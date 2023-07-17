Munchies

French Fries

$2.99

Seasoned Twister Fries

$3.79

Waffle Fries

$3.79

Steak Fries

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79

Cheese Nachos

$4.49

Chili & Cheese Nachos

$5.49

Nachos Supreme

$6.99

Eddie’s Loaded Fries

$7.49

Chicken Wings

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets (12 Pc)

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99+

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla with Chicken

$8.99

Cheese Quesadilla with Hummus

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.49

Potato Skins

$6.49

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.49+

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.49+

Side of Rice

$2.99

Side Of Chicken

$3.99

Soup 'N' Salad

Lemon Rice Soup

$2.99

Chicken Noodle Soup

$2.99

Tossed Salad

$4.79

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Taco Salad

$7.99

Turkey Salad

$6.79

Eddie’s Famous Greek Salad

$4.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Village Salad

$7.29

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Coney Specials

Kosher Coney Island

$2.79

Kosher Coney Island with Cheese

$3.49

Plain Kosher Hot Dog

$1.99

Chicago Hot Dog

$2.99

New York Hot Dog

$2.99

Loose Hamburger

$2.99

Loose Hamburger with Cheese

$3.49

Special Coney

$3.75

Special Coney with Cheese

$3.99

Two Coneys & Fries with Medium pop

$8.99

One Coney & Fries with Medium pop

$6.49

Coney Combo

$8.99

Coney Combo with Chili Fries

$9.99

Plain Chili

$3.89

Chili Special

$4.29

Subs

Eddie’s Chicken Sub

$7.49

Chicken Sub

$6.99

BBQ Chicken Sub

$7.49

Philly Steak Sub

$7.49

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$7.49

Corn Beef and Swiss Sub

$7.49

Burgers

Eddie’s Burger

$6.49

Texas Burger

$6.99

Patty Melt

$5.99

Turkey Burger

$5.29

Burger

$5.59

Cheeseburger

$5.99

California Burger 1/3 Ib

$6.79

Gardenburger

$5.49

Mushrooms Swiss Burger 1/3 Ib

$6.49

Southwestern Burger 1/3 Ib

$5.99

Gyro Burger 1/3 Ib

$6.79

Dinners

Fish & Chips 2 pcs

$7.99

Fish & Chips 3 pcs

$9.99

Chicken Steak Stir-Fry

$9.99

Beef Steak Stir-Fry

$7.99

Vegetable Stir-Fry

$7.99

Shrimp in a Basket with Fries

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$8.99

NY Style Gyro and Rice

$8.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$5.49

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Tuna Melt

$6.99

Turkey Melt

$6.99

Turkey Bacon

$6.29

Beef Bacon

$6.29

Fish Sandwich

$6.49

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Corned Beef Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Reuben Sandwich

$7.99

Club Sandwich

$7.99

Eddie’s Club Sandwich

$6.49

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.19

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$5.99

Pitas

Tuna Pita

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Pita

$3.79

Turkey Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Pita

$5.99

Eddie’s Chicken Pita

$6.99

Eddie’s Grilled Chicken Pita

$7.19

Chicken Gyro Pita

$6.99

Lamb Gyro Pita

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Pita

$7.29

BBQ Chicken Pita

$7.49

Taco Pita

$6.99

Turkey Pita

$6.79

Steak Pita

$7.29

Vegetarian Pita

$6.49

Burger Pita

$6.99

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.79

Mediterranean Wrap

$8.49

Tuna Wrap

$6.79

BLT Wrap

$6.49

Steak, Egg & Cheese Wrap

$7.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.79

Slice of Cake

$4.99

Baklava

$2.49

Brownie Sundae

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.50

Rice Pudding

$2.99

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.39

Can Pop

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Milkshake

$4.99

Breakfast Specials

#3 Pancakes or French Toast

$7.79

#4 Biscuit, Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

#5 Two Biscuit, Turkey sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwiches

$5.99

#1 Two Eggs Any Style No Hashbrowns

$6.99

#1 Two Eggs Any Style with Hash Browns

$7.99

#2 Two Eggs Any Style No Hashbrowns

$5.99

Egg Specials

Two Eggs Any Style

$4.99

Two Eggs Any Style with Hashbrown

$5.99

Two Eggs Any Style

$6.99

Three Eggs Any Style

$8.99

Two Eggs & Two Pancakes (without toast)

$7.99

Omelettes

Gyro Omelette

$7.99

Meat Lover Omelette

$8.99

Vegetarian Omelette

$7.49

Spinach Omelette

$7.99

Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelette

$8.49

Plain Omelette

$6.79

Western Omelette

$7.99

Greek Feta Omelette

$7.99

Chili Omelette with cheese

$7.99

Corned Beef & Swiss Cheese

$8.49

Mexican Omelette

$7.99

Farmers Omelette

$7.99

Griddle Greats

Pancakes

$5.99

French Toast

$5.99

Half Order of Pancakes

$4.79

Half Order of French Toast

$4.79

Rainbow Pancakes

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.99

Strawberry Pancakes

$6.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$6.99

Breakfast Sides

Toast

$1.39

English Muffin

$1.39

Bagel

$1.99

w/cream cheese

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Beef Bacon

$3.49

Turkey Bacon

$3.49

Turkey Sausage Links

$3.49

Turkey Sausage Pattie

$3.49

Children's Menu

French Toast

$6.19

Pancakes

$6.19

Two Eggs

$6.19

Hamburger & fries

$6.19

Cheeseburger & fries

$6.49

Grilled cheese & Fries

$5.99

Hot Dog & Fries

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets (6) & Fries

$5.99

Chicken Strips (3) & Fries

$6.99

Fish & Chips (2)

$7.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.69