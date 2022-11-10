Restaurant header imageView gallery

EarthCraft Juicery

1,586 Reviews

$$

2400 Mid Lane

STE 130

Houston, TX 77027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Bowl
Achilles
Covfefe

Cold-Pressed Juices

Deep Green Detox

$10.45

Fountain Of Youth

$10.45

Glow

$10.45

Hawaiian Punch

$10.45

Healing Celery

$10.45

Heart Beet

$10.45

Shamrock

$10.45

Spicy Citrus

$10.45

The Dark Knight

$10.45

Thunder & Kale

$10.45

Turmeric Lemonade

$10.45

Raw Nut Milks

Raw Cashew Horchata

$9.45

Vegan Chocolate Milk

$9.75

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$9.75

Magic Lavender Oat Latte

$9.45

Chaga Chai Latte

$10.25

Juice Shots/Cocktails

Lemon-Ginger Shot

$3.25

Flu Shot

$4.75

Turmeric Bomb

$4.95

Pre-Workout Shot

$4.75

Chlorella De Vil

$4.75

Fireball [Weight Loss]

$5.50

Metabolism Kickstart

$5.50

After-Party Detox

$5.50

Waters and Lemonades

Alkaline Water

$3.25

Emerald Water

$4.75

chlorella, alkaline water, lime, cucumber

Activated Lemonade

$6.45

Superberry Lemonade

$7.95

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold-Brew Latte

$9.25

Adaptogenic Cold-Brew

$7.95

Juice Cleanses

1 Day of Active Cleanse

$58.00

1 Day of Earth Cleanse

$58.00

1 Day of Expert Cleanse

$58.00

Super Bowls

Acai Bowl

$11.45

Earth Bowl

$11.45

Matcha Bowl

$11.45

Pitaya Bowl

$11.45

Power Bowl

$11.45

Heart Bowl

$11.45

Passion Bowl

$12.00

Superfood Smoothies

Achilles

$12.75+

Athena

$7.50+

Autumn Harvest

$10.50+

AvoKeto

$13.50+

Beets By Jay

$11.25+

Covfefe

$9.95+

Green Tea Mango

$12.75+

Island Spice

$12.75+

Kale Ice Cream

$9.25+

Pink Panther

$13.95+

Radiance

$13.95+

Raw Cacao Frosty

$11.25+

St. Valentine

$12.75+

Summertime

$11.25+

Supreme Acai

$14.25+

Tropical Berry

$11.95+

Victor's Secret

$12.75+

Westheimer

$13.50+

Chia Seed Pudding / Kale Chips Etc

Kale Chips

$4.25

Chia Seed Pudding

$5.75

Protein+Energy Earth Snack

$4.25

Add Ons

Acai Powder

$2.50

Agave Nectar

$0.75

Almond Butter (in Base)

$2.50

Almond Butter (replacing Peanut Butter)

$1.75

Almond Butter (Topping)

$2.50

Sliced Almonds

$0.75

Amla Berry

$0.50

Antioxidant Booster

$1.00

Ashwagandha

$0.50

Avocado in base

$3.50

Bananas (in Base)

$0.75

Bananas (Topping)

$0.75

Bee Pollen

$0.50

Blackberries

$1.50

Blueberries (in Base)

$2.50

Blueberries (Topping)

$1.50

Cacao Nibs

$1.25

Camu Camu Berry

$1.00

Cauliflower

$3.50

Chaga

$1.50

Cherries (in Base)

$2.50

Chia Seeds

$0.50

Chlorella

$0.50

Coconut Flakes

$0.75

Dates

$0.50

Flax Seeds

$0.50

Ginger

$0.50

Glowing Skin Booster

$1.00

Goji Berries

$1.50

Granola - Regular

$0.75

Granola - Grain-Free instead of Regular

$2.75

Granola - Extra Grain-Free

$3.50

Hemp Seeds

$0.50

Immunity Booster

$1.00

Irish Sea Moss

$1.50

Kale

$1.00

Kiwi

$1.00

Lemon

$0.50

Lime

$0.50

Maca Root

$1.00

Mango (in Base)

$1.00

Mangosteen

$0.50

MCT Oil

$1.25

Moringa Leaf

$0.50

Oats

$0.50

Peanut Butter (in Base)

$0.75

Peanut Butter (Topping)

$0.75

Pineapple (in Base)

$2.50

Pineapple (Topping)

$1.25

Plant-Based Protein

$1.00

Pumpkin Seeds

$0.75

Raw Cacao

$1.25

Raw Honey

$0.75

Red Reishi

$1.50

Spinach

$1.00

Spirulina

$0.50

Strawberries (in Base)

$2.50

Strawberries (Topping)

$1.50

Turmeric

$1.00

Walnut

$0.75

Toasts/Sandwiches

Rainbow Avocado Toast

$9.50

Hearty Hummus Toast

$8.25

Peanut Butter Toast

$7.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Best Acai Bowls and Juice in Houston!

Website

Location

2400 Mid Lane, STE 130, Houston, TX 77027

Directions

Gallery
Earthcraft Juicery image
Earthcraft Juicery image
Earthcraft Juicery image
Earthcraft Juicery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tinys Milk & Cookies - River Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
2809 Saint Street Houston Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
orange star4.3 • 1,879
2400 Mid Ln Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
MAD HOUSTON - 4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180
orange starNo Reviews
4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180 Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Loch Bar Houston
orange starNo Reviews
4444 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Ouzo Bay Houston
orange starNo Reviews
4444 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris - *Highland Village* (Not in Use)
orange star4.7 • 1,639
2701 Drexel Drive, Houston, TX, USA Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Roka Akor | Houston
orange star4.7 • 2,263
2929 Weslayan St Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
orange star4.3 • 1,879
2400 Mid Ln Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Highland Village
orange star4.7 • 1,639
2701 Drexel Drive Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 016 - Greenway Plaza
orange star4.7 • 935
3651 Weslayan Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
River Oaks Donuts - 3601 Westheimer Road Suite A
orange star4.2 • 738
3601 Westheimer Road Suite A Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Bebidas
orange star4.3 • 704
2606 Edloe Street Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Alief
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
West Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
River Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
EaDo
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston