Sashimi

$3.50

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi

$4.50

Yellowtail Sashimi

$3.75

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$6.50

Kampachi Sashimi

$5.00

Chu-toro sashimi

$5.50Out of stock

Botan Ebi Sashimi

$7.00

Hokkaido uni sasshimi

$15.00Out of stock

Nigiri

Avocado N

$2.00

Botan Ebi N

$7.00

Cooked Eel N

$3.25

Crab Stick N

$2.00

Flying Fish Roe N

$3.25

Inari N

$2.00

Mackerel N

$2.50

Miso Salmon N

$4.00

Octopus N

$2.50

Salmon N

$3.25

Salmon Roe N

$6.00

Scallop N

$4.00

Sea Urchin N

$7.00

Shrimp N

$2.50

Squid N

$2.50

Striped Bass N

$2.50

Tamago N

$2.00

Toro N

$7.00

Tuna N

$3.25

Yellowtail N

$3.25

Kampachi N

$4.50

Chu-toro

$5.00Out of stock

Hokkaido uni N

$14.00

Sushi Combo

12pc Sushi Combo

$29.00

6 pieces of nigiri, 1 special roll, 1 miso soup. Select your own from a la carte menu or chefs choice.

20pc Sushi Combo

$49.00

14 pieces of nigiri, 1 special roll, 1 miso soup. Select your own from a la carte menu or chefs choice.

30pc Sushi Combo

$78.00

24 pieces of nigiri, 1 special roll, 1 miso soup. Select your own from a la carte menu or chefs choice.

Trio

$15.00Out of stock

Maki Combos

Maki Combo

$28.00

Rainbow roll & House Roll, served with miso soup

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

290 Somerville Ave, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

Gallery
Ebi Sushi image
Ebi Sushi image
Ebi Sushi image
Ebi Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fuji at Assembly
orange star4.4 • 1,855
320 Canal Street Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Fuji at Kendall
orange star4.4 • 1,895
300 Third St Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Yoki Medford
orange starNo Reviews
62 STATION LNDG Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
orange star4.6 • 3,209
524 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
PAGU
orange star4.0 • 1,006
310 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Sweet Rice - Charlestown
orange starNo Reviews
187 Main St Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Somerville

Anna's Taqueria - Davis
orange star4.5 • 7,641
236A Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Sarma Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 5,849
249 Pearl Street Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Posto - Somerville
orange star4.3 • 3,179
187 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
celeste - union square
orange star5.0 • 3,061
21 Bow St Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
orange star4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Southern Kin Cookhouse
orange star4.2 • 1,968
500 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Somerville
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston