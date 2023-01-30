Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eddie's Place Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

617 South Sharon Amity Road

Charlotte, NC 28211

Appetizers

10 Jumbo Chicken Wings

$14.75

choice of buffalo,bbq,teriyaki or habenero sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

3 Cheese supreme

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

refreshingly simple

Fried Pickles

$8.75

Fried dill pickle chips w/ ranch dressing

Pot Stickers 6

$9.25

w/ garlic ginger sauce

Potato Skins

$9.95

tasso ham and cheddar

Red Bean Nachos

$10.95

w/ Salsa & Sour Cream

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.95

and tortilla chips

Breakfast

1 Egg

$7.50

2 Eggs

$8.95

Eggs cooked your way with choice of meat, side and bread. (upcharge for premium choices)

3 Eggs

$10.25

Eggs cooked your way with choice of meat, side and bread. (upcharge for premium choices)

Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

chicken or beef,scrambled egg,onion,peperrs,pepperjack cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

One egg cooked your way. With choice of meat and bread. (upcharge for premium choices) add egg 1.50, add cheese .95

Chicken and Waffle

$13.25

Fresh baked waffle topped with apecan fried chicken breast and honey cinnamon butter, with choice of side item

Country Fried Breakfast

$12.50

open face biscuit w/fried chicken breast, sausage gravy, 2 eggs your way

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

English Muffin with ham, 2 eggs and hollandaise sauce

French Toast 2

$8.95

Eddie's famous french toast(choice of ciabatta or texas toast)sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with choice of meat and side

French Toast 3

$10.75

Eddie's famous french toast(choice of ciabatta or texas toast)sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with choice of meat and side

Oatmeal

$4.95

Cooked to order, served with cinnamon and brown sugar. (add choice of blueberries,pecans,almonds,cranberries,raisins,chocolate chips,peanut butter for $1.75 each)

Omelet 3 Egg

$11.50

Choose your ingredients. With choice of side and bread. (upcharge for premium choices)

Pancake 1

$10.95

Pancakes 2

$8.95

Large Pancakes served with choice of meat and sides add choice of blueberries, pecans, almonds, cranberries, raisins, chocolate chips or peanut butter. (upcharge)

Pancakes 4

$10.75

Large Pancakes served with choice of meat and sides add choice of blueberries, pecans, almonds, cranberries, raisins, chocolate chips or peanut butter. (upcharge)

Steak and Eggs

$15.95

Grilled 6oz sirloin steak, served with 2 eggs your way. With choice of side and bread. (upcharge for premium choices)

Waffle Breakfast

$8.95

Fresh baked waffle served with your choice of side and meat. (add choice of blueberries, pecans, almonds, cranberries, raisins, chocolate chips or peanut butter. (upcharge)

Soups & Salads

She Crab Soup Cup

$6.95

"a must" house made since 1997

She Crab Soup Bowl

$8.75

"a must" house made since 1997

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cup

$5.95

"hearty"

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$6.95

"hearty"

Chicken Salad Cold Plate

$10.95

Scoop of salad, served with cherry tomato, cucumbers, carrots & celery. Choice of Side

Tuna Salad Cold Plate

$10.95

Scoop of salad, served with cherry tomato, cucumbers, carrots & celery. Choice of Side

Taco Salad Beef in a Fried Tortilla Shell

$11.25

Fried tortilla shell filled with iceberg, romaine, black bean & corn salsa and mixed cheeses. Choice of Dressing. Habanero ranch recommended.

Taco Salad Chicken in a Fried Tortilla Shell

$11.25

Fried tortilla shell filled with iceberg, romaine, black bean & corn salsa and mixed cheeses. Choice of Dressing. Habanero ranch recommended.

