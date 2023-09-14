Sushi Bar

Apps

Ankimo

$12.00

chilled steamed Monk-fish liver

Oyster (1/2 shell, 6pcs)

$18.00

oysters on a half shell served with ponzu sauce

Oyster Barnabe (1pc)

$19.00

long-time customer created this dish

Pink Cadillac

$14.00

salmon wrapped scallop, grilled and served with house garlic soy butter sauce

Seafood Salad

$10.00

assorted raw fish in house marinade dressing

Sunomono Seafood

$10.00

cucuumber salad with enoki and seaweed, topped with assorted seafood. served with house vinaigrette

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Two Balls, No Strike

$12.00

avocado wrapped spicy tuna, with tobiko

oyster shooters

$9.00

Entrees

Barazushi

$40.00

Chirashi

$37.00

assorted sashimi over sushi rice

Deluxe Combo

$37.00

10pc nigri combo (chef's choice, 1pc each)

Salmon Bowl

$28.00

Tuna Bowl

$28.00

Nigiri

Aji

$12.00

Horse Mackerel

Akami

$14.00

Blue-fin Tuna (lean cut)

Amaebi

$12.00

Sweet Shrimp (raw)

Anago

$10.00

Saltwater Eel

Bincho

$9.00

Albacore Tuna

Bonito

$8.00

Skipjack Tuna

Chu-Toro

$17.00Out of stock

medium Toro

Ebi

$8.00

Tiger shrimp (cooked)

Escolar

$10.00

Walu

Hamachi

$10.00

Yellowtail

Hirame

$10.00

Halibut

Hotate

$8.00

Scallop

Ika

$8.00

Squid

Ikura

$10.00

Salmon Roe

Ikura w/ Quail Egg

$11.00

Inari

$10.00

marinated tofu, commonly known as the "brown bag" sushi

Kani

$8.00

Crab

Kanpachi

$12.00

Amberjack Tuna

Kinmedai

$17.00

Golden-eye Snapper

Maguro

$10.00

Red Tuna

Saba

$8.00

Mackerel

Sake

$10.00

Salmon

Sake Toro

$12.00

Salmon belly

Shima Aji

$13.00

Striped Jack

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Suzuki

$10.00

Japanese sea bass

Tako

$9.00

Octopus

Tamago

$9.00

Japanese rolled omelette

Tobiko

$9.00

Flying Fish roe

Tobiko w/ Quail Egg

$10.00

Toro

$22.00

Blue-fin Tuna belly

Umi-Masu

$10.00

Ocean Trout

Unagi

$10.00

Freshwater Eel

Uni (Santa Barbara)

$22.00

Sea Urchin

Uni (Japan)

$26.00

Uni w/ Quail Egg

$23.00

engawa

$11.00

Hosomaki

Avocado Roll

$7.00

California Roll

$10.00

imitation crab, avocado and tobiko

Ebisu Maki

$9.00

Futo-Maki

$12.00

spinach, egg, carrots, shiitake

Kampyo Maki

$7.00

braised gourd

Kappa Maki

$7.00

cucumber

King Califiornia Roll

$12.00

king crab with avocado and tobiko

Negimachi Maki

$10.00

yellowtail and scallion

Negitoro Maki

$12.00

tuna belly with scallion

Oshinko Maki

$7.00

pickled daikon radish

Sabagari Maki

$10.00

Mackerel and ginger

Sake Maki

$8.00

Salmon

Salmon/Avocado Roll

$9.00

Tekka Maki

$8.00

red tuna

Tekkyu Maki

$10.00

red tuna and cucumber

Ume Shiso Maki

$7.00

pickled plum and shiso leaf

Unkayu Maki

$12.00

Freshwater Eel and cucumber

Vegetable California Roll

$9.00

vegetarian rendition of the California roll

natto maki

$10.00

Specialty Rolls

49er

$15.00

Behind the Green Door

$19.00

Bonsai

$11.00

Boston

$11.00

Caterpillar

$15.00

Cherry Blossom

$17.00

Crunchy

$17.00

Dexter Carter

$16.00

Double Hamachi

$19.00

Dragon

$19.00

Family Affair

$19.00

Hannukah

$18.00

Louisiana Hotlink

$15.00

Poke

$15.00

Potato Bug

$24.00

QP

$15.00

Rainbow

$18.00

Rock 'n' Roll

$15.00

Romeo & Juliet

$18.00

Spider

$15.00

Swamp

$16.00

Toyko Tower

$15.00

Tootsie

$15.00

Vegetable Tempura

$11.00

Handrolls

HR Bakudan

$19.00

HR Bonsai

$10.00

HR California

$10.00

HR King California

$12.00

HR Maguro

$10.00

HR Negimachi

$10.00

HR Negitoro

$12.00

HR Poke

$10.00

HR QP

$12.00

HR Rock 'n' Roll

$12.00

HR Sake

$10.00

HR Sake/Avocado

$9.00

HR Spider

$12.00

HR Tekkyu

$10.00

HR Unakyu

$10.00

HR Vegetable California

$9.00

natto hr

$10.00

Sashimi

Aji Tataki

$29.00

Horse Mackerel

Bincho Sashimi

$20.00

Albacore Tuna

Bincho Tataki (sm)

$25.00

Seared Albacore Tuna

Bincho Tataki (lg)

$30.00

Seared Albacore Tuna

Bonito Tataki (sm)

$25.00

Seared Skipjack Tuna

Bonito Tataki (lg)

$30.00

Seared Skipjack Tuna

Escolar Sashimi

$24.00

Walu

Hamachi Sashimi

$24.00

Yellowtail

Hirame Sashimi

$25.00

Halibut

Omakase Sashimi

$45.00

chef's choice sashimi

Saba Sashimi

$18.00

Mackerel

Sake Sashimi

$20.00

Salmon

Tako Sashimi

$18.00

Octopus

Umi-Masu Sashimi

$26.00Out of stock

Ocean Trout

tuna sashimi

$20.00

aji tataki

$29.00

Sushi Bar Tab

cucumber

$1.00

lemon (3 slices )

$1.00

shiso leaf (1 pc)

$0.50

nori (1 sheet)

$0.50

king crab

$2.00

umimasu

$2.00

avocado ( half)

$5.00

tobiko

$1.00

quail egg (1)

$1.00

ebi temp (1 pc)

$1.75

Kitchen

Donburi

Curry Beef Don

$19.00

japanese curry served over rice

Curry Chicken Don

$19.00

japanese curry served over rice

Curry Chicken Katsu Don

$19.00

japanese curry served over rice

Curry Pork Katsu Don

$19.00

japanese curry served over rice

Curry Vegetable Don

$19.00

japanese curry served over rice

Gyu Don

$19.00

marinated beef, onion, shiitake and enoki mushrooms over rice

Katsu Don Chicken

$19.00

chicken cutlet fried, steamed with green and yellow onions, served over rice

Katsu Don Pork

$19.00

pork cutlet fried, steamed with green and yellow onions, served over rice

Oyako Don

$19.00

diced chicken breast with green and yellow onions steamed with egg over rice

Shioyaki Salmon Don

$20.00

salt and pepper grilled salmon served over rice

Tempura Don

$19.00

tempura fried shrimp and vegetables served over rice. tempura sauce served on the side

Tempura Vegetable Don

$19.00

tempura fried vegetables served over rice

Teriyaki Beef Don

$25.00

6oz NY steak served over rice

Teriyaki Chicken Don

$19.00

grilled chicken (breast or thigh) served over rice

Teriyaki Salmon Don

$20.00

grilled Salmon served over rice

Unagi Don

$28.00

grilled Unagi fillet served over rice

Cold Apps

Goma-Ae

$9.00

spinach salad with sweetened black sesame seed

Hijiki

$8.00

chilled sweet soy braised seaweed with carrots and fried tofu

House Salad

$10.00

spring mix, romaine, and cabbage served in house dressing.

