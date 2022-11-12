- Home
Ecliptic Brewing
495 Reviews
$$
825 N Cook St
Portland, OR 97227
Order Again
Popular Items
Snacks
Deviled Eggs
pimento cheese deviled egg with fried capers [v, gf]
Fried Russets
served with aioli [v,gf]
Soup: Curried Carrot & Coconut
Contains Dairy, Vegetarian
Pickles: Bread & Butter Zucchini
Seasonal Selection. [vg]
Curried Cauliflower Fritters
with creamy lemon sauce [contains gluten, dairy]
Chicken Wings
Smoky hot honey [gf]
Three Cheese
a curated selection of cheeses with crostini and house-made preserves +make it a Motherboard: artisanal salami, chicharrons, dried fruit, extra crostini, dijon mustard - +9
Grilled Bread
Two pieces of Grand Central Sourdough grilled with basil olive oil.
Salads / Vegetables
Winter Salad
chopped kale, shredded carrot, Honey Crisp apple, and toasted sunflower seeds in a creamy tahini Green Goddess dressing
Caesar
Romaine mix, radicchio, garlic-anchovy dressing, parmigiana, croutons
Fried Brussel Sprouts
with sherry vinaigrettes, bacon, toasted hazelnuts, and blue cheese
Burgers, Sandwiches, and Plates
Wednesday Burger Special
This week’s burger special: patty melt with 1/3 lb burger, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, smoky chipotle aioli, cheddar cheese and pickles
Ecliptic Burger
With Daily's thick-cut bacon, Tillamook extra sharp white cheddar, carmelized onion, arugula, and house-made pickled red onion aioli
Classic Burger
1/3 pound beef patty, Tillamook sharp cheddar, mayo, lettuce, onion, pickle, potato bun
Chicken Philly
Marinated chicken thigh, sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, American and swiss cheeses with dijonaise, and shredded lettuce on a hoagie roll. [Gluten and Dairy can be held]
Beet Melt
roasted beets, caramelized onion jam, herbed chèvre, and fried onions, on grilled sourdough [v]
Adult Grilled Cheese
Tillamook white cheddar cheese, sourdough [v]
Buffalo Mushroom Sandwich
Spicy fried Maitake mushroom with creamy Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Spicy pickles, and tangy slaw on a potato roll [DF upon request] [v] [gf with substitute New Cascadia bun]
Mac'n Cheese
penne, cheese sauce, Gochugaru, crispy bread crumb topping [v] add chicken thigh +3 add bacon +3
Kids Menu
Kids Burger
beef patty, pickles, potato bun served with ketchup on the side. You must be 12 years or younger to order off of the kid's menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Buttered sourdough grilled with Tillamook sharp cheddar. served with your choice of side You must be 12 years or younger to order off of the kid's menu.
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
5 oz. grilled chicken breast with your choice of side You must be 12 years or younger to order off of the kid's menu.
Kids Chicken Strips
Contains gluten Must be 12 or younger to order off of kids menu
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Contains gluten Must be 12 or younger to order off of kids menu
Dessert
Beer
Ecliptic Starburst IPA
ABV: 7.8% A Starburst galaxy produces an exceptionally high amount of stars. Brewed with Amarillo, Azacca, Centennial, and Mosaic + Simcoe hops for fresh flavors of citrus, fruit and pine. Pale malts makes for a super clean finish and puts the focus on the hop flavors and aromas.
Phaser Hazy IPA
ABV: 6.5% Juicy and unfiltered, this beer stuns with a lively array of fruity hop notes. Phaser features Citra, Azacca + Mosaic hops
Pyxis Pilsner
ABV: 5.5% Pale in color and balanced in flavor, a variety of Noble hops complement this bright lager. Finishing crisp and refreshing, Pyxis is our spin on this classic German beer.
LIGO West Coast IPA
ABV: 6.5% LIGO is our take on a West Coast IPA with a firm, yet modern hop character. Citrus, berry and tropical notes are complemented by dankness and pine.
Carina Peach Sour Ale
ABV: 5% This beer takes its name from the constellation Carina, the keel of the ship argo in the southern sky. Loaded with fresh peach flavor, this sour ale is perfect for any time of year. The use of pale malts makes for a crisp character, while lactobacillus gives Carina a tart and refreshing finish.
Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale
ABV: 5% Named for a constellation of stars, Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale is crisp and refreshing, with a touch of tangerine that plays nicely with its well-balanced tartness. The twist of citrus shines bright above the subtly dry finish of this sunset-hued ale.
Capella Porter
ABV: 5.2% This beer has dark, sweet malt aromas. Medium bodied with flavors of cocoa, caramel, and roasted coffee gives this porter balance. Nugget, Chinook, Centennial, and Cascade hops brighten and give this porter liveliness.
Phobos Single Hop Red Ale
ABV: 5.6% Hopped entirely with citrusy, tropical Azacca hops. Phobos is named after the martian moon that circles the red planet. Eight types of malts were used to give this beer a deep caramel flavor and a rich red color that would make old man mars proud.
Ice Giant Cold IPA
ABV: 6.5% Ice Giant is full of fruity, citrus notes and resinous hop aromas. Fermented with lager yeast, this Cold IPA finishes crisp, clean & dry.
Cloud Core Hazy Pale Ale
ABV: 5.5% This easy drinking hazy pale ale features Talus, Nectaron, Triumph and Eclipse hops. Citrusy, tropical and juicy! This batch of Cloud Core is specifically limited so get it while it lasts!
9th Orbit New Zealand-style Pilsner
5.5% ABV 75 IBU Brewed to celebrate our 9th anniversary, this New Zealand-style Pilsner hits crisp with flavors of pineapple, lime, passion fruit, and citrus.
Phantasm Galaxy IPA
ABV: 6.6% This beer was inspired by the Phantom Galaxy, a grand design spiral galaxy located in the constellation Pisces, recently captured in high resolution images by notable telescopes. Phantasm Galaxy IPA is brewed with Phantasm powder (a powder made from New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc grape skins) and Galaxy hops. Aromas and flavors of Passionfruit, Peach and White Wine shine through on this Southern Hemisphere tropical brew.
Altair Fresh Hop IPA [16oz Can]
ABV: 5.5% The brightest star in the constellation Aquila, Altair uses fresh Strata and Centennial hops to celebrate the annual hop harvest.
Heavy Metal IPA
Espacio Mexican-style Lager
ABV: 6.4% Don’t add lime to your beer, let the brewer do it for you! Fresh lime zest adds a subtly citrus tartness to this liquid sunshine lager.
Alpha Gamma Grapefruit Hazy IPA
ABV 6.5% IBU 40 Hazy grapefruit with herbal and pine undertones
Wine
House Canned Beer
Solid Case Special - 12oz Cans
4 6packs of Ecliptic Beer
Mixed Case Special - 12oz Cans
4 mixed 6packs of Ecliptic Beer. Please write in the special request box how many of each of your 6pack selections you desire.
Starburst IPA - 6pck
7.8% ABV A Starburst galaxy produces an exceptionally high amount of stars. Brewed with Amarillo, Azacca, Centennial, and Mosaic + Simcoe hops for fresh flavors of citrus, fruit and pine. Pale malts makes for a super clean finish and puts the focus on the hop flavors and aromas.
Phaser Hazy IPA - 6pck
6.5% ABV Juicy and unfiltered, this beer stuns with a lively array of fruity hop notes. Phaser features Citra, Azacca + Mosaic hops.
Pyxis Pilsner - 6pck
ABV: 5.5% Pale in color and balanced in flavor, a variety of Noble hops complement this bright lager. Finishing crisp and refreshing, Pyxis is our spin on this classic German beer.
Cloud Core Hazy Pale Ale - 6pck
ABV: 5.5% This easy drinking hazy pale ale features Talus, Nectaron, Triumph and Eclipse hops. Citrusy, tropical and juicy!
Carina Peach Sour Ale - 4pck
5.5% ABV This beer takes its name from the constellation Carina, the keel of the ship argo in the southern sky. Loaded with fresh peach flavor, this sour ale is perfect for any time of year. The use of pale malts makes for a crisp character, while lactobacillus gives Carina a tart and refreshing finish.
Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale - 4pck
4.8% ABV Named for a constellation of stars, Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale is crisp and refreshing, with a touch of tangerine that plays nicely with its well-balanced tartness. The twist of citrus shines bright above the subtly dry finish of this sunset-hued ale.
Capella Porter - 4pck
5.2% ABV This beer has dark, sweet malt aromas. Medium bodied with flavors of cocoa, caramel, and roasted coffee gives this porter balance. Nugget, Chinook, Centennial, and Cascade hops brighten and give this porter liveliness.
LIGO West Coast IPA - 4pck
ABV: 6.5% LIGO is our take on a West Coast IPA with a firm, yet modern hop character. Citrus, berry and tropical notes are complemented by dankness and pine.
9th Orbit New Zealand-style Pilsner
ABV: 5.5% Brewed to celebrate our 9th anniversary, this New Zealand-style Pilsner hits crisp with flavors of pineapple, lime, passion fruit, and citrus.
Ecliptic + Holy Mountain Extra Juicy Pale Ale - 4pck
Brewed with our friends at Holy Mountain Brewing, this Pale Ale was dry-hopped for surreal amounts of juiciness using Vista and BRU-1. Expect tropical notes, along with stone fruit, melon & pear.
Moon Room Series: Oktoberfest - 4pck
ABV: 6% Our Oktoberfest lager is an ode to the annual fall festival in Germany. This beer is rich and toasty, yet balanced with a clean, crisp finish. Perfect for a litre or two!
Altair Fresh Hop IPA - 4pck
The brightest star in the constellation Aquila, Altair uses fresh ADHA 218 to celebrate the annual hop harvest.
Carina Peach Sour Ale - Can
5.5% ABV This beer takes its name from the constellation Carina, the keel of the ship argo in the southern sky. Loaded with fresh peach flavor, this sour ale is perfect for any time of year. The use of pale malts makes for a crisp character, while lactobacillus gives Carina a tart and refreshing finish.
Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale - Can
4.8% ABV Named for a constellation of stars, Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale is crisp and refreshing, with a touch of tangerine that plays nicely with its well-balanced tartness. The twist of citrus shines bright above the subtly dry finish of this sunset-hued ale.
Capella Porter - Can
5.2% ABV This beer has dark, sweet malt aromas. Medium bodied with flavors of cocoa, caramel, and roasted coffee gives this porter balance. Nugget, Chinook, Centennial, and Cascade hops brighten and give this porter liveliness.
9th Orbit New Zealand Style Pilsner can
ABV: 5.5% Brewed to celebrate our 9th anniversary, this New Zealand-style Pilsner hits crisp with flavors of pineapple, lime, passion fruit, and citrus.
Moon Room Series: Oktoberfest - Can
ABV: 6% Our Oktoberfest lager is an ode to the annual fall festival in Germany. This beer is rich and toasty, yet balanced with a clean, crisp finish. Perfect for a litre or two!
Guest Cans + Bottles
Incline Cider Co "Lemongrass"
ABV: 6.5%
WYLD CBD "Blood Orange" Sparkling Water
25mg CBD, Bursting with bright fruit flavor, Wyld CBD sparkling waters are the perfect companion for all of life's adventures. [VG, GF, THC free]
Incline Cider Co "Blood Orange"
Two Roots Non-Alcoholic Helles
Two Roots Brewing's street-wise Non-Alcoholic IPA-inspired beverage has been influenced by its travels from the West Coast to New England and back. Light malts and oats create a bright look for this IPA-inspired beverage that is well balanced with fruit-forward hop aroma and flavor.
GF: Groundbreaker No. 5 IPA
ABV: 6% The Pacific Northwest is home to the highest quality hops grown in the world. We put them to work in our IPA No. 5, an aromatic and flavor-filled hop-forward beer with generous late-kettle and dry hop additions. This modern IPA is bursting with citrus aroma with hints of tropical and stone fruit flavor. 2015 Great American Beer Festival® Silver Medal Winner in the Gluten-Free Category 2018 World Beer Cup® Silver Award Winner in the Gluten-Free Category
Portland Kinda Dry Cider
Apparel
Black Ecliptic Logo Tee
Available in Women's and Men's sizes. Sizing may be limited. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!
Black Moon Room Logo T-Shirt
Phaser Tee
XS-3XL Only $20!! for first week only. Ends 10/2
Vintage Gold Ecliptic Starburst IPA Tee
Unisex. Sizing may be limited. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!
Grey Pour Some Space Tee
Available in Women's sizes and Men's sizes. Sizing may be limited. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!
Eighth Orbit Anniversary Tee
. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!
Ecliptic organic black tank top
Available in Women's sizes. Sizing may be limited. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!
Ecliptic Button Up Work Shirt
Unisex. Sizing may be limited. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!
Black Embroidered Pour Some Space In Your Face Long Sleeve
Unisex
Crewneck Sweatshirt [light grey]
Unisex. Sizing may be limited. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!
Grey Ecliptic Felt Embroidered Crewneck Sweatshirt
Unisex
Ecliptic Patch Zip-Up Hoodie - yellow
Ecliptic Patch Zip-Up Hoodie - black
Heather Grey Zip Up Hoodie
Unisex. Sizing may be limited. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!
Hats
Grey Rainbow Woven Tag Beanie
Rust Rainbow Woven Tag Beanie
Photo coming soon. See host for color!
Trucker Hat
Copy/paste link below to view full item image: https://shop.eclipticbrewing.com/headwear/ecliptic-trucker-hat.html (navy blue hat with white text) (Note: color in-house at Ecliptic is yellow with blue logo)
Baseball Hat
Black with blue embroidered logo
Navy Vegan Leather Patch Hat
Teal Vegan Leather Patch Hat
Rainbow Embroidered Snapback
Copy/paste link below to view full item image: https://shop.eclipticbrewing.com/headwear/rainbow-embroidered-snapback.html
Novelty
Key Chain
Patch
Enamel Pin
Six Pack Coolers
Tin Tackers
Pretty Hot Sauce: Pour Some Spice In Your Face
Ingredients: Fresh Pepper, Dried Peppers, Fermented Peppers (lactobacillus), Roasted Garlic, Roasted Onion, Capella Porter (water, malted barely, hops yeast) Organic Vinegar, Salt, Water. Handmade with Magic in Portland, Oregon by The Show Hot Sauce + Ecliptic Brewing + AleFire Craft Beer and Hot Sauce Bar.
Rainbow Ecliptic Coozie
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
While we are temporarily closed for dine-in. Ecliptic will be offering takeout orders, so you can grab something delicious to eat and enjoy packaged beer to-go. We are currently only accepting orders placed online between the hours of 11:30am - 7:30pm. Pickup times are from 12pm - 8pm. Delivery orders must be placed by 5:00 PM the day before. Cheers!
825 N Cook St, Portland, OR 97227