Chef Salad

$12.25

Iceberg, Romaine, Spinach, Ham, Turkey, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots ,Onions, Green Peppers and Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.25

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons. Choice of Dressing. (Caesar Dressing Recommended)

Spinach Salad

$9.75

Baby spinach, tomato, red onion, mushroom, boiled egg, bacon & homemade croutons. Choice of Dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.25

Diced Chicken, iceberg, romaine, tomato, bacon, crumbled blue cheese , avocado & boiled egg. Choice of dressing

House Salad

$5.50

Iceberg, romaine, spinach, cherry tomato, carrot & cucumber. Choice of dressing

Sandwiches

Burger Beef

$11.25

On Sesame Seed Bun with choice of one topping and one side

Burger Turkey

$11.25

On Sesame Seed Bun with choice of one topping and one side

Burger Veggie

$11.25

On Sesame Seed Bun with choice of one topping and one side

California Turkey Pita

$11.25

Pita bread filled with sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, herb aioli Choice of side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.75

Popular Homemade salad. Served with Lettuce, Tomato & onion. Choice of Bread and one side (made with sliced almonds).

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.75

Popular Homemade salad. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion. Choice of Bread and one side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Marinated breast of chicken. Served with Lettuce, Tomato & onion. Choice of Bread, one topping and one side

Grilled Hot Dog One

$7.95

Served your way or ATW is chili, slaw, onion, mustard & ketchup. Choice of side

Grilled Hot Dog Two

$9.95

Served your way or ATW is chili, slaw, onion, mustard & ketchup. Choice of side

Muffalatta Half

$12.25

Salami,mortadella,ham,swiss,olive salad on ciabatta bread. Served Hot or Cold with choice of side

Muffalatta Whole

$19.25

Salami, mortadella, ham, swiss cheese & olive salad on ciabatta bread. Served Hot or Cold with choice of side

Po Boy Combo

$13.75

2 Protein Choices (fried oysters are upcharge), Served with lettuce, tomato, onion on open face ciabatta bread. Cocktail & Tarter sauce on side. Choice of side

Po Boy Flounder

$11.75

Fried Flounder, Served with lettuce, tomato, onion on open face ciabatta bread. Cocktail & Tarter sauce on side. Choice of side

Po Boy Oyster

$13.50

Fried Oysters, Served with lettuce, tomato, onion on open face ciabatta bread. Cocktail & Tarter sauce on side. Choice of side

Po Boy Shrimp

$11.75

Fried Shrimp,Served with lettuce, tomato, onion on open face ciabatta bread. Cocktail & Tarter sauce on side. Choice of side

Reuben Corned Beef

$11.75

Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand Island on grilled rye. Served with choice of side

Reuben Turkey

$11.75

Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand Island on grilled rye. Served with choice of side

Grilled Cheese Adult

$5.50

Entree

Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

Fried chicken breast served over linguini, topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan. House salad included. Choice of dressing

Creamy Cajun Pasta

$16.95

Linguini tossed in a parmesan andouille cream sauce, finished with sliced grilled blackened chicken breast and green onions. House salad included. Choice of dressing

Creole

$15.95

Zesty Creole served over rice with choice of smoked sausage, sauteed shrimp or grilled chicken. Topped with green onions. House salad included (choice of dressing)

Fried Seafood Platter

$20.25

Choice of shrimp, oysters and flounder, served with 2 sides

Red Beans and Rice

$15.95

Seasoned Red Beans served over white rice, choice of smoked sausage, chicken, fried shrimp or fried oysters (upcharge for oysters) House salad included. choice of dressing.

Red Beans and Rice No Meat

$13.25

Seasoned Red Beans served over white rice, House salad included

Shrimp and Grits

$16.95Out of stock

Shrimp sauteed in garlic herb butter, onions and tasso ham, served over a bowl of parmesan grits, garnished with green onions. House salad included. Choice of dressing

Shrimp Scampi

$16.95

Shrimp sauteed in garlic white wine butter sauce, served over linguini, garnished with diced tomatoes, green onions, fresh spinach and parmesan cheese. House salad included. Choice of dressing

Veggie Pasta

$13.50

Sauteed onions, peppers, spinach, tomatoes, black olives and mushrooms in a roasted red pepper herb butter, topped with feta cheese and green onions over linguini. House salad included( Choice of dressing)

