Echo Brewing and Pizzeria

600 Briggs St

Erie, CO 80516

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese
Pepperoni

Steelhead - Bohemian-style Pilsner

Bohemian-style Pilsner.

16oz Steelhead

$7.50

To Go Crowler Steelhead

$15.00

Campfire - Kölsch. A German Golden Ale

Kölsch. A German Golden Ale. Clean and crisp with a slight fruit aroma.

16oz Campfire

$7.50

To Go Crowler Campfire

$15.00

Sunrise - Hefeweizen. A German wheat beer

Hefeweizen. German wheat beer. Banana and clove aroma and flavor.

16oz Sunrise

$7.50

To Go Crowler Sunrise

$15.00

Whiteout - A Belgian Wit, brewed with coriander and orange peel

A light and refreshing Belgian Wit, brewed with coriander and sweet and bitter orange peel.

12oz Whiteout

$6.00

To Go Crowler Whiteout

$14.00

Firefly - IPA with citrusy finish

IPA with a balance of malt, five different hops and refreshing, citrusy finish.

16oz Firefly

$7.50

To Go Crowler Firefly

$15.00

Hazy Morning - A hazy, juicy, sessionable IPA

A hazy, juicy, sessionable IPA.

16oz Hazy Morning

$7.50

To Go Crowler Hazy Morning

$15.00

Two Pup - Pale Ale with a bouquet of citrus and floral hops

Pale Ale with a bouquet of citrus and floral hops, with a smooth malt and caramel finish.

16oz Two Pup

$7.50

To Go Crowler Two Pup

$15.00

Paddleboard - Whiskey Barrel Aged Peach Pale Ale

Barrel Aged Peach Pale Ale. This Pale Ale aged in whiskey barrels is full of flavor, with peach puree.

12oz Paddleboard

$8.00

To Go Crowler Paddleboard

$18.00

Sockeye - An Irish Red Ale with roasted malt flavor

An Irish Red Ale with roasted malt flavor, mild sweetness and a moderate, dry finish.

16oz Sockeye

$7.50

To Go Crowler Sockeye

$15.00

Starlight Schwarzbier

16oz Starlight

$7.50

To Go Crowler Starlight

$15.00

Bumblebee - Chardonnay Barrel Aged Blackberry Belgian Wit

Barrel Aged Blackberry Belgian Wit. A refreshing beer for wine lovers aged in chardonnay barrels, with blackberry puree.

12oz Bumblebee

$8.00

To Go Crowler Bumblebee

$18.00

Porchlight - Whiskey Barrel Aged Dark Lager

Barrel Aged Dark Lager. A European dark lager in the Schwarzbier style, brewed with Pilsner, Munich and Cara malts, aged in whiskey barrels. Flavors of whiskey, roasted chocolate and a clean lager finish.

12oz Porchlight

$8.00

To Go Crowler Porchlight

$18.00

Oktoberfest

A malty lager with a clean crisp finish

16 oz Harvest Märzen

$7.50

To Go Crowler Harvest Märzen

$15.00

Junebug - Farmhouse Ale

Farmhouse Ale. A Bière de Garde or a beer for keeping. A French farmhouse ale traditionally brewed in winter, bottled and guarded until summer for farmhands. Brewed with Pils, Vienna, and Munich malts, with turbinado sugar.

12oz Junebug

$8.50

To Go Crowler Junebug

$18.00

Pumpkin

5oz Pumpkin

$3.50

8oz Pumpkin

$5.50

16oz Pumpkin

$7.50

20oz Pumpkin

$9.25

Splash Pumpkin

To Go Crowler

$15.00

Wild Cider Pineapple

16 oz Wild Cider Pineapple

$7.50

To Go Crowler Wild Cider Pineapple

$15.00

Wild Cider Mango

5 oz Wild Cider Mango

$4.00

8 oz Wild Cider Mango

$6.00

16 oz Wild Cider Mango

$7.50

20 oz Wild Cider Mango

$9.25

Splash Wild Cider Mango

To Go Crowler Wild Cider Mango

$15.00

Pizza - Individual Size

Cheese

$10.00

Red sauce and mozzarella

Pepperoni

$15.50

Red sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni

Margherita

$15.50

San Marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and parmesan

Isola

$17.00

San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham and pineapple

Norcia

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, pepperoni and fennel sausage

Salsiccia

$17.50

San Marzano sauce, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, fennel sausage and hot chili oil

Classico

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, meatballs and parmesan, with a sprinkle of oregano

Molto

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, fennel sausage, mushrooms, grape tomatoes and onions

Garlic

$17.00

Roasted garlic oil, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, roasted garlic and fresh basil

Pesto

$17.50

Pesto, mozzarella, grape tomatoes and mushrooms

Capra

$17.50

Roasted garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, baby spinach and kalamata olives

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

Start with our house made dough and mozzarella cheese, add your choice of red sauce, pesto, San Marzano sauce or garlic oil

1/2 and 1/2 Pizza

APPETIZERS

Breadsticks

$6.00

Roasted garlic oil, parmesan and salt, served with red sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.00

Roasted garlic oil, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil, served with red sauce

Italian Nachos (gf)

$9.95

Tortilla chips, mozzarella, fennel sausage, pepperoni, kalamata olives and pepperoncini, served with red sauce

