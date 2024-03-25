- Home
- /
- Bettendorf
- /
- Edison's Gastropub - 3579 Tanglefoot Lane
Edison's Gastropub 3579 Tanglefoot Lane
No reviews yet
3579 Tanglefoot Lane
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Gastro Food
FOOD
- 1 lb Shrimp Cocktail$27.00
Tiger Shrimp
- 1/2 lb Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
Tiger shrimp
- 12 Ponzu Oysters$37.50
Premium Oysters | House-made Ponzu Ginger Scallion Sauce | Lemon
- 12 Premium Oysters$36.00
Dozen Chef’s Selected East Coast | Hog’s Island Sauce
- 6 Ponzu Oysters$22.00
Premium Oysters | House-made Ponzu Ginger Scallion Sauce | Lemon
- 6 Premium Oysters$21.00
1/2 Dozen Chef’s Selected East Coast | Hog’s Island Sauce
- Bruschetta & Burrata Salad$17.95
Romaine Hearts | Bruschetta | Burrata Cheese | Olive Oil | Balsamic Reduction Vinaigrette | Croutons | Basil
- Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
Tiger Shrimp | Red Onion | Avocado Heirloom Tomato | Corn Tortilla
- Charcuterie Board$23.00
Assorted Import Cheeses | Salami | Capicola
- Chicken Club Panini$14.95
Slow Roasted Chicken | Double Smoked Bacon Cheddar Cheese | Sourdough | Seasoned Kewpie Mayo | Tomato
- Connecticut Lobster Roll$24.95
Served Warm with a Toasted New England Split Roll Lobster Claw & Tail | Warm Butter
- Crab & Corn Quesadilla$19.95
Maryland Lump Crab | Tajin Chamoy Sauce Roasted Corn | Cheddar/Monterey Jack Diced Tomatoes| Cilantro | Guacamole | Sour Cream
- Guacamole$9.95
Ripe Avocados | Cilantro | Tomatos | Onions Garlic | Jalapenos | Lime Juice
- Hummus Sesame Miso$9.00
Chickpeas | Miso Paste | Sesame Oil
- Kettle Chips & Dip$5.95
Slow Cooked Kettle Chips | House Made Kamaboko
- Extra Kettle Chips$2.95
Crispy Potato Chips
- Lobster Deviled Eggs$16.95
Lobster Mix | Deviled Eggs
- Maine Lobster Roll$24.95
Served Cold with a Toasted New England Split Roll Lobster Claw & Tail | Kewpie Mayo | Fresh Herbs Lemon
- Maryland Crab Cakes$22.95
- Oyster Rockefeller$24.00
Six Oysters | Baby Spinach | Prosciutto | Parmesan | Asiago | Breadcrumbs
- Pulled Pork Melt$14.95
North Carolina Pulled Pork | Kettle Chips American Slaw | Sliced Cheddar | Sourdough
- Smoked Chicken Wings$12.95
Slow Smoked Chicken Drums & Wings | Double Baked | Celery | Bleu Cheese dressing
- Smoked Pork Nachos$15.95
Slow Smoked Pork | Black Beans | Mango Jalapeño Sauce | Cheese Blend | Pickled Onions | Cilantro Pepperoncini | Sour Cream
- Smoked Pork Quesadilla$14.95
Chipotle Pork | Slaw | Mexican Cheese Blend Cilantro | Guacamole | Sour Cream
- Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad$15.95
Romaine | Black Beans | Smoked Corn Diced Tomatoes | Red Onions | Slow-Smoked Chicken | Honey Chipotle Vinaigrette
- Street Corn Chicken Caesar$15.95
Romaine Hearts | Diced Tomatoes | Roasted Sweet Corn | Spiced Croutons | Parmesan Cheese Smoked Chicken | House Made Caeser
Ala Carte
Spirit Free Beverages
Soda
- Barq's Root Beer$2.34
Simply fantastic root beer.
- Coca Cola 12oz$2.34
Nothing compares to the refreshing, crisp taste of Coca-Cola Original Taste, the delicious soda you know and love.
- Diet Coke 12oz$2.34
It's the one and only Diet Coke. It's your everyday hero. Your deliciously fizzy go-to companion.
- Fresca 12oz$2.34
A unique citrus twist and refreshing grapefruit flavor has made this one-of-a-kind beverage a crowd favorite since the first sip.
- Lemonade - Minute Maid$2.34
The true classic Minute Maid Lemonade
- Mexican Coca-Cola$5.85
Mexican Coke Coca Cola made with real pure cane sugar
- Mexican Fanta Orange$5.85
Bright, bubbly, and instantly refreshing, great tasting Fanta Orange 100 % Natural Flavors and is Caffeine Free.
- Seagrams Club Soda$2.34
The root of all good times, Seagram’s Club Soda is a refreshing mixer and delicious beverage that will make a splash whether you are preparing a cocktail or serving it over ice. Seagram’s makes it easy to raise the bar with a clean, refreshing taste.
- Sprite 12oz$2.34
With its cool, satisfying, and refreshing citrus taste, Sprite is the soda that ignites your senses to keep you on your toes.
- Seagrams Tonic Water$2.34
- Sprite Zero$2.34
- Pibb$2.34
Water
- Acqua Panna Still Mineral Water$7.90
Discover Acqua Panna® Spring Water. Crafted By Nature Through The Hills of Tuscany, Perfected By Time.
- S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water$8.19
S.Pellegrino is a fine quality mineral water that flows from a natural spring in the San Pellegrino Terme area in Val Brembana, nestled in the foothills of the Italian Alps.
Juices
- Cranberry Juice$3.51
Cranberry juice is a vibrant and tart beverage that showcases the unique flavor of cranberries. With its deep red color and tangy taste, cranberry juice offers a refreshing and slightly tart experience. Known for its distinctively sharp and crisp flavor, it strikes a balance between sweetness and acidity. Cranberry juice is enjoyed both as a standalone drink and as a versatile ingredient in cocktails and mocktails. Sipping on cranberry juice not only delivers a burst of fruity flavor, but it also offers potential health benefits attributed to the cranberry's natural antioxidants. Treat yourself to the invigorating taste of cranberry juice and let its vibrant character awaken your taste buds.
- Orange Juice$3.51
Orange juice is a vibrant and invigorating beverage that captures the essence of freshly squeezed oranges. With its sunny color, tangy-sweet flavor, and refreshing qualities, orange juice offers a delightful burst of citrus goodness. Whether enjoyed chilled on a warm day, as a nourishing part of breakfast, or as a versatile ingredient in culinary creations, orange juice is a classic favorite that brings a zesty twist to any occasion. Sip it, savor it, and let its natural vitality awaken your senses.
- Ruby Red Grapefruit$3.51
Ruby red grapefruit juice is a vibrant and tangy citrus beverage that captures the essence of ripe grapefruits. With its deep red or pinkish hue, it showcases a visually stunning appeal. The flavor profile of ruby red grapefruit juice is a delightful combination of sweetness and tartness, offering a refreshing and zesty taste experience. Its distinctively bold and tangy notes make it a unique choice among citrus juices. Ruby red grapefruit juice is often enjoyed as a refreshing drink on its own, or it can be used as an ingredient in cocktails, mocktails, and culinary creations. Savor the invigorating and citrusy flavor of ruby red grapefruit juice, and let its vibrant character awaken your palate.
- Pineapple Juice$3.51
Introducing our refreshing Pineapple Paradise Juice! Dive into the tropical flavors of this delightful blend crafted to transport your taste buds to an island getaway. Savor the pure essence of juicy, sun-ripened pineapples, expertly extracted to capture their vibrant sweetness and invigorating tang. With each sip, you'll experience a burst of tropical sunshine, perfectly balanced to quench your thirst and leave you feeling revitalized. Whether you're seeking a revitalizing pick-me-up or simply craving a taste of the tropics, our Pineapple Paradise Juice is the perfect companion for any occasion. Indulge in this golden nectar and let the lusciousness of pineapple take you on a tropical journey with every sip.
- Virgin Bloody Mary$3.51
A non-alcoholic twist on the classic Bloody Mary, this tantalizing blend will awaken your senses and delight your taste buds. Crafted with precision, we've combined zesty tomato juice, a touch of tangy lemon, a medley of secret spices, and just the right amount of heat to create a perfectly balanced flavor profile.
Alc Free Cocktails
- Espresso Lesso$5.85
Cold Brew Espresso | Vanilla Edison's Simple Syrup | Cream | Coffee Beans
- Dragonfruit Daddy$5.85
Dragonfruit | Pineapple | Mint Sparkling Soda | Orange
- Dot & Dash Mojito$5.85
Fresh Mint | Lime | Sugar | Sparkling Soda
- The Sober Cat Lady$5.85
Smoked Rosemary | Black Berries Lemon Juice | Edison's Simple Syrup
Energy Drinks
- RedBull$4.68
Red Bull’s signature formula features high-quality ingredients, including caffeine, taurine, B-group vitamins, real sugar and water
- Redbull Sugarfree$4.68
Red Bull Sugar-Free Energy Drink gives you Wiiings whenever you need them. Red Bull Sugar-Free is a lightly carbonated energy drink made with caffeine, taurine, B vitamins and water, that brings you the same taste and good times of Red Bull. Sweetened with acesulfame-potassium K and sucralose, Red Bull Sugar-Free has 20 calories per 12 fl oz can for a low-calorie energy drink.
- Redbull Watermelon$4.68
Red Bull Red Edition Watermelon Energy Drink gives you Wiiings whenever you need them. Red Bull Red Edition is a lightly carbonated energy drink with a blend of caffeine, taurine, B vitamins, real sugar and water, along with the taste of watermelon.
- Rebel Tropical$4.68
Red Bull Yellow Edition Tropical Energy Drink gives you Wiiings whenever you need them. Red Bull Yellow Edition is a lightly carbonated energy drink with a blend of caffeine, taurine, B vitamins, real sugar and water, along with a perfect blend of tropical fruit flavors
HAPPY WATER
St Pats Specials
Food
- Corned Beef and Cabbage$15.95
- Corned Beef Quesadilla$13.00
- ST P- Maryland Crab Cakes$22.95
- ST P-Smoked Chicken Wings$12.95
Slow Smoked Chicken Drums & Wings | Double Baked | Celery | Bleu Cheese dressing
- St P-Smoked Pork Nachos$15.95
Slow Smoked Pork | Black Beans | Mango Jalapeño Sauce | Cheese Blend | Pickled Onions | Cilantro Pepperoncini | Sour Cream
- ST P- Street Corn Chicken Caesar$15.95
Romaine Hearts | Diced Tomatoes | Roasted Sweet Corn | Spiced Croutons | Parmesan Cheese Smoked Chicken | House Made Caeser