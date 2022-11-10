Restaurant header imageView gallery
Eden on Brand

214 North Brand Blvd

Glendale, CA 91203

Popular Items

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO
BISTRO FRIES

Appetizers

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$22.00

Seasoned & flash-fried with shrimp & shishito peppers served with sambal aioli.

EDEN SHRIMP

EDEN SHRIMP

$18.00

Seasoned flash-fried shrimp served with cilantro-jalapeno soy sauce

SHISHITO PEPPERS

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$16.00

Flash Fried Peppers topped with sweet soy glaze, & black & white sesame seeds

TRUFFLE FRIES

TRUFFLE FRIES

$15.00

Julienne cut fries tossed in white truffle oil, salt & parsley, served with choice of house made dipping sauce.

BISTRO FRIES

BISTRO FRIES

$13.00

Julienne cut fries tossed with salt & parsley served with choice of house made dipping sauce.

Salad

CHOPPED CAESAR SALAD

CHOPPED CAESAR SALAD

$16.00

Crisp chopped romaine tossed in house-made Caesar dressing, espelette chili & aged parmesan topped with brioche croutons.

CHOPPED EDEN GREEK SALAD

CHOPPED EDEN GREEK SALAD

$16.00

Baby iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomatoes, olives, oregano, feta cheese &, lemon dressing.

Flatbread

WILD MUSHROOM FLATBREAD

WILD MUSHROOM FLATBREAD

$25.00Out of stock

House-made flatbread with a creamy roasted garlic sauce, fresh mushrooms & arugula.

BLACK TRUFFLE FLATBREAD

BLACK TRUFFLE FLATBREAD

$35.00Out of stock

Housemade flatbread topped with a truffle garlic sauce, crispy potato strings, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese & fresh summer truffle shavings

MEXICAN FLATBREAD

$30.00

Burgers

BLACK LABEL BURGER

BLACK LABEL BURGER

$30.00

Eden’s premium signature beef stuffed with truffle onion confit topped with aged cheddar, crispy potato strings, black truffle shavings & truffle garlic aioli.

BLACK LABEL SLIDERS (2)

BLACK LABEL SLIDERS (2)

$28.00

Two of Eden's Premium signature beef mini patty stuffed with truffle onion confit, topped with aged cheddar, crispy potato strings, black truffle shavings & truffle garlic aioli

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$22.00

Crispy chicken filet topped habanero jack cheese, cilantro aioli & homemade pickle slaw.

FIREHOUSE BURGER

FIREHOUSE BURGER

$21.00

House blend Angus beef patty, habanero Jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, giardiniera, field tomato, & avocado crema.

ROYAL BLUE BURGER

ROYAL BLUE BURGER

$21.00

House blend Angus beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, marbled blue cheese, blue cheese crumbles, arugula, field tomato, red onion & remoulade.

FIG BURGER

FIG BURGER

$21.00

House blend Angus beef patty, sun-dried tomatoes, crispy prosciutto flakes, smoked gouda, arugula, lemon basil aioli, fig & olive tapenade.

Entree

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$28.00

Fettuccini tossed in creamy alfredo sauce with chopped fresh tomatoes, basil & aged parmesan.

RIB CHOP

RIB CHOP

$54.00

14oz grilled bone-in Ribeye Steak topped with compound butter, served with house salad with ranch & wedge cut fries

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Evian Flat Water

$6.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
214 North Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203

