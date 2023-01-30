Eddie's Place Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Eddie's Place Restaurant stands out with a unique blend of breakfast, lunch and dinner, served all day. A commitment to consistent quality food combined with good service in a warm, inviting family environment.
Location
617 South Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Green Brothers Juice- South Park (Foxcroft) - 7802 A Fairview Road
No Reviews
7802 A FAIRVIEW RD Charlotte, NC 28226
View restaurant