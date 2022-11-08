El Burrito Loco imageView gallery

El Burrito Loco Lockport

1,491 Reviews

$$

1205 E 9th St

Lockport, IL 60441

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco steak
Giant Burrito
Chicken Taco

A La Carte

5 Flautas

$9.59

Chile Relleno

$6.69

Chimichanga

$8.59

Lg Quesadilla

$9.59

Gorditas

$4.49

Nachos Locos

$7.99

Quesadilla

$3.39

Regular Nachos

$4.99

Sopes

$4.69

Tamale

$3.49

Tostadas

$4.19

Huarache

$4.99

Single Enchilada

$2.99

Breakfast

Huevo Rancheros

$9.49

Huevos A La Mexicana

$9.49

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.49

Chilaquiles Con Huevo

$9.49

Huevos Con Bistec

$12.99

Chillaquiles Con Bisec

$12.99

Burritos

Burrito Bowl

$10.69

Baby Burrito

$7.69

Giant Burrito

$8.69

2 Meat Burritos

$10.59

Desserts

Churros

$1.99

Cheese Cake Burritos

$3.29

Churro ( Oreo )

$2.59

Churro ( Vanilla )

$2.59

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.29

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.29

Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$11.29

Side Orders

20oz Salsa

$7.99

32oz Salsa

$8.99

Avocado Slices

$1.99

Beans

$3.99

Carrots & Peppers

$0.99

Cheese Fries

$4.59

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Elote

$3.49

Fries

$3.99

Side of Guacamole

$1.99

Large Guacamole

$9.99

Mexican Potatoes

$5.29

Pico De Gallo

$0.99

Rice

$3.99

Beans /& Rice

$3.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

LG Beans & Rice

$6.99

LG Beans

$6.99

LG Rice

$6.99

Chile Asado

$0.25

Chips

$1.89

Yellow Cheese Cup

$1.50

Mozarella Cheese Cup

$0.75

Salsa Cup

$0.75

X Salsa (2)

$0.50

Tortilla

$0.25

$0.50

Soups

Caldo De Res

$9.59

Caldo De Pollo

$9.59

Menudo

$9.59

Pozole

$9.59

Specialty Dinners

Bistec A La Mexicana Dinner

$14.49

Burrito Dinner

$12.49

Camarones Dinner

$15.99

Carne Asada Con Camarones

$15.99

Carne Asada Dinner

$14.49

Chile Relleno Dinner

$12.49

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.49

Enchilada Dinner

$12.49

Fajita Chicken Dinner

$14.49

Fajita Steak Dinner

$14.49

Filete Dinner

$14.49

Flautas Dinner

$14.49

Mojarra Dinner

$14.49

Shrimp Fajitas Dinner

$15.99

Taco Dinner

$12.49

Tampiquena Dinner

$14.49

Fajita Mix Dinner

$14.99

Enchilada Plancha

$12.49

2 Meat Burrito Dinner

$14.49

Milanesa Dinner

$14.49

Tacos

Avocado Veggie Taco

$3.29

Barbacoa Taco

$3.29

Beans Taco

$3.29

Taco steak

$3.59

Chicken Taco

$3.29

Chicken Fajitas Taco

$4.29

Chile Relleno Taco

$3.59

Chorizo Taco

$3.29

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$3.29

Ground Beef Taco

$3.29

Lengua Taco

$3.59

Steak Milanesa Taco

$3.59

Pastor Taco

$3.29

Fish Taco

$4.29

Potato Taco

$3.29

Shrimp Fajita Taco

$4.29

Steak & Potato Taco

$3.59

Steak Fajita Taco

$4.29

Tampiqueña Taco

$4.29

Tripas Taco (Crunchy)

$3.59

Tripas Taco (Medium)

$3.59

Tripas Taco (Soft)

$3.59

Carnitas Tacos

$3.29

Chicken Milanesa Taco

$3.59

Shrimp Taco

$4.29

Veggie Taco

$3.29

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.29

Tortas

Torta - Avocado

$7.59

Torta - Barbacoa

$7.59

Torta - Steak

$8.69

Torta - Carnitas

$7.59

Torta - Chicken

$7.59

Torta - Chorizo

$7.59

Torta - Chorizo & Egg

$7.59

Torta - Ground Beef

$7.59

Torta - Lengua

$8.69

Torta - Milanesa (Chicken)

$8.69

Torta - Milanesa (Res)

$8.69

Torta - Pastor

$7.59

Torta - Tripa

$8.69

Torta - Chile Relleno

$8.69

Torta Tampiqueña

$8.69

Kids Meals

Taco

$7.99

Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Drinks

Bottle Drinks

$2.99

Large Drinks

$3.09

Regular Drinks

$2.79

Water Bottle

$1.39

Meat Per Pound

Arrachera

$10.99
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
