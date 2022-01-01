Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Eddie's Burritos

668 Reviews

$

700 1st St,Ste 750

Alamogordo, NM 88310

Popular Items

Bean
Bacon & Egg
Chorizo & Egg

Breakfast

Bacon & Egg

$4.40

Sausage & Egg

$4.40

Chorizo & Egg

$4.40

Plain Scramble

$3.75

Burritos

Relleno W/ Bean

$5.80

Green Beef

$5.15

Red Beef & Potato

$5.15

Ground Beef & Potato

$5.15

Ground Beef & Green Chile Burrito

$5.15

Green Chile Pork

$4.89

Asado (Pork)

$4.89

Carne Asada

$5.25

Chicken

$4.80

Barbacoa

$5.35

Bean

$4.00

Potato

$4.25

Rajas & Potato

$5.00

Rajas & Cheese

$5.00

Beef Taco Meat

$4.95

Shredded Beef

$5.25

Bean & Cheese

$4.50

Chicharron

$4.55

Stewed Pork Cracklin

Papas & Chorizo

$4.40

Chile Relleno

$5.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$2.30

Spanish Rice

$4.10

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Burrito Plate

Chile Relleno Burrito Plate

$7.25

Green Chile Burrito Plate

$7.25

Red Chile Burrito Plate

$7.25

Ground Beef & Potato Burrito Plate

$7.25

Ground Beef & Green Chile Burrito

$5.15

Green Chile Pork Burrito Plate

$7.25

Asado (Pork) Burrito Plate

$7.25

Carne Asada Burrito Plate

$7.25

Chicken Burrito Plate

$7.25

Chicken Mole Burrito Plate

$7.25

Barbacoa Burrito Plate

$7.25

Bean & Cheese Burrito Plate

$7.25

Potato Burrito Plate

$7.25

Rajas & Cheese Burrito Plate

$7.25

Potato & Chorizo Burrito Plate

$7.25

Shredded Beef Burrito Plate

$7.25

Chicharron Burrito Plate

$7.25

Beef Taco Meat

$7.25

Chorizo & Egg Burrito Plate

$7.25

Bacon & Egg Burrito Plate

$7.25

Sausage & Egg Burrito Plate

$7.25

Value Burritos

V Green Chile

$2.09

V Red

$2.09

V Chorizo & Egg

$2.09

V Bn / Chz

$2.09

V GCP

$2.09

V Asado

$2.09

V Bacon & Egg

$2.09

V Chicken

$2.09

V Chicken

V GBGC

$2.09

V GB & P

$2.09

V Sausage

$2.09

V Rjs & Chz

$2.09

V Plain Potato

$2.09

V Taco Meat

$2.09

V Plain Scramble

$2.09

V Bean

$2.09

V Chicken Mole

$2.09

V Chicharron

$2.09

Stewed Pork Cracklin

V P Cho

$2.09

EWO Burritos

EWO Chicken

$2.09

EWO Rajas & Potato

$2.09

EWO Plain Potato

$2.09

Chicken on WHEAT

$2.09

Rajas Potato WHEAT

$2.09

Plain Potato WHEAT

$2.09

Keto Bowl

Keto Bowl

$6.80

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.30+Out of stock

Limeade

$2.30+

Mango

$2.30+

Coconut

$2.30+

Watermelon

$2.30+

Pineapple

$2.30+Out of stock

Melon

$2.30+Out of stock

Pistacio

$2.30+Out of stock

Piña Colada

$2.30+Out of stock

Fountain Drinks 🥤

Coke

$2.05+

Coke Zero

$2.05+

Dr Pepper

$2.05+Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.05+

Fuze razberry Tea

$2.05+

Sprite

$2.05+

Root Beer

$2.05+Out of stock

WATER

$0.60

Vitamin Water

$2.05+Out of stock

Fresh Brewed Tea

Iced Tea

$1.59+

Bottled Drink 🍼

Dr Pepper

$1.63Out of stock

Sprite

$1.63Out of stock

Coke Zero

$1.63Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.20

Orange Juice

$2.85

Apple Juice

$1.86

Diet Coke

$1.63Out of stock

Strawberry Fanta

$1.67

Orange Fanta

$1.63

Body Armor Mamba Forever

$1.20

Peak Sweet Tea Bottle

$1.80Out of stock

Coke

$1.63Out of stock

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.63Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$1.89Out of stock

Whole Milk

$1.89Out of stock

Strawberry Milk

$1.89Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$1.89Out of stock

Peak Green Tea Bottle

$1.80Out of stock

Coffee

16 oz Coffee

$1.59

Can Soda

Coke, can

$0.68Out of stock

Dr Pepper, can

$0.68Out of stock

Sprite, can

$0.68Out of stock

Diet Coke, can

$0.68Out of stock

Coke Zero, can

$0.68Out of stock

Peace Tea

Peach

$1.25Out of stock

Razzleberry

$1.25Out of stock

Green

$1.25Out of stock

Sweet

$1.25Out of stock

Sweet Lemon

$1.25Out of stock

Red bull

Red Bull 12oz.

