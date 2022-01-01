ED'S RESTAURANT 1324 HWY 90 WEST
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Ed's Restaurant is a family owned restaurant that has been in business over 40 years. Come in and enjoy a pub burger along with a delicious milkshake.
Location
1324 HWY 90 WEST, DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL 32433
Gallery
