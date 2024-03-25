Ruby Red Grapefruit

$3.51

Ruby red grapefruit juice is a vibrant and tangy citrus beverage that captures the essence of ripe grapefruits. With its deep red or pinkish hue, it showcases a visually stunning appeal. The flavor profile of ruby red grapefruit juice is a delightful combination of sweetness and tartness, offering a refreshing and zesty taste experience. Its distinctively bold and tangy notes make it a unique choice among citrus juices. Ruby red grapefruit juice is often enjoyed as a refreshing drink on its own, or it can be used as an ingredient in cocktails, mocktails, and culinary creations. Savor the invigorating and citrusy flavor of ruby red grapefruit juice, and let its vibrant character awaken your palate.