Vegan
American

eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton

506 Reviews

$$

344 Adams Ave

Scranton, PA 18503

Popular Items

The PumpkinHead Panini
Cheesecake Slice (Vegan Treats Bakery)
Buffalo Drumsticks - 4

Specials

The Thanksgiving Wrap

$11.25

Grilled Vegan Hickory Smoked Turkey Slices, Cranberry Sauce, Savory Stuffing, Field Greens, and Drizzled with Turkey Gravy on your choice of a Wheat or Spinach Wrap!

The PumpkinHead Panini

$10.75

House Made Pumpkin Mayo with Grilled Vegan Turkey, Craisins, Vegan Cheddar and American Cheeses, and Field Greens on Thick Cut Vienna Italian Bread, Pressed to Perfection on our Panini Grills

The Gyro-Trip

$11.25Out of stock

Grilled Pita with your choice of Steak, Chicken, Salmon, or BBQ Pork with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and House Made Tzatziki Sauce, all rolled up and served with a side of Tzatziki Sauce for extra dipping!

Buffalo Soldier Quesadilla

$11.25

Buffalo Chicken, Grilled, Cubed, and slathered in Buffalo Sauce, combined with Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, on a Whole Wheat Tortilla, Pressed to Gooey, Delicious Perfection on our Grills, and cut into Four Triangles, Served with Vegan Sour Cream

The Tellie Wrap

$11.25

Grilled Chicken, Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Crispy Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch, Barbecue Sauce, Diced Tomato, and Shredded Romaine Lettuce, on your choice of a Wheat or Spinach Wrap!

The Steak Burger

$10.75

Beyond Meat Beyond Burger, Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, A1 Sauce, Sautéed Spinach, and Vegan Mayo, on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun, topped with a Breaded and Baked Onion Ring!

Starters

Barbecue Drumsticks - 2

$6.25

2 Sweet and Tangy Barbecue Drumsticks, served with Celery

Barbecue Drumsticks - 4

$10.50

4 Sweet and Tangy Barbecue Drumsticks, served with Celery

Buffalo Drumsticks - 2

$6.25

Two Spicy Buffalo Drumsticks, served with Celery

Buffalo Drumsticks - 4

$10.50

4 Spicy Buffalo Drumsticks, served with Celery

Cheesy Bread

$7.25

6 large strips of our Italian Seasoned Pizza Crust with our blend of vegan mozzarella cheeses and topped with Rosemary, served with Marinara Sauce

Chili

$4.25+

Edamame (Gluten Free)

$5.25

Steamed Soybean Pods seasoned with Sea Salt

Hummus, Pita & Veggies

$6.75

House Made Lemon Garlic Hummus, Pita Bread, Raw Veggies

Eden's Sampler Platter

$15.25

eden's Sampler Platter includes 1 Buffalo Drum, 1 Barbecue Drum, Grilled Chicken Strips, Grilled Steak Strips, Hummus, Pita, and Raw Veggies!

Soup Of The Day

$3.75+

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$9.50Out of stock

Beefless Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, choice of American, Mozzarella, or Cheddar Cheese

Fun & Green

$10.75Out of stock

Beefless Burger with a Creamy Avocado & Vegan Mayo Spread under Melted Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Sautéed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, & White Onion on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun

New Classic

$10.75Out of stock

Beefless Burger with Mozzarella Cheese topped with Dijon Mustard, Vegan Mayo, Sweet Relish, Bread & Butter Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, & White Onion on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun

Rabid Burger

$10.75Out of stock

Beefless Burger, choice of cheese, Chili, Bacon

Rockin' Elvis

$10.75Out of stock

Beefless Burger with Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, Ketchup, Mustard, & Vegan Mayo on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun

Rosie Perez

$10.75Out of stock

Beefless Burger with a Creamy & Spicy Garlic, Chives, Frank's Red Hot & Vegan Mayo Spread under Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion & Avocado on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun

Treehugger

$10.75Out of stock

Beefless Burger with Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, Vegan Mayo, & American Cheese on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun

Wild Wild West Burger

$10.75Out of stock

Beefless Burger with Soy Bacon, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, American Cheese, Crispy Garlic Pepper Onions, Lettuce, & Tomato on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun

Sandwiches

ABC Panini

$11.25

Grilled and Shredded Vegan Chicken, tossed in our House Made Ranch Dressing, with Mashed Avocado and Lime Juice, Soy Bacon, American Cheese, on Thick Cut Italian Vienna Bread, Pressed to Perfection on our Panini Grills

BLT

$8.75

Soy Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on wheat toast

The Craiger

$11.25

Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses with Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Avocado, Spinach Leaves and our own Spicy Rosie Perez Sauce on Thick Cut Italian Vienna Bread Pressed to Perfection on our Panini Grills

Fish Filet Sandwich

$9.75

Two breaded fish filets, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Choice of Cheese on Wheat Bread, pressed on our Panini grill

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun

Ham Club

$10.25

4 Triangle Triple Decker of ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on wheat toast

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.25

Grilled Ham, choice of cheese, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun

Hot Turkey & Cheese

$8.25

Grilled turkey, choice of cheese, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun

Eden's Reuben Sandwich

$11.25

Thinly Sliced & Grilled Vegan Roast Beef with our blend of Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, Sauerkraut & our own “10,000 Islands Sauce” on Rye Bread, pressed to perfection on our Panini Grill

Sausage & Pepper Sandwich

$9.75

House Made Sausage with Sweet Peppers on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun

Tuna Melt

$9.75

House Made Tuna Salad, choice of cheese, on wheat bread, pressed on our Panini grill

Turkey Club

$10.25

4 Triangle Triple Decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on wheat toast

Hoagies

The Bear

$10.25

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, choice of Cheese, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing on an Toasted 8” Hoagie Roll

Best of Both Worlds

$10.75

Grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Sweet Peppers, American & Mozzarella Cheeses on a Toasted 8” Hoagie Roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.25

Grilled Chicken, sautéed onions, sweet peppers, choice of cheese, on a toasted 8” hoagie roll

Meatball Hoagie

$10.25Out of stock

House Made Meatballs, Marinara, choice of cheese, on a toasted 8” hoagie roll

Steak & Cheese

$10.25

Grilled Steak, sautéed onions, choice of cheese, on a toasted 8” Hoagie Roll

Tuna Hoagie

$10.25

House Made Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a soft 8” hoagie roll

Wraps

Amanda Wrap

$10.75

Baked Tofu, Chickpeas, Avocado, Mushrooms, Spring Mix & Romaine Lettuce, and French Dressing on your choice of Wrap

BBA Wrap

$9.75

Black Beans, Avocado, Carrot, Romaine Lettuce, Cilantro Salsa, on your choice of wrap

CBR Wrap

$11.25

Grilled Chicken, Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, and our House Made Ranch Dressing

Hummus Wrap

$9.75

House made lemon garlic hummus, with broccoli, carrots, red onion, and spring mix, on your choice of wrap

Rolo Wrap

$11.25

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Celery and our House Made Ranch Dressing on your choice of Wrap

SPA Wrap

$11.25

Grilled lemon pepper Salmon, pear, avocado, mayo, spring mix on your choice of wrap

Tuna Wrap

$9.75

House made Tuna Salad, romaine lettuce, tomato, mayo, on your choice of wrap

Virginia Wrap

$10.75

Baked Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Spinach, and our House Made Ranch Dressing on your choice of Wrap

Dogs

Chili Dog

$7.25

Jumbo Hot Dog with Chili on a Toasted Bun

Rabid Dog

$8.75

Jumbo Hot Dog with Chili, Bacon, and choice of cheese

Hot Dog

$6.25

Pizzas

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$11.75+

Barbecue sauce, grilled vegan barbecue chicken, Italian seasonings, and vegan mozzarella cheese on an Old Forge Style pizza crust.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.75+

Buffalo sauce, grilled vegan buffalo chicken, Italian seasonings, and vegan mozzarella cheese on an Old Forge Style pizza crust.

