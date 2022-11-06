Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ecclesia Romo's Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

221 Perry st.

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Order of 3 Tacos

$10.25

Single Taco

$3.35

Burrito

$10.75

Burrito Bowls

$10.50

Quesadilla

$10.25Out of stock

Cheese quesedilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.49Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coke bottle

$3.00

Fanta orange bottle

$2.80

Fanta strawberry bottle

$2.80

Jarrito pineapple bottle

$2.80

Jarrito grapefruit bottle

$2.80

Sprite bottle

$2.80

Guava Jarrito

$2.80

Mango Jarrito

$2.80

Squirt

$2.80

Can Coke

$1.25

Can Sprite

$1.25

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Can Pepsi

$1.25

Sides

Chips And Guacamole

$6.75

Guacamole

$3.75

Beans

$1.89

Rices

$1.89
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

221 Perry st., Castle Rock, CO 80104

Directions

Gallery
Ecclesia image
Ecclesia image

Similar restaurants in your area

Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
orange star4.6 • 919
210 Third St. Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Union An American Bistro - Castle Rock
orange starNo Reviews
3 Wilcox Street Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Tribe at Riverwalk
orange starNo Reviews
115 Wilcox Unit 120 Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen - Downtown Castle Rock
orange starNo Reviews
230 Third Street Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
The Backyard New - 330 3rd st.
orange starNo Reviews
330 3rd st. Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Sudden Fiction Books - Ecclesia Market
orange starNo Reviews
221 Perry St Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Castle Rock

Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock - 3982 LIMELIGHT AVE
orange star4.7 • 4,399
3982 LIMELIGHT AVE CASTLE ROCK, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
212 Pizza Co. - Ridge Road
orange star4.7 • 1,519
848 N Ridge Road Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
orange star4.6 • 919
210 Third St. Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Crush Wine Bar
orange star4.8 • 458
3911 Ambrosia Street Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
The Whiskey Lodge
orange star4.2 • 209
3911 Ambrosia St. #103 Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
Ecclesia Main Bar - Sinners and Saints
orange star4.0 • 10
221 Perry St Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Castle Rock
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston