ED'S RESTAURANT 1324 HWY 90 WEST

Breakfast Plates

1 Egg Grits Toast

$3.95

1 Egg with Meat

$5.60

1 Hot Cake

$1.99

2 Egg Grits Toast

$4.70

2 Eggs

$1.75

2 Eggs with Meat

$6.30

2 Hot Cakes w/Meat

$5.90

3 Eggs

$2.50

3 Hot Cakes

$5.25

3 Hot Cakes w/Meat

$6.55

Egg

$0.99

French Toast

$3.40

Grits

$2.35

Ham

$3.40

Hash Browns

$2.90

Link Sausage

$2.85

Omelet 2 Eggs

$2.39

Omelet 3 Eggs

$3.29

Order Bacon

$2.85

Patty Sausage

$2.85

Sausage Gravy

$1.65

Syrup Bottle

$4.25

Wheat Toast

$1.59

White Toast

$1.59

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon & Egg Biscuit

$3.40

Bacon Biscuit

$2.69

Bacon Egg Sand

$4.35

Bacon Sand

$3.45

Biscuit and Gravy

$3.10

Chicken Biscuit

$3.90

Egg Biscuit

$2.19

Egg Sandwich

$2.65

Ham & Egg Biscuit

$3.70

Ham Egg Sand

$4.70

Ham Sandwich

$4.40

Ham Biscuit

$3.10

Link Saus & Egg Biscuit

$3.40

Link Saus Biscuit

$2.69

Link Saus Egg Sand

$4.35

Link Saus Sand

$3.45

Patty Saus & Egg Biscuit

$3.40

Patty Saus Biscuit

$2.69

Patty Saus Egg Sand

$4.35

Patty Saus Sand

$3.45

Plain Biscuit

$1.70

Spicy Chic Biscuit

$3.90

Steak Biscuit

$3.95

Appetizers

18pc Fish Nuggets

$16.99

20pc Chic Nuggets

$9.40

6pc Fish Nuggets

$6.99

8pc Chic Nuggets

$3.95

Bac Ch Fries

$7.95

Beef Fingers

$6.25

Cheese Sticks

$7.95

Chicken Fingers

$6.19

Corn Nuggets

$5.39

6pc Cajun Wing

$5.60

Combos

#1 PubCB Combo

$12.30

#2 CB Combo

$8.55

#3 Chic Sand Combo

$10.09

#4 Grill Chic Comb

$10.45

#5 SCB Combo

$10.40

#6 Philly Combo

$11.25

#7 Jumbo BBQ Combo

$10.09

#8 FW Combo

$10.09

#9 Gr Chick Philly Combo

$11.65

#10 Spicy Chic Sand Combo

$10.09

#11 Southwest Pub Combo

$14.25

#12 Patty Melt Combo

$11.40

Kids Meal

$6.05

Burgers

Pub Burger

$7.09

SB

$4.95

HB

$3.40

Southwest Pub

$9.89

Southwest HB

$6.55

Pub CB

$8.19

SCB

$6.05

CB

$4.50

Southwest SB

$8.10

Double CB

$6.29

Double HB

$5.19

Double Pub

$11.59

Double PubCB

$13.85

Double SB

$6.65

Double SCB

$7.75

Patty Melt

$6.05

Rodeo Pub Burger

$12.05

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$5.50

BLT Sandwich

$4.95

Buffalo Chic Sand

$5.55

Catfish Sand

$5.95

CF STK Sand

$5.39

Chic Fing Sand

$5.05

Chic Sal Sand

$4.95

Chic Sand

$5.55

Chili Dog

$3.99

Classic Grill Cheese

$2.85

Club Sandwich

$6.40

Corn Dog

$3.35

FW

$5.49

Gourmet Grill Cheese

$3.75

Gr Chic Philly

$6.39

Gr Chic Sand

$5.85

Gr Ham Sand

$4.75

Gr Turkey Sand

$4.60

Gr. Chicken Club

$7.30

Hot Dog

$3.35

Jumbo BBQ

$6.40

Open Face RB Sand

$7.95

Philly

$6.39

Philly Melt

$6.25

Pork Chop Sand

$4.45

Slaw Dog

$3.99

Spicy Chic Sand

