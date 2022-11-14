Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Enzian Theater

3 Reviews

$$

1300 S Orlando Ave

Maitland, FL 32751

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

N/A Bev

Iced Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soda Water

0.5L Pellegrino

$5.00Out of stock

1.0L Pellegrino

$7.00Out of stock

Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee & Hot Tea

Coterie Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Iced Chai Latte

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Water

Soup & Salad

Tomato Cream Cup

$5.00

Tomato Cream Bowl

$7.00

Minestrone Cup

$5.00

Minestrone Bowl

$7.00

Beef Chili Cup

$6.00

Beef Chili Bowl

$8.00

Side House Salad

$6.50

Spring mix, grape tomatoes, red onion & balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing & parmesan cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, seasoned croutons, grilled chicken & Caesar dressing.

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, grape tomatoes, bacon, egg, red onions, seasoned croutons & fried chicken with honey mustard dressing on the side.

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Layered ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, topped with a semi-sweet balsamic glaze & basil chiffonade.

Tomato Cream Cup (Copy)

$5.00

Appetizers

Popcorn Small

$7.00

Popcorn Large

$9.00

Member Popcorn Small

Member Popcorn Large

Edamame

$9.50

Lightly seasoned with shichimi togarashi.

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

French Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Ultimate Nachos

$10.00

Nacho cheese, lettuce, fresh salsa, sour cream & jalapeño.

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, sautéed onions & peppers served with lettuce, guacamole, salsa & sour cream.

Chicken & Fries

$16.00

Four buttermilk marinated chicken tenders hand breaded and served with honey mustard & French fries.

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Baby spinach, marinated artichoke hearts with melted mozzarella cheese, served with pita chips.

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$11.00

Hand battered shrimp fried golden brown, served with a sweet and spicy sauce.

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Three baked pretzel sticks salted lightly, served with a horseradish honey mustard and nacho cheese.

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Bite size cauliflower dipped in buttermilk and flash fried. Served with a sweet and savory Gobi Sauce.

Bowl of Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cup of Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Little Chick Fry

$10.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Panini

$14.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, horseradish honey mustard, lettuce & tomato on sliced sourdough

Grilled Chicken Melt

$14.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on sliced sourdough

Cranberry Turkey Croissant

$13.00

Roasted turkey, smoked Gouda, bacon, cranberry-orange chutney, lettuce & tomato

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Topped with Swiss cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce & tomato served on a fresh Kaiser roll

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Creamy fontina cheese on buttery thick-cut ciabatta bread & toasted golden brown

Chicken Salad Croissant

$14.00

Roasted chopped chicken blended with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, mayonnaise & honey

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Topped with smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato & pepper mayo served on a fresh Kaiser roll

Cuban

$15.00

Roasted pulled pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard served in a pressed roll

Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Marinara sauce & five cheese blend

Fantastic Fungi

$14.50

Our house made gorgonzola spread with spinach caramelized onions and of course, mushrooms

The Right Thing

$15.00

Marinara, five cheese blend, red peppers, spinach, garlic, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions & diced tomatoes

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Marinara sauce, five cheese blend & pepperoni

Pear Prosciutto

$15.00

Gorgonzola spread, five cheese blend, spinach, prosciutto & green Anjou pears

Mama Roma

$15.00

Sun dried tomato pesto, five cheese blend, garlic, spinach and grilled cauliflower topped with a red pepper coulis

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.50

Ice Cream of the Day

$5.00

Mini Donuts

$6.00

Served hot with a cinnamon icing dipping sauce

Member Cookie (Sept.)

Soup & Salad

Tomato Cream Cup

$5.00

Tomato Cream Bowl

$7.00

Minestrone Cup

$5.00

Minestrone Bowl

$7.00

Beef Chili Cup

$6.00

Beef Chili Bowl

$8.00

Side House Salad

$6.50

Side Caesar Salad

$7.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

Caprese Salad

$13.00

LIL Chicken & Fries

$10.00

Appetizers

Edamame

$9.50

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

French Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Ultimate Nachos

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken & Fries

$16.00

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$11.00

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Bowl of Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Turkey Panini

