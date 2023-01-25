Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy - Carlsbad

review star

No reviews yet

2628 Gateway Road Suite 135

Carlsbad, CA 92009

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Bacon Mac 'n Cheese
Korean Wings

Starters

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$10.50

Bavarian style soft pretzel served with house made whole grain mustard and beer cheese.

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Regular Fries

$6.00

Salt & Vinegar Fries

$6.00

A large portion of crispy fries Tossed in a house blend of malted vinegar powder and seasonings.

Truffle fries

Truffle fries

$10.00

Tossed with truffle oil and grated parmesan and fresh parsley

Black Lime Wings

Black Lime Wings

$16.00+

Crispy skin-on chicken thighs tossed with our hatch chile and black lime rub. Served with cilantro ranch. 5 out of 10 spice level

Korean Wings

Korean Wings

$16.00+

Crispy skin-on chicken thighs tossed in tangy and sweet gochujang wing sauce with miso ranch dip. 4 out of 10 on the spice scale.

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$14.50

Roasted black garlic, squid ink, spicy aoli & crispy garlic ponzu sauce

Ceviche - Weekend Special

Ceviche - Weekend Special

$16.00

Shrimp and market catch in Leche De Tigre marinade, avocado, cilantro, onion. Served with blue corn tortilla chips

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Plates

Bacon Mac 'n Cheese

Bacon Mac 'n Cheese

$16.00+

Chef's Golden Noodle award winning smoked gouda cheese sauce with thick hand sliced bacon, Spanish chorizo, and baked pangrattato.

Reuben

Reuben

$17.00

House remoulade, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, marble rye and choice of Side.

Steak and Truffle Frites

Steak and Truffle Frites

$24.00

6 oz grilled hanger steak, with our version of an Argentinian Chimichurri (cilantro, parsley, garlic, onion and more) sauce, truffle fries. Recommended cooked medium (pink inside).

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$18.00

A 1/2 lb patty, lettuce, red onion, tomato, house made spread, hand slice bacon on potato brioche. Comes with fries.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$16.50

Parmesan crusted sourdough, smoked mozzarella, gouda & Vermont cheddar. Cup of tomato bisque. Arugula Salad.

Pork Belly Dip

Pork Belly Dip

$17.50

Braised Pork, mozzarella, swiss, pickled jalapeño, garlic aioli on a warm french roll and served with rich pan jus

Fish N Chips

$20.00
Truffle Mushroom Burger

Truffle Mushroom Burger

$18.50

1/2 Lb Prime patty, arugula, Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and shallots, truffle garlic aioli

Salads

Garden Salad

$13.00+
Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$16.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan, croutons & house made caesar dressing. *dressing contains egg*

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Chicken Finger - Combo

$9.50

Kids Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Kids Mac - Combo

$10.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Kids Cheeseburger - Combo

$12.50

Sides

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Cup Of Soup

$5.00

Side Bacon Mac

$5.00

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

Dessert

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$10.00

Carmelized apples and cinnamon inside flakey puff pastry, topped with toasted almonds, drizzled with our vanilla porter carmel sauce.

Raspberry Marscapone

$10.00

Beer

64oz Coastal Cream

$18.00

64 oz Dopamine IIPA

$20.00

64 oz 65 & Sunny IPA

$18.00

640z Ace Cider Guava

$20.00

64oz Arcana Graff Apple Ale

$20.00

64oz Avery Belgian Ale w/ Passionfruit

$20.00

64oz Booze Brothers Green Eyed Amber

$20.00

64oz Delahunt Brewing Italian Pilsner

$20.00

64oz Elephant Mango Hard Seltzer

$20.00

64oz Eppig Try This Pale ale

$20.00

64oz Eppig Wake Up&Slay IPA

$20.00

64oz Fall Party at Ground Zero IPA

$20.00

64oz Flying Embers Orange Passion Kombucha

$20.00

64oz Harland Hazy

$25.00

64oz Harland Japanese Lager

$20.00

64oz Modern Times Water Ski Fight IPA

$20.00

64oz Ommegang All Hallows

$25.00

64oz Pfriem Jammy Pale

$20.00

64oz South O Graves House IPA

$20.00

64oz South Norte Mexican Lager

$20.00

64oz Wild Barrel Sour

$30.00

64oz Black Lager

$20.00

64oz PB Stout

$20.00

32oz Coastal Cream

$11.00

32oz 65&Sunny

$10.00

32oz POG Seltzer

$10.00

32oz Ace Perry Cider

$13.00

32oz Artifex Mex Lager

$12.00

32oz Artifex Tostado Brown Ale

$12.00

32oz Bambucha Guava

$12.00

32oz Black Plague Tony Hawps

$12.00

32oz Black Plague Tropicus Pale

$12.00

32oz Booze Brothers Amber

$12.00

32oz Delahunt Overcast Hazy

$12.00

32oz Eppig Just The Facts IPA

$12.00

32oz Eppig Special Lager

$12.00

32oz Harland Hazy IPA

$12.00

32oz Owl Farm Huckleberry Sour

$12.00

32oz Pfreim Double IPA

$15.00

32oz Second Chance Porter

$12.00

32oz Socite Black IPA

$13.00

32oz Westbrew Full Count IPA

$12.00

32oz Westbrew Blonde

$12.00

House Beer

$12.00

Guest Beer

$14.00

Bottle Belgian

$16.00

Cocktails

Sojurita

$10.00

Clothing

Snap Back Hat

Snap Back Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

Toucan Tank

$15.00

Shirts (Mens)

$25.00

Red Hoodie

$40.00

Gray Hoodie

$45.00

Yellow Tank

$15.00

Dopamine Beanie

$15.00

Womens V Neck Black

$20.00

Nocturno Shirt

$25.00

Ornament

$5.00

Keychain

$3.50

Glassware

16.5 oz Beer Can Glass

$5.00

16.5 oz Pub Glass

$5.00

13 oz DIIPA Glass

$5.00

16.5 oz Tulip

$8.00

10 oz Wine Glass

$5.00

64 oz Growler (Glass)

$8.00

Stein

$15.00

Annual membership

Mug Club Annual Membership

$99.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
ĕb-uh-lish-uhn is defined as: 1. The stage of boiling wort and hops together. 2. A sudden burst or display of passion and intensity At Ebullition Brew Works, we don't create craft beer for people to enjoy. We create craft beer for the people who enjoy them... There is a difference. Every ingredient, every process, is thoughtfully considered with a different palate in mind to provide our patrons with a style of beer THEY desire. Our aim is to develop recipes people salivate at and crave long before their first sip. Because Ebullition is not just a brewing process, it's literally a state of mind. Our's is a passion for craft. What's your ebullition?!

Location

2628 Gateway Road Suite 135, Carlsbad, CA 92009

Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy image
Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy image
Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy image
Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy image

