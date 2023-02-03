Echelon Grill 305 AIRBASE BLVD

Restaurant header imageView gallery

APPETIZERS

Baked Beans

$2.99

CHICKEN BITES

$5.99

PLAIN, CARIBBEAN JERK OR BUFFALO

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.99

CHEESE, ONIONS AND PEPPERS

Chicken Wings

$6.99

CHIPS & DIP

$3.00

INCLUDES QUESO, SALSA & PICO DE GALLO

ECHELON SAMPLER

$11.99

CHICKEN BITES, FRIED PICKLES, NACHOS WITH QUESO AND FRIES

Extra Meat

$4.99

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$10.99

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES w/shrimp sauce

$12.99

FRIED PICKLES

$4.99

Fries

$3.00

LOADED FRIES

$6.99

FRIES WITH QUESO CHEESE, AND BACON

ONION RINGS

$5.49

PHILLY ROLLS

$10.00

EGGS ROLLS FRIED TO PERFECTION MADE

ROTEL DIP

$6.99

Side Salad

$2.99

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

$6.99

TACOS

$9.99

TONIGHTS SPECIAL

$10.00

WINGETTES

$9.99

PLAIN, CARIBBEAN JERK, LEMON PEPPER OR BUFFALO

$5 MEATBALL SLIDERS

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Pull Pork Sliders

$5.00

Veggie Plate

$3.00

RIB TIPS

$10.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

EIGHT SERVINGS OF COLLARDS GREENS

$25.99

CATERING CORNBREAD

$1.05

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$8.00

BEEF BRISKET SLIDERS

SOUPS & SALADS

CHEF SALAD

$11.99

LETTUCE, HAM, TURKEY, BACON BITS, CHEESE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, CUCUMBERS, CROUTONS AND PICKLES

CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

2 SCOOPS CHICKEN SALAD ON A BED OF LETTUCE WITH SLICED TOMATOES AND CRACKERS

GARDEN SALAD

$9.99

LETTUCE, BOILED EGGS, CHEESE, TOMATOES, BACON BITS, OLIVES, SHREDDED CARROTS, CUCUMBERS, OLIVES, CROUTONS AND ONIONS WITH FRIED OR GRILLED CHICKEN.

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.99

SUBS & SANDWICHES

PATTY MELT

$10.99

Homemade turkey patty with swiss cheese, salsa, fresh avocada slices, garlic aioli and lettuce.

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

QUALITY BEEF LOADED WITH TOPPINGS

CONECUH SAUSAGE & PEPPER JACK BURGER

$14.99

TURKEY & HAM PANINI

$8.99

SHAVED STEAK WITH ALL THE FIXIN'S

FISH SANDWICH

$10.99

FRIED PORK CHOP SANDWICH

$10.99

LOADED BURGER

$11.99

GROUND BEEF WITH PEPPERS AND ONIONS

PHILLY STEAK CHEESEBURGER

$14.99

QUESO BURGER

$12.99

SHRIMP PO-BOY

$9.99

STEAK AND CHEESE SUB

$9.99

100% SIRLOIN STEAK, WITH WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE AND ALL THE FIXIN'S

