- Home
- /
- Alamogordo
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Eddie's Burritos
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Eddie's Burritos
668 Reviews
$
700 1st St,Ste 750
Alamogordo, NM 88310
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Burritos
Relleno W/ Bean
$5.80
Green Beef
$5.15
Red Beef & Potato
$5.15
Ground Beef & Potato
$5.15
Ground Beef & Green Chile Burrito
$5.15
Green Chile Pork
$4.89
Asado (Pork)
$4.89
Carne Asada
$5.25
Chicken
$4.80
Barbacoa
$5.35
Bean
$4.00
Potato
$4.25
Rajas & Potato
$5.00
Rajas & Cheese
$5.00
Beef Taco Meat
$4.95
Shredded Beef
$5.25
Bean & Cheese
$4.50
Chicharron
$4.55
Stewed Pork Cracklin
Papas & Chorizo
$4.40
Chile Relleno
$5.00
Peanut Butter & Jelly
$2.30
Spanish Rice
$4.10
Steamed Rice
$4.00
Burrito Plate
Chile Relleno Burrito Plate
$7.25
Green Chile Burrito Plate
$7.25
Red Chile Burrito Plate
$7.25
Ground Beef & Potato Burrito Plate
$7.25
Ground Beef & Green Chile Burrito
$5.15
Green Chile Pork Burrito Plate
$7.25
Asado (Pork) Burrito Plate
$7.25
Carne Asada Burrito Plate
$7.25
Chicken Burrito Plate
$7.25
Chicken Mole Burrito Plate
$7.25
Barbacoa Burrito Plate
$7.25
Bean & Cheese Burrito Plate
$7.25
Potato Burrito Plate
$7.25
Rajas & Cheese Burrito Plate
$7.25
Potato & Chorizo Burrito Plate
$7.25
Shredded Beef Burrito Plate
$7.25
Chicharron Burrito Plate
$7.25
Beef Taco Meat
$7.25
Chorizo & Egg Burrito Plate
$7.25
Bacon & Egg Burrito Plate
$7.25
Sausage & Egg Burrito Plate
$7.25
Value Burritos
V Green Chile
$2.09
V Red
$2.09
V Chorizo & Egg
$2.09
V Bn / Chz
$2.09
V GCP
$2.09
V Asado
$2.09
V Bacon & Egg
$2.09
V Chicken
$2.09
V Chicken
V GBGC
$2.09
V GB & P
$2.09
V Sausage
$2.09
V Rjs & Chz
$2.09
V Plain Potato
$2.09
V Taco Meat
$2.09
V Plain Scramble
$2.09
V Bean
$2.09
V Chicken Mole
$2.09
V Chicharron
$2.09
Stewed Pork Cracklin
V P Cho
$2.09
EWO Burritos
Keto Bowl
Aguas Frescas
Fountain Drinks 🥤
Fresh Brewed Tea
Bottled Drink 🍼
Dr Pepper
$1.63Out of stock
Sprite
$1.63Out of stock
Coke Zero
$1.63Out of stock
Bottled Water
$1.20
Orange Juice
$2.85
Apple Juice
$1.86
Diet Coke
$1.63Out of stock
Strawberry Fanta
$1.67
Orange Fanta
$1.63
Body Armor Mamba Forever
$1.20
Peak Sweet Tea Bottle
$1.80Out of stock
Coke
$1.63Out of stock
Diet Dr Pepper
$1.63Out of stock
Mexican Coke
$1.89Out of stock
Whole Milk
$1.89Out of stock
Strawberry Milk
$1.89Out of stock
Chocolate Milk
$1.89Out of stock
Peak Green Tea Bottle
$1.80Out of stock
Coffee
Can Soda
Peace Tea
Red bull
Monsters
Single Item Plate
SI GB & P
$8.00
SI Potato & Chorizo
$8.00
SI Green Chile Pork
$8.00
SI Asado ( Pork)
$8.00
SI Chicharron
$8.00
SI Barbacoa
$8.00
SI Red Chile
$8.00
SI GB & GC
$8.00
SI Carne Asada
$8.00
SI Shredded Beef
$8.00
SI Rajas & Cheese
$8.00
SI Potato
$8.00
SI Chicken Mole
$8.00
SI Chorizo & Egg
$8.00
SI Plain Scrambled Egg
$8.00
SI Bacon & Egg
$8.00
SI Sausage & Egg
$8.00
SI Chicken
$8.00
SI Bean & Cheese
$8.00
SI Lent Special
$8.00Out of stock
Taco Plate
Single Tacos
1 Taco Chicken***
$2.89
1 Taco Chicken Mole
$2.89
1 Taco Potato & Chorizo
$2.89
1 Taco Green Chile Pork
$2.89
1 Taco GBGC
$2.89
1 Taco Carne Asada
$2.89
1 Taco Shredded Beef
$2.89
1 Taco Barbacoa
$2.89
1 Taco GB & P
$2.89
1 Taco Asado
$2.89
1 Taco Chicharron
$2.89
1 Taco Red Chile
$2.89
1 Taco Rajas & Cheese
$2.89
1 Taco Potato
$2.89
1 Taco Chorizo & Egg
$2.89
1 Taco Bacon & Egg
$2.89
1 Taco Plain Scrambled Egg
$2.89
1 Taco Sausage & Egg
$2.89
1 Taco Bean & Cheese
$2.89
Beef Taco Meat TACO
$2.89
Additional Items
Taco Rice
$5.75
3 Corn Tortillas
$0.85
Side Flour Tortilla
$0.85
Relleno Ala Cart (On Side)
$5.00
Extra Bread
$1.00
Quesadilla
$2.35
Additional Meat
$2.25
Chips, Bag Variety
$0.85
Side Rice
$1.75
Side Rice/Beans
$1.75
Side Refried Beans
$1.75
Side Potatoes
$1.65
32oz. Rice
$6.70
32 oz. Beans
$6.70
16 oz Rice
$4.20
16 oz Beans
$3.20
EWO Calabacitas
$1.25
EWO Side Black Beans
$1.25
EWO Side Vegetables
$1.25
Marzapan
$0.30
Tortilla Pack
$2.30
Cocada
$1.50Out of stock
Heart Jamoncillo
$1.50Out of stock
Marshmello Pops
$0.68Out of stock
Concha Jamoncillo
$1.50Out of stock
Gallon
$7.00
Barra Jamoncillo
$1.50Out of stock
Bandera De Coco
$3.50Out of stock
Coconut Bar
$2.65Out of stock
Takis, Small Bag
$1.40Out of stock
Takis , LG bag
$2.20Out of stock
Burrito/Drink Special
$6.25Out of stock
Capirotada
$4.30Out of stock
Gallon Tea
$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 1:55 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 1:55 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 1:55 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 1:55 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 1:55 pm
|Saturday
|6:11 am - 11:02 am, 11:03 am - 1:55 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
700 1st St,Ste 750, Alamogordo, NM 88310
Gallery
More near Alamogordo
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
El Paso
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Santa Fe
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.