Ecliptic Brewing

495 Reviews

$$

825 N Cook St

Portland, OR 97227

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Ecliptic Burger
Winter Salad

Snacks

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

pimento cheese deviled egg with fried capers [v, gf]

Fried Russets

Fried Russets

$6.00

served with aioli [v,gf]

Soup: Curried Carrot & Coconut

$4.00+

Contains Dairy, Vegetarian

Pickles: Bread & Butter Zucchini

$6.00

Seasonal Selection. [vg]

Curried Cauliflower Fritters

Curried Cauliflower Fritters

$10.00

with creamy lemon sauce [contains gluten, dairy]

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Smoky hot honey [gf]

Three Cheese

Three Cheese

$12.00

a curated selection of cheeses with crostini and house-made preserves +make it a Motherboard: artisanal salami, chicharrons, dried fruit, extra crostini, dijon mustard - +9

Grilled Bread

Grilled Bread

$2.00

Two pieces of Grand Central Sourdough grilled with basil olive oil.

Salads / Vegetables

Winter Salad

Winter Salad

$13.00

chopped kale, shredded carrot, Honey Crisp apple, and toasted sunflower seeds in a creamy tahini Green Goddess dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine mix, radicchio, garlic-anchovy dressing, parmigiana, croutons

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

with sherry vinaigrettes, bacon, toasted hazelnuts, and blue cheese

Burgers, Sandwiches, and Plates

Wednesday Burger Special

Wednesday Burger Special

$15.00Out of stock

This week’s burger special: patty melt with 1/3 lb burger, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, smoky chipotle aioli, cheddar cheese and pickles

Ecliptic Burger

Ecliptic Burger

$17.00

With Daily's thick-cut bacon, Tillamook extra sharp white cheddar, carmelized onion, arugula, and house-made pickled red onion aioli

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$16.00

1/3 pound beef patty, Tillamook sharp cheddar, mayo, lettuce, onion, pickle, potato bun

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$16.00

Marinated chicken thigh, sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, American and swiss cheeses with dijonaise, and shredded lettuce on a hoagie roll. [Gluten and Dairy can be held]

Beet Melt

Beet Melt

$15.00

roasted beets, caramelized onion jam, herbed chèvre, and fried onions, on grilled sourdough [v]

Adult Grilled Cheese

Adult Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Tillamook white cheddar cheese, sourdough [v]

Buffalo Mushroom Sandwich

Buffalo Mushroom Sandwich

$16.00

Spicy fried Maitake mushroom with creamy Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Spicy pickles, and tangy slaw on a potato roll [DF upon request] [v] [gf with substitute New Cascadia bun]

Mac'n Cheese

$14.00

penne, cheese sauce, Gochugaru, crispy bread crumb topping [v] add chicken thigh +3 add bacon +3

Kids Menu

You must be 12 years or younger to order off of the kid's menu. Adults will be charged $10 and given the adult portion.
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$9.00

beef patty, pickles, potato bun served with ketchup on the side. You must be 12 years or younger to order off of the kid's menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Buttered sourdough grilled with Tillamook sharp cheddar. served with your choice of side You must be 12 years or younger to order off of the kid's menu.

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

5 oz. grilled chicken breast with your choice of side You must be 12 years or younger to order off of the kid's menu.

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

Contains gluten Must be 12 or younger to order off of kids menu

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

Contains gluten Must be 12 or younger to order off of kids menu

Dessert

Chocolate Smore Tart

Chocolate Smore Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate tart with marshmallow meringue & salted caramel [v]

Beer

Ecliptic Starburst IPA

Ecliptic Starburst IPA

$10.00+Out of stock

ABV: 7.8% A Starburst galaxy produces an exceptionally high amount of stars. Brewed with Amarillo, Azacca, Centennial, and Mosaic + Simcoe hops for fresh flavors of citrus, fruit and pine. Pale malts makes for a super clean finish and puts the focus on the hop flavors and aromas.

Phaser Hazy IPA

Phaser Hazy IPA

$12.00+

ABV: 6.5% Juicy and unfiltered, this beer stuns with a lively array of fruity hop notes. Phaser features Citra, Azacca + Mosaic hops

Pyxis Pilsner

Pyxis Pilsner

$11.00+

ABV: 5.5% Pale in color and balanced in flavor, a variety of Noble hops complement this bright lager. Finishing crisp and refreshing, Pyxis is our spin on this classic German beer.

LIGO West Coast IPA

LIGO West Coast IPA

$10.00+

ABV: 6.5% LIGO is our take on a West Coast IPA with a firm, yet modern hop character. Citrus, berry and tropical notes are complemented by dankness and pine.

Carina Peach Sour Ale

Carina Peach Sour Ale

$10.00+

ABV: 5% This beer takes its name from the constellation Carina, the keel of the ship argo in the southern sky. Loaded with fresh peach flavor, this sour ale is perfect for any time of year. The use of pale malts makes for a crisp character, while lactobacillus gives Carina a tart and refreshing finish.

