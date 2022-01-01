El Burrito Loco imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Burrito Loco Bourbonnais

73 Reviews

$

600 S Main St

Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Order Again

Popular Items

Elote
Burrito Dinner
Taco Salad

Side Order

Rice

$3.29

Beans

$3.29

Rice/Beans

$3.29

Chips & Salsa

$2.41

Poppers (7)

$6.59

Fries

$3.29

Cheese Fries

$4.39

Sour Cream

$0.65

Guacamole (4oz)

$2.50

LG Guacamole W/Chips

$8.99

Elote

$3.95

Salsa de Chips

$0.55

Queso Dip

$6.59

Queso Solo 1

$2.19

Limes

$0.75

Mexican Potatoes

$5.82

Carrots/Peppers

$0.65

Avocado Slices

$2.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.65

MZ Tortillas (6)

$1.10

FL Tortillas (5)

$1.10

Jalapeños

$0.65

Chile Asados

$0.55

Nacho Cheese

$1.21

Side Enchilada Sauce

$1.10

Ranch Dressing

$0.65

Fajita Vegetables Side

$2.50

Cilantro Side

(Onions) Cebolla Side

Shredded Motzarella(White) Cheese

$1.09

Cheddar Chesse

$1.09

Grilled Onions

$1.30

Bread (Telera)

$1.10

Jalap Fresh Side

Mayonesa

Salsa (20oz)

$5.49

Salsa (32oz)

$6.59

Pico de Gallo (20oz)

$6.59

Pico De Gallo (32oz)

$7.69

Extra Salsa

$0.55

A La Carte

Torta

$7.15

Sope

$4.72

Gordita

$4.39

(5) Flautas

$8.24

Chimichanga

$8.79

Nachos Locos

$9.12

Regular Nachos

$3.95

Tamale (Pork)

