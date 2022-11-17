A map showing the location of Ebisuya Japanese Noodle House 64 Summer StView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Ebisuya Japanese Noodle House 64 Summer St

No reviews yet

64 Summer St

Malden, MA 02148

Order Again

Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$13.75+

Spicy Miso Ramen

$13.75+

Miso Ramen

$13.75+

Cold Noodle

$13.75+

Sea Salt

$13.75+

Veg Ramen

$13.75+

Side Order

Chashu Don

$3.95

Rice

$2.50

Extra Noodle

$3.00

Pork

$3.00

Egg

$2.10

Steamed Shumai

$5.90

Fried Shumai

$5.90

Steamed Pork Gyoza

$5.90

Fried Pork Gyoza

$5.90

Fried Chicken

$7.95

Fried Oyster

$7.95

Fried Takoyaki

$5.90

Steamed Vegetable Gyoza

$5.90

Fried Vegetable Gyoza

$5.90

Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Oolng Tea

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Strawberry Calpico

$3.95

Lychee Calpico

$3.95

Mango Calpico

$3.95

Peach Calpico

$3.95

Original Calpico

$3.95

Ramune

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

64 Summer St, Malden, MA 02148

Directions

