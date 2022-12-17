Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ebony 4750 Allene Way

review star

No reviews yet

4750 Allene Way

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Order Again

Appetizers

KATEGNA

$8.00

Toasted Injera coated with berbere and olive oil

BUTECHA

$12.00

A unique salad of chickpeas flour cooked with turmeric seasoned water and tossed with red onions, garlic, Jalapeno, peppers, olive oil, rosemary and ethiopian spice

Bite Size

GURSHA WITH SPICY MISIR WOT

$12.00

Injera rolls with Spicy Misir Wot

GURSHA WITH SHIRO WOT

$12.00

Injera rolls with Shiro Wot

GURSHA WITH ATER KIT ALICHA

$12.00

Injera rolls with Ater Kik Alica Wot

GURSHA WITH ALICAH MISIR WOT

$12.00

Injera rolls with Alicha Misir Wot

Snack

AZIFA

$6.00

( Green Lentils/Cold Snack) Cooked green lentils, finely minced red onions, jalapeno, mustard, olive oil dressing served with Injera Crisps

Spices

BERBERE

$8.00

Authenic Ethiopian Berebere

KULET

$15.00

Main Dish

FULL MAIN DISH

$28.00

HALF MAIN DISH

$21.00

SINGLE MAIN DISH

$11.00

TINISH

$11.00

1 SAUCE HALF INJERA

Add On

INJERA

$3.00

100% Teff Flour Injera

Cold Dishes

INJERA FIRFIR (Warm)

$12.00

Freshly made sauce with onions, tomatoes, garlic and berbere finished with added injera to soak up the goodness

TIMATIM FITFIT

$12.00

A delightful, flavorful & refreshing tomato dish served over injera

SAFFLOWER FITFIT

$12.00

A Safflower seed milk (made in house) dish served over injera rolls

Hot Beverages

TEA

$5.00

Spiced Ethiopian Tea

COFFEE

$5.00

Ethiopian Coffee Served with Jebena & Sinnie (Traditional Ethiopian Coffee Pot and Cups)

Cold Drinks

WATER

$2.00

SPARKLING WATER

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Location

4750 Allene Way, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Directions

