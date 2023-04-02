El Burrito Loco imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Burrito Loco Aurora

6,457 Reviews

$$

880 N Farnsworth Ave

Aurora, IL 60505

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Steak
Large 32oz Drink
Burrito Steak

A La Carte

(3) Regular Flautas

$8.99

(5) Regular Flautas

$11.99

Chile Relleno

$8.99

Shrimp Cocktail 20oz

$16.99

Shrimp Cocktail 32oz

$23.49

Baby Nachos Locos

$7.99

Nachos Locos

$8.99

Fresh crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and cheese sauce with your choice of meat.

Regular Nachos

$4.99

Fresh crispy tortillas chips topped with cheese sauce

Chimichanga

$8.39

Huarache

$5.99

Giant Quesadilla

$10.99

Quesadilla

$2.99

Quesadilla with Meat

$4.99

Orden 2 Enchiladas

$7.99

Sopes

$5.49

Tamales

$4.29

Homemade Tamale with your choice of filling.

Tostada

$4.99

Ceviche Tostada

$5.99

Breakfast

Chilaquiles R\B

$11.59

Chilaquiles Con Huevos

$11.59

Chilaquiles Con Carne

$14.99

Chilaquiles Con Pollo

$13.99

Chilaquiles Con Carne & Huevo

$17.99

Huevos Con Bistec

$15.99

Mexican steak and eggs.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$11.59

Tradition Mexican breakfast dish, three scrambled eggs mixed with jalapenos, onions, tomatoes served with rice and beans. Side of tortillas

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.59

Chorizo and eggs breakfast dish.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.59

Huevos Con Jamon

$11.59

Eggs and ham breakfast dish.

Nopalitos Con Huevo Combo

$11.59

Huevos Estrellados

$11.59

Burrito Bowls

Burrito Bowl Avocado

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Steak

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Pastor

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Beef

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Barbacoa

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Chorizo

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Pollo

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Cabeza

$13.99

Burrito Bowl Carnitas

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Chicharrón

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Chile Relleno

$13.99

Burrito Bowl Chorizo & Egg

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Shredded Beef

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Fajita Chicken

$12.99

Burrito Bowl Fajita Shrimp

$13.99

Burrito Bowl Fajita Steak

$13.29

Burrito Bowl Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Burrito Bowl Lengua

$13.99

Burrito Bowl Milanesa Res

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Milanesa Pollo

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Mexican Potato

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Veggie

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Tilapia

$13.99

Burrito Bowl Tampiqueña

$13.99

Burrito Bowl Tripas (Hard)

$13.99Out of stock

Burrito Bowl Tripas (Soft)

$13.99

Burrito Bowl 2 Meat

$13.99

Burrito Bowl Shrimp

$13.99

Burrito Bowl Lomo

$10.99

Burritos

Burrito Steak

$8.39

Burrito Pastor

$8.39

Burrito Chicken

$8.39

Burrito Beef

$8.39

Burrito Lengua

$11.39

Burrito Barbacoa

$8.39

Burrito Cabeza

$11.39

Burrito Carnitas

$8.39

Burrito Chorizo

$8.39

Burrito Beans

$4.99

Burrito Chicharron

$8.39

Burrito Chile Relleno

$11.39

Burrito Avocado

$8.39

Burrito Chorizo & Egg

$8.39

Burrito Jamon & Egg

$8.39

Burrito Fajita Shrimp

$11.39

Burrito Fajita Steak

$11.39

Burrito Fajita Chicken

$11.39

Burrito Milanesa (Res)

$8.39

Burrito Potato

$8.39

Burrito Shrimp

$11.39

Burrito Tampiqueña

$11.39

Burrito Decebrada

$8.39

Burrito Steak & Potato

$8.39

Burrito Lomo

$8.39

Burrito Veggie

$8.39

Burrito Tripas (Hard)

$11.39Out of stock

Burrito Tripas (Soft)

$11.39

Burrito Steak & Shrimp

$11.39

Burrito Cecina

$8.39

Burrito Sesos

$8.39

Burrito Milanesa(Pollo)

$8.39

Burrito Grilled Chicken

$11.39

Burrito Ham

$8.39

Burrito Rajas Con Queso

$8.39

Burrito Papa al Mex

$8.39

Burrito Pescado

$11.39

Burrito Huevo A La Mexicana

$8.39

Burrito (No Meat)

$6.39

Combos

Flauta Combo(3)

$12.29

Enchilada Combo

$12.29

Desserts

Churro

$2.00

Dulces

$2.25

Japanese Style Peanuts

$2.75

Mixnut Bar

$2.75

Krazy Mango Dulce

$4.75

Spicy Peanuts

$1.75

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Steak Salad

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.49

Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Steak & Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Chicken & Steak Salad

$14.99

Garden Salad

$8.99

Milanesa de Pollo Salad

$11.99

Taco Salad

$9.29

Sides

Rice/Beans 16oz

$3.99

Beans 16oz Cup

$3.99

Rice 16oz Cup

$3.99

Fries

$4.25

Cheese Fries

$5.25

Mexican Corn (16oz Cup)

$5.25

Sour Cream 3oz Cup

$0.85

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Guacamole Side 3oz Cup

$2.75

Chips/Salsa

$3.25

Med Guac 12oz

$10.29

Large Guac 16oz

$12.29

Jalapeño Fresco 3oz

$0.75

Bolsa Grande Chips

$1.50

Small Chips

$0.65

Carrots/Peppers

$0.85

Grilled Jalapeños

$0.75

Mexican Potatoes

$5.25

Mozarella Cheese

$0.75

12oz Cup of Nacho Cheese

$1.25

3oz cup of Pico de Gallo

$0.85

Salsas (BULK)

$4.99+

Cup of Salsa de Chips 3oz

$0.55

EXTRA SALSA 2oz

$0.75

Side Salsa...

Extra Limes Wedges

$1.00

Tortillas

$2.00+

Cup of Onions 3oz

$0.60

Cup of Cilantro 3oz

$0.60

Side of Lettuce

$2.00

Side Of Tomato 3oz

$0.65

Cebollitas(5)

$2.99

Telera Bread

$1.75

Extra Camaron

$4.00

Side De Repollo

$0.85

Side De Nopalitos

$3.59

3oz Nacho Cheese

$0.65

3oz De Arroz

$0.85

3oz De Chipotle Mayo

$0.65

3oz Of Mayonesa

$0.65

Chile De Arbol Side

$0.45

Needs Utencials

3oz De Frijoles

$0.65

Orden DeTostadas(6)

$1.25

Enchilada Salsa 3oz (Red)

$0.75

Face Mask

$0.55

Side Of Shrimp

$4.00

Side Of Hominy

$1.50

Honey Packet(s)

$0.35

Huevo Estrellado

$2.00

Rice 12oz Cup

$2.99

Dressing Packet

$0.65

12oz de Beans

$2.99

Soups

Caldo de Res

$12.99

Caldo de Pollo

$12.99

Caldo de Camarones

$14.99

Caldo Pescado

$14.59

Caldo CAM & PES

$14.99

Pozole

$12.99

Menudo

$12.99

Medio Galon Menudo

$22.59

Galón de Menudo

$37.99

Medio Galón de Pozole

$23.49

Medio Galón de Caldo de Res

$23.49

Medio Galón de Caldo de Pollo

$23.49

Medio Galón de Caldo de Pescado

$27.99

Medio Galón de Caldo de Camarones

$27.99

Galón de Pozole

$44.99

Galón de Caldo de Res

$44.99

Galón de Caldo de Pollo

$44.99

Dinner

Taco Dinner

$12.99

Burrito Dinner

$12.99

2 Meat Burrito Dinner

$13.99

Camarones Dinner

$20.99

Carne Asada Con Camarones

$20.99

Bistec A La Mexicana Dinner

$14.99

Carne Asada Dinner

$16.99

Tampiquena Dinner

$16.99

Enchilada Dinner

$12.99

Enchilada Plancha

$12.99

Chile Relleno Dinner

$12.99

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.99

Fajita Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Fajita Mix Dinner

$14.99

Fajita Shrimp Dinner

$20.99

Fajita Steak Dinner

$14.99

Giant Quesadilla Dinner

$12.99

Mojarra Dinner

$16.99

Flauta Dinner

$14.99

Filete Dinner

$14.99

Milanesa Pollo Dinner

$12.99

Milanesa Res Dinner

$12.99

Gordita Dinner

$12.99

Sope Dinner

$13.99

Torta Dinner

$12.99

Tostada Dinner

$12.99

Huarache Dinner

$13.99

Cesina Dinner

$12.99

Cielo, Mar y Tierra

$20.99

Barbacoa Dinner

$13.99

Pork Riblets in green salsa with cactus plant

$13.99Out of stock

Tacos

Taco Avocado

$3.29

Taco Steak

$3.29

Taco Chicken

$3.29

Taco Beef

$3.29

Taco Pastor

$3.29

Taco Deshebrada

$3.29

Taco Cabeza

$3.99

Taco Barbacoa

$3.99

Taco Carnitas

$3.29

Topped with pico de gallo

Taco Chorizo

$3.29

Taco Lengua

$4.99

Taco Chicharron

$3.29

Taco Chile Relleno

$3.99

Taco Chorizo & Egg

$3.29

Taco Fish(Tilapia)

$4.99

Taco Fajita Chicken

$3.99

Taco Fajita Shrimp

$4.99

Taco Fajita Steak

$4.59

Taco Tripas Dorada

$3.99

Taco Tripas Suave

$3.99

Taco Tampiqueña

$4.99

Taco Potato

$3.29

Taco Cecina

$3.29

Taco Shrimp

$4.99

Taco Milanesa (Res)

$3.29

Taco Lomo

$3.29

Taco Mexican Potato

$3.29

Taco Veggie

$3.29

Taco Sesos

$3.29

Taco Fajita Chicken & Steak

$4.49

Taco Fajita Chkn & Shrimp

$4.99

Taco Fajita Steak & Shrimp

$4.99

Taco Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Taco Breaded Chicken

$3.29

Taco Ceviche

$3.79

Taco 2 Meat

$3.99

Taco Steak&Potato

$3.29

Taco Campechano

$3.49

Taco Chorriqueso

$3.49

Taco Mar y Tierra

$3.49

Tortas

Torta Aguacate

$8.29

Torta Pastor

$8.29

Torta Barbacoa

$8.29

Torta Beef

$8.29

Torta Chicken

$8.29

Torta Pechuga De Pollo

$8.99

Torta Steak

$8.29

Torta Lengua

$9.99

Torta Milanesa ( Pollo )

$8.29

Torta Milanesa (Res)

$8.29

Torta Cabeza

$9.99

Torta Carnitas

$8.29

Torta Cesina

$8.29

Torta Fajita Steak

$9.99

Torta Shrimp

$10.99

Torta Pescado

$10.99

Torta Chicharron

$8.29

Torta Chile Relleno

$8.29

Torta Chorizo

$8.29

Torta Chorizo & Egg

$8.29

Torta Deshebrada

$8.29

Torta Fajita Chicken

$9.99

Torta Jamon

$8.29

Torta Tripas (Soft)

$9.99

Torta Tripas (Dorada)

$9.99Out of stock

Torta Tampiqueña

$10.29

Torta Veggie

$8.29

Torta Cubana

$10.29

Torta Hawaiana

$9.29

Torta 2 Meats

$9.29

Torta Chorizo Y Papa

$8.29

Torta Lomo

$8.29Out of stock

Torta Papa Al Mex

$8.29

Torta Huevo

$8.29

Torta Salchicha

$8.29

Torta Sesos

$8.29

Gorditas

Gordita Avocado

$4.89

Gordita Steak

$4.89

Gordita Al Pastor

$4.89

Gordita Chicken

$4.89

Gordita Ground Beef

$4.89

Gordita Chorizo

$4.89

Gordita Barbacoa

$4.89

Gordita Cabeza

$5.39

Gordita Carnitas

$4.89

Gordita Chicharron

$4.89

Gordita Chile Relleno

$4.89

Gordita Chorizo & Egg

$4.89

Gordita Cesina

$4.89

Gordita Fajita Chicken

$5.39

Gordita Fajita Shrimp

$6.39

Gordita Fajita Steak

$5.89

Gordita Lengua

$5.99

Gordita Mexican Potatoes

$4.89

Gordita Rajas con Queso

$4.89

Gordita Shrimp

$6.39

Gordita Bean&Cheese

$3.89

Gordita Only Beans

$3.49

Gordita Only Cheese

$3.89

Gordita Shredded Beef

$4.89

Gordita Tripas Dorada

$5.99Out of stock

Gordita Tripas Suave

$5.99

Gordita Nopalitos

$4.89

Gordita Lomo

$4.89

Gordita 2 Meat

$5.89

Gordita Tampiqueña

$6.39

Gordita Chorizo & Potato

$4.89

Gordita Milanesa(Pollo)

$4.89

Gordita Milanesa(Res)

$4.89

Gordita Veggie

$4.89

Gordita Potatoes

$4.89

Gordita Sesos

$4.89

Gordita Pescado

$6.39

Gordita Pechuga De Pollo

$5.89

Gordita Huevo Con Jamon

$4.89

2 Meat Burrito

2 Meat Burrito

$10.39

Kids Meals

Kids - Quesadilla

$7.29

Chicken Tenders(4)

$7.29

Kids Meal - Taco

$7.29

Kids - Enchilada

$7.29

Bottled Drinks

J- Fruit Punch

$2.50

J- Limon

$2.50

J- Mandarina

$2.50

J- Piña

$2.50

J - Tamarindo

$2.50

Sangría

$2.50

Sidral Mundet

$2.50

Topo Chico (Mineral Water) 12oz

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.25

32oz Glass Michelada Cup

$11.99

Coca Mexicana

$3.25

Bolsa Grande De Hielo

$5.00

Can Drinks

Coke (Can)

$1.70

Diet Coke

$1.70

Sprite

$1.70

Coffee & Tea

12oz Coffee

$2.25

20oz Coffee

$2.99

Cup Of Ice Or Water

Large Ice Water Cup

$1.00

Large Cup Of Ice

$1.00

Regular Water Cup

$0.50

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Fountain Drink

Large 32oz Drink

$3.45

Regular 20oz Drink

$2.45

Kids Small

$1.50

Beer

Corona 12oz

$4.25

Modelo 12oz

$4.25

Negra Modelo 12oz

$4.25

Corona Familiar 12oz

$4.25

Victoria

$4.25

Pacifico

$4.25

Modelo 24oz

$6.25

Corona 24oz

$6.25

Michelada Preparada(No Cerveza)

$3.49

MICHELADA

$9.99

Topo Chico Preparado

$4.50

Topo Chico Michelada

$4.59

Cubeta 12oz Mex(5)

$19.99

Cubeta Budlight(5)

$12.99

Budlight

$3.25

Orange Juice

Orange Juice 16oz

$5.49

Orange Juice 24oz

$7.49

Orange Juice 32oz

$8.99Out of stock
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

880 N Farnsworth Ave, Aurora, IL 60505

Directions

El Burrito Loco image