Adult Chicken Fingers

$11.25

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger Kids

$6.75

Choice of side

Chicken Fingers Kids

$7.25

Choice of side

French Toast & Bacon Kids

$6.25

Choice of Bread

Fried Shrimp Dinner Kids

$7.95

Choice of side

Grilled Cheese Kids

$5.50

Choice of side

Hamburger Kids

$6.50

Choice of side

Hot Dog Kids

$6.25

Served your way or ATW is chili, slaw, onion, mustard & ketchup. Choice of side

Cheddar Mac N Cheese Kids

$5.75

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$6.25

Noodles in Butter Kids

$5.25

Choice of side

Kids Pancake w/ Side

$5.75

Egg, Bacon & Grits Breakfast Kids

$6.25

Eggs your way

PB & J Sandwich Kids

$4.95

Choice of side

Kids Scr w/ Cheese

$6.50

Bulk To Go

She Crab Soup Cup

$6.95

She Crab Soup Pint

$12.95

She Crab Soup Quart

$23.75

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cup

$5.95

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Pint

$10.50

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Quart

$18.75

Chicken Salad Cup

$5.95

Chicken Salad Pint

$10.50

Chicken Salad Quart

$18.75

Tuna Salad Cup

$5.95

Tuna Salad Pint

$10.50

Tuna Salad Quart

$18.75

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Cup

$3.95

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Pint

$6.95

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Quart

$12.50

Blue Cheese Dressing Cup

$3.75

Blue Cheese Dressing Pint

$6.25

Blue Cheese Dressing Quart

$11.25

Other Dressing Cup

$3.25

Other Dressing Pint

$5.25

Other Dressing Quart

$9.25

Other Sides Cup

$3.50

Other Sides Pint

$5.95

Other Sides Quart

$10.75

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.95

Fresh Fruit Pint

$6.95

Fresh Fruit Quart

$12.50

COFFEE/TEA/MISC

Coffee

$2.95

Decafe Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Red Bull

$5.50

Red Bull Employee

$2.00

Red Bull SF

$5.50

Red Bull SF Employee

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Togo Coffee

$0.93

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

SODA

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

HI C Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Mellow Yellow

$2.95

Barq's Root Beer

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

JUICES/DAIRY

Apple Juice Large

$2.95

Apple Juice Small

$2.75

Cranberry Juice Large

$2.95

Cranberry Juice Small

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice Large

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice Small

$2.75

Milk Large

$2.95

Milk Small

$2.75

Orange Juice Large

$2.95

Orange Juice Small

$2.75

Pineapple Juice Large

$2.95

Pineapple Juice Small

$2.75

V-8 Large

$2.95

V-8 Small

$2.75

Sides A La Carte

Avocado

$2.95

Baked Potato Available After 5 PM

$3.50

Baked Potato Loaded after 5 pm

$5.00

Broccoli

$3.25

French Fries

$3.25

Fruit

$3.95

Garlic Broccoli

$3.50

Grilled Tomatoes

$2.95

Grits

$2.75

Grits Cheddar

$2.95

Grits Parmesan

$2.95

Hash Browns

$2.95

Hash Browns Old Style

$2.95

Mac & Cheese Cheddar

$3.50

Mac & Cheese Smoked Gouda

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.25

Pasta Salad

$3.25

Potato Chips

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.25

Red Beans & Rice

$3.25

Rice

$2.75

Sauteed Spinach

$3.50

Slaw

$2.75

SP Waffle Fries

$3.75

Tortilla Chips

$2.95

Meats A La Carte

Bacon

$3.95

Country Ham

$4.25

Ham

$3.95

Livermush

$3.95

Sausage Patties

$3.95

Smoked Sausage

$3.95

Turkey Sausage

$3.95

Well Bacon

$3.95

Well Livermush

$3.95

Well Patties

$3.95

Well Smoked Sausage

$3.95

Well Turkey Sausage

$3.95

Breads A La Carte

Bagel

$2.95

Biscuit

$2.50

Biscuits 2

$5.25

Ciabatta

$2.95

Croissant

$3.50

English Muffin

$3.50

Rye

$2.50

Wheat

$2.50

White

$2.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Eddie's Place Restaurant stands out with a unique blend of breakfast, lunch and dinner, served all day. A commitment to consistent quality food combined with good service in a warm, inviting family environment.

617 South Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

