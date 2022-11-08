Eden Resto & Bar

Main picView gallery

Appetizers

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Batter dipped fried mushrooms served with ranch or blue cheese

Eden Pickles

$9.00

A combination of fried sliced prickles and jalapenos served with ranch or blue cheese

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Served with Eden butter dip

Yogurt Dip (Labneh)

$6.00

Served with tortilla chips

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$6.00

Served with tortilla chips

Falafel Platter

$9.00

6 falafel pieces served with tomatoes, pickles, fresh mint, tahini sauce & soft pita bread

Grape Leaves

$6.00

Vine leaves (5) stuffed with rice and vegetables, topped with lemon juice and sumac

Dynamite Shrimp

$9.00

6 Crispy shrimps with a side of chili mayo sauce and sesame seed

Fried Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Crispy fried rolls filled with cheese and parsley, sided with marinara sauce

Hummus Dip

$6.00

Traditional garbanzo bean puree served with soft pita bread

Eggplant Dip

$6.00

Topped with pomegranate and olive oil served with soft pita bread

Eden Dip Trio

$12.00

Hummus, spinach & eggplant dips served with soft pita bread

Eden Wings

$10.00

Barbecue or buffalo wings (6) served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Shaved beef or chicken served on nachos with queso, lettuce, tomatoes,jalapenos, sour cream, and avocadoes.

Fries

$6.00

Salads

Tabbouleh Salad

$8.00

Tomatoes, parsley, green onions, fresh mint, cracked wheat tossed with olive oil & lemon juice

Fattoush Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, green pepper, tomato, cucumber, oregano, mint, radish, chives and purple onions tossed in an olive oil, pomegranate molasses & lemon dressing topped with crispy pita chips

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Dutch lettuce leaves, parmesan cheese, Caesar sauce, and croutonssan cheese, cesar sauce, and croutons

Eden Salad

$10.00

Mixed lettuce leaves, fresh pomegranate granules, walnuts, with fried halloumi, with balsamic sauce

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Mixed lettuce leaves, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, shrimp, and orange sauce

Crusted Salmon Salad

$12.00

Mixed lettuce leaves, cherry tomatoes, boiled eggs, mustard chips, grilled salmon, and orange sauce

Soups

Lentil Soup

$6.00

Eden soup of the day

$7.00

Sandwiches & Burger

Falafel Wrap

$8.00

Served on a pita bread with tomatoes, pickles, ne chopped parsley and tahini sauce.

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$13.00

Shaved beef wrapped in a tortilla with parsley, pickles, onions, tomatoes, and tahini sauce

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$13.00

Shaved chicken wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, pickles, and garlic sauce

Kofta Sandwich

$10.00

Wrapped in pita bread with parsley, onions and sumac mix topped with pickles and tahini sauce

Shish Tawouk Sandwich

$10.00

Pita bread stuffed with grilled chicken, garlic sauce and pickles

PoBoy (seafood)

$13.00

Your choice of fried Swai fish or shrimp in a baguette with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Thinly sliced pieces of beefsteak with melted cheese, onions, and mushrooms in a hoagie roll.

Chicken Sub Sandwich

$13.00

Seasoned diced chicken breast with melted cheese, onions, and mushrooms in a hoagie roll.

Mighty Burger

$13.00

Crispy buns stuffed with Angus beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Chicken Burger

$13.00

Crunchy buns stuffed with crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Eden Tacos

$13.00

Shaved beef or chicken served in taco shells with onions, peppers, and cheese.

Eden Quesadillas

$13.00

Shaved beef or chicken served in quesadillas bread with onions, peppers, and cheese.

Entrées

Shish Tawook

$14.00

2 skewers of marinated chicken medallions served with creamy garlic sauce, rice & your choice of 1 side.

Kafta Kabob

$14.00

2 skewers of seasoned ground beef served with a small dip of hummus, rice & your choice of 1 side.

Beef Kabob

$18.00

2 skewers of seasoned tender beef medallions served with a small dip of hummus, rice & your choice of 1 side.

Mixed Grill

$20.00

1 skewer of each Shish Tawook, beef & Kafta kabob

Shawarma Platter

$14.00

Your choice of beef, chicken or mix shawarma served with creamy garlic sauce, Basmati rice & your choice of 1 side.

Lamb Chops

$19.00

Lamb chops grilled and marinated carefully, with grilled veggies served with your choice of side.

Seafood Kabob

$15.00

served with creamy garlic sauce, Basmati rice & your choice of 1 side.

Curry Chicken

$13.00

Spicy seasoned curry sauce made with chicken, spiced tomato, and butter.

Crusted Salmon

$15.00

Baked salmon, served with rice cooked with carrots, peas, and Eden Sauce

Family Platter

$45.00

6 skewers (2 kafta, 2 shish tawouk, and 2 beef kabab), chicken and beef shawarma, French fries, tahini sauce, and garlic sauce.

Eden Filet Steak

$26.00

Pastas

Fettuccini pasta

$15.00

In Creamy Alfredo sauce topped with your choice of chicken or shrimp.

Spicy Curry Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Fettuccini pasta in a spicy curry cream sauce with spiced tomato, and butter.

Creamy Beef Pasta

$15.00

Spaghetti pasta in a creamy sauce with tomatoes and meatballs

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Taboule

$4.00

Hummus Dip

$4.00

Eggplant Dip

$4.00

Fattoush

$4.00

Sauteed Veggies

$4.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$6.00

Lazy Cake

$7.00

Knafeh

$7.00

Molten Fudge Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Eden Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cold Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Energy Drink

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Vemto

$3.00

Non-alcoholic Beer

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Tea

$6.00+

Turkish Coffee

$6.00+

Zhourat

$6.00+

Yansoon (Anise)

$6.00+

Nescafe

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

American Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cup of Tea

$3.00

Smoothies

Summer Night Lemonade

$6.00

Flavored Lemondes

Peach Mango Bliss

$7.00

peach, mango, vanilla, milk

Avocado Gluttony

$8.00

Avocado, Banana, Honey, Vanilla

Strawberry Pride

$7.00

Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla, Milk

Luscious Passion Fruit

$7.00

Mango Passion Fruit

Watermelon Lust

$7.00

watermelon lemon

THE GARDEN Smoothie

$7.00

Pomegrante Pineapple Smoothie

Forbidden Fruits smoothie

$8.00

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, and Blackberry

Milkshakes

Lotus Milkshake

$7.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00

Oreo Milkshake

$7.00

Espresso Milkshake

$7.00

BYOB

BYOB Single

$8.00

BYOB Bottle

$25.00

Beers

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Stella Artois

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Seltzers

White Claw Seltzer

$4.50

Topo Chico Seltzer

$4.50

Mixers

Orange Pitcher

$12.00

Cranberry Pitcher

$12.00

Ginger Beer unit

$4.00

Tonic Water Pitcher

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Eden is a new cosmopolitan restaurant in the heart of Houston Texas. It will cater to both casual and affluent guests searching for delicious meals in a fascinating atmosphere.

Location

2727 Fondren Rd Suite 4B, Houston, TX 77063

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

