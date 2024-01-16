Eden of Plaza NEW 1212 Pecan Ave
1212 Pecan Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Order Takeout from Eden
Bottle Service
Vodka
Tequila
- Teremana Repo Bottle$250.00
- Casamigos Silver Bottle$300.00
- Casamigos Reposado Bottle$350.00
- Don Julio Silver Bottle$300.00
- Patron Bottle$300.00
- 818 Repo Bottle$350.00
- Don Julio Reposado Bottle$350.00
- Don Julio Anejo Bottle$400.00
- MAGNUM Don Julio 1942 Bottle$1,800.00
- Clase Azul Anejo Bottle Bottle$800.00
- Mi Campo Bottle$200.00
- Don Julio Private Cast$400.00Out of stock
- Lunazul Reposado Bottle$150.00
- 818 Eight Reserve$800.00Out of stock
- Don Julio 70$300.00Out of stock
- Adictivo Bottle$350.00
- Don Julio ROSADO Bottle$400.00
Sipping Spirits
Bubbly
Party Packs
Food
Appetizers
- Brussel Sprouts w/Sweet Thai Chili Sauce$10.00
- Chips and Queso$9.00
- Bang Bang Shrimp$14.00
- Garden of Eden$13.00
- Nachos$10.00
- Quesadilla (Cheese)$9.00
- Quesadilla (Chicken)$11.00
- Quesadilla (Shrimp)$11.00
- Salmon Bites w/ Sweet Thai Chili Sauce$14.00
- Truffle Fries w/Parmesan Cheese$8.00
- Veggie Pasta$14.00
- Mozzarella Sticks w/ Spicy Marinara$10.00
- Fruit Plate (Watermelon, Pineapple, Grapes, Strawberries)$9.00
- Lobster Bites w/ Homemade Honey Mustard$26.00Out of stock
- Turkey Sliders$15.00
- Beef Sliders$15.00
- Extra Chips$2.00
Brunch
- Strawberry French Toast$15.00
- Crab Cake Benedict$18.00
- Ribeye Steak & Eggs$20.00
- Hot Honey Wings$15.00
- Fruit Bowl$7.00
- Breakfast Bowl$14.00
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00Out of stock
- Veggie Hash$12.00
- Stone-Ground Grits$6.00
- Traditional Bacon$4.00
- Turkey Bacon$5.00
- Beyond Sausage$4.00
- Eggs Your Way$4.00
- Crispy Brussels$10.00
- Breakfast Potatoes$6.00
- Crab Cake$15.00Out of stock
- Carolina BBQ Shrimp & Grits$18.00Out of stock
Half Off Thursday
Entrees
Tacos
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1212 Pecan Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
