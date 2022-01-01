Mexican & Tex-Mex
El Burrito Loco Channahon
338 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
27025 W Eames St Unit A, Channahon, IL 60410
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Front Street Cantina - Plainfield
3.6 • 226
15120 N Des Plaines St Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurant
More near Channahon