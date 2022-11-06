El Burrito Loco imageView gallery

El Burrito Loco Woodridge

67 Reviews

$

7520 janes ave

woodridge, IL 60517

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco - Carne Asada (Steak)
Giant Burrito
Taco Dinner

A La Carte

5 Flautas

$9.99

Chile Relleno (1)

$6.29

Chimichanga

$8.99

Coctel De Camaron

$14.99

Giant Quesadilla

$10.80

Gorditas

$5.69

Nachos Locos

$8.79

Quesadilla

$3.95

Regular Nachos

$4.39

Sopes

$5.39

Tamale

$3.69

Tostadas

$4.69

Huarache

$5.99

Single Enchiladas

$2.99

Single Flauta

$2.99

Quesabirria

$4.29

3 Quesabirrias

$12.29

Steak French Fries

$7.49

Quesadilla W Meat

$4.39

Breakfast

Chilaquiles Con Huevo

$8.99

Chillaquiles Con Bistec

$11.29

Huevo Rancheros

$8.99

Huevos A La Mexicana

$8.99

Huevos Con Bistec

$11.29

Huevos Con Chorizo

$8.99

Huevos Con Jamon

$8.99

Omelette Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Burritos

Burrito Bowl

$9.59

Giant Burrito

$8.59

2 Meat Burritos

$9.99

Baby Burrito

$7.59

Combos

Baby Burrito Combo

$9.99

3 Flauta Combo

$9.99

2 Item Combo

$9.99

Torta Combo

$9.99

Desserts

Churros

$2.25

Cheese Cake Burritos

$3.29

Cheese Cake

$3.59

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$9.99

Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Side Orders

20oz Salsa

$5.99

32oz Salsa

$6.99

Avocado Slices

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.79

Chips & Salsa

$2.79

Carrots & Peppers

$0.79

French Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$4.59

Chile Asado

$0.25

Reg Chips Bag

$1.59

Cebollitas

$1.79

Side of Guacamole

$1.99

Rice

$3.59

Large Guacamole

$8.99

Pico De Gallo (Side)

$0.79

LG Rice & Beans

$5.99

LG Beans

$5.99

LG Rice

$5.99

Beans

$3.59

Poppers

$4.99

Mexican Potatoes

$4.99

Elotes (Mexican Corn)

$3.99

Rice & Beans (1/2 & 1/2)

$3.59

Green Salsa

Salsa Chips

$0.79

Red Salsa

Ord Tortilla

$0.79

White Cheese

$0.85

Soups

Caldo De Res

$9.29

Caldo De Pollo

$9.29

Menudo

$9.59

Pozole

$9.59

Caldo de Camarones

$12.29

Menudo Large

$26.99

Lg Caldo De Res

$24.99

Lg Pozole

$24.99

Lg Caldo De Pollo

$24.99

Specialty Dinners

Burrito Dinner

$12.99

Taco Dinner

$12.99

Carne Asada Dinner

$14.99

Bistec A La Mexicana Dinner

$14.99

Camarones Dinner

$15.99

2 Meat Burrito Dinner

$15.99

Tampiquena Dinner

$14.99

Carne Asada Con Camarones

$16.99

Chile Relleno Dinner

$12.99

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.99

Enchilada Dinner

$12.99

Fajita Steak Dinner

$14.99

Fajita Mix Dinner

$14.99

Filete Dinner

$14.99

Flautas Dinner

$14.99

Enchilada Plancha

$12.99

Fajita Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Shrimp Fajitas Dinner

$15.99

Barbacoa Dinner

$12.99

Carnitas Dinnerr

$12.99

Mojarra Dinner

$14.99

Milana Dinner

$12.99

Torta Dinner

$12.99

Chicharron Dinner

$12.99

Tacos

Taco - Carne Asada (Steak)

$3.69

Taco - Chicken

$3.29

Taco - Ground Beef

$3.29

Taco - Avocado (Veggie)

$3.29

Taco - Beans (Veggie)

$3.29

Taco - Chicken Fajitas

$4.09

Taco - Barbacoa

$3.29

Taco - Chile Relleno

$3.69

Taco - Chorizo

$3.29

Taco - Chorizo & Egg

$3.29

Taco - Steak Fajitas

$3.69

Taco - Tripas (Soft)

$3.69

Taco - Lengua

$3.59Out of stock

Taco - Milanesa (Steak)

$3.69

Taco - Pastor

$3.29

Taco - Shrimp Fajitas

$4.09

Taco - Tripas (Crunchy)

$3.69

Taco - Birria

$3.69

Taco - Milanesa Chicken

$3.69

Taco - Tampiqueña

$4.09

Taco - Pescado (Fish)

$4.09

Taco - Tripas (Medium)

$3.69

Taco - Carnitas

$3.29

Taco - Grilled Chicken

$3.69

3 Tacos De Birria Rojo

$11.99

Taco - Cabeza

$3.69

Taco - Sesos

$3.29

Taco - Birria Rojo

$4.09

Taco - Chicharron

$3.29

Taco-shrimp

$4.09

Tortas

Torta - Carne Asada

$8.09

Torta - Ground Beef

$7.49

Torta - Chicken

$7.49

Torta - Barbacoa

$7.49

Torta - Avocado

$7.49

Torta - Cabeza

$8.09

Torta - Cecina

$7.49

Torta - Chorizo & Egg

$7.49

Torta - Chorizo

$7.49

Torta - Chile Relleno

$8.09

Torta Chicken Fajita

$7.49

Torta - Cubana

$8.09

Torta - Jamon

$7.49

Torta - Lengua

$8.09Out of stock

Torta - Milanesa (Chicken)

$8.09

Torta Fajita Shrimp

$7.49

Torta - Pastor

$7.49

Torta - Pechuga

$8.09

Torta De Barbacoa

$7.49

Torta Carnitas

$7.49

Torta - Milanesa (Ribeye)

$8.09

Torta Fish

$7.49

Torta Veggie

$7.49

Torta Tampiqueña

$7.49

Torta - Chicharron

$7.49

Torta Tampiqueña

$7.49Out of stock

Torta Tripa

$7.49

Kids Meals

Taco

$6.29

Quesadilla

$6.29

Chicken Tenders

$6.29

Drinks

Bottle Drinks

$3.25

Large Drinks

$3.29

Regular Drinks

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.29

Cafe 16oz

$2.49

Champurrado 20oz

$2.65

Champurrado 32oz

$3.99

Cans

$1.99

Bottled Beer

Bohemia

$4.99

Budlight

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Carta Blanca (Caguama)

$6.99

Corona (Bomber)

$6.69

Corona (Caguama)

$8.50

Corona Extra

$4.99

Corona Familiar

$4.99

Corona Light

$4.99

Corona Premier

$4.99

Estrella Jalisco

$4.99

MGD

$3.99

Miller Light

$3.99

Modelo - Can

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Mural

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Sol (Caguama)

$6.89

Tecate

$4.59

Tecate (Caguama)

$6.89

Tecate Light - Bottle

$4.59

Victoria

$4.99

XX Amber

$4.59

Michelada

$5.99

10-24 People

Per Person

$13.99

25+ People

Per Person

$11.49

Food Trays

Beans (Large Tray)

$49.99

Beans (Small Tray)

$24.99

Enchiladas a La Plancha

$1.00

Meat (Large Tray)

$199.99

Meat (Small Tray)

$95.99

Rice (Large Tray)

$49.99

Rice (Small Tray)

$24.99

Meat Per Pound

Arrachera

$9.99

Hot Food 1Lb

$15.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7520 janes ave, woodridge, IL 60517

Directions

Gallery
El Burrito Loco image

