Burgers
Southern

Echo South Restaurant

194 Reviews

$

11379 hwy 106

Carnesville, GA 30521

Order Again

Popular Items

Large salad
Dozen Jumbo Shrimp
Southern Fried Chicken Biscuit

Fresh Biscuits

Sausage Biscuit

$2.99

4oz Locally made fresh sausage patty on a scratch made biscuit.

Fried Steak Biscuit

$3.29

Bacon Biscuit

$2.69

Grilled Ham Biscuit

$2.69

Fried Bologna Biscuit

$2.79

Country Ham Biscuit

$3.39

Pork Tenderloin Biscuit

$2.99

Southern Fried Chicken Biscuit

$3.99

Red Hot Link Biscuit

$2.99

Smoked Sausage Link Biscuit

$2.99

Biscuit & Country Gravy

$2.29

Scratch made biscuit covered in our country style homemade skillet gravy.

2 Scratch made Biscuits & Country Gravy

$2.99

2 Scratch made biscuit covered in our country style homemade skillet gravy.

Egg Biscuit

$1.99

Single Plain Biscuit

$1.59

Omelet Biscuit

$3.49

Pancakes & French Toast

Buttermilk Pancakes

$2.99+

Pancakes W/ Choice of Meat

$5.29+

Homemade French Toast

$5.29+

French Toast W/ Choice of Meat

$7.59

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$2.59

Bologna Sandwich

$2.69

Sausage Sandwich

$2.99

Bacon Sandwich

$2.69

Grilled Ham Sandwich

$2.69

Country Ham Sandwich

$3.99

Tenderloin Sandwich

$2.99

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$2.99

Country Breakfast Combo's

Breakfast Combo

Breakfast Meat Combo

Truckers Special

$9.99

Ribeye Breakfast Combo

$23.99

Omelets

Omelet Combos

Single Omelets

Sides & Extras

Side of Egg

$1.00+

Hashbrowns

$2.79

Homefries

$2.59

Grits

$2.20+

Order of Bacon

$2.29

Pork Tenderloin

$2.09

Order of Toast W/ Jelly

$1.99

Plain Biscuit

$1.59

Bowl of Gravy

$0.99

Oatmeal

$1.99+

Grilled Ham

$2.29

Sausage

Bowl of Tomatoes

$1.99

Whole Slice of Country ham

$4.99

Fried Bologna

$1.99+

Appetizers

Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries

$5.99

A large basket of fries covered in cheddar cheese and chopped bacon and drizzled with our house made ranch dressing.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.99

Thick Cut Green Tomatoes, Seasoned, and Breaded in our House Blend Breading.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

8 Fried Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara Sauce.

Garlic Cheese Bites

$6.99Out of stock

Delicious Basket of Garlic White Cheddar Cheese Bites.

Hand Breaded Fried Pickles

$6.99

Large Basket of Fried Pickles Hand Breaded in our Specialty Seasoned Breading.

Loaded Potato Wedges

$6.99

Potato Wedges Topped With Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Sour Cream.

Pickle Fries

$5.99

Fried Pork Rinds

$3.99

Clam Strips

$6.99

Steaks

12oz Thick Cut Ribeye

$25.99

10oz Hand Cut Ribeye from Premium Herford Beef.

Ribeye Surf & Turf

$32.99

Prime Rib

$26.99

8oz Pork Ribeye

$14.99

Echo Sandwiches

Classic Club

$6.99

A classic triple decker with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ham, and Cheese.

Hamburger

$4.99

1/3 LB hand pattied angus ground beef patty, served on a sesame seed bun and prepared just the way you like.

Double Hamburger

$8.29

Double Cheeseburger

$8.79

Hamburger Plate

$9.99

Cheeseburger Plate

$10.49

Double Hamburger Plate

$13.69

Double Cheeseburger Plate

$14.69

Patty Melt

$6.69

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.99

B.L.T.

$4.99

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.19

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$5.99

Cheeseburger Club

$8.99

Chicken Strip Club

$8.49

Country Ham Club

$8.99

Philly Cheesesteak Combo

$11.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Echo Favorites

Ribeye Surf & Turf

$32.99

12oz Thick Cut Ribeye

$25.99

10oz Hand Cut Ribeye from Premium Herford Beef.

8oz Hamburger Steak Plate

$11.29

12oz Hamburger Steak Plate

$14.99

16oz Hamburger Steak Plate

$16.99

(8) Fried Chicken Livers Plate

$8.99

Jumbo Chicken Tender Plate

$13.99

Veggie Plate

$9.99

Seafood

Seafood Platter Mix & Match

(2) PieceTilapia Fillet

$14.99

Dozen Jumbo Shrimp

$14.99

2pc Whole Catfish

$14.99

Catfish Fillet

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.99Out of stock

Order of Dozen Jumbo Shrimp

$9.99

Pound of Jumbo Shrimp

$15.99

Order of Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

Extra Piece Catfish Fillet

$5.99

Clam Strips

$12.99

Kids Menu

All kids Plates Come with Potato Smiles, and choice of drink.

PBJ Uncrustable

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.99

Mini Corndogs

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Sides & Extras

Baked Potato

$3.99Out of stock

Cobbler

French Fries

$2.79

Fried Chicken

$1.89+

Livers

$3.99+

Onion Rings

$3.99

Order of Meat

$4.99

Potato Wedges

$2.99

Ribs

$12.99+

Side Salad

$5.99

Single Steaks

Vegetable of the Day

Salads

Side salad

$5.99

Large salad

$6.99

Drinks

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Soda

$2.69

Water

$0.25

Coffee

$2.69

Milk

$1.99+

Orange Juice

$2.89

Apple Juice

$2.89

Decaf Coffee

$2.69

32oz Drink

$2.99

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.59

32oz Water

$0.55

12oz Kids Drink

$1.79
check markFamily-Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11379 hwy 106, Carnesville, GA 30521

Directions

