Echo Brewing and Pizzeria
No reviews yet
600 Briggs St
Erie, CO 80516
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Steelhead - Bohemian-style Pilsner
Campfire - Kölsch. A German Golden Ale
Sunrise - Hefeweizen. A German wheat beer
Whiteout - A Belgian Wit, brewed with coriander and orange peel
Firefly - IPA with citrusy finish
Hazy Morning - A hazy, juicy, sessionable IPA
Two Pup - Pale Ale with a bouquet of citrus and floral hops
Paddleboard - Whiskey Barrel Aged Peach Pale Ale
Sockeye - An Irish Red Ale with roasted malt flavor
Starlight Schwarzbier
Bumblebee - Chardonnay Barrel Aged Blackberry Belgian Wit
Porchlight - Whiskey Barrel Aged Dark Lager
Oktoberfest
Junebug - Farmhouse Ale
Pumpkin
Wild Cider Pineapple
Wild Cider Mango
Pizza - Individual Size
Cheese
Red sauce and mozzarella
Pepperoni
Red sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni
Margherita
San Marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and parmesan
Isola
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham and pineapple
Norcia
Red sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, pepperoni and fennel sausage
Salsiccia
San Marzano sauce, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, fennel sausage and hot chili oil
Classico
Red sauce, mozzarella, meatballs and parmesan, with a sprinkle of oregano
Molto
Red sauce, mozzarella, fennel sausage, mushrooms, grape tomatoes and onions
Garlic
Roasted garlic oil, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, roasted garlic and fresh basil
Pesto
Pesto, mozzarella, grape tomatoes and mushrooms
Capra
Roasted garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, baby spinach and kalamata olives
Build Your Own Pizza
Start with our house made dough and mozzarella cheese, add your choice of red sauce, pesto, San Marzano sauce or garlic oil
1/2 and 1/2 Pizza
APPETIZERS
Breadsticks
Roasted garlic oil, parmesan and salt, served with red sauce
Garlic Cheese Bread
Roasted garlic oil, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil, served with red sauce
Italian Nachos (gf)
Tortilla chips, mozzarella, fennel sausage, pepperoni, kalamata olives and pepperoncini, served with red sauce
Chips and Queso
Chile con queso with tortilla chips
SALAD
House Salad (half size)
Romaine lettuce topped with asiago cheese, fresh tomato and house made vinaigrette
House Salad (full size)
Romaine lettuce topped with asiago cheese, fresh tomato and house made vinaigrette
Caesar Salad (half size)
Romaine lettuce and croutons, tossed in caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese
Caesar Salad (full size)
Romaine lettuce and croutons, tossed in caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese
Spinach Salad (half size)
Baby spinach tossed in pesto vinaigrette, topped with cranberries, walnuts and feta cheese
Spinach Salad (full size)
Baby spinach tossed in pesto vinaigrette, topped with cranberries, walnuts and feta cheese
BAMBINI
DESSERT
SHAVE ICE
Shave Ice - Orange
All natural without artificial flavors or colors
Shave Ice - Cherry
All natural without artificial flavors or colors
Shave Ice - Blue Raspberry
All natural without artificial flavors or colors
Shave Ice - Punch
All natural without artificial flavors or colors
Shave Ice - Lemon Lime
All natural without artificial flavors or colors
Shave Ice - Grape
All natural without artificial flavors or colors
Shave Ice - Root Beer
All natural without artificial flavors or colors
Shave Ice - Piña Colada
All natural without artificial flavors or colors
SIDES
Dante Chardonnay
Kono Savignon Blanc
Dante Cabernet Sauvignon
Heavyweight Red Blend
White Wine Slushie
Red Wine Slushie
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Tea (unsweetened)
Arnold Palmer
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Hot Chocolate
Coffee
Mixed Drinks
Grey Goose Vodka and Tonic
Grey Goose Vodka and Tonic Double
Grey Goose Vodka and Cranberry
Grey Goose Vodka and Cranberry Double
Vodka and Soda
Vodka and Soda Double
Jack Daniels Whiskey and Coke
Jack Daniels Whiskey and Coke Double
Bacardi Rum and Coke
Bacardi Rum and Coke Double
Tanqueray Gin and Tonic
Tanqueray Gin and Tonic Double
100% Blue Agave Tequila Margarita
100% Blue Agave Tequila Margarita Double
Frozen Margarita
Frozen Piña Colada
Hot Toddy
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Brick oven pizzas with 15 Echo beers on tap, wine, cider, mixed drinks and shave ice!
600 Briggs St, Erie, CO 80516