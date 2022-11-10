eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
Specials
The Thanksgiving Wrap
Grilled Vegan Hickory