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale

$10.00+

ABV: 5% Named for a constellation of stars, Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale is crisp and refreshing, with a touch of tangerine that plays nicely with its well-balanced tartness. The twist of citrus shines bright above the subtly dry finish of this sunset-hued ale.

Capella Porter

Capella Porter

$10.00+

ABV: 5.2% This beer has dark, sweet malt aromas. Medium bodied with flavors of cocoa, caramel, and roasted coffee gives this porter balance. Nugget, Chinook, Centennial, and Cascade hops brighten and give this porter liveliness.

Phobos Single Hop Red Ale

Phobos Single Hop Red Ale

$10.00+

ABV: 5.6% Hopped entirely with citrusy, tropical Azacca hops. Phobos is named after the martian moon that circles the red planet. Eight types of malts were used to give this beer a deep caramel flavor and a rich red color that would make old man mars proud.

Ice Giant Cold IPA

Ice Giant Cold IPA

$10.00+

ABV: 6.5% Ice Giant is full of fruity, citrus notes and resinous hop aromas. Fermented with lager yeast, this Cold IPA finishes crisp, clean & dry.

Cloud Core Hazy Pale Ale

Cloud Core Hazy Pale Ale

$10.00+

ABV: 5.5% This easy drinking hazy pale ale features Talus, Nectaron, Triumph and Eclipse hops. Citrusy, tropical and juicy! This batch of Cloud Core is specifically limited so get it while it lasts!

9th Orbit New Zealand-style Pilsner

9th Orbit New Zealand-style Pilsner

$3.00+

5.5% ABV 75 IBU Brewed to celebrate our 9th anniversary, this New Zealand-style Pilsner hits crisp with flavors of pineapple, lime, passion fruit, and citrus.

Phantasm Galaxy IPA

$3.00+

ABV: 6.6% This beer was inspired by the Phantom Galaxy, a grand design spiral galaxy located in the constellation Pisces, recently captured in high resolution images by notable telescopes. Phantasm Galaxy IPA is brewed with Phantasm powder (a powder made from New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc grape skins) and Galaxy hops. Aromas and flavors of Passionfruit, Peach and White Wine shine through on this Southern Hemisphere tropical brew.

Altair Fresh Hop IPA [16oz Can]

Altair Fresh Hop IPA [16oz Can]

$3.00

ABV: 5.5% The brightest star in the constellation Aquila, Altair uses fresh Strata and Centennial hops to celebrate the annual hop harvest.

Heavy Metal IPA

Heavy Metal IPA

$10.00+Out of stock
Espacio Mexican-style Lager

Espacio Mexican-style Lager

$2.00+

ABV: 6.4% Don’t add lime to your beer, let the brewer do it for you! Fresh lime zest adds a subtly citrus tartness to this liquid sunshine lager.

Alpha Gamma Grapefruit Hazy IPA

Alpha Gamma Grapefruit Hazy IPA

$2.00+

ABV 6.5% IBU 40 Hazy grapefruit with herbal and pine undertones

Wine

All of our wines are natural, organic, and biodynamic.

Prosecco: NV La Bella, Italy 750ml

$8.00+Out of stock

ABV: 10% Description 50% Pinot Gris 25% Riesling 25% Hood River Apples. Carlton, Oregon. Sparkling wine / cider blend. Winemakers tasting notes - “apple, hay, beach day, first kiss and a good nights sleep.”

House Canned Beer

Solid Case Special - 12oz Cans

Solid Case Special - 12oz Cans

$40.00

4 6packs of Ecliptic Beer

Mixed Case Special - 12oz Cans

Mixed Case Special - 12oz Cans

$40.00

4 mixed 6packs of Ecliptic Beer. Please write in the special request box how many of each of your 6pack selections you desire.

Starburst IPA - 6pck

Starburst IPA - 6pck

$11.00

7.8% ABV A Starburst galaxy produces an exceptionally high amount of stars. Brewed with Amarillo, Azacca, Centennial, and Mosaic + Simcoe hops for fresh flavors of citrus, fruit and pine. Pale malts makes for a super clean finish and puts the focus on the hop flavors and aromas.

Phaser Hazy IPA - 6pck

Phaser Hazy IPA - 6pck

$12.00

6.5% ABV Juicy and unfiltered, this beer stuns with a lively array of fruity hop notes. Phaser features Citra, Azacca + Mosaic hops.

Pyxis Pilsner - 6pck

Pyxis Pilsner - 6pck

$11.00

ABV: 5.5% Pale in color and balanced in flavor, a variety of Noble hops complement this bright lager. Finishing crisp and refreshing, Pyxis is our spin on this classic German beer.

Cloud Core Hazy Pale Ale - 6pck

Cloud Core Hazy Pale Ale - 6pck

$11.00

ABV: 5.5% This easy drinking hazy pale ale features Talus, Nectaron, Triumph and Eclipse hops. Citrusy, tropical and juicy!

Carina Peach Sour Ale - 4pck

Carina Peach Sour Ale - 4pck

$12.00

5.5% ABV This beer takes its name from the constellation Carina, the keel of the ship argo in the southern sky. Loaded with fresh peach flavor, this sour ale is perfect for any time of year. The use of pale malts makes for a crisp character, while lactobacillus gives Carina a tart and refreshing finish.

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale - 4pck

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale - 4pck

$12.00

4.8% ABV Named for a constellation of stars, Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale is crisp and refreshing, with a touch of tangerine that plays nicely with its well-balanced tartness. The twist of citrus shines bright above the subtly dry finish of this sunset-hued ale.

Capella Porter - 4pck

Capella Porter - 4pck

$12.00

5.2% ABV This beer has dark, sweet malt aromas. Medium bodied with flavors of cocoa, caramel, and roasted coffee gives this porter balance. Nugget, Chinook, Centennial, and Cascade hops brighten and give this porter liveliness.

LIGO West Coast IPA - 4pck

LIGO West Coast IPA - 4pck

$12.00

ABV: 6.5% LIGO is our take on a West Coast IPA with a firm, yet modern hop character. Citrus, berry and tropical notes are complemented by dankness and pine.

9th Orbit New Zealand-style Pilsner

9th Orbit New Zealand-style Pilsner

$18.00

ABV: 5.5% Brewed to celebrate our 9th anniversary, this New Zealand-style Pilsner hits crisp with flavors of pineapple, lime, passion fruit, and citrus.

Ecliptic + Holy Mountain Extra Juicy Pale Ale - 4pck

$18.00

Brewed with our friends at Holy Mountain Brewing, this Pale Ale was dry-hopped for surreal amounts of juiciness using Vista and BRU-1. Expect tropical notes, along with stone fruit, melon & pear.

Moon Room Series: Oktoberfest - 4pck

Moon Room Series: Oktoberfest - 4pck

$18.00

ABV: 6% Our Oktoberfest lager is an ode to the annual fall festival in Germany. This beer is rich and toasty, yet balanced with a clean, crisp finish. Perfect for a litre or two!

Altair Fresh Hop IPA - 4pck

Altair Fresh Hop IPA - 4pck

$12.00

The brightest star in the constellation Aquila, Altair uses fresh ADHA 218 to celebrate the annual hop harvest.

Carina Peach Sour Ale - Can

Carina Peach Sour Ale - Can

$4.00

5.5% ABV This beer takes its name from the constellation Carina, the keel of the ship argo in the southern sky. Loaded with fresh peach flavor, this sour ale is perfect for any time of year. The use of pale malts makes for a crisp character, while lactobacillus gives Carina a tart and refreshing finish.

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale - Can

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale - Can

$4.00

4.8% ABV Named for a constellation of stars, Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale is crisp and refreshing, with a touch of tangerine that plays nicely with its well-balanced tartness. The twist of citrus shines bright above the subtly dry finish of this sunset-hued ale.

Capella Porter - Can

Capella Porter - Can

$4.00

5.2% ABV This beer has dark, sweet malt aromas. Medium bodied with flavors of cocoa, caramel, and roasted coffee gives this porter balance. Nugget, Chinook, Centennial, and Cascade hops brighten and give this porter liveliness.

9th Orbit New Zealand Style Pilsner can

9th Orbit New Zealand Style Pilsner can

$5.00

ABV: 5.5% Brewed to celebrate our 9th anniversary, this New Zealand-style Pilsner hits crisp with flavors of pineapple, lime, passion fruit, and citrus.

Moon Room Series: Oktoberfest - Can

Moon Room Series: Oktoberfest - Can

$5.00

ABV: 6% Our Oktoberfest lager is an ode to the annual fall festival in Germany. This beer is rich and toasty, yet balanced with a clean, crisp finish. Perfect for a litre or two!

Guest Cans + Bottles

Incline Cider Co "Lemongrass"

Incline Cider Co "Lemongrass"

$5.00Out of stock

ABV: 6.5%

WYLD CBD "Blood Orange" Sparkling Water

WYLD CBD "Blood Orange" Sparkling Water

$5.00

25mg CBD, Bursting with bright fruit flavor, Wyld CBD sparkling waters are the perfect companion for all of life's adventures. [VG, GF, THC free]

Incline Cider Co "Blood Orange"

$5.00
Two Roots Non-Alcoholic Helles

Two Roots Non-Alcoholic Helles

$4.50

Two Roots Brewing's street-wise Non-Alcoholic IPA-inspired beverage has been influenced by its travels from the West Coast to New England and back. Light malts and oats create a bright look for this IPA-inspired beverage that is well balanced with fruit-forward hop aroma and flavor.

