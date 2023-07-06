Eddy's 1100 Maxwell Blvd

Main picView gallery

All Day Menu

Bowls

Asian Bowl

$13.99

Fried rice, shredded carrots, edamame, roasted sweet potatoes, and grilled teriyaki chicken , topped with a sesame ginger dressing and chow mien noodles

Lunch Entrees

Fish Taco

$13.99

Beer battered Fried cod , cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro Lime in soft corn tortillas. Served with black beans and rice.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Tender breaded and dip fried until golden brown, served w/ Honey Mustard and Fries

Eddy's Burger

$13.99

Classic Cheeseburger - 100% beef patty topped with melted cheddar cheese, 2 strips of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato

Smoked Chicken Wings

$13.99

Grilled Eddy's wings tossed in hand crafted Eddy's sauce, served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Desserts

Chocolate lava cake

$8.00

Warm Chocolate lave Cake

Vanilla bean Ice cream

$5.00

Biegnet

$7.00

Deep fried biegnet coated w/ Cinnamon and powered sugar

Kids Menu

Hamburger

$7.00

Grilled Burger, with letteuce tomato and pickels

Kids Chix Tend

$7.99

EO Food

EO Braut

$5.99

EO Burger

$7.99

Chips

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

EO N/A Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.00

Soda

$2.00

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Flatbread pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil,and olive oil.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.99

Slow-cooked pulled pork atop garlic buttered toasted bun finished with a tangy

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Swiss cheese, avocado,lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on a ciabatta bun.

Cole Slaw

$5.00

house made slaw blended with creamy dressing and farm fresh cabbage

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Creamy Three cheese mac infused with three cheese sauce blend, topped with toasted garlic panko

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Golden Crispy Fries tossed in truffle oil, parm, and clilantro

Personal Pan Pizza

$8.00

5inch Person pan pizza

Corn Dog

$6.00

All American Beef Corn Dogs deep fried and served with ketchup and mustard

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Garlic Texas Toast Infused with warm melted cheese

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$22.00

Pan Seared Salmon atop of citrus farro, pan seared brussle sprouts

1/4 Rosemary Roasted Chicken Breast

$17.00

1/4 Chicken Breast based w/ shallot brown Butter Atop of grilled root vegetables

Herb Grilled NY Strip Steak

$25.00

Grilled NY Streak w/ Garlic Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes and Farm Fresh Grilled Asparagus

Gourmet Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Triple cheese mac and cheese infused with smoked guda and sharp chedder cheese.

Wild Rice Pilaf

$7.00

Warm wild rice pilaf

Roasted Root Vegetables

$6.00

A blended trio of Sweet Potato, turnips and carrots

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Garden Fresh Aspragus Grilled w/ Citrus butter

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Farm Fresh Yukon Gold potatoes infused with garlic butter and sour cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