Chips and Queso

$7.00

Chile con queso with tortilla chips

SALAD

House Salad (half size)

$6.50

Romaine lettuce topped with asiago cheese, fresh tomato and house made vinaigrette

House Salad (full size)

$10.00

Romaine lettuce topped with asiago cheese, fresh tomato and house made vinaigrette

Caesar Salad (half size)

$7.00

Romaine lettuce and croutons, tossed in caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad (full size)

$11.00

Romaine lettuce and croutons, tossed in caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese

Spinach Salad (half size)

$7.50

Baby spinach tossed in pesto vinaigrette, topped with cranberries, walnuts and feta cheese

Spinach Salad (full size)

$12.00

Baby spinach tossed in pesto vinaigrette, topped with cranberries, walnuts and feta cheese

BAMBINI

Side of Meatballs

$4.00

Meatballs topped with red sauce

Breadsticks

$6.00

Roasted garlic oil, parmesan and salt, served with red sauce

Bambini Cheese

$5.00

Kids' sized pizza

Bambini Pepperoni

$6.00

Kids' sized pepperoni pizza

DESSERT

Nutella Pizza

$8.00

House made dough filled with Nutella, sprinkled with powdered sugar

Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée Cheesecake (gf)

$7.00

Vanilla bean crème brûlée cheesecake, with an oat crust

SHAVE ICE

Shave Ice - Orange

$4.70

All natural without artificial flavors or colors

Shave Ice - Cherry

$4.70

All natural without artificial flavors or colors

Shave Ice - Blue Raspberry

$4.70

All natural without artificial flavors or colors

Shave Ice - Punch

$4.70

All natural without artificial flavors or colors

Shave Ice - Lemon Lime

$4.70

All natural without artificial flavors or colors

Shave Ice - Grape

$4.70

All natural without artificial flavors or colors

Shave Ice - Root Beer

$4.70

All natural without artificial flavors or colors

Shave Ice - Piña Colada

$4.70

All natural without artificial flavors or colors

SIDES

Side of Meatballs

$4.00

Meatballs topped with red sauce

Red Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Parmesan

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Roasted Garlic Oil

$0.50

Queso 2 oz

$1.50

Queso 6 oz

$3.00

Hot Chili Oil 2 oz

$0.50

Hot Chili Oil 8.5 oz including glass bottle

$9.99

Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Pesto

$1.50

Jalapeños

$1.75

Dante Chardonnay

Glass Dante Chardonnay

$8.00

Glass and 1/2 Dante Chardonnay

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

Glass Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Glass and 1/2 Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Kono Savignon Blanc

Glass Kono Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Glass and 1/2 Kono Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

House White

Glass House White

$7.00

Glass and 1/2 House White

$11.00

Dante Cabernet Sauvignon

Glass Dante Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Glass and 1/2 Dante Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Heavyweight Red Blend

Glass Heavyweight Red Blend

$8.00

Glass and 1/2 Heavyweight Red Blend

$12.00

Pinot Noir

Glass Pinot Noir

$8.00

Glass and 1/2 Pinot Noir

$12.00

Malbec

Glass Malbec

$10.00

Glass and 1/2 Malbec

$14.00

House Red

Glass House Red

$7.00

Glass and 1/2 House Red

$11.00

White Wine Slushie

White Wine Slushie

$10.00

Red Wine Slushie

Red Wine Slushie

$10.00

Pepsi

Kids Pepsi

$2.00

Standard Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

Kids Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Standard Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

Kids Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Standard Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

Kids Sierra Mist

$2.00

Standard Sierra Mist

$3.00

Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.00

Standard Shirley Temple

$3.00

Tea (unsweetened)

Kids Tea

$2.00

Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Standard Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

Kids Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Standard Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Soda Water

Kids Soda Water

$2.00

Standard Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

Kids Tonic Water

$2.00

Standard Tonic Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.75

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Bottle/Can Beer

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Omission Pale Ale

$7.50

White Claw

$6.00

Truly Blackberry Lemon

$7.50

Truly Cherry Lime

$7.50

DFH Hazy O IPA

$7.50

Mixed Drinks

Grey Goose Vodka and Tonic

$9.00

Grey Goose Vodka and Tonic Double

$14.00

Grey Goose Vodka and Cranberry

$9.00

Grey Goose Vodka and Cranberry Double

$14.00

Vodka and Soda

$9.00

Vodka and Soda Double

$14.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey and Coke

$7.50

Jack Daniels Whiskey and Coke Double

$12.50

Bacardi Rum and Coke

$7.50

Bacardi Rum and Coke Double

$12.50

Tanqueray Gin and Tonic

$9.00

Tanqueray Gin and Tonic Double

$14.00

100% Blue Agave Tequila Margarita

$8.00

100% Blue Agave Tequila Margarita Double

$13.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Frozen Piña Colada

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Merch

Single-Color Logo T-shirt

$20.00

Multi-Color Logo T-shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve T-shirt

$25.00

Baseball Cap

$25.00

Bottle Opener

$5.00

Single-Color Logo Pint Glass

$4.50

Multi-Color Logo Pint Glass

$5.50

Gift Card

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brick oven pizzas with 15 Echo beers on tap, wine, cider, mixed drinks and shave ice!

Website

Location

600 Briggs St, Erie, CO 80516

Directions