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Melt

$14.00

Cranberry Turkey Croissant

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$14.00

Cuban

$15.00

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$14.00

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Eden Burger

$15.00

Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Fantastic Fungi

$14.50

The Right Thing

$15.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Pear Prosciutto

$15.00

Mama Roma

$15.00

Tacos & Pasta

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Pork Tacos

$13.00

Mahi Tacos

$14.50

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Pasta with Marinara

$13.00

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.50

Ice Cream of the Day

$5.00

Mini Donuts

$6.00

Served hot with a cinnamon icing dipping sauce

Member Cookie

Bar Menu

Little Chick Fry

$10.00

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Ultimate Nachos

$10.00

Edamame

$9.50

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Creamy Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Wine

Mimosa

Glass - Seaglass PN

$9.00

Santa Barbara CA - A light-bodied, balanced Pinot Noir with bright red cherry and strawberry flavors.

Glass - Block Nine PN

$11.00

California - Pinot Noir - Shows a deep, rich color. Long and rich in ripe cherry and berry flavors.

Glass - The Show MB

$10.00

Argentina - Malbec - A delicious wine with flavors of blackberry, cranberry, white pepper and spice, with toasty vanilla and violets.

Glass - House ML

$7.00

California - Merlot - Fresh cherry-like-varietal aromas, with hints of tobacco and herbal spice.

Glass - Inquisitor ML

$9.00Out of stock

South Africa - Merlot - Full bodied wine offers rich, abundant flavors of juicy dark fruit, ripe green pepper and freshly picked asparagus.

Glass - Jean-Luc Cotes Du Rhone

$10.00

France - Intense purple color. Aromas of red fruits, coriander and bay leaf. Tastes notes of licorice and spice.

Glass - House CS

$7.00

California - Cabernet Sauvignon - Fresh red cherries and sweet oak vanilla, with a hint of herbal tones and toasty wood character.

Glass - The Show CS

$10.00

California - Cabernet Sauvignon - Aromas of black cherry, plums and currant with notes of cedar.

Glass - Silver Palm CS

$12.00

California - Cabernet Sauvignon - Fragrant aromas of sweet cherries and cassis. Flavors of balckberries, cigar box, and spicy oak.

Glass - Temptation ZN

$9.00

California - Zinfandel - Purple hued wine with earthy aromas of plum, strawberry jam, black cherry and apricot. Flavors of red cherry, black pepper, blackberry and wild strawberry.

Glass - Red Sangria

$8.00

Glass - Haut Redon BD

$8.00

France - Bordeaux - Tart cherry taste that gives way to a soft charcoal finish.

Glass - House PG

$7.00

California - Pinot Grigo - Sweet aromas of pears, melon, and tropical fruits are accented with a pleasnat floral note.

Glass - Due Torri PG

$8.00

Italy - Pinot Grigio - An exquisite dry white, fragrant on the nose bursting with citrus aromas. Fresh palate with excellent balance of acidity and minerality.

Glass - Honoro Vera VE

$9.00

Spain - White Blend - Light yellow wine with fresh citrus fruits and melon on the nose and in the mouth.

Glass - Moulin De Gassac BL

$8.00

France - White Blend - Wine has a lift of freshness and lemony acidity plus a subtle note of fresh flowers. Notes of peach, apricot, lemon, and floral aromas and flavors.

Glass - White Clover SB

$8.00

New Zealand - Sauvignon Blanc - Initially this wine smells buttery and nutty from oak influence, which morphs into notes of bruised yellow apple and very ripe melon. The palate is more vibrant, with zippy acidity and green fruit tones.

Glass - Auspicion SB

$9.00

California - Sauvignon Blanc - Bright and lively with tropical fruit flavors and a hint of banana. Crisp and refreshing,

Glass - House CH

$7.00

California - Chardonnay - Boasts flavors of fruit such as apples and peaches. The smooth, well-balanced nature is evident.

Glass - Irony CH

$9.00

California - Chardonnay - Classic and elegant, offering enticing aromas of citrus, honey, pineapple and graham cracker. The palate is full and round with flavors of apple, lemon-lime and toasty oak leading to a long finish.

Glass - Seaglass RS

$9.00

California - Riesling - A balanced, off-dry Riesling with rich flavors of perfumed white flowers supported by juicy apricots, peaches and melon with a hint of honeysuckle.

