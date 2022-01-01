Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Burrito Loco Channahon

338 Reviews

$$

27025 W Eames St Unit A

Channahon, IL 60410

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Steak
Taco Dinner
Burrito Steak

A La Carte

(5) Flautas

$8.29

Chicken tenders & fries

$4.99

Chile Relleno

$6.29

Chimichanga

$7.99

Giant Quesadilla

$8.99

Gordita

$4.39

Huarache

$5.19

Nachos Locos

$7.89

Fresh crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and cheese sauce with your choice of meat.

Quesadilla

$3.29

Quesadilla with Meat

$4.29

Regular Nachos

$4.59

Fresh crispy tortillas chips topped with cheese sauce

Sope

$4.69

Tamale

$3.39

Homemade Tamale with your choice of filling.

Tostada

$3.99

Tostada Ceviche

$4.99

Cheese fries

$4.19

FF-Q-CA (Cheese fries & steak

$6.15

Breakfast

Chilaquiles Dinner

$9.99

Chilaquiles Con Carne

$11.49

Chilaquiles Con Huevos

$8.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.99

Tradition Mexican breakfast dish, three scrambled eggs mixed with jalapenos, onions, tomatoes served with rice and beans. Side of tortillas

Huevos Con Bistec

$11.29

Mexican steak and eggs.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$8.99

Chorizo and eggs breakfast dish.

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Burrito Bowls

Burrito Bowl Avocado

$10.49

Burrito Bowl Barbacoa

$10.49

Burrito Bowl Beef

$10.49

Burrito Bowl Carnitas

$10.49

Burrito Bowl Chicharrón

$9.89

Burrito Bowl Chicken

$10.49

Burrito Bowl Chile Relleno

$12.49

Burrito Bowl Chorizo

$10.49

Burrito Bowl Chorizo & Egg

$10.49

Burrito Bowl Fajita Chicken

$12.49

Burrito Bowl Fajita Shrimp

$12.49

Burrito Bowl Fajita Steak

$12.49

Burrito Bowl Grill Veggies

$10.49

Burrito Bowl Grilled Chicken

$12.49

Burrito Bowl Lengua

$12.49

Burrito Bowl Mexican Potato

$10.49Out of stock

Burrito Bowl Milanesa (Steak)

$12.49

Burrito Bowl Pastor

$10.49

Burrito Bowl Potato

$10.49

Burrito Bowl Shrimp

$12.49

Burrito Bowl Steak

$10.49

Burrito Bowl Tampiqueña

$12.49

Burritos

Burrito Avocado

$9.49

Burrito Barbacoa

$9.49

Burrito Beans

$9.49

Burrito Beef

$9.49

Burrito Carnitas

$9.49

Burrito Chicharron

$9.49

Burrito Chicken

$9.49

Burrito Chile Relleno

$11.49

Burrito Chorizo

$9.49

Burrito Chorizo & Egg

$9.49

Burrito Fajita Chicken

$11.49

Burrito Fajita Shrimp

$12.99

Burrito Fajita Steak

$11.49

Burrito Grill Veggies

$9.49

Burrito Grilled Chicken

$11.49

Burrito Lengua

$11.49

Burrito Mexican Potato

$9.49Out of stock

Burrito Milanesa (Res)

$11.49

Burrito Pastor

$9.49

Burrito Pescado

$11.49

Burrito Potato

$9.49

Burrito Shrimp

$12.99

Burrito Steak

$9.49

Burrito Tampiqueña

$11.49

Burrito Veggie

$9.49

Combos

3 Flauta Combo

$9.29

Torta with Fries Combo

$9.29

Desserts

Churro

$1.99

Churro- OREO

$2.50

Cheesecake Burrito

$3.69

Paleta De Agua

$2.75

Paleta De Leche

$2.95

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.79

Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$10.49

Garden Salad

$5.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.79

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$9.49

Grilled Steak Salad

$8.79

Grilled Steak & Shrimp Salad

$10.49

Grilled Chicken & Steak Salad

$9.49

Side Order

Salsa Roja

AVF

$1.99

Beans

$3.59

Fries

$3.29

Limes

Salsa Verde

Guacamole (side)

$1.99

Rice

$3.59

Elote

$3.19

Sour Cream

$0.85

No Salsa

Guacamole LG

$7.69

Rice/Beans

$3.59

Chips/Salsa

$2.79

Carrots/Peppers

$0.85

Jalapenos/Only

$0.85

AJOS

$0.85

Rice LG

$5.99

Beans LG

$5.99

Bread (Telera)

$1.50

Chile Asados (1)

Chips

$1.69

Egg

$1.00

Poppers (7)

$4.89

Mexican Potatoes

$4.99

No Disposables

Pico de Gallo

$0.85

Salsa de Chips

$0.85

Small Chips

$0.55

Tamales (dozen)

$35.00

Tortillas

$2.00+

Salsas

$3.50+

Tasas

$0.75

Taco Salad Shell

$2.50

Soups

Caldo de Res

$8.99

Caldo de Pollo

$8.99

Pozole

$8.99

Large Pozole

$22.99

Large Caldo de Pollo

$22.99

Large Caldo de Res

$22.99

Caldo De Camaron

$11.99Out of stock

Specialty Dinners

Barbacoa Dinner

$10.99

Bistec A La Mexicana Dinner

$11.99

Burrito Dinner

$10.99

Camarones Dinner

$13.99

Carne Asada Con Camarones

$13.99

Carne Asada Dinner

$11.99

Chicharron Dinner

$10.99

Chile Relleno Dinner

$10.99

Chimichanga Dinner

$11.99

Enchilada Dinner

$11.99

Enchilada Plancha

$10.99

Fajita Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Fajita Mix Dinner

$11.99

Fajita Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

Fajita Steak Dinner

$11.99

Filete Dinner

$12.49

Fish Taco Dinner

$13.99

Flautas Dinner

$11.99

Lengua Dinner

$11.99

Milanesa Dinner

$10.99

Shrimp Taco Dinner

$13.99

Taco Dinner

$10.99

Tampiquena Dinner

$11.99

Tacos

Taco Barbacoa

$3.49

Taco Beef

$3.49

Taco Carnitas

$3.49

Topped with pico de gallo

Taco Chicharron

$3.49

Taco Chicken

$3.49

Taco Chile Relleno

$3.69

Taco Chorizo

$3.49

Taco Chorizo & Egg

$3.49

Taco Fajita Chicken

$3.99

Taco Fajita Shrimp

$3.99

Taco Fajita Steak

$3.99

Taco Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Taco Lengua

$3.69

Taco Milanesa (Res)

$3.69

Taco Pastor

$3.49

Taco Pescado

$3.99

Taco Shrimp

$3.99

Taco Steak

$3.69

Taco Tampiqueña

$3.99

Taco Veggie

$3.49

Taco Mar & Tierra

$4.09

Tortas

Torta Avocado

$7.59

Torta Barbacoa

$7.59

Torta Beef

$7.59

Torta Carnitas

$7.59

Torta Chicharron

$7.59

Torta Chicken

$7.59

Torta Chile Relleno

$7.59

Torta Chorizo

$7.59

Torta Chorizo & Egg

$7.59

Torta Fajita Chicken

$8.29

Torta Fajita Steak

$8.29

Torta Lengua

$8.29

Torta Mexican Potato

$7.59

Torta Milanesa (Res)

$8.29

Torta Pastor

$7.59

Torta Pechuga CK

$8.29

Torta Potato

$7.59

Torta Steak

$8.29

Torta Shrimp

$9.49

Torta Tampiqueña

$8.29

Bottled Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Medio Litro Coke

$3.50

Fruit Punch (Jarrito)

$2.99

Limón (Jarrito)

$2.99

Mandarina (Jarrito_

$2.99

Pineapple (Jarrito)

$2.99

Strawberry (Jarrito)

$2.99

Sangría

$2.99

Sidral Mundet

$2.99

Tamarindo (Jarrito)

$2.99

Topo Chico (Mineral Water)

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.29

Sprite

$2.99

Pepsi Medio Litro

$3.50

Fountain Drink

Regular Drink

$2.79

Large Drink

$3.09

Fajita Family Pack

$29.99

Nachos Locos Beef

$5.00

T- Birria c/consume

$3.79

QuesaBirria

$4.29

Orden 3 T-Birria

$11.00

Orden 3 QuesaBirria

$12.25

Family Pack T- Birria

$35.99

Family Pack QuesaBrilla

$40.99

Shirts

T-Shirt (SM-XL)

$18.00

T-Shirt (XXL)

$20.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

27025 W Eames St Unit A, Channahon, IL 60410

Directions

El Burrito Loco image
El Burrito Loco image