TURKEY BURGER

$9.99

LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND TARTAR SAUCE

Hamburger

$9.99

ENTREES

FISH DINNER

$12.99

2 PIECE FISH W/ 2 SIDES OF CHOICE

SHRIMP DINNER

$14.99

6 SHRIMPS FRIED OR GRILLED W/ 2 SIDES

FRIED CHICKEN DINNER

$11.99

1 CHICKEN BREAST W/ 2 SIDES OF CHOICE

CHICKEN TENDER

$10.99

3 CHICKEN TENDERS W/ 2 SIDES OF CHOICE

FRIED PORK CHOPS

$12.99

GRILLED PORK CHOPS W/ 2 SIDES

HAMBURGER STEAK

$11.99

HOUSEMADE HAMBURGER STEAKS W/ 2 SIDES OF CHOICE

CHICKEN WING DINNER

$14.99

CHICKEN MARSALA

$14.99

SPAGHETTI DINNER

$15.99

CHICKEN ALFREDO PENNE

$12.99

KIDS

CHEESEBURGER

$5.99

CHICKEN BITES

$5.99

CHOICE OF PLAIN OR BUFFALO

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

CORNDOG

$4.99

BEER

BUD LIGHT 16OZ

$5.50

BUD LIGHT 23OZ

$6.50

ELY SPACE DUST 16OZ

$6.50

ELY SPACE DUST 23OZ

$7.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.50

MICHELOB ULTRA 23OZ

$6.50

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

STELLA ARTOIS 23OZ

$8.00

TRUCK STOP HONEY

$6.50

TRUCK STOP HONEY 23OZ

$8.00

YUENGLING

$6.50

YUENGLING 23 OZ

$7.00

Draft Happy Hour

$5.00

TALL DRAFT HAPPY HOUR

$7.00

ANGRY ORCHARD

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

BUDWEISER

$4.50

COORS LIGHT

$4.50

CORONA EXTRA

$5.00

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

DOS EQUIS

$5.50

HEINEKEN

$5.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50

MILLER LITE

$4.00

MODELO

$6.00

PABST BLUE RIBBON

$4.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

$4 Beer

$4.00

4.50

$5.00

Three Dollar Beer

$3.00

BLONE

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

KETTLE SOUR

$5.00

MILLER LIGHT

$4.00

$3 Budlight

$3.00

COCKTAILS

$5 Cocktails

$5.00

1738 Margarita

$12.00

ABSOLUTE STRESS

$7.00

ABSOLUTE STRESSFUL

$8.00

APPLE MARTINI

$8.00

BEAUTIFUL NIGHTMARE

$10.00

BETWEEN THE SHEETS

$9.00

BLUE MELON DROP

$8.00

BLUE MF

$9.00

BON-FIRE

$9.00

BOURBON GRAPEFRUIT SIDE CAR

$12.00

BOURBON PEACH STREET

$8.00

CHILLING FROG

$10.00

CLASSIC MARTINI

$8.00

COSMO

$8.00

COTTON CANDY

$8.00

DREDFUL

$10.00

GEORGIA PEACH

$8.00

HENNESSY MARGARITA

$14.00

HPNOTIQ BREEZE

$10.00

HULK

$10.00

HURRICANE

$8.00

LEMON DROP

$8.00

LONG BEACH

$9.00

LONG ISLAND HPNOTIC

$12.00

LONG ISLAND TEA

$9.00

LONG PEACH

$9.00

MAI TAI

$8.00

MARGARITA

$8.00

OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

PARADISE RETREAT

$10.00

PEACH MARGARITA

$8.00

PEACH OLD FASHION

$10.00

PILLOW TALK

$10.00

PINA COLADA

$8.00

PROMISCUOUS

$10.00

RAZZMATINI

$9.00

RED MF

$9.00

SEAGRAM 7 & 7

$6.00

SEX ON BEACH

$8.00

SIDE CAR

$12.00

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$8.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.00

TOP SHELF LONG BEACH

$12.00

TOP SHELF LONG ISLAND TEA

$12.00

TOP SHELF MARGARITA

$12.00

WET DREAM

$10.00

WHISKEY LONG ISLAND

$9.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$8.00

WIDOW

$9.00

Pomegranate Martini

$8.00

ECHELON PASSION

$9.00

CUDDLES ON BEACH MOCKTAIL

$6.00

SUNRISE MOCKTAIL

$6.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE MOCKTAIL

$6.00

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$6.00

VIRGIN COSMO

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

LIQUOR

ABSOLUT

$8.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$6.00

ABSOLUT PEACH

$6.00

CIROC

$8.00

CIROC APPLE

$8.00

CIROC PEACH

$8.00

CIROC PINEAPPLE

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

KETEL ONE

$8.00

SMIRNOFF

$5.00

SMIRNOFF CITRON

$6.00

SVEDKA STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$6.00

TITO'S

$6.00

Extra Shot

$3.00

BARTON'S

$5.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$7.00

HENDERICKS

$10.00

SEAGRAM'S

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

BACARDI

$6.00

BACARDI GOLD

$6.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED RUM

$6.00

MALIBU

$6.00

MYERS

$6.00

PARROT BAY COCONUT

$6.00

1800

$8.00

1800 PEACH

1800 WATERMELON

ALTO'S SILVER

$8.00

CASAMIGOS SILVER

$14.00

DON JULIO (ANEJO)

$18.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$12.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$16.00

