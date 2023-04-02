Mexican & Tex-Mex
El Burrito Loco Aurora
6,457 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
880 N Farnsworth Ave, Aurora, IL 60505
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Front Street Cantina - Naperville
No Reviews
15 West Jefferson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurant