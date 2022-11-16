Restaurant header imageView gallery

Earthcraft Juicery

449 Reviews

$$

1909 W Gray St B

Houston, TX 77019

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Day of Active Cleanse
1 Day of Earth Cleanse
1 Day of Expert Cleanse

Waters and Lemonades

Alkaline Water

$3.25

Emerald Water

$4.75

chlorella, alkaline water, lime, cucumber

Activated Lemonade

$6.45

Superberry Lemonade

$7.95

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold-Brew Latte

$9.25

Cold-Pressed Juices

Deep Green Detox

$10.45

Fountain Of Youth

$10.45

Glow

$10.45

Hawaiian Punch

$10.45

Healing Celery

$10.45

Heart Beet

$10.45

Shamrock

$10.45

Spicy Citrus

$10.45

The Dark Knight

$10.45

Thunder & Kale

$10.45

Turmeric Lemonade

$10.45

Juice Cleanses

1 Day of Active Cleanse

$58.00

1 Day of Earth Cleanse

$58.00

1 Day of Expert Cleanse

$58.00

1 Day of Custom Cleanse

$58.00

Juice Shots/Cocktails

Ginger/Lemon

$3.25

Flu Shot

$4.75

Turmeric Bomb

$4.95

Pre-Workout Shot

$4.75

Chlorella De Vil

$4.75

Fireball [Weight Loss]

$5.50

Metabolism Kickstart

$5.50

After-Party Detox

$5.50

Raw Nut Milks

Raw Cashew Horchata

$9.45

Vegan Chocolate Milk

$9.75

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$9.75

Lavender Oat Latte

$9.45

Add Ons

$1.00 Miscellaneous

$1.00

$1.50 Miscellaneous

$1.50

$2 Miscellaneous

$2.00

$3 Miscellaneous

$3.00

Acai Powder

$2.50

Acai Sorbet (Extra Acai Bowl portion)

$6.00

Agave Nectar

$0.75

Almond Butter (in Base)

$2.50

Almond Butter (replacing Peanut Butter)

$1.75

Almond Butter (Topping)

$2.50

Sliced Almonds

$0.75

Amla Berry

$0.50

Antioxidant Booster

$1.00

Ashwagandha

$0.50

Avocado in Base

$3.50

Bananas (in Base)

$0.75

Bananas (Topping)

$0.75

Bee Pollen

$0.50

Blackberries

$1.50

Blueberries (in Base)

$2.50

Blueberries (Topping)

$1.50

Camu Camu Berry

$1.00

Cauliflower

$3.50

Chaga

$1.50

Cherries (in Base)

$1.00

Chia Seeds

$0.50

Chlorella

$0.50

Coconut Flakes

$0.75

Dates

$0.50

Flax Seeds

$0.50

Ginger

$0.50

Glowing Skin Booster

$1.00

Goji Berries

$1.50

Granola - Grain-Free

$3.50

Granola - Regular

$0.75

Hemp Seeds

$0.50

Immunity Booster

$1.00

Irish Sea Moss

$1.50

Kale

$1.00

Kiwi

$1.50

Lemon

$0.50

Lime

$0.50

Maca Root

$0.50

Mango (in Base)

$1.00

Mangosteen

$0.50

MCT Oil

$1.25

Moringa Leaf

$0.50

Oats

$0.50

Orange

$0.50

Peanut Butter (in Base)

$0.75

Peanut Butter (Topping)

$0.75

Pineapple (in Base)

$2.50

Pineapple (Topping)

$1.25

Plant-Based Protein

$1.00

Pumpkin Seeds

$0.75

Raw Cacao

$1.25

Raw Honey

$0.75

Red Reishi

$0.50

Spinach

$1.00

Spirulina

$0.50

Strawberries (in Base)

$2.50

Strawberries (Topping)

$1.50

Turmeric

$1.00

Walnut

$0.75

Chia Seed Pudding / Kale Chips Etc

Kale Chips

$4.25

Chia Seed Pudding

$5.75

Protein+Energy Earth Snack

$4.25

Hot Lattes

Golden Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$4.95

Adaptogen Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Toasts/Sandwiches

Rainbow Avocado Toast

$9.50

Hearty Hummus Toast

$8.25

Peanut Butter Toast

$7.25

Soups

Spanish Chickpea & Sausage Soup

$7.45+
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Carefully crafted Raw, Cold-Pressed Juices and Superfood Smoothies!

Website

Location

Directions

