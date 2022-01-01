Eddy Out Tap House and Grill 13423. Sierra Way
No reviews yet
13423. Sierra Way
Kernville, CA 93238
Popular Items
Burgers and Samerch's
Eddy Out Burger
Grilled Beef Patty w/ Smoked Gouda Cheese, Smoked Applewood Bacon, thin sliced Green Apple, Butter Leaf Lettuce, and a house made Garlic Aioli.
Harley Mountain Mine Burger
Grilled Beef Patty w/ Gyuer Cheese, Smoked Applewood Bacon, sauteed Mushrooms, Arugla tossed in Truffle oil, and a house made Truffle Aioli.
The Crux
Pastrami Burger with Sauted Peperoncinis and Onions. Swiss Cheese and a perfect amount of Horseradish Stout infused Mustard on a Brioche Bun.
The Duffeck Stroke
Hot Pastrami on Sourdough with sweet and spicy beer pickles and a house made stout mustard.
The Forward Mosey
Grilled Beef Patty w/ Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Applewood Bacon, Butter Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Pickles and a house made Eddy Out Sauce.
The Kern River Smash
Smashed Avocado on Toasted Sourdough bread with Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Sharp Cheddar Cheese with Butter Leaf Lettuce.
The Packsaddle
Italian grilled chicken breast with avocado, bacon, pepper jack cheese, roasted red peppers, tomato, and stout mustard slaw on toasted sourdough.
The Scout
Grilled Beef Patty w/ Blue Cheese Crumbles, Grilled Onions and Mushrooms, Smoked Applewood Bacon, Garlic Aioli and served on a Brioche Bun.
Burger Special with Soda
Lunch Entrees
Halibut Fish and Chips
Fresh Halibut cut into 4oz strips (10 - 12oz total) then dipped in a house made Beer Batter and Deep Fried in Sunflower Oil.
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Our Four Cheese Twisted Sister Cheese Sauce sauteed in Elbow Macaronni Noodles and topped with Parmasean Cheese.
Mahi Mahi Tacos
3- Blackened Mahi Mahi served on grilled Tortillas (Corn or Flour) with an Avocado Lime Slaw and Drizzled with a Chipotle Aioli Sauce. Garnished with Thin Radish and Cilantro.
Salmon Tacos
3- Grilled Salmon Tacos served on Grilled Tortillas (Corn or Flour) with a Pineapple Pico and Drizzled with Avocado Sriracha Aioli.
Shrimp Tacos
3- Pan Seared Tiger Shrimp Prawns served on Grilled Tortillas (Corn or Flour) with a Corn Salsa, Cilantro and Drizzled with Srirachi Aioli.
Soup and Sandwich Combo
Soup of the day with a grilled ham and cheese sandwich.
Wagyu Beef Street Tacos
3- Grilled Salmon Tacos served on Grilled Tortillas (Corn or Flour) with a Pineapple Pico and Drizzled with Avocado Sriracha Aioli.
The Paddle Boat
A mix of Fresh Arugula, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Avocado and crisp Red Onions. Topped w/lightly sugared Carmalized Walnuts and drizzled w/Strawberry Lemon Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Tacos
3- Grilled Chicken served on Grilled Corn or Flour Tortillas w/Pineapple Pico, Cilantro and Drizzled with Sriracha Aioli.
Lunch Starters
1/2 Dozen Oysters on a half shell
Served on ice with lemon wedges and cocktail sauce.
Bowl Chili
Traditional No Bean Chili featuring tender cuts of Wagyu Steak, Fresh Ground Beef and Prime Rib. Then topped with Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese and Red Onion.
Cheese Curd Combo
Dank Chili Cheese Fries
Hot Wings
Brined and Smoked Jumbo Hot Wings deep fried and gently tossed with house made buffalo sauce. Comes with a side of house made blue cheese and ranch dressing, with celery and carrots. (our dressings are not vegetarian) and a side of our mustard stout slaw.
