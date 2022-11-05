Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Sushi Appetizer
*Spicy tuna & shrimp spring roll
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, salad mix or arugula, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side
*Baja California & shrimp spring roll
spicy cooked tuna with baked bean, crushed hot Cheetos, salad mix or arugula, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, served with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side
*Chashu & shrimp spring roll
Chashu, shrimp tempura, salad mix or arugula, kimchi, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side
*Vegetable crunch spring roll
green onion tempura, long bean tempura, salad mix or arugula, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side
*Spicy tuna on crispy rice
Spicy tuna, crispy rice, avocado, mango salsa, Serrano pepper, cilantro, micro green,, crunch mix, sweet soy sauce
*New Style Sashimi with Black Garlic Oil
seared salmon sashimi, black garlic oil, yuzu soy sauce, ginger, garlic, mango salsa, cilantro, micro green
*Yellowtail Sashimi with Serrano pepper
Yellowtail sashimi, Serrano pepper, cilantro, micro green, yozu ponzu sauce
Sushi Roll
*Crunch Garden Roll
long bean tempura, green onion tempura, avocado, green garlic aioli (contains cilantro)
*Crabmeat Crunch Roll
crabmeat, long bean tempura, green onion tempura, avocado, green garlic aioli (contains cilantro)
*Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll
spicy salmon, long bean tempura, green onion tempura, avocado, green garlic aioli (contains cilantro)
*Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll
spicy tuna, long bean tempura, green onion tempura, avocado, green garlic aioli (contains cilantro)
*Asparagus garden roll
grilled asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, basil & mint aioli
*Crabmeat asparagus roll
crabmeat, grilled asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, basil & mint aioli
*Cooked spicy tuna asparagus roll
spicy cooked tuna, asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, basil and mint aioli, sweet soy sauce
*Spicy salmon asparagus roll
spicy salmon, grilled asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, basil & mint aioli
*Spicy tuna asparagus roll
spicy tuna, grilled asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, basil & mint aioli
Shrimp tempura roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, salad mix, sweet soy sauce
*Spicy Tuna & Shrimp Tempura Roll
spicy tuna, crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce
*Salmon & Mango Salsa Roll
salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, micro green, mango salsa, sweet soy sauce
*Tuna & Mango Salsa Roll
tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, micro green, mango salsa, sweet soy sauce
*Tuna & triple Crunch Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, micro green, rice crunch, crunch mix, triple sauce(sweet soy sauce, green garlic aioli, spicy aioli)
California Roll
crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, masago
Baja California roll
spicy cooked tuna, crushed Cheetos, cucumber, basil and mint aioli, salad mix on the side
*Spicy salmon roll
spicy salmon, cucumber, sesame seed
*Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seed
*Ebisu spicy tuna roll
spicy tuna, wasabi, cucumber, sesame seed, rolled with nori on outside
*Salmon roll (gluten free)
Plain salmon
*Tuna roll (gluten free)
plain tuna
*Salmon & avocado roll (gluten free)
plain salmon, avocado
*Tuna & avocado roll (gluten free)
plain tuna, avocado
cucumber roll (gluten free)
cucumber, sesame seed
Avocado roll (gluten free)
avocado
Avocado & cucumber roll (gluten free)
avocado, cucumber
Sushi roll tray
*Ebisu cooked sushi roll tray
Eight rolls from choice 1, 2, 3, &4, $100 value
*Ebisu signature roll tray
Eight rolls from choice 1, 2, 3, 4, &5, $137 value
*Ebisu customer's choice tray
Eight rolls from choice 1, 2, 3, 4, &5, $141 value
* These items may contain raw or undercooked food or ingredients. Consuming Raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Traditional ramen
*small, Black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, shoyu tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil
*regular, Black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, shoyu tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil
*small, Spicy black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, kimchi, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy shoyu tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil, chili oil
*regular, Spicy black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, kimchi, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy shoyu tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil, chili oil
small, Miso tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, fried tofu, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, miso tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil
regular, Miso tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, fried tofu, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, miso tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil
small, Spicy miso tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, fried tofu, kimchi, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, spicy miso tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil, chili oil
regular, Spicy miso tonkotsu ramen
braised pork belly, fried tofu, kimchi, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy miso tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil, chili oil
small, Chashu shoyu ramen
braised pork belly, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, shoyu vegetable broth, dried bonito powder
regular, Chashu shoyu ramen
braised pork belly, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, shoyu vegetable broth, dried bonito powder
small, Spicy chashu shoyu ramen
braised pork belly, baby spinach, kimchi, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, nori, spicy shoyu vegetable broth, dried bonito powder
regular, Spicy chashu shoyu ramen
braised pork belly, baby spinach, kimchi, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, nori, spicy shoyu vegetable broth, dried bonito powder
small, Chicken shoyu ramen
Sous Vide chicken breast, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, shoyu vegetable broth, dried bonito powder
regular, Chicken shoyu ramen
Sous Vide chicken breast, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, shoyu vegetable broth, dried bonito powder
small, Spicy chicken shoyu ramen
Sous vide chicken breast with sichimi on top, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, nori, spicy shoyu vegetable broth flavored with dried bonito powder
regular, Spicy chicken shoyu ramen
Sous vide chicken breast with sichimi on top, baby spinach, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, crunch mix, nori, spicy shoyu vegetable broth flavored with dried bonito powder
Small, Tofu & vegetable miso ramen
fried tofu, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix , miso vegetable broth, black garlic oil
regular, Tofu & vegetable miso ramen
fried tofu, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, miso vegetable broth, black garlic oil
Small, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen
fried tofu, kimchi, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy miso vegetable broth, black garlic oil, chili oil
regular, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen
fried tofu, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy miso vegetable broth, black garlic oil, chili oil
Kids ramen, Tonkotsu broth + noodle
shoyu tare (soy sauce seasoning) tonkotsu broth, noodle
Kids ramen, vegetable broth + noodle
Dipping ramen
*Tonkotsu tsukemen (Dipping ramen)
cold egg noodle, braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, micro green, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, nori served with separate bowl of shoyu tonkotsu dipping broth (chives, green onion, dried bonito powder, black garlic oil)
*Spicy kimchi tonkotsu tsukemen (Dipping ramen)
cold egg noodle, braised pork belly with sichimi on top, marinated soft boiled egg, kimchi, micro green, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, nori served with separate bowl of spicy tonkotsu dipping broth (chive, green onion, dried bonito powder, black garlic oil, chili oil)
Ramen & sushi roll combo
*small, Black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen $10 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
*regular, Black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen $17 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
*small, Spicy black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
*regular, Spicy black garlic oil tonkotsu ramen $18 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
small, Miso tonkotsu ramen $10 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
regular, Miso tonkotsu ramen $15 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
small, Spicy miso tonkotsu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
regular, Spicy miso tonkotsu ramen $16 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
small, Chashu shoyu ramen $10 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
regular, Chashu shoyu ramen $16 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
small, spicy chashu shoyu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
regular, spicy chashu shoyu ramen $17 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
small, Chicken shoyu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
regular, Chicken shoyu ramen $16 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
small, spicy chicken shoyu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
regular, spicy chicken shoyu ramen $17 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
small, Tofu & vegetable miso ramen $8 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
regular, Tofu & vegetable miso ramen $13 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
small, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen $9 +* additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
regular, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen $14 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
*Tonkotsu tsukemen $17.50 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
*Spicy kimchi tonkotsu tsukemen $18.50 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Chef Soon Choi is bringing many years of experience as head chef at Sushi Den to Junction. The menu features small plates, sushi rolls, sushi bowls and ramen.