The Lindsay Pizza

$11.75+

Fresh spinach leaves, grilled vegan chicken, black olives, topped with vegan mozzarella cheese on an Old Forge Style pizza crust.

The Margie Pizza

$11.75+

Chopped garlic, vegan mozzarella cheese, thin sliced tomatoes, basil, topped with vegan parmesan cheese, all on an Old Forge Style pizza crust.

Meatball Pizza

$11.75+Out of stock

Housemade vegan Italian meatballs, with our pizza sauce, and vegan mozzarella cheese on a seasoned Old Forge style pizza crust.

Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$11.75+

Housemade fennel infused vegan sausage, sweet peppers, diced red onion, black olives, topped with our vegan mozzarella cheese on a seasoned Old Forge Style pizza crust.

9" Personal Round (4 Cuts)

$10.25

Half Tray (6 cuts)

$12.75

Full Tray (12 cuts)

$22.00

Steamed Veggie and Rice Dishes

Steamed Veggie & Rice Dish

$7.75+

Steamed brown rice and veggies with your choice of sauce and protein.

Salads

Create Your Own Salad

$6.50

Desserts/Snacks

Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Banana Bread (House Made)

$2.25Out of stock

Primal Strips/Jerky

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cannoli (Vegan Treats)

$4.25

Swiss Chocolate Encased Cannoli (Vegan Treats)

$4.75

Brownie (Vegan Treats Bakery)

$5.50+

Cheesecake Slice (Vegan Treats Bakery)

$6.75+

Cookie (Vegan Treats Bakery)

$3.50+Out of stock

Cookie Dough Brownie Bar (Vegan Treats Bakery)

$5.50Out of stock

Cupcake (Vegan Treats Bakery)

$4.00+Out of stock

Peanut Butter Bomb Slice

$7.75Out of stock

Tiramisu (Vegan Treats Bakery)

$4.75Out of stock

Whoopie Pie (Vegan Treats Bakery)

$5.00+Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie Slice

$5.25Out of stock

Housemade Cheesecake

$4.75+Out of stock

Housemade Peanut Butter Balls - 3

$3.00Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$5.25Out of stock

Sides

Brown Rice

$2.25

Chips

$1.25

Cole Slaw

$2.25

Fruit

$1.25

Smashed Potatoes

$2.25

Steamed Veggies

$2.25

Side - Mayo

$0.50

Side - BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$6.25

Grilled Chicken Strips, served with ketchup or barbecue sauce

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Choice of cheese on wheat bread, pressed on our Panini grill

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$6.25

Ham, choice of cheese, mustard, on wheat bread

PB&J

$5.75

Peanut butter and jelly on wheat bread

Trinity Club

$7.25

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, mayo, on two slices of wheat toast, cut into 4 triangles

Kid's Turkey & Cheese

$6.25

Turkey, choice of cheese, mayo, on wheat bread

Drinks

Boylan's Black Cherry

$2.25

Boylan's Orange

$2.25

Boylan's Creme

$2.25

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$2.25

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25

Fiji Water

$2.25

Poland Spring

$1.75

Honest Black Tea

$2.25

Honest Green Tea

$2.25

Parlor Birch Beer

$3.50

Slingshot Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

HT Yerba Mate Mango Green Tea Can

$4.00Out of stock

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$2.50

Argo Hibiscus Tea Sangria

$3.50

Karma Wellness / Probiotic Water

$3.00

Raspberry Chia Kombucha

$3.11Out of stock

Health-Ade Kombucha - Pink Lady Apple

$4.50Out of stock

Smoothies

Choco Goodness

$6.75

Mixed Berry

$6.75

Morning After

$6.75

Nora

$6.75

Refreshingly Green

$6.75

Strawberry Banana

$6.75

Strong Monkey

$6.75

Tropical Fruit

$6.75

Pumpkin Smoothie!

$6.75

Pumpkin, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond Milk, Whipped Cream

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
This is our original location on the 300 Block of Adams Ave in Downtown Scranton that has been serving New American Vegan Comfort Food since 2008!

344 Adams Ave, Scranton, PA 18503

eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton image
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton image
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton image

