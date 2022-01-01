Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eddy Out Tap House and Grill 13423. Sierra Way

review star

No reviews yet

13423. Sierra Way

Kernville, CA 93238

Order Again

Popular Items

The Forward Mosey
Shrimp Tacos
Bowl Chili

Burgers and Samerch's

All items served with a side of fries.
Eddy Out Burger

Eddy Out Burger

$15.95

Grilled Beef Patty w/ Smoked Gouda Cheese, Smoked Applewood Bacon, thin sliced Green Apple, Butter Leaf Lettuce, and a house made Garlic Aioli.

Harley Mountain Mine Burger

Harley Mountain Mine Burger

$15.95

Grilled Beef Patty w/ Gyuer Cheese, Smoked Applewood Bacon, sauteed Mushrooms, Arugla tossed in Truffle oil, and a house made Truffle Aioli.

The Crux

$15.95

Pastrami Burger with Sauted Peperoncinis and Onions. Swiss Cheese and a perfect amount of Horseradish Stout infused Mustard on a Brioche Bun.

The Duffeck Stroke

$14.95

Hot Pastrami on Sourdough with sweet and spicy beer pickles and a house made stout mustard.

The Forward Mosey

$12.95

Grilled Beef Patty w/ Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Applewood Bacon, Butter Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Pickles and a house made Eddy Out Sauce.

The Kern River Smash

$13.95

Smashed Avocado on Toasted Sourdough bread with Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Sharp Cheddar Cheese with Butter Leaf Lettuce.

The Packsaddle

$14.95

Italian grilled chicken breast with avocado, bacon, pepper jack cheese, roasted red peppers, tomato, and stout mustard slaw on toasted sourdough.

The Scout

$15.95

Grilled Beef Patty w/ Blue Cheese Crumbles, Grilled Onions and Mushrooms, Smoked Applewood Bacon, Garlic Aioli and served on a Brioche Bun.

Burger Special with Soda

$13.00

Lunch Entrees

All items served with a side of fries.

Halibut Fish and Chips

$18.95

Fresh Halibut cut into 4oz strips (10 - 12oz total) then dipped in a house made Beer Batter and Deep Fried in Sunflower Oil.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$19.95

Our Four Cheese Twisted Sister Cheese Sauce sauteed in Elbow Macaronni Noodles and topped with Parmasean Cheese.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.95

3- Blackened Mahi Mahi served on grilled Tortillas (Corn or Flour) with an Avocado Lime Slaw and Drizzled with a Chipotle Aioli Sauce. Garnished with Thin Radish and Cilantro.

Salmon Tacos

$15.95

3- Grilled Salmon Tacos served on Grilled Tortillas (Corn or Flour) with a Pineapple Pico and Drizzled with Avocado Sriracha Aioli.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

3- Pan Seared Tiger Shrimp Prawns served on Grilled Tortillas (Corn or Flour) with a Corn Salsa, Cilantro and Drizzled with Srirachi Aioli.

Soup and Sandwich Combo

$12.95

Soup of the day with a grilled ham and cheese sandwich.

Wagyu Beef Street Tacos

$15.95

3- Grilled Salmon Tacos served on Grilled Tortillas (Corn or Flour) with a Pineapple Pico and Drizzled with Avocado Sriracha Aioli.

The Paddle Boat

$13.95

A mix of Fresh Arugula, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Avocado and crisp Red Onions. Topped w/lightly sugared Carmalized Walnuts and drizzled w/Strawberry Lemon Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$15.00

3- Grilled Chicken served on Grilled Corn or Flour Tortillas w/Pineapple Pico, Cilantro and Drizzled with Sriracha Aioli.

Lunch Starters

1/2 Dozen Oysters on a half shell

$10.95

Served on ice with lemon wedges and cocktail sauce.

Bowl Chili

$6.95

Traditional No Bean Chili featuring tender cuts of Wagyu Steak, Fresh Ground Beef and Prime Rib. Then topped with Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese and Red Onion.

Cheese Curd Combo

$9.95

Dank Chili Cheese Fries

$11.95

Hot Wings

$15.00

Brined and Smoked Jumbo Hot Wings deep fried and gently tossed with house made buffalo sauce. Comes with a side of house made blue cheese and ranch dressing, with celery and carrots. (our dressings are not vegetarian) and a side of our mustard stout slaw.

1/2 Hot Wings

$7.50

Brined and Smoked Jumbo Hot Wings deep fried and gently tossed with house made buffalo sauce. Comes with a side of house made blue cheese and ranch dressing, with celery and carrots. (our dressings are not vegetarian) and a side of our mustard stout slaw.

Pastrami Fries

$13.95
Poke Nachos

Poke Nachos

$14.95

Appetizer Special: fried wontons, sesame seeds, and cilantro topped with homemade wasabi aioli, served with a side of smashed avocado and ponzu.

Side of Fries

$3.50

Soup cup

$5.95

Stanky Fries

$9.95

Hand Cut French Fries deep fried in 100% Sunflower oil and topped with garlic, blue cheese , Parmesan and bacon.