$5.55

Steak Umm

$5.55

Toasted Ham Sand

$4.80

Turkey Club

$6.05

Veggie Sand

$2.29

Banana Sandwich

$2.29

Sides

Small FF

$2.55

Small KK

$3.40

Small SCFF

$3.99

Small TT

$3.59

Small Okra

$3.25

Medium FF

$3.40

Medium KK

$3.95

Medium SCFF

$4.89

Medium TT

$4.05

Medium Okra

$3.80

Large FF

$4.95

Large KK

$5.55

Large SCFF

$6.25

Large TT

$5.75

Large Okra

$5.35

Sm Onion Rings

$3.95

Lg Onion Rings

$5.55

Grilled Onions

$1.25

Brown Gravy

$1.25

White Gravy

$1.25

Dinners

Beef Finger Dinner

$8.90

Cajun Wing Dinner

$10.99

CF Steak Dinner

$10.85

Chic Fing Dinner

$9.25

Fish Nug Dinner

$10.85

Grilled Roll

$0.40

HB Steak Dinner

$10.85

One Catfish Dinner

$11.59

Pork Chop Plate

$7.95

Roll

$0.40

Shrimp Basket

$10.85

Two Catfish Dinner

$14.85

Chicken

1/2 Dark

$9.75

1/2 Regular

$9.99

1/2 White

$11.95

1/4 Dark

$8.50

1/4 Regular

$8.65

1/4 White

$10.25

15pc Cajun Wing

$13.25

4 Wing Dinner

$9.99

4 Wings

$8.25

Bucket All White

$33.65

Bucket Chicken

$30.99

Bucket Just Chicken

$25.99

Chicken Breast

$3.59

Chicken Leg

$2.69

Chicken Thigh

$2.69

Chicken Wing

$2.09

Family All White

$26.65

Family Chicken

$25.99

Family Just Chicken

$19.99

Soups & Salads

Gr Chic Salad

$9.40

6oz Chili

$2.75

6oz Veg Beef Soup

$2.75

Slaw

$3.25

Chic Noodle Soup

$4.50

Chicken Fing Salad

$8.49

12oz Chili

$5.50

12oz Veg Beef Soup

$5.50

Side Salad

$3.95

Campbells Veg Beef Soup

$4.50

Chicken Salad

$8.59

16oz Chili

$6.40

16oz Veg Beef Soup

$6.40

House Salad

$7.99

Small House Salad

$4.30

Chef Salad

$8.49

32oz Chili

$11.15

32oz Veg Beef Soup

$11.15

Big Side Salad

$6.15

Desserts

Sm Milk Sh

$3.99

Sundae

$3.75

Ice Cream Cone

$2.59

Sm Float

$3.99

Apple Fritter

$1.45

Md Milk Sh

$4.95

Banana Split

$5.55

Sm Cup Ice Cream

$2.59

Md Float

$4.75

Pecan Pie

$2.49

Lg Milk Sh

$5.75

Brownie-Choc Caramel

$2.75

Pint Ice Cream

$4.95

Lg Float

$5.75

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$2.75

2oz Ice Cream

$0.85

Lemon Loaf Cake

$2.75

Quart Ice Cream

$8.60

Apple Pie

$2.49

A la Carte

Pub Patty

$4.99

Gr Chic Patty

$3.85

1pc Chic Finger

$1.65

1pc Chic Nugget

$0.75

6oz Slaw

$3.25

Pint of Slaw

$3.79

Quart of Slaw

$5.55

Gallon of Slaw

$14.95

1 pc Beef Finger

$1.15

1 Philly Patty

$3.20

1 Weinee

$2.05

1oz BBQ

$0.85

1pc Bacon

$1.25

1pc Cajun Wing

$1.45

1pc Catfish

$5.70

1pc Cheese

$1.10

1pc Cheese Stick

$1.65

1pc Corn Nugget

$0.45

1pc Fish Nugget

$1.10

1pc French Toast

$0.75

1pc Grilled Catfish

$5.70

1pc Link Sausage

$1.79

1pc MJ Cheese

$1.25

1pc Sausage Patty

$1.39