HORNITOS

$10.00

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$8.00

JOSE CUERVO SILVER

$6.00

MONTEZUMA

$5.00

PATRON SILVER

$8.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$14.00

1792 SMALL BATCH

$10.00

BUFFALO TRACE

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00

ELIZA CRAIG

FOUR ROSES

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

JAMESON

$7.00

JIM BEAN

$10.00

KENTUCKY GENTLEMEN

$6.00

KNOB CREEK

MAKER'S MARK

$8.00

OLD FORRESTER

$8.00

UNCLE NEAREST

$11.00

WHISTLE PIG

WILD TURKEY

$7.00

WOODFARD

Happy Hour Whiskey

$5.00

CINNAMON FIREBALL

$6.00

CROWN APPLE

$8.00

CROWN PEACH

$8.00

JACK DANIEL APPLE

$7.00

JACK DANIEL HONEY

$7.00

BALVENIE

CHEVEY REGAL

$10.00

DEWER'S

GLENLIVET

$14.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$10.00

JOHNNY WALKER RED

$10.00

MACALLAN

1738 REMY MARTIN

$12.00

COURVOISIER

$10.00

D'USSE

$11.00

HENNESSEY

$10.00

REMY MARTIN VSOP

$10.00

COINTREAU

$10.00

CREME DEBANANA

DI AMORE AMARETTO

$6.00

GRAN GALA

$8.00

GRAND MARIER

$10.00

HPNOTIQ

$8.00

JAGERMEISTER

KINKY RED

$6.00

MELON

PEACH SCHNAPP

TRIPLE SEC

SOUR APPLE PUCKER

RAZZMATAZZ

BLUE CURACAO

KAHULA

$8.00

WINE

MOSCATO

$6.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$6.00

ROSE'

$6.00

CABARET

$6.00

PINOT NOIR

$6.00

RED BLEND

$6.00

Happy Hour Wine

$5.00

DRINKS

CHOC MILK

$2.50

COFFEE (REG OR DECAF)

$1.50

COKE

$1.29

CRANBERRY

$3.00

DIET COKE

$1.99

DR. PEPPER

$1.99

FANTA ORANGE

$1.99

LEMONADE

$1.99

MILK

$1.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

SPRITE

$1.99

SWEET OR UNSWEET TEA

$1.29

Half Tea/ Half Lemonade

$1.29

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$1.29

Water

$1.00

WATER

$1.00

SPRITE/CAN

$1.29

SODA WATER

$3.00

Small Can/ Sprite

$1.00

LIGHTER SIDE

CAJUN CHICKEN FOIL PACK

$8.00

Chicken breast with zucchini, peppers, onions and broccoli

CAJUN SHRIMP FOIL PACK

$10.00

Shrimp, zucchini, garlic, yellow squash, asparagus and red peppers

CHICKEN AND VEGGIE FOIL PACK

$10.00

Chicken, peppers, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, baby potatoes, green beans and cherry tomatoes.

GUACAMOLE GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Guacamole with 2 slices of cheddar cheese on buttery toasted white bread.

VEGGIE PLATE

$11.00

Veggie patty with swiss cheese, salsa, fresh avocado slices, garlic aioli and lettuce.

VEGGIE WRAP

$9.00

Raw or grilled veggie with hummus or herb cream cheese with your choice of whole wheat or spinach wrap.

VEGGIE PLATE SAME

$12.50

BRUNCH

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$15.99

FISH AND GRITS

$10.99

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

$11.99

SMOTHERED PORK CHOPS AND GRITS

$9.99

BISCUIT AND GRAVY

$4.99

BASKETS

CARIBBEAN JERK WINGS

$11.99

FISH & SHRIMP

$17.99

FISH BASKET

$12.99

PHILLY ROLLS

$12.99

PORK CHOP BASKET

$11.99

REGULAR WINGETTES

$11.99

SHRIMP BASKET

$15.99

SPAGHETTI & MEAT SAUCE

$12.99

MEAT & THREE

BAKED MEATLOAF

$13.99

BAKED OR SMOTHERED CHICKEN

$13.99

BAKED TURKEY WINGS

$13.99

BARBECUE CHICKEN

$13.99

BARBECUE RIBS

$13.99

BEEF TIPS

$13.99

BRAISED OXTAILS

$25.99

FRIED CHICKEN

$13.99

FRIED FISH

$13.99

FRIED PORK CHOPS

$13.99

HAMBURGER STEAK

$13.99

HAMBURGER STEAK W/GRAVY

$13.99

LIVER & ONIONS

$13.99

RED BEANS & RICE

$13.99

SMOTHERED PORK CHOP

$13.99

Rosemary Baked Chicken

$13.99

Extra Side

$2.99

Extra Meat

$4.99

Extra Fish

$2.99

Extra Bread

$0.50

Duplicate Sides`

$1.00

DESSERTS

APPLE COBBLER

$3.99

BANANA PUDDING

$3.99

BLUEBERRY COBBLER

$3.99

CARAMEL STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$3.99

PEACH COBBLER

$3.99

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$3.99

SWEET POTATO PIE

$3.99

CAKE

$3.99

Ice Cream

$0.99

Doubl Liver

$2.99

Two Sides

$7.99

Pineapple Upsde Down Cake

$3.99

Mac/cheese

$2.99

Dump Cake

$3.99

Pickles

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

We combine menu selection, atmosphere, ambiance and service to create a sense of "place" in order to reach our goal of over-all value in dining/entertainment experience.

Location

305 AIRBASE BLVD, MONTGOMERY, AL 36108

Directions

Gallery
Echelon Grill image
Echelon Grill image
Echelon Grill image