$2.60

Red Bull Yellow

$2.60

Redbull Coconut

$2.60

Red Bull Green Edition

$2.60

Black Rifle Mocha

$2.50Out of stock

Black Rifle W/ Cream

$2.50

Summer RB Strawberry Apricot

$2.60

Monsters

Original

$2.60

Pacific Punch

$2.60

Monster White Ultra

$2.60

Reserve White Pineapple

$2.60Out of stock

Purple Ultra

$2.60Out of stock

Monster Zero Sugar

$2.60Out of stock

Single Item Plate

SI GB & P

$8.00

SI Potato & Chorizo

$8.00

SI Green Chile Pork

$8.00

SI Asado ( Pork)

$8.00

SI Chicharron

$8.00

SI Barbacoa

$8.00

SI Red Chile

$8.00

SI GB & GC

$8.00

SI Carne Asada

$8.00

SI Shredded Beef

$8.00

SI Rajas & Cheese

$8.00

SI Potato

$8.00

SI Chicken Mole

$8.00

SI Chorizo & Egg

$8.00

SI Plain Scrambled Egg

$8.00

SI Bacon & Egg

$8.00

SI Sausage & Egg

$8.00

SI Chicken

$8.00

SI Bean & Cheese

$8.00

SI Lent Special

$8.00Out of stock

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$8.00

Single Tacos

1 Taco Chicken***

$2.89

1 Taco Chicken Mole

$2.89

1 Taco Potato & Chorizo

$2.89

1 Taco Green Chile Pork

$2.89

1 Taco GBGC

$2.89

1 Taco Carne Asada

$2.89

1 Taco Shredded Beef

$2.89

1 Taco Barbacoa

$2.89

1 Taco GB & P

$2.89

1 Taco Asado

$2.89

1 Taco Chicharron

$2.89

1 Taco Red Chile

$2.89

1 Taco Rajas & Cheese

$2.89

1 Taco Potato

$2.89

1 Taco Chorizo & Egg

$2.89

1 Taco Bacon & Egg

$2.89

1 Taco Plain Scrambled Egg

$2.89

1 Taco Sausage & Egg

$2.89

1 Taco Bean & Cheese

$2.89

Beef Taco Meat TACO

$2.89

Nacho Supreme

Nacho Supreme

$4.92

Nachos

Nachos (chips & cheese)

$3.25
Hot Cheetos & Nacho cheese

Hot Cheetos & Nacho cheese

$1.99

Additional Items

Taco Rice

$5.75

3 Corn Tortillas

$0.85

Side Flour Tortilla

$0.85

Relleno Ala Cart (On Side)

$5.00

Extra Bread

$1.00

Quesadilla

$2.35

Additional Meat

$2.25

Chips, Bag Variety

$0.85

Side Rice

$1.75

Side Rice/Beans

$1.75

Side Refried Beans

$1.75

Side Potatoes

$1.65

32oz. Rice

$6.70

32 oz. Beans

$6.70

16 oz Rice

$4.20

16 oz Beans

$3.20

EWO Calabacitas

$1.25

EWO Side Black Beans

$1.25

EWO Side Vegetables

$1.25

Marzapan

$0.30

Tortilla Pack

$2.30

Cocada

$1.50Out of stock
Heart Jamoncillo

Heart Jamoncillo

$1.50Out of stock

Marshmello Pops

$0.68Out of stock
Concha Jamoncillo

Concha Jamoncillo

$1.50Out of stock

Gallon

$7.00
Barra Jamoncillo

Barra Jamoncillo

$1.50Out of stock
Bandera De Coco

Bandera De Coco

$3.50Out of stock
Coconut Bar

Coconut Bar

$2.65Out of stock

Takis, Small Bag

$1.40Out of stock

Takis , LG bag

$2.20Out of stock

Burrito/Drink Special

$6.25Out of stock

Capirotada

$4.30Out of stock

Gallon Tea

$3.00

Menudo

Large Menudo

$8.25

Posole

Small Posole

$4.95

Large Posole

$7.95

Salsa

2 oz Salsa Cup

$0.45Out of stock

Additional Cups for Salsa, etc.

Red Salsa

$1.75+Out of stock

Green Salsa

$1.75+

Pico de gallo

8 oz Pico

$3.00

16 oz Pico

$6.25

32 oz Pico

$9.00

Guacamole

8 oz Guacamole

$3.00Out of stock

16 oz Guacamole

$6.25Out of stock

32 oz Guacamole

$9.00Out of stock

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 1:55 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 1:55 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 1:55 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 1:55 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 1:55 pm
Saturday6:11 am - 11:02 am, 11:03 am - 1:55 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 1st St,Ste 750, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Directions

