Home
- /
Ellicott City
- /
EC Diner
EC Diner
711 Reviews
$
10055 Baltimore National Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Popular Items
3 Egg Omelets
Athenian Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Your choice of American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Mozzarella, or Cheddar. Served with home fries & toast.
Chesapeake Crab Omelet
Our house special! With our signature crab dip, jumbo lump crab meat, cheddar cheese & sprinkled with Old Bay everywhere. Served with home fries & toast.
Corn Beef Hash Omelet
Florentine Omelet
With spinach & feta cheese. Served with home fries & toast.
Garden Omelet
Tomato, peppers, onion, spinach & broccoli. Served with home fries & toast.
Godfather Omelet
Sausage, onion, mushroom, peppers, Kalamata olives & mozzarella cheese. Topped with marinara sauce. Served with home fries & toast.
Greek Omelet
With feta cheese & tomatoes. Served with home fries & toast
Italian Omelet
Italian sausage, peppers, onion & mozzarella cheese. Served with home fries & toast.
Lox, Eggs & Onion Omelet
With lox & onions. Served with home fries & toast.
Meat Lovers Omelet
Ham, bacon & sausage. Served with home fries & toast.
Meat Omelet
With choice of bacon, ham, sausage, scrapple or pork roll. Served with home fries & toast.
Mexican Omelet
Avocado, pico de gallo, onion, jalapenos & pepper jack cheese. Served with home fries & toast.
Philly Cheese Omelet
Plain Omelet
Texas Chili & Cheese Omelet
Western Omelet
Ham, onion & peppers. Served with home fries & toast.
Bennys
Original Benny
Canadian bacon, two perfectly poached eggs. On an English muffin finished with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
Nova Scotia Benny
Smoked salmon, two perfectly poached eggs. On an English muffin finished with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
California Benny
Canadian bacon & avocado, two perfectly poached eggs. On an English muffin finished with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
Chesapeake Crab Benny
Our famous jumbo lump crab cake, two perfectly poached eggs. On an English muffin finished with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
Cream Chipped Beef
Avocado Toast
With two eggs any style. Served with home fries.
Avocado Toast / Bacon
Avocado Toast/ Bacon/ Tomato
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
Sausage Gravy / 2 Eggs
Bread Omlete Sandwiches
Breads & Breakfast Pastries
Toasted Bagel
With butter. Add cream cheese for $1.21
Toasted Bagel w/ CC
Bagel Deluxe
With cream cheese, lox, onion, lettuce & tomato.
Extra Cream Cheese (1)
English Muffin
Pita Bread
Assorted Muffins
Danish Pastries
Biscuit
White Toast
Wheat Toast
Rye Toast
Sub Roll
Kaiser Roll
Breakfast Sandwich
Two Egg Sandwich
Add bacon, ham, sausage, scrapple or pork roll for $2 each.
Western Sandwich
Ham, peppers, onion.
A Jersey Staple
Prok roll, egg & cheese on a split top roll
Breakfast Burger
Two mini burgers on an English muffin, melted cheddar cheese, topped with two sunny side up eggs. Served with home fries
Breakfast Sides
Homefries
Side Ham
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Pork Roll
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Canadian Bacon
Corned Beef Hash
Chipped Beef (cup)
Chipped Beef (bowl)
Sausage Gravy (cup)
Add 1 Egg
Add 2 Eggs
Add 3 Eggs
Side Scrapple
Pure Maple Syrup
Hollandaise Sauce
Grits (cup)
Grits (cup) w/ Cheese
Grits (bowl)
Grits (bowl) w/ Cheese
Grilled Tomato
Sliced Tomato
1 Cream Cheese
Cup Strawberries
Cup Blueberry
Banana
Side Avocado
Peanut Butter
Breakfast Wraps
Country Wrap
Featuring sausage & cheddar cheese. Wrapped in a grilled tortilla & stuffed with two scrambled eggs. Comes with a side of home fries.
Garden Wrap
A grilled tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, peppers & onions. Served with a side of home fries.
Wild West Wrap
A Grilled tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs, Ham, peppers, & onion. Served with a side of home fries.
Meat Lovers Wrap
A grilled tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, & sausage. Served with a side of home fries.
Breakfast Gyro Wrap
Grilled tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs, gyro meat, feta cheese, tomato & cheese. Served with a side of home fries.
Good Morning Wrap
Bacon & American cheese. Grilled tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs. Served with home fries.
Crepe Specialties
Egg White Omelets
Veggie Omelet
Tomato, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach & brccoli. Served with mesclun salad & toast.
Turbo Omelet
Turkey breast, broccoli, mushrooms & tomato. Served with mesclun salad & toast.
Body Builder Omelet
Grilled chicken & spinach. Served with mesclun salad & toast.
Hipster Omelet
Quinoa, avocado, onion & applewood bacon. Served with mesclun salad & toast.
Plain Egg White Omelet
Farm Fresh Eggs
Two Eggs
Eggs any style! Served with home fries & toast
Country Fried Steak
Served with Country Gravy & Two Eggs. Comes with Home Fries and Toast.
16oz. Hamburger Steak & Eggs
12oz. NY Steak & Eggs
NY Steak with Two Eggs. Served with Home Fries & Toast.
12oz. Romanian Steak & Eggs
Hercules Steak & Eggs
2 Eggs / CB Hash
Available 2 Eggs any style & served with Corn Beef Hash.
French Toast
Classic French Toast
Served with butter & syrup.
French Toast BAM!
Severed with two eggs, ham, bacon, sasuage, butter & syrup
French Toast Waffle
With fresh glazed strawberries, banana, caramel sauce, butter & syrup
Elvis French Toast
Stuffed with peanut butter, banana, caramel sauce, chocolate syrup then dusted with powder sugar. Served with butter & syrup.
Churro French Toast
Rolled in cinnamon sugar & topped with cream cheese icing. Served with butter & syrup
Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast
Golden brown French toast topped with sweet cream cheese spread & fresh glazed strawberries. Served with butter & syrup.
Bruleed French Toast
Thick slices of French bread grilled golden brown, topped with custard cream & a blend of caramelized sugar crust. Served with butter & syrup.
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Two slices of French toast with turkey, ham, Swiss cheese and home fries. Served with butter & syrup.
French Toast Sandwich
Ham, egg, and American cheese. Served with home fries, butter & syrup.
Pumpkin Cheesecake French Toast
Healthy Morning
Greek Yogurt
Drizzled with honey
Morning Fruit (bowl)
Medley of cantaloupe, honey dew, grapes, strawberries, blueberries, oranges, grapefruit & pineapple
Morning Fruit (cup)
Greek Yogurt Parfait Bowl
Greek yogurt, fresh strawberries, blueberries, honey & candied walnuts
Traditional Acai Bowl
Acai, banana, coconut, honey & granola
Hot Oatmeal (bowl)
Hot Oatmeal (cup)
Hot Grits (bowl)
Hot Grits (cup)
Upgrade to a bowl for $1
Cereal
Can add toppings
Cheesy Grits (bowl)
Cheesy Grits (cup)
Kids Breakfast
Kids Silver Dollar Pancake
Served with choice of kids drink
Kids French Toast
Served with choice of kids drink
Kids Mini Waffle
Served with choice of kids drink
Kids Bowl Of Cereal
Served with choice of kids drink
Junior Combo
One egg, home fries, toast, and choice of either ham, bacon, or sausage.
Kids PB&J
Served with choice of kids drink
Pancakes
Tall Stack
Three pancakes, served with butter and syrup.
Blueberry Pancakes
Short Stack
Two pancakes, served with butter and syrup.
Blueberry Short Stack
The Lumber Jack
Three pancakes, two eggs, ham, bacon & sausage. Served with butter and syrup.
Cookies & Cream Pancake
Layered with custard cream, topped with whipped cream, Oreo crunchies & chocolate syrup. Served with butter and syrup.
Apple Cinnamon Pancake
Served with caramelized apples, butter & syrup.
Healthy Greek Pancakes
Three pancakes, rolled and filled with Greek yogurt, fresh strawberries drizzled with honey, and topped with candied walnuts.
Cinnabon Pancake
Topped with cream cheese icing & caeamel sauce.
Chocolate Chip Pancake
Three pancakes, served with butter and syrup.
Banana Pancakes
Three pancakes served with butter and syrup.
S'mores Pancake
Melted marshmallow cream, chocolate chips & syrup, topped with graham crackers. Served with butter and syrup.
Blueberry & Ricotta Pancakes
Filled with fresh buleberry ricotta cheese topped with honey & more blueberries. Served with butter and syrup.
PB&J Pancakes
Three pancakes spread with peanut butter & jelly. Finished with whipped cream and drizzled with more peanut butter sauce & grape jelly. Served with butter and syrup.
Mac & Cheese Pancake
With chopped bacon, ham, mac & cheese, cheddar cheese. Grilled to a golden brown.
Cannoli Pancake
Rolled and filled with cannoli cream, chocolate chips, topped with whipped cream, cannoli crunch pieces, dusted with powder sugar. Served with butter and syrup.