Ramen

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2000 S. Colorado Blvd

Denver, CO 80222

Order Again

Popular Items

*regular, Black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen
California Roll
*Spicy tuna on crispy rice

Sushi Appetizer

*Spicy tuna & shrimp spring roll

*Spicy tuna & shrimp spring roll

$17.00

spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, salad mix or arugula, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side

*Baja California & shrimp spring roll

*Baja California & shrimp spring roll

$14.00

spicy cooked tuna with baked bean, crushed hot Cheetos, salad mix or arugula, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, served with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side

*Chashu & shrimp spring roll

*Chashu & shrimp spring roll

$16.00

Chashu, shrimp tempura, salad mix or arugula, kimchi, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side

*Vegetable crunch spring roll

*Vegetable crunch spring roll

$12.00

green onion tempura, long bean tempura, salad mix or arugula, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side

*Spicy tuna on crispy rice

*Spicy tuna on crispy rice

$16.00

Spicy tuna, crispy rice, avocado, mango salsa, Serrano pepper, cilantro, micro green,, crunch mix, sweet soy sauce

*New Style Sashimi with Black Garlic Oil

*New Style Sashimi with Black Garlic Oil

$18.00

seared salmon sashimi, black garlic oil, yuzu soy sauce, ginger, garlic, mango salsa, cilantro, micro green

*Yellowtail Sashimi with Serrano pepper

*Yellowtail Sashimi with Serrano pepper

$18.00

Yellowtail sashimi, Serrano pepper, cilantro, micro green, yozu ponzu sauce

Sushi Roll

*Crunch Garden Roll

*Crunch Garden Roll

$11.00

long bean tempura, green onion tempura, avocado, green garlic aioli (contains cilantro)

*Crabmeat Crunch Roll

*Crabmeat Crunch Roll

$14.00

crabmeat, long bean tempura, green onion tempura, avocado, green garlic aioli (contains cilantro)

*Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll

*Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll

$18.00

spicy salmon, long bean tempura, green onion tempura, avocado, green garlic aioli (contains cilantro)

*Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

*Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$18.50

spicy tuna, long bean tempura, green onion tempura, avocado, green garlic aioli (contains cilantro)

*Asparagus garden roll

*Asparagus garden roll

$12.00

grilled asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, basil & mint aioli

*Crabmeat asparagus roll

*Crabmeat asparagus roll

$15.00

crabmeat, grilled asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, basil & mint aioli

*Cooked spicy tuna asparagus roll

*Cooked spicy tuna asparagus roll

$15.00

spicy cooked tuna, asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, basil and mint aioli, sweet soy sauce

*Spicy salmon asparagus roll

*Spicy salmon asparagus roll

$18.50

spicy salmon, grilled asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, basil & mint aioli

*Spicy tuna asparagus roll

*Spicy tuna asparagus roll

$18.50

spicy tuna, grilled asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, basil & mint aioli

Shrimp tempura roll

$15.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, salad mix, sweet soy sauce

*Spicy Tuna & Shrimp Tempura Roll

*Spicy Tuna & Shrimp Tempura Roll

$18.00

spicy tuna, crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce

*Salmon & Mango Salsa Roll

*Salmon & Mango Salsa Roll

$18.50

salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, micro green, mango salsa, sweet soy sauce

*Tuna & Mango Salsa Roll

$18.50

tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, micro green, mango salsa, sweet soy sauce

*Tuna & triple Crunch Roll

*Tuna & triple Crunch Roll

$18.50

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, micro green, rice crunch, crunch mix, triple sauce(sweet soy sauce, green garlic aioli, spicy aioli)

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, masago

Baja California roll

Baja California roll

$14.00

spicy cooked tuna, crushed Cheetos, cucumber, basil and mint aioli, salad mix on the side

*Spicy salmon roll

$13.00

spicy salmon, cucumber, sesame seed

*Spicy Tuna Roll

*Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seed

*Ebisu spicy tuna roll

*Ebisu spicy tuna roll

$17.00

spicy tuna, wasabi, cucumber, sesame seed, rolled with nori on outside

*Salmon roll (gluten free)

$11.00

Plain salmon

*Tuna roll (gluten free)

$13.00

plain tuna

*Salmon & avocado roll (gluten free)

$15.00

plain salmon, avocado

*Tuna & avocado roll (gluten free)

$16.00

plain tuna, avocado

cucumber roll (gluten free)

$7.00

cucumber, sesame seed

Avocado roll (gluten free)

$9.00

avocado

Avocado & cucumber roll (gluten free)

$9.00

avocado, cucumber

Sushi roll tray

*Ebisu cooked sushi roll tray

$95.00

Eight rolls from choice 1, 2, 3, &4, $100 value

*Ebisu signature roll tray

$132.00

Eight rolls from choice 1, 2, 3, 4, &5, $137 value

*Ebisu customer's choice tray

$136.00

Eight rolls from choice 1, 2, 3, 4, &5, $141 value

* These items may contain raw or undercooked food or ingredients. Consuming Raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Traditional ramen

*small, Black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen

$10.00

braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, shoyu tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil

*regular, Black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen

*regular, Black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen

$17.00

braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, shoyu tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil

*small, Spicy black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen

$11.00

braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, kimchi, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy shoyu tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil, chili oil