1/2 Hot Wings
Brined and Smoked Jumbo Hot Wings deep fried and gently tossed with house made buffalo sauce. Comes with a side of house made blue cheese and ranch dressing, with celery and carrots. (our dressings are not vegetarian) and a side of our mustard stout slaw.
Pastrami Fries
Poke Nachos
Appetizer Special: fried wontons, sesame seeds, and cilantro topped with homemade wasabi aioli, served with a side of smashed avocado and ponzu.
Side of Fries
Soup cup
Stanky Fries
Hand Cut French Fries deep fried in 100% Sunflower oil and topped with garlic, blue cheese , Parmesan and bacon.
Twisted Sister Mac-n-Cheese
Lead Boat
Our House Salad with Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Radishes.
Soft pretzels Bites
Soft pretzels bites with our homemade beer cheese sauce, made with El Segundo’s Mayberry IPA or Spinach Artichoke Dip. (Specify in the notes which option you prefer)
Soup Bowl
Cup of chili
Garlic toast
Calamari
Kids Menu
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Bottled/Canned Beer
Pilsner
Lager
Pale Ale
Red Ale
Double Ipa
Ipa
Kettle Sour
Stout
Stout with Bourbon
Bottle Logic Bottle
Dio Sour Bottle Big
Dio Berlienersfield
California Wild Ales Bottle Big
Random Beer
Hazy
Double Hazy
Ace Cider Pear
Ace Cider Guava
Ace Cider Pineapple
Seltzer
Kombuchea
Blonde
4 Pack 16oz (no stout or 3xIPA)
4 Pack 12oz (no stout or 3xIPA)
Traeblod Bottle
Triple IPA
Bottle logic smoothie
Silva
Stella Seltzer
Jean Marie Cider & Booch
Jean Marie Bee Hoppy Cider
Wine
Black Oak White Zin
Bottomless Mimosas
J Dusi Pinot Grigio
Mimosa
Opolo Cabernet
Opolo Merlot
Moscato
Opolo Rose
Opolo Sauv Blanc
San Simeon Sauv Blanc
Sostner Pinot Noir
Wine Tequila Mixer
Wine Vodka Mixer
Halter Ranch CDP
Stella Rosa Black
Opollo Cab Glass
Harmony Glss Char
J Dusi Pinot Grigio Glass
Opolo Merlot Summit Glass
Opolo Rose Glass
Opolo Sauv Blanc Glass
Opolo Sparkling Glass
Pomar Syrah Glass
Sostener PN Glass
Stephen Ross PG glass
White Zinfendale Glass
Sangria
Pomar Syrah Bottle
Harmony Char Bottle
J Dusi Pinot Grigio Bottle
Opolo Cab Sauv Summit Creek Bottle
Opolo Merlot Summer Creek Bottle
Opolo Rose Bottle
Opolo Sauv Blanc Bottle
Opolo Sparkling Wine Bottle
PN Bottle Sostener
Pomar Bottle Cab
SR Pinot Gris Bottle
Opollo Moscato Bottle
Black Oak White Zin Bottle
Tobin James Champagne Split
Mimosa
Chronic Cellars Champagne Bottle
Chonic Cellars Champ Glass
Bellini
Mixed Specials
Merchandise
Eddy Out Coaster
Eddy Out Magnet
EO Bandana
EO Hat
EO Hoodie
EO Stickers
Ladies LogoTee
Logo Pint Glass
Logo racer back tank
Logo Tulip
Logo Unisex T Shirt
Local Hunny
General Admission Beer Fest 2021
Designated Driver 2021
Logo Taster
Key Chain
2 Sweater Special
Tye Dye Shirt Special Unisex
1 Hoodie and 1 Shirt
Hat and Shirt
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Family owned and operated, bringing a relaxing family atmosphere with quality food.
13423. Sierra Way, Kernville, CA 93238