$3.58

Tostada

$4.39

Tostada Ceviche

$4.72

R Quesadilla

$3.29

R Quesadilla with Meat

$4.39

R Quesadilla Fajita

$5.16

Giant Quesadilla

$9.12

Giant Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

Chile Relleno

$7.69

Single Enchilada

$2.75

Single Flauta

$2.75

Coctel de Camarón

$12.09

Specialty Dinners

Taco Dinner

$12.09

Burrito Dinner

$12.09

2 Meat Burrito Dinner

$13.74

Enchilada Dinner

$12.09

Enchilada A La Plancha

$12.09

Carne Asada Dinner

$13.19

Tampiquena Dinner

$13.19

Bistec A La Mexicana Dinner

$13.19

Carne Asada Con Camarones

$15.39

Camarones A la Diabla Dinner

$15.39

Fajita Dinner

$12.09

Chile R Dinner

$12.09

Giant Quesadilla Dinner

$12.09

Chimichanga Dinner

$13.19

Filete Dinner

$13.19

Flautas Dinner

$13.19

Mojarra Dinner

$13.19

Tostada Dinner

$12.09

Torta Dinner

$12.09

Tamal Dinner

$12.09

Sope Dinner

$13.19

Gorditas Dinner

$13.19

Cielo Mar Tierra

$18.04

Combos

Baby Burrito Combo

$9.89

You Pick 2 Combo

$9.89

3 Flauta Combo

$9.89

Tacos

Steak Taco

$3.29

Steak & Potato Taco

$3.89

Chicken Taco

$3.29

Beef Taco

$3.29

Chorizo Taco

$3.29

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$3.29

Milanesa Taco

$4.19

Chile Relleno Taco

$3.29

Pork Taco

$3.29

Pastor Taco

$3.29

Barbacoa Taco

$3.29

Lengua Taco

$3.89

Tripas Taco Soft

$3.89

Tripas Tacos Medium

$3.89

Tripas Tacos Crunchy

$3.89

Carnitas Taco

$3.29

Fajita Steak Taco

$4.19

Fajita Chicken Taco

$4.19

Fajita Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Pescado Taco

$4.95

Veggie Taco

$3.29

Steak & Egg Taco

$3.49

Burritos

Steak Burrito

$7.99

Steak & Potato Burrito

$9.49

Chicken Burrito

$7.99

Beef Burrito

$7.99

Chorizo Burrito

$7.99

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$7.99

Milanesa Burrito

$7.99

Chile Relleno Burrito

$7.99

Pork Burrito

$7.99

Pastor Burrito

$7.99

Barbacoa Burrito

$7.99

Lengua Burrito

$7.99

Tripas (Soft) Burrito

$7.99

Tripas (Med) Burrito

$7.99

Tripas (Crunchy) Burrito

$7.99

Carnitas Burrito

$7.99

Fajita Steak Burrito

$9.49

Fajita Chicken Burrito

$9.49

Fajita Shrimp Burrito

$9.99

Shrimp Burrito

$9.99

Veggie Burrito

$7.99

Steak & Egg Burrito

$8.74

Burrito Bowls

Burrito Bowl Steak

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Steak & Potato

$11.49

Burrito Bowl Chicken

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Beef

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Chorizo

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Chorizo Con Huevo

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Milanesa

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Chile Relleno

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Pork

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Pastor

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Barbacoa

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Lengua

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Tripas (Soft)

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Tripas (Medium)

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Tripas (Crunchy)

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Carnitas

$9.99

Burrito Bowl Steak Fajita

$11.49

Burrito Bowl Chicken Fajita

$11.49

Burrito Bowl Shrimp Fajita

$12.49

Burrito Bowl Camarón

$12.49

Burrito Bowl Veggie

$9.99

Hot Chip Burrito

Steak Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Steak & Potato Hot Chip Burrito

$10.29

Chicken Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Beef Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Chorizo Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Chorizo & Egg Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Milanesa Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Chile Relleno Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Pork Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Pastor Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Barbacoa Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Lengua Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Tripas (Soft) Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Tripas (Med) Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Tripas (Crunchy) Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Carnitas Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Veggie Hot Chip Burrito

$8.79

Kids Meal

Chicken Tenders

$7.14

Kid's Quesadilla Meal

$6.59

Kid's Taco Meal

$6.59

Soups

Caldo de Res

$9.89

Caldo de Pollo

$9.89

Pozole

$10.22

Menudo

$8.68

Menudo Large

$21.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.02

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.24

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$9.34

Garden Salad

$7.14

Breakfast

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.89

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.89

Huevos Rancheros

$9.89

Chilaquiles Con Huevos

$9.89

Chilaquiles Con Carne

$13.19

Huevos Con Bistec

$14.29

Desserts

Churro

$2.19

Cheesecake Burrito

$3.85

Regular Drink

Pepsi (Reg)

$2.20

Diet Pepsi (Reg)

$2.20

Wild Cherry Pepsi (Reg)

$2.20

Dr. Pepper (Reg)

$2.20

Rasberry Tea (Reg)

$2.20

Unsweeted Iced Tea (Reg)

$2.20

Sierra Mist (Reg)

$2.20

Mountain Dew (Reg)

$2.20

Horchata (Reg)

$2.20

Lemonade (Reg)

$2.20

Large Drink

Pepsi (LG)

$2.75

Diet Pepsi (LG)

$2.75

Wild Cherry Pepsi (LG)

$2.75

Dr. Pepper (LG)

$2.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea (LG)

$2.75

Raspberry Tea (LG)

$2.75

Sierra Mist (LG)

$2.75

Mountain Dew (LG)

$2.75

Horchata (LG)

$2.75

Lemonade (LG)

$2.75

Bottled Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.20

Pepsi

$2.20

Topo Chico (Mineral Water)

$2.20

Tamarindo (Jarrito)

$2.20

Sidral Mundet

$2.20

Fruit Punch (Jarrito)

$2.20

Strawberry (Jarrito)

$2.20

Mandarina (Jarrito)

$2.20

Mango (Jarrito)

Mango (Jarrito)

$2.20

Pineapple (Jarrito)

$2.20

Limón (Jarrito)

$2.20

Guava (Jarrito)

Guava (Jarrito)

$2.20

Grapefruit (Jarrito)

$2.20

Jamaica

Jamaica

$2.20

Sangría

$2.20

Bottle Water

$1.29

Cup Of Ice Or Water

Regular Ice Or Water Cup

$0.50

Large Water Or Ice

$0.85

Ice

Alcohol

Gift Card

$50.00

AMOUNT

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

600 S Main St, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

El Burrito Loco image

