Eddie Joe's Icehouse

239 Reviews

$$

4941 Washington Street

West Point, IN 47992

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Platter
Sweet Potato Muffin
Fried Catfish

Appetizers

House Salsa And Chips

$2.99
Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.99

Wings

$13.99+

Quesadillas

$12.99

Sweet Potato Tot Mac Attack

$14.99

1/2 Lb Burnt Ends

$15.99

1lb Of Burnt Ends

$25.99

Skillet Of Chili (Large)

$12.99

Brisket Pasta Bowl

$16.99

Bowl Of Tomato Soup

$9.99Out of stock

Dessert

Apple Dumpling & Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Rasp Jello

$2.99Out of stock

Cheesecake

$9.99

Dressing

Balsamic

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50Out of stock

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot wing sauce

Memphis BBQ

$0.50

Memphis BBQ wing sauce

$0.50

Mustard BBQ

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet N Spicy wing sauce

Terriyaki wing sauce

1000

Italian

Grill

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$13.99+
12Oz Ribeye

12Oz Ribeye

$37.99

Tilapia

$17.99Out of stock

12 Oz Prime Rib

$29.99Out of stock

Shrimp Primavera

$15.99Out of stock

7 Oz Filet

$45.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid's Mac and Cheese Meal

$5.99
Kids Pulled Pork Sand Meal

Kids Pulled Pork Sand Meal

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.99

Pulled Chicken (kid's)

$5.99

Burger (kid's)

$5.99

Corn Dog W/ 2 Fry

$6.99Out of stock

Salads

Side Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.99

Ribeye Steak Salad

$19.99Out of stock

Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99
8oz. Steakburger

8oz. Steakburger

$14.99

Loaded Piggy Sandwich

$12.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.99Out of stock

Queso Burger

$19.99

Chicken Salad On Texas Toast

$13.99Out of stock

Smash Patty Melt

$14.99

Fried Ckn Bacon Mac

$16.50Out of stock

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese (Side)

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Sweet Potato Muffin

$3.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

Southwest Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Pit Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Sweet Potato Waffle Fry

$3.99

Queso

$4.00

Texas Toast

$1.50

Scalloped Cheesy Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Baked Potato

$3.99

Cup Of Chili

$4.99

Tomato Soup

$3.99Out of stock

Smokehouse Platter

Brisket

$22.99

Pulled Pork

$16.99

Combo Platter

$23.99

Full Rack

$44.99

Half Rack

$29.99

Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Pork Bowl

$16.00

Brisket Bowl

$20.00

Take Out Quick Picks

1lb. of Pulled Pork

$16.00

1lb. of Brisket

$25.00

House Ground Pork Sausage (Frozen) 1 Lb

$6.00Out of stock

1/2 Rack To Go

$24.00Out of stock

4 Muffins To Go

$14.00

6 Muffins To Go

$21.00

Full Rack To Go

$40.00Out of stock

16oz Coleslaw

$7.99

Tex Mex

Enchiladas

$13.99
Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$10.99
Chicken Queso Burrito

Chicken Queso Burrito

$13.99

Fish Tacos (Grilled Catfish)

$10.99

Pork Queso Burrito

$13.99

Brisket Queso Burrito

$18.99

Chicken/Pork Taco (Al A Carte)

$3.00
Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$4.50

Icehouse Box (Cold)

Rib Stir Fry Box

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Box with SW Mac/Green Beans

$20.00Out of stock

Meatloaf Box with SW Mac/Green Beans

$20.00Out of stock

Southwest Turkey Salad Box

$6.00Out of stock

Cooler Items

3 Pack Cinnamon Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Full Rack Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

1.0 Lb Hot Sausage Links

$12.00Out of stock

Icehouse Extras

Icehouse BBQ flight

$4.00

House Pickles

$3.00Out of stock

Pickled Onions

$2.00Out of stock

Peach Bbq

$0.50

Vinegar Bbq

$0.50Out of stock

Chipotle Bbq

$0.50

Short Sleeve

Short Sleeve

$15.00

Long Sleeve

Long Sleeve

$18.00

Hat

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Hat

$15.00

Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4941 Washington Street, West Point, IN 47992

Directions

Gallery
Eddie Joe's Icehouse image
Eddie Joe's Icehouse image