Twisted Sister Mac-n-Cheese

$11.00

Lead Boat

$5.95

Our House Salad with Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Radishes.

Soft pretzels Bites

$10.95

Soft pretzels bites with our homemade beer cheese sauce, made with El Segundo’s Mayberry IPA or Spinach Artichoke Dip. (Specify in the notes which option you prefer)

Soup Bowl

$6.95

Cup of chili

$5.95

Garlic toast

$2.50

Calamari

$12.95

Kids Menu

Kids Dilla

$6.95

Chicken Strips

$7.95

Hot Diggity Corn Dog

$4.95

Ice cream Sundae

$1.75

Kids Steak

$7.95

Mac N Cheese

$5.95

PB & J

$4.95

Sliders

$7.95

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Soda

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Lavendar Lemonade

$2.25

Lagunitas Hop Water

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$1.95

Arnold palmer

$2.00

Hot coco

$3.00

Shirley temple

$3.00

(athletic) NA Beer

$7.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

Pilsner

$5.00

Lager

$5.00

Pale Ale

$6.00

Red Ale

$7.00

Double Ipa

$8.00

Ipa

$7.00

Kettle Sour

$8.00

Stout

$8.00

Stout with Bourbon

$9.00

Bottle Logic Bottle

$32.95

Dio Sour Bottle Big

$18.95

Dio Berlienersfield

$8.95

California Wild Ales Bottle Big

$18.95

Random Beer

$5.00+

Hazy

$7.00

Double Hazy

$8.00

Ace Cider Pear

$6.00

Ace Cider Guava

$6.00

Ace Cider Pineapple

$6.00

Seltzer

$6.00

Kombuchea

$6.00

Blonde

$6.00

4 Pack 16oz (no stout or 3xIPA)

$20.00

4 Pack 12oz (no stout or 3xIPA)

$17.00

Traeblod Bottle

$28.00

Triple IPA

$8.00

Bottle logic smoothie

$8.00

Silva

$22.00

Stella Seltzer

$6.00

Jean Marie Cider & Booch

$6.00

Jean Marie Bee Hoppy Cider

$6.00

Wine

Black Oak White Zin

$7.00+

Bottomless Mimosas

$14.95

J Dusi Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Mimosa

$6.00

Opolo Cabernet

$10.00+

Opolo Merlot

$9.00+

Moscato

$7.00+

Opolo Rose

$8.00+

Opolo Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

San Simeon Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Sostner Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Wine Tequila Mixer

$8.00

Wine Vodka Mixer

$8.00

Halter Ranch CDP

$10.00+

Stella Rosa Black

$8.00+

Opollo Cab Glass

$10.00

Harmony Glss Char

$8.00

J Dusi Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00

Opolo Merlot Summit Glass

$9.00

Opolo Rose Glass

$7.00

Opolo Sauv Blanc Glass

$10.00

Opolo Sparkling Glass

$6.00

Pomar Syrah Glass

$9.00

Sostener PN Glass

$8.00

Stephen Ross PG glass

$11.00

White Zinfendale Glass

$7.00

Sangria

$6.00

Pomar Syrah Bottle

$28.00

Harmony Char Bottle

$26.00

J Dusi Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.00

Opolo Cab Sauv Summit Creek Bottle

$32.00

Opolo Merlot Summer Creek Bottle

$28.00

Opolo Rose Bottle

$26.00

Opolo Sauv Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Opolo Sparkling Wine Bottle

$20.00

PN Bottle Sostener

$26.00

Pomar Bottle Cab

$28.00

SR Pinot Gris Bottle

$34.00Out of stock

Opollo Moscato Bottle

$28.00

Black Oak White Zin Bottle

$26.00

Tobin James Champagne Split

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Chronic Cellars Champagne Bottle

$20.00

Chonic Cellars Champ Glass

$6.00

Bellini

$6.00

Mixed Specials

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Pina Colada Sangria

$8.00

Blue Margarita

$12.00

Regular Margarita

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$20.00

Bottomless Margarita

$25.00

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

$5 Margarita

$5.00

Merchandise

Eddy Out Coaster

$7.00

Eddy Out Magnet

$5.00

EO Bandana

$10.00

EO Hat

$20.00

EO Hoodie

$35.00

EO Stickers

$1.50

Ladies LogoTee

$20.00

Logo Pint Glass

$8.00

Logo racer back tank

$20.00

Logo Tulip

$8.00

Logo Unisex T Shirt

$20.00

Local Hunny

$15.00

General Admission Beer Fest 2021

$55.00

Designated Driver 2021

$25.00

Logo Taster

$5.00

Key Chain

$1.50

2 Sweater Special

$60.00

Tye Dye Shirt Special Unisex

$15.00

1 Hoodie and 1 Shirt

$40.00

Hat and Shirt

$35.00

Couples Dinner

Scallops

$50.00

Ravioli

$50.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$50.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated, bringing a relaxing family atmosphere with quality food.

Location

13423. Sierra Way, Kernville, CA 93238

Directions

Gallery
Eddy Out Tap House and Grill image
Eddy Out Tap House and Grill image
Eddy Out Tap House and Grill image

