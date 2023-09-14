Ebisu 1283 9th Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Ebisu, owned by Steve Fujii, has been open for over 40+ years. Come by and see why Ebisu is still serving San Francisco and the Bay Area! We would love to have you dine with us!
Location
1283 9th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
No Reviews
1269 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurant