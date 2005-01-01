Restaurant header imageView gallery

EC Diner

711 Reviews

$

10055 Baltimore National Pike

Ellicott City, MD 21042

Single Crab Cake
Crab Cake Sandwich
Cobb Salad

3 Egg Omelets

Athenian Omelets

$15.99

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Your choice of American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Mozzarella, or Cheddar. Served with home fries & toast.

Chesapeake Crab Omelet

$20.99

Our house special! With our signature crab dip, jumbo lump crab meat, cheddar cheese & sprinkled with Old Bay everywhere. Served with home fries & toast.

Corn Beef Hash Omelet

$14.99

Florentine Omelet

$13.99

With spinach & feta cheese. Served with home fries & toast.

Garden Omelet

$12.99

Tomato, peppers, onion, spinach & broccoli. Served with home fries & toast.

Godfather Omelet

$15.99

Sausage, onion, mushroom, peppers, Kalamata olives & mozzarella cheese. Topped with marinara sauce. Served with home fries & toast.

Greek Omelet

$13.99

With feta cheese & tomatoes. Served with home fries & toast

Italian Omelet

$13.99

Italian sausage, peppers, onion & mozzarella cheese. Served with home fries & toast.

Lox, Eggs & Onion Omelet

$16.99

With lox & onions. Served with home fries & toast.

Meat Lovers Omelet

$14.99

Ham, bacon & sausage. Served with home fries & toast.

Meat Omelet

$12.99

With choice of bacon, ham, sausage, scrapple or pork roll. Served with home fries & toast.

Mexican Omelet

$13.99

Avocado, pico de gallo, onion, jalapenos & pepper jack cheese. Served with home fries & toast.

Philly Cheese Omelet

$14.99

Plain Omelet

$7.99

Texas Chili & Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Western Omelet

$12.99

Ham, onion & peppers. Served with home fries & toast.

Bennys

Original Benny

$14.99

Canadian bacon, two perfectly poached eggs. On an English muffin finished with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Nova Scotia Benny

$18.99

Smoked salmon, two perfectly poached eggs. On an English muffin finished with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

California Benny

$16.99

Canadian bacon & avocado, two perfectly poached eggs. On an English muffin finished with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Chesapeake Crab Benny

$20.99

Our famous jumbo lump crab cake, two perfectly poached eggs. On an English muffin finished with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Cream Chipped Beef

$10.99

Avocado Toast

$10.99

With two eggs any style. Served with home fries.

Avocado Toast / Bacon

$14.99

Avocado Toast/ Bacon/ Tomato

$15.99

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$10.99

Sausage Gravy / 2 Eggs

$15.57

Bread Omlete Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Bread Om

$8.99

Bacon Bread Om

$9.99

Ham Bread Om

$9.99

Tomato & Bacon Bread Om

$9.99

Bacon & Avocado Bread Om

$10.99

Peppers & Onions Bread Om

$9.99

Tomato & Feta Bread Om

$12.99

Breads & Breakfast Pastries

Toasted Bagel

$3.69

With butter. Add cream cheese for $1.21

Toasted Bagel w/ CC

$4.99

Bagel Deluxe

$15.99

With cream cheese, lox, onion, lettuce & tomato.

Extra Cream Cheese (1)

$1.21

English Muffin

$2.69

Pita Bread

$2.29

Assorted Muffins

$3.39

Danish Pastries

$3.29

Biscuit

$3.00

White Toast

$2.29

Wheat Toast

$2.29

Rye Toast

$2.29

Sub Roll

$2.29

Kaiser Roll

$2.29

Breakfast Sandwich

Two Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Add bacon, ham, sausage, scrapple or pork roll for $2 each.

Western Sandwich

$8.99

Ham, peppers, onion.

A Jersey Staple

$10.99

Prok roll, egg & cheese on a split top roll

Breakfast Burger

$15.99

Two mini burgers on an English muffin, melted cheddar cheese, topped with two sunny side up eggs. Served with home fries

Breakfast Sides

Homefries

$4.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Pork Roll

$5.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$6.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$6.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Chipped Beef (cup)

$3.99

Chipped Beef (bowl)

$5.99

Sausage Gravy (cup)

$3.99

Add 1 Egg

$2.29

Add 2 Eggs

$4.58

Add 3 Eggs

$6.87

Side Scrapple

$4.00

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.29

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.50

Grits (cup)

$4.00

Grits (cup) w/ Cheese

$4.50

Grits (bowl)

$6.00

Grits (bowl) w/ Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Tomato

$1.00

Sliced Tomato

$1.00

1 Cream Cheese

$1.00

Cup Strawberries

$5.99

Cup Blueberry

$5.99

Banana

$1.50

Side Avocado

$3.99

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Breakfast Wraps

Country Wrap

$13.99

Featuring sausage & cheddar cheese. Wrapped in a grilled tortilla & stuffed with two scrambled eggs. Comes with a side of home fries.

Garden Wrap

$12.99

A grilled tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, peppers & onions. Served with a side of home fries.

Wild West Wrap

$13.99

A Grilled tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs, Ham, peppers, & onion. Served with a side of home fries.

Meat Lovers Wrap

$14.99

A grilled tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, & sausage. Served with a side of home fries.

Breakfast Gyro Wrap

$15.99

Grilled tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs, gyro meat, feta cheese, tomato & cheese. Served with a side of home fries.

Good Morning Wrap

$13.99

Bacon & American cheese. Grilled tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs. Served with home fries.

Crepe Specialties

Strawberries & Cream Crepe

$9.99

Topped with vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries & whipped cream.

Strawberry Nutella Crepe

$9.99

Fresh strawberries, Nutella chocloate hazlenut, and whipped cream.

Banana Nutella Crepe

$9.99

Fresh sliced bananas, Nutella chocolate hazlenut and whipped cream.

Egg White Omelets

Veggie Omelet

$13.99

Tomato, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach & brccoli. Served with mesclun salad & toast.

Turbo Omelet

$14.99

Turkey breast, broccoli, mushrooms & tomato. Served with mesclun salad & toast.

Body Builder Omelet

$14.99

Grilled chicken & spinach. Served with mesclun salad & toast.

Hipster Omelet

$14.99

Quinoa, avocado, onion & applewood bacon. Served with mesclun salad & toast.

Plain Egg White Omelet

$13.99

Farm Fresh Eggs

Two Eggs

$7.99

Eggs any style! Served with home fries & toast

Country Fried Steak

$15.99

Served with Country Gravy & Two Eggs. Comes with Home Fries and Toast.

16oz. Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$18.99

12oz. NY Steak & Eggs

$25.99

NY Steak with Two Eggs. Served with Home Fries & Toast.

12oz. Romanian Steak & Eggs

$25.99

Hercules Steak & Eggs

$34.99

2 Eggs / CB Hash

$13.99

Available 2 Eggs any style & served with Corn Beef Hash.

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$8.99

Served with butter & syrup.

French Toast BAM!

$16.99

Severed with two eggs, ham, bacon, sasuage, butter & syrup

French Toast Waffle

$12.99

With fresh glazed strawberries, banana, caramel sauce, butter & syrup

Elvis French Toast

$12.99

Stuffed with peanut butter, banana, caramel sauce, chocolate syrup then dusted with powder sugar. Served with butter & syrup.

Churro French Toast

$11.99

Rolled in cinnamon sugar & topped with cream cheese icing. Served with butter & syrup

Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

$12.99

Golden brown French toast topped with sweet cream cheese spread & fresh glazed strawberries. Served with butter & syrup.

Bruleed French Toast

$12.99

Thick slices of French bread grilled golden brown, topped with custard cream & a blend of caramelized sugar crust. Served with butter & syrup.

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$12.99

Two slices of French toast with turkey, ham, Swiss cheese and home fries. Served with butter & syrup.

French Toast Sandwich

$10.99

Ham, egg, and American cheese. Served with home fries, butter & syrup.

Pumpkin Cheesecake French Toast

$13.99Out of stock

Healthy Morning

Greek Yogurt

$7.99

Drizzled with honey

Morning Fruit (bowl)

$5.99

Medley of cantaloupe, honey dew, grapes, strawberries, blueberries, oranges, grapefruit & pineapple

Morning Fruit (cup)

$3.99

Greek Yogurt Parfait Bowl

$10.99

Greek yogurt, fresh strawberries, blueberries, honey & candied walnuts

Traditional Acai Bowl

$9.99

Acai, banana, coconut, honey & granola

Hot Oatmeal (bowl)

$5.99

Hot Oatmeal (cup)

$3.99

Hot Grits (bowl)

$5.99

Hot Grits (cup)

$3.99

Upgrade to a bowl for $1

Cereal

$3.99

Can add toppings

Cheesy Grits (bowl)

$6.50

Cheesy Grits (cup)

$4.50

Kids Breakfast

Kids Silver Dollar Pancake

$5.99

Served with choice of kids drink

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Served with choice of kids drink

Kids Mini Waffle

$5.99

Served with choice of kids drink

Kids Bowl Of Cereal

$2.99

Served with choice of kids drink

Junior Combo

$7.99

One egg, home fries, toast, and choice of either ham, bacon, or sausage.

Kids PB&J

$5.99

Served with choice of kids drink

Pancakes

Tall Stack

$8.99

Three pancakes, served with butter and syrup.

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.99

Short Stack

$6.99

Two pancakes, served with butter and syrup.

Blueberry Short Stack

$9.99

The Lumber Jack

$16.99

Three pancakes, two eggs, ham, bacon & sausage. Served with butter and syrup.

Cookies & Cream Pancake

$12.99

Layered with custard cream, topped with whipped cream, Oreo crunchies & chocolate syrup. Served with butter and syrup.

Apple Cinnamon Pancake

$11.99

Served with caramelized apples, butter & syrup.

Healthy Greek Pancakes

$13.99

Three pancakes, rolled and filled with Greek yogurt, fresh strawberries drizzled with honey, and topped with candied walnuts.

Cinnabon Pancake

$11.99

Topped with cream cheese icing & caeamel sauce.

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$10.99

Three pancakes, served with butter and syrup.

Banana Pancakes

$10.99

Three pancakes served with butter and syrup.

S'mores Pancake

$13.99

Melted marshmallow cream, chocolate chips & syrup, topped with graham crackers. Served with butter and syrup.

Blueberry & Ricotta Pancakes

$12.99

Filled with fresh buleberry ricotta cheese topped with honey & more blueberries. Served with butter and syrup.

PB&J Pancakes

$11.99

Three pancakes spread with peanut butter & jelly. Finished with whipped cream and drizzled with more peanut butter sauce & grape jelly. Served with butter and syrup.

Mac & Cheese Pancake

$12.99

With chopped bacon, ham, mac & cheese, cheddar cheese. Grilled to a golden brown.

Cannoli Pancake

$13.99

Rolled and filled with cannoli cream, chocolate chips, topped with whipped cream, cannoli crunch pieces, dusted with powder sugar. Served with butter and syrup.