GF: Groundbreaker No. 5 IPA

GF: Groundbreaker No. 5 IPA

$5.00

ABV: 6% The Pacific Northwest is home to the highest quality hops grown in the world. We put them to work in our IPA No. 5, an aromatic and flavor-filled hop-forward beer with generous late-kettle and dry hop additions. This modern IPA is bursting with citrus aroma with hints of tropical and stone fruit flavor. 2015 Great American Beer Festival® Silver Medal Winner in the Gluten-Free Category 2018 World Beer Cup® Silver Award Winner in the Gluten-Free Category

Portland Kinda Dry Cider

$5.00

Apparel

Black Ecliptic Logo Tee

Black Ecliptic Logo Tee

$20.00

Available in Women's and Men's sizes. Sizing may be limited. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!

Black Moon Room Logo T-Shirt

$20.00
Phaser Tee

Phaser Tee

$20.00

XS-3XL Only $20!! for first week only. Ends 10/2

Vintage Gold Ecliptic Starburst IPA Tee

Vintage Gold Ecliptic Starburst IPA Tee

$20.00

Unisex. Sizing may be limited. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!

Grey Pour Some Space Tee

Grey Pour Some Space Tee

$25.00

Available in Women's sizes and Men's sizes. Sizing may be limited. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!

Eighth Orbit Anniversary Tee

Eighth Orbit Anniversary Tee

$30.00

. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!

Ecliptic organic black tank top

$25.00

Available in Women's sizes. Sizing may be limited. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!

Ecliptic Button Up Work Shirt

Ecliptic Button Up Work Shirt

$40.00

Unisex. Sizing may be limited. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!

Black Embroidered Pour Some Space In Your Face Long Sleeve

Black Embroidered Pour Some Space In Your Face Long Sleeve

$25.00

Unisex

Crewneck Sweatshirt [light grey]

Crewneck Sweatshirt [light grey]

$40.00

Unisex. Sizing may be limited. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!

Grey Ecliptic Felt Embroidered Crewneck Sweatshirt

Grey Ecliptic Felt Embroidered Crewneck Sweatshirt

$55.00

Unisex

Ecliptic Patch Zip-Up Hoodie - yellow

Ecliptic Patch Zip-Up Hoodie - yellow

$45.00

Ecliptic Patch Zip-Up Hoodie - black

$45.00
Heather Grey Zip Up Hoodie

Heather Grey Zip Up Hoodie

$45.00

Unisex. Sizing may be limited. Please call the restaurant or talk to the host about availability. Don't forget to specify size in the notes at check out. Cheers!

Hats

Grey Rainbow Woven Tag Beanie

Grey Rainbow Woven Tag Beanie

$20.00

Rust Rainbow Woven Tag Beanie

$20.00

Photo coming soon. See host for color!

Trucker Hat

$10.00

Copy/paste link below to view full item image: https://shop.eclipticbrewing.com/headwear/ecliptic-trucker-hat.html (navy blue hat with white text) (Note: color in-house at Ecliptic is yellow with blue logo)

Baseball Hat

$15.00

Black with blue embroidered logo

Navy Vegan Leather Patch Hat

$25.00

Teal Vegan Leather Patch Hat

$25.00
Rainbow Embroidered Snapback

Rainbow Embroidered Snapback

$25.00

Copy/paste link below to view full item image: https://shop.eclipticbrewing.com/headwear/rainbow-embroidered-snapback.html

Novelty

Key Chain

Key Chain

$2.00
Patch

Patch

$5.00
Enamel Pin

Enamel Pin

$5.00
Six Pack Coolers

Six Pack Coolers

$7.00
Tin Tackers

Tin Tackers

$20.00
Pretty Hot Sauce: Pour Some Spice In Your Face

Pretty Hot Sauce: Pour Some Spice In Your Face

$8.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Fresh Pepper, Dried Peppers, Fermented Peppers (lactobacillus), Roasted Garlic, Roasted Onion, Capella Porter (water, malted barely, hops yeast) Organic Vinegar, Salt, Water. Handmade with Magic in Portland, Oregon by The Show Hot Sauce + Ecliptic Brewing + AleFire Craft Beer and Hot Sauce Bar.

Rainbow Ecliptic Coozie

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

While we are temporarily closed for dine-in. Ecliptic will be offering takeout orders, so you can grab something delicious to eat and enjoy packaged beer to-go. We are currently only accepting orders placed online between the hours of 11:30am - 7:30pm. Pickup times are from 12pm - 8pm. Delivery orders must be placed by 5:00 PM the day before. Cheers!

Website

Location

825 N Cook St, Portland, OR 97227

Directions

Gallery
Ecliptic Brewing image