Kimpira Gobo

$8.00

chilled sweet soy braised burdock root and carrots. a little spicy

Ohitashi

$9.00

spinach salad served with dashi dressing. served with bonito flakes.

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

cut seaweed marinated in sesame and chili dressing

Sunomono

$8.00

cucumber salad with enoki and seaweed. served with house vinaigrette

Hot Apps

Agedashi Tofu

$11.00

fried tofu with tempura fried shiitake mushrooms garnished with scallions and shredded seaweed.

Aji Fry

$11.00

fired Mackerel served with Tonkatsu Sauce

Chawan-Mushi

$8.00

savory steamed egg custard with shrimp, chicken, shiitake, spinach, and edamame

Chicken Kara-age

$12.00

Japanese-style fried chicken

Chicken Wings

$12.00Out of stock

grilled with salt and pepper

Dynamite Lobster

$17.00

Langostino baked in house dynamite sauce

Dynamite Oyster

$19.00

Oyster, uni and spinach baked in house dynamite sauce

Edamame

$6.00

choices of plain, salted, togarashi lime, or lemon garlic

Gindara

$18.00

sake-kasu marinated Black Cod

Gyoza

$10.00

pork and leek potstickers

Kakuni

$15.00

braised pork belly served with Japanese sweet potato puree

Miso Soup

$4.00

served with tofu, wakame, and scallion

Miso Soup Asari

$8.00

served with clams and scallion

Nasu Dengaku

$9.00

twice-cooked eggplant with house miso glaze

Omote

$12.00

tempura fried softshell crab. served with scallions and lemon

Panko Oysters

$12.00

seasoned panko breaded oysters served with house aioli

Sake Steamed Clams

$26.00

steamed with a butter dashi broth with shiitake and enoki mushrooms.

Tempura

$10.00

tempura fried shrimp and vegetables

Tempura Lobster

$22.00

tempura fried lobster tail with enoki mushrooms. served with house aioli sauce, tobiko, and chives

Tempura Vegetable

$9.00

tempura fried vegetables

Tofu Steak

$9.00

silken tofu, grilled and served with house ankake sauce

Rice

$1.50

kanpachi kama

$16.00

Bento Boxes

Bento Box #1

$30.00

chicken teriyaki, sashimi and assorted tempura

Bento Box #2

$30.00

beef and salmon teriyaki with assorted tempura

Bento Box #3

$30.00

twice cooked eggplant, fried tofu and veg. tempura

Kitchen Entrees

Katsu Chicken (E)

$30.00

panko fried chicken cutlet

Katsu Pork (E)

$30.00

panko fried pork cutlet

Shioyaki Saba (E)

$22.00

salt and pepper grilled Mackerel

Shioyaki Salmon (E)

$28.00

salt and pepper grilled Salmon

Tempura (E)

$22.00

tempura fried shrimp and vegetables

Tempura Vegetable (E)

$20.00

tempura fried vegetables

Teriyaki Beef (E)

$35.00

10oz New York steak

Teriyaki Chicken (E)

$23.00

grilled chicken breast and thigh

Teriyaki Saba (E)

$22.00

grilled Mackerel

Teriyaki Salmon (E)

$28.00

grilled Salmon

Udon & Nabe

Chicken Udon

$18.00

diced chicken breast with assorted veg

Ebisu Udon

$25.00

diced chicken breast with assorted vegetables and egg in hotpot. served with tempura on the side

Sukiyaki Beef

$35.00

Japanese hotpot with assorted vegetables briased with house sukiyaki sauce

Sukiyaki Chicken

$35.00

Japanese hotpot with assorted vegetables briased with house sukiyaki sauce

Tempura Udon

$18.00

tempura fried shrimp and vegetables served on side

Tempura Vegetable Udon

$18.00

tempura fried vegetables served on side

Yosenabe

$35.00

Japanese hotpot with assorted vegetables and seafood. served with rice and house ponzu sauce