Glass - Nine Vines MO

$9.00Out of stock

Australia - Moscato - Crystal clear with a pale green hue. Crisp and fresh bursting with delicious fruit flavours. The palate is light with delicately fresh sweetness.

Glass - White Sangria

$8.00

Glass - Moulin Gassac RO

$8.00

France - Rose - Nuances of peach, strawberry, wildflower and “flint” all harmonize on the nose. Flavors of not-quite-ripe raspberry, apricot and peach delight the palate and finish with crisp sweet/tart acidity balanced with a hint of minerality.

Stella Rosa Prosecco

$10.00

Italy - Prosecco - A sparkling wine that expresses delicate flavors of bosc pear, yellow apple, and lemon.

Chandon Rose

$8.00

California - Sparkling Rose - Refreshingly fruity created using the same three noble grape varieties used in Champagne, it’s a love story between delicate, crisp Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, picked at greater ripeness for intense fruit flavor and gorgeous pink hue.

JP Chenet Brut

$11.00

Beer

16 oz - Bud Light

$4.00

16 oz - Yuengling

$5.00

16 oz - Stiegl Radler

$6.50

16 oz - Sam Seasonal

$6.50

16 oz - Terrapin - Hopsecutioner

$6.50

16 oz - Terrapin Rotating

$8.00

16 oz - SN - Hazy Little Thing

$6.50

16 oz - Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

16 oz - Sanford Rotator

$8.00

16 oz - Ivanhoe Park Toboggan

$8.00

20oz - Bud Light

$5.00

20oz - Yuengling

$6.00

20oz - Stiegl Radler

$8.00

20oz - Sam Seasonal

$7.00

20oz - Terrapin - Hopsecutioner

$8.00

20oz - Terrapin Rotating

$10.00

20oz - SN - Hazy Little Thing

$8.00

20oz - Bell's Two Hearted

$7.50

20oz - Sanford Rotator

$10.00

20oz - Ivanhoe Park Toboggan

$10.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$6.00

Peroni

$6.50

Stella Artois

$7.50

Ivanhoe Park Joyland

$7.00

Dogfish Head Seaquench Ale

$8.50Out of stock

Guinness Draught

$6.50Out of stock

Left Hand Milk Stout

$8.00

Kona Brewing

$6.50

White Claw

$7.00

Stella Liberte 0.0%

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:15 pm, 2:16 pm - 5:15 pm, 5:16 pm - 8:15 pm, 8:16 pm - 11:15 pm, 11:16 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:15 pm, 2:16 pm - 5:15 pm, 5:16 pm - 8:15 pm, 8:16 pm - 11:15 pm, 11:16 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:15 pm, 2:16 pm - 5:15 pm, 5:16 pm - 8:15 pm, 8:16 pm - 11:15 pm, 11:16 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:15 pm, 2:16 pm - 5:15 pm, 5:16 pm - 8:15 pm, 8:16 pm - 11:15 pm, 11:16 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:15 pm, 2:16 pm - 5:15 pm, 5:16 pm - 8:15 pm, 8:16 pm - 11:15 pm, 11:16 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:15 pm, 2:16 pm - 5:15 pm, 5:16 pm - 8:15 pm, 8:16 pm - 11:15 pm, 11:16 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:15 pm, 2:16 pm - 5:15 pm, 5:16 pm - 8:15 pm, 8:16 pm - 11:15 pm, 11:16 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1300 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751

Directions

Gallery
Enzian Theater image
Enzian Theater image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brick and Spoon - Maitland, FL
orange starNo Reviews
933 South Orlando Ave Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
The Copper Rocket
orange star4.4 • 753
106 Lake Ave Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Sanford Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
160 Independence Lane Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Friendly Confines Winter Park
orange star4.4 • 2,352
3088 Aloma Ave Winter Park, FL 32792
View restaurantnext
White Wolf Cafe - 1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE.
orange starNo Reviews
1829 N Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32804
View restaurantnext
Friendly Confines Altamonte
orange star4.4 • 436
451 E Altamonte Dr ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL 32701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Maitland

The Copper Rocket
orange star4.4 • 753
106 Lake Ave Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Olea Mediterranean Grill - Maitland
orange star4.7 • 655
400 S. Orlando Ave. Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Maitland
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston