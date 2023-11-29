Restaurant info

Eclipse Bistro (formerly Eclipse Restaurant) opened in the Fall of 1996 and the idea was simple: To offer simple, honest, and skillfully executed food in a comfortably modern setting by people who have a love and respect for the art of hospitality. Over the years, our look has changed a bit and our menu has seen some revisions but we have always kept the restaurant true to those original core values. Anchored in the heart of Wilmington, Eclipse continues to shine as the premier dining location in Delaware.