*regular, Spicy black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen

*regular, Spicy black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen

$18.00

braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, kimchi, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy shoyu tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil, chili oil

small, Miso tonkotsu ramen

$10.00

braised pork belly, fried tofu, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, miso tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil

regular, Miso tonkotsu ramen

regular, Miso tonkotsu ramen

$15.00

braised pork belly, fried tofu, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, miso tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil

small, Spicy miso tonkotsu ramen

$11.00

braised pork belly, fried tofu, kimchi, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, spicy miso tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil, chili oil

regular, Spicy miso tonkotsu ramen

regular, Spicy miso tonkotsu ramen

$16.00

braised pork belly, fried tofu, kimchi, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy miso tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil, chili oil

small, Chashu shoyu ramen

$10.00

braised pork belly, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, shoyu vegetable broth, dried bonito powder

regular, Chashu shoyu ramen

regular, Chashu shoyu ramen

$16.00

braised pork belly, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, shoyu vegetable broth, dried bonito powder

small, Spicy chashu shoyu ramen

$11.00

braised pork belly, baby spinach, kimchi, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, nori, spicy shoyu vegetable broth, dried bonito powder

regular, Spicy chashu shoyu ramen

regular, Spicy chashu shoyu ramen

$17.00

braised pork belly, baby spinach, kimchi, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, nori, spicy shoyu vegetable broth, dried bonito powder

small, Chicken shoyu ramen

$10.00

Sous Vide chicken breast, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, shoyu vegetable broth, dried bonito powder

regular, Chicken shoyu ramen

regular, Chicken shoyu ramen

$16.00

Sous Vide chicken breast, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, shoyu vegetable broth, dried bonito powder

small, Spicy chicken shoyu ramen

$11.00

Sous vide chicken breast with sichimi on top, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, nori, spicy shoyu vegetable broth flavored with dried bonito powder

regular, Spicy chicken shoyu ramen

regular, Spicy chicken shoyu ramen

$17.00

Sous vide chicken breast with sichimi on top, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, nori, spicy shoyu vegetable broth flavored with dried bonito powder

Small, Tofu & vegetable miso ramen

$8.00

fried tofu, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix , miso vegetable broth, black garlic oil

regular, Tofu & vegetable miso ramen

regular, Tofu & vegetable miso ramen

$13.00

fried tofu, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, miso vegetable broth, black garlic oil

Small, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen

$9.00

fried tofu, kimchi, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy miso vegetable broth, black garlic oil, chili oil

regular, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen

regular, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen

$14.00

fried tofu, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy miso vegetable broth, black garlic oil, chili oil

Kids ramen, Tonkotsu broth + noodle

$6.00

shoyu tare (soy sauce seasoning) tonkotsu broth, noodle

Kids ramen, vegetable broth + noodle

$5.00

Dipping ramen

Cold egg noodle is served alongside a bowl of hot broth. Dip the noodle into the broth and enjoy the toppings.
*Tonkotsu tsukemen (Dipping ramen)

*Tonkotsu tsukemen (Dipping ramen)

$17.50

cold egg noodle, braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, micro green, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, nori served with separate bowl of shoyu tonkotsu dipping broth (chives, green onion, dried bonito powder, black garlic oil)

*Spicy kimchi tonkotsu tsukemen (Dipping ramen)

*Spicy kimchi tonkotsu tsukemen (Dipping ramen)

$18.50

cold egg noodle, braised pork belly with sichimi on top, marinated soft boiled egg, kimchi, micro green, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, nori served with separate bowl of spicy tonkotsu dipping broth (chive, green onion, dried bonito powder, black garlic oil, chili oil)

* These items may contain raw or undercooked food or ingredients. Consuming Raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Ramen & sushi roll combo

Any choice of Ramen and any choice of sushi roll get 15% off of sushi roll

*small, Black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen $10 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$10.00

*regular, Black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen $17 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$17.00

*small, Spicy black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$11.00

*regular, Spicy black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen $18 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$18.00

small, Miso tonkotsu ramen $10 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$10.00

regular, Miso tonkotsu ramen $15 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$15.00

small, Spicy miso tonkotsu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$11.00

regular, Spicy miso tonkotsu ramen $16 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$16.00

small, Chashu shoyu ramen $10 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$10.00

regular, Chashu shoyu ramen $16 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$16.00

small, spicy chashu shoyu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$11.00

regular, spicy chashu shoyu ramen $17 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$17.00

small, Chicken shoyu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$10.00

regular, Chicken shoyu ramen $16 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$16.00

small, spicy chicken shoyu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$11.00

regular, spicy chicken shoyu ramen $17 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$17.00

small, Tofu & vegetable miso ramen $8 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$8.00

regular, Tofu & vegetable miso ramen $13 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$13.00

small, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen $9 +* additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$9.00

regular, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen $14 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$14.00

*Tonkotsu tsukemen $17.50 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$17.50

*Spicy kimchi tonkotsu tsukemen $18.50 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)

$18.50

Bottles/Cans

Pure Leaf, sweet tea

$3.40

Pure Leaf, unsweetened tea

$3.40

Ramune, original flavor

$4.75

Ramune, strawberry flavor

$4.75

Ramune, peach flavor

$4.75

UCC, Green tea can 11.16 fl.oz.

$2.60

Fountain cup

Fountain Cup

$2.99

Fundraiser

Fundraiser

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Soon Choi is bringing many years of experience as head chef at Sushi Den to Junction. The menu features small plates, sushi rolls, sushi bowls and ramen.

Website

Location

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80222

Directions

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink image
Banner pic
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink image