8oz Chicken Salad

$4.99

Add Turkey

$2.55

Bag of Ice

$2.25

CF Steak Patty

$3.20

Chicken Patty

$3.75

Fish Sand Patty

$3.59

Gallon of Dressing

$16.99

Gallon of Tea

$4.99

HB Patty

$1.99

Pint Chicken Salad

$9.75

Pint of Dressing

$2.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.85

Quart of Dressing

$5.65

SB Patty

$3.10

Slice of Ham

$1.85

Slice of Turkey

$1.85

Misc

Gift Card

Misc

Customer T-Shirt

$17.50

To Go

Eat Here

Cap

$15.00

Customer Tie Dyed T-Shirt

$22.50

Employee Hoodie

$25.00

Employee Longsleeve

$15.00

Employee Tie-Dyed T-Shirt

$15.00

Customer Longsleeve

$22.50

Employee T-Shirt

$10.00

Gift Card Original

Kids Cust T-Shirt

$12.00

Customer Hoodie

$30.00

Kids Emp T-Shirt

$7.00

Visor

$12.00

Case Water

$5.00

Drinks

Lg Drink

$2.89

Md Drink

$2.49

Sm Drink

$2.29

Water

$0.29

Cup of Ice

$0.29

Coffee

$1.69

Decaf Coffee

$1.69

16oz Coffee

$2.09

24oz Coffee

$2.40

32oz Coffee

$3.15

16oz Milk

$2.59

24oz Milk

$3.19

32oz Milk

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.39

Hot Tea

$1.79

16oz Orange Juice

$3.29

24oz Orange Juice

$4.35

32oz Orange Juice

$5.45

Bottled Water

$1.59

Iced Coffee

$4.69

Lunch Plates

Monday Lunch

$11.50

Tuesday Lunch

$11.50

Wednesday Lunch

$11.50

Thursday Lunch

$11.50

Friday Lunch

$11.50

TT Vegetable Plate

$7.50

Vegetable Plate

$7.50

Lunch Plate/ Grill Order

Lunch HB Steak

Lunch Fingers

Lunch Beef Finger

Lunch CF Steak

Lunch Gr. Chicken

Lunch Catfish

Lunch Grilled Catfish

Lunch Chicken Chicken Nuggets

Lunch Fish Nuggets

Lunch FF

Lunch KK

Lunch TT

Lunch SCFF

Lunch Oring

Lunch Corn Nuggets

Lunch Grilled Roll

Lunch Apple Fritter

Lunch Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Mashed Pot No Gravy

$1.99

Mash Pot White Gravy

$1.99

Mashed Pot Side Gravy

$1.99

Turnip Greens

$1.99

Cream Corn

$1.99

Fried Okra

$1.99

Field Peas

$1.99

Green Beans

$1.99

Lima Beans

$1.99

Squash Casserole

$1.99

Tomatoes

$1.99

1 Pork Chop

$2.69

1pc Meat Loaf

$2.69

Baked Chicken

$3.29

6oz Dumpling

$2.39

8oz Dumpling

$2.69

12oz Dumpling

$3.89

16oz Dumpling

$4.49

Roast Side

$2.69

Dessert

$1.99

Dessert Ice Cream

$0.69

Cornbread

$0.35

Lunch Plate Roll

$0.35

Pint Vegetables

$3.69

Quart Vegetables

$7.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Ed's Restaurant is a family owned restaurant that has been in business over 40 years. Come in and enjoy a pub burger along with a delicious milkshake.

Website

Location

1324 HWY 90 WEST, DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL 32433

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

