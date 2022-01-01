- Home
Echo South Restaurant
194 Reviews
$
11379 hwy 106
Carnesville, GA 30521
Fresh Biscuits
Sausage Biscuit
4oz Locally made fresh sausage patty on a scratch made biscuit.
Fried Steak Biscuit
Bacon Biscuit
Grilled Ham Biscuit
Fried Bologna Biscuit
Country Ham Biscuit
Pork Tenderloin Biscuit
Southern Fried Chicken Biscuit
Red Hot Link Biscuit
Smoked Sausage Link Biscuit
Biscuit & Country Gravy
Scratch made biscuit covered in our country style homemade skillet gravy.
2 Scratch made Biscuits & Country Gravy
2 Scratch made biscuit covered in our country style homemade skillet gravy.
Egg Biscuit
Single Plain Biscuit
Omelet Biscuit
Pancakes & French Toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Country Breakfast Combo's
Omelets
Sides & Extras
Appetizers
Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries
A large basket of fries covered in cheddar cheese and chopped bacon and drizzled with our house made ranch dressing.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Thick Cut Green Tomatoes, Seasoned, and Breaded in our House Blend Breading.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
8 Fried Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara Sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bites
Delicious Basket of Garlic White Cheddar Cheese Bites.
Hand Breaded Fried Pickles
Large Basket of Fried Pickles Hand Breaded in our Specialty Seasoned Breading.
Loaded Potato Wedges
Potato Wedges Topped With Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Sour Cream.
Pickle Fries
Fried Pork Rinds
Clam Strips
Steaks
Echo Sandwiches
Classic Club
A classic triple decker with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ham, and Cheese.
Hamburger
1/3 LB hand pattied angus ground beef patty, served on a sesame seed bun and prepared just the way you like.
Double Hamburger
Double Cheeseburger
Hamburger Plate
Cheeseburger Plate
Double Hamburger Plate
Double Cheeseburger Plate
Patty Melt
Grilled Ham & Cheese
B.L.T.
Fish Fillet Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Strip Sandwich
Cheeseburger Club
Chicken Strip Club
Country Ham Club
Philly Cheesesteak Combo
Philly Cheesesteak
Echo Favorites
Seafood
Kids Menu
Sides & Extras
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11379 hwy 106, Carnesville, GA 30521