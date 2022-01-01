Restaurant header imageView gallery

Edda Coffee Roasters Edda

2011 W 25th Street

Cleveland, OH 44113

Order Again

Espresso

Espresso Double Shot (2 oz)

$3.00

Cortado (4 oz)

$4.00

Capuccino (6 oz)

$4.25

Small Latte (8 oz)

$4.50

Large Latte (12 oz)

$5.00

Espresso Tonic (12 oz)

$5.75

Edda Signature Latte (TBD)

Nitro Latte

$6.00+Out of stock

Iced Latte 12 oz

$4.50

Iced Latte 16 oz

$5.00

Coffee

Drip

$3.50+

Iced Drip

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Kenya Kiangoi AB

$6.50

Decaf pourover

$4.00

Sitio Bella Vista #3 (Brazil)

$5.50

Elenir Anaerobic (Brazil)

$6.00

La Palma (Peru)

$5.50

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa (8 oz)

$3.50

Hot Cocoa (12 oz)

$4.50

Chai Latte

Chai Latte (8 oz)

$5.00

Chai Latte (12 oz)

$5.75

Iced Chai (12oz)

$5.00

Iced Chai (16oz)

$5.75

Tea

Black Tea

$4.50

Oolong Tea

$4.00

White Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Malabar Herbal Tea

$3.50

Rosella Iced Tea

$4.00

Kodemari matcha

$5.00

Bottled Beverages

poppi

$4.00

pathwater

$3.00

izze

$3.00

kombucha

$4.00

spindrift

$3.50

boxed water

$3.75Out of stock

Aura Bora

$3.50

Rowdy mermaid Kombucha

$5.00

Rowdy Mermaid Adaptogen tonic

$3.50

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte (8oz)

$5.50

Matcha Latte (12oz)

$6.50

Iced Matcha Latte (12oz)

$5.50

Iced Matcha Latte (16oz)

$6.50

Retail Alcohol

Field Recordings Skins Bottle

$38.00

Alto Limay Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Macedon Pinot Noir Bottle

$28.00

Solitude Cotes du Rhone Bottle

$36.00

Yes Way Rose Pack

$34.00

June Shine Hard Kombucha Pack

$35.00

21st Amendment Hell or High Watermelon Pack

$22.00

Brooklyn Lager Pack

$22.00

Lost Coast Hazy IPA Pack

$24.00

Snacks

Kind Bars

$3.25

Cliff Bars

$1.79

Jerky

$2.50

That's it bar

$2.50

Non-Edibles

Porter Bowl

$20.00

Porter Glass (15oz)

$30.00

Stainless Straws

$11.00

Tea Infuser

$10.00

Froth'y

$24.00

Coffee Glass Mug (20 oz)

$21.00

Coffee Glass Mug (16 oz)

$18.00

Kinto Amber Mug

$20.00

Welly Edda 18 oz Traveler

$38.00

Welly 12oz Camp Cup

$35.00

V60

$10.00

Hario Server

$25.00

Welly Edda 20oz Traveler White

$38.00

Welly Bamboo 12oz Traveler Terrazzo

$35.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nordic style coffee served in our flagship cafe alongside coastal inspired food options

2011 W 25th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113

