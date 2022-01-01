A map showing the location of Ecusta Station 4210 Brevard RdView gallery

Ecusta Station 4210 Brevard Rd

4210 Brevard Rd

Horseshoe, NC 28742

Warm Ups

Ecusta Trail Fries

$9.00

Crispy french fries with choice of sauce (v) (gf)

Shanks Please

$15.00

Three dry rubbed and bacon wrapped pork shanks with sauce choice

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Buttermilk breaded chicken tenders with your choice of sauce

Dry Rubbed Smoked Wings

$16.00

Served with choice of sauce

Special Side

$3.00

Salads

Lemongrass Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine, trolley made croutons, wood fired chicken breast, parmesan cheese and lemon grass caesar dressing (unless you choose a different dressing)

Ecusta Salad

$13.00

Spinach, arugula, beets, tomatoes, shredded carrots and round mountain herb infused goat cheese w choice of dressing (v) (gf)

Packa's Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and red onions w choice of dressing (v)(gf)

Dogs and Grinders

The Grinder

$45.00+

Ham, prosciutto, coppa, salami, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, marinated tomatoes, shredded romaine lettuce, herb infused vinaigrette, banana peppers, sweet pickled jalapeños and crushed red pepper served warm on rustic Italian bread

Trolley Wrecker Dogs

$12.00

Two juicy dogs served in split top buns topped with Keep Hiking Sauce (mild Buffalo) & blue cheese crumbles

Dirty Dogs

$12.00

Two juicy hot dogs served in split top buns topped with Start Running sauce (super spicy), pineapple and pickled onions

Classic Park Dogs

$12.00

Two dogs in split top buns topped with ketchup, mustard and diced red onion.

Dough-Re-Mi

Packa's Beefalo Pizza

$16.00

Ecusta sauce (red sauce), fresh mozzarella, ground beefalow, and roasted garlic

Margarita Pizza

$13.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, Ecusta sauce dollops, balsamic drizzle

The Hiker Pizza

$15.00

Keep Hiking sauce, Round Mountain herb infused goat cheese, spinach, arugula, pickles onions, crushed pistachios, and dices pears

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Ecusta sauce (red sauce) and shredded mozzarella with olive oil brushed crust

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Ecusta sauce (red sauce), shredded mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

Taco Pizza

$16.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Garlic, Taco Meat, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Diced Tomato, Diced Onion

Cheesecake Pizza

$15.00

Pistachio's, cinnamon, nutella, fried basil.

Little Hikers

Kid Wings

$8.00

Four dry rubbed and smoked wings with choice of sauce, choice of side, and a small chocolate chip cookie.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Buttermilk battered and fried chicken fingers with choice of sauce, choice of side, and a small chocolate chip cookie.

Kid Hot Dog

$8.00

A plain hot dog in a split top bun with choice of side, and a small chocolate chip cookie.

Desserts

Cupcake

$5.00

Assorted flavors

Whoopie Pie

$4.00

Assorted flavors

Ice Cream Cup

$4.00

Vanilla ice cream

That's My Jam

$14.00

Pizza with local jam, Nutella and cinnamon sugar peanut brittle

Sauces

Trolley Sauce

Keep Hiking

Start Biking

Run Faster

Ecusta

Packa's Ranch

BarN's Bluecheese

Lemongrass Caesar

Vinaigrette

BBQ

Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4210 Brevard Rd, Horseshoe, NC 28742

Directions

