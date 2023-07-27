TAPAS

Croquetas Jamon (3 Und)

$6.00

Croquetas Bacalao (3 Und)

$6.00

Pan Cristal Jamon (2 und)

$12.00

Salmorejo Remolacha 4 Oz

$5.00

Puede llevar, jamon y huevo de cecoracion

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

Montadito Lomo En Adobo (1 und)

$4.00

2 Tostas de pan con tomate rallado y lomo en adobo, se puede pedir extra de lomo

Tosta Champiñones Con Ali Oli (2 und)

$9.50

2 Tostas de pan con champiñones salteados y salsa ali oli gratinada

Aceitunas Rellenas Aliñadas

$9.00

Queso Cabra Frito Con Mermelada (4 und)

$12.00

Brioche Sobrasada Brie (1 und)

$4.00

2 Tostas de pan brioche con sobrasada y queso por encima

Sevillano (mayo+lomo+queso+bacon) (1 und)

$5.00

Ensalada Rusa

$8.00

Tortilla Española

$8.00

Salpicon Marisco

$12.00

Patatas Ali Oli boquerones (2)

$10.00

Fritada Carne

$9.00

Brioche Cantimpalo cabrales (1 und)

$5.00

APPETIZERS

Jamon Bellota 100%

$32.00

Embutidos y Queso

$20.00

Jamon Serrano

$18.00

Boquerones Vinagre (8)

$18.00

Anchoas (8)

Matrimonio (8)

$19.00

Carpaccio Calabacin

$16.00

Carpaccio Camarones

Berenjenas Miel

$16.00

Albondigas (8)

$18.00

Garbanzos Chorizo

$19.00

Pimientos Del Piquillo Rellenos Bacalao

$16.00

Camarones Ajillo

$18.00

Bacalao Ajoarriero

$25.00

Gulas

$18.00

4 piezas de pan brioche con gulas al ajillo

Huevos Chef

$16.00

Huevos Cabreados

$16.00

Patatas dado fritas con huevos y salsa brava picante no apta para niños y salsa ali oli

Huevos Chistorra pobre

$18.00

ENSALADAS

Ensalada Echate Palla

$16.00

Ensalada De Tomate y Ajo

$14.00

Ensalada De Queso De Cabra (2)

$18.00

SOPAS

Salmorejo De Remolacha 8 Oz

$9.00

Sopa Malagueña

$18.00

Sopa De Cebolla

$16.00

ARROCES Y RISOTTOS

Arroz Negro

$22.00

Arroz Seafood

$26.00

Arroz Pulpo y patata

$25.00

Arroz Iberico PX

$25.00

Arroz Mar y Tierra

Arroz Marinero

$18.00

Arroz Pollo y Setas

$18.00

Arroz Vegano

$19.00

Arroz Pollo y Camarones

$20.00

Arroz Campo, carne, papa, setas, sobrasada

$22.00

Arroz 3 Delicias

Arroz Bogavante 2 person

Paella Seafood

$26.00

Paella Negra

$22.00

Paella Verduras

$19.00

Paella Langosta Vieiras

$25.00

Risotto Seafood

$26.00

Risotto Remolacha

Risotto Verde De Camarones

$22.00

Risotto Setas tomate Seco y blue cheese

$22.00

Risotto Carbonara

$19.99

Risotto Vegetariano

$19.99

PASTAS

Fideua De Seafood

$27.00

Fideua Negra

$25.00

Spaghetti Alle Vongole - Almejas

$26.00

Pasta Strogonoff Con Ternera

$25.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$20.00

Pasta Thai Camarones Y Verduras

$22.00

PESCADOS

Bacalao Gratinado Con Ali Oli

$32.00

Mahi Mahi Salsa De Miel

$25.00

Salmon Madera

$23.00

Dorada Sal

$30.00

Dorada Placha

$25.00

Pulpo Tentaculo

$25.00

Lenguado Fresco A La Plancha

$20.00

Salmon Salsa Agridulce

$25.00

Bacalao Gallega con Risotto

$30.00

Platija ( Flounder ) Lenguado Pequeño

$19.00

CARNES

Solomillo Cerdo Al Pil Pil

$20.00

Chuletas Cordero (4 und)

$37.00

Filet Mignon (8 oz)

$32.00

Entrecote Ternera (12-14 oz)

$35.00

Entraña Rellena patatas pobre

$42.00

Lomo Cerdo Adobo fritas

$20.00

Secreto Iberico

Pollo Al Grill

$18.00

Cochinillo Lechal (6-8 lb)

Rabo de Toro patatas pobre

POSTRES

Cheese Cake De Crema Catalana

$10.00

Leche Frita (4)

$8.00

Torrija Brioche caramelizada 1 und

$4.00

Flan Queso Brie con Fuegos Artificiales

$6.00

Tarta Santiago

$10.00

Cafetera Pionono con Espuma de Colada

$9.99

Brownie Chocolate

$5.00

Surtido Postres (4 leche frita+Browie+2 torrijas+cheese cake)

$25.00

SIDE

Pure Patatas

$6.00

Patatas Grill

$6.00

Risotto Parmesano Amarillo

$8.00

Patatas Fritas

$6.00

Ensalada Montiel

$10.00

Pasta Ajo Perejil

$6.00

Ensalada Tomate

$8.00

Vegetales Salteados

$10.00

Arroz Blanco

$6.00

CESTA PAN

Cesta de Pan

$2.99

MENU INFANTIL

Pasta Blanca con Queso

$11.00

Finger Fish arroz blanco

$13.00

Pollo Empanado Fritas

$14.00

Pescado Grill Fritas

$15.00

Combo (Lomo+Croquetas(2)+Arroz+Tortilla)

$16.00

Arroz Amarillo Pollo

$14.00

COVER LIVE MUSIC

Jueves Live Music

$10.00

Viernes Live Music

$10.00

Sabado Live Music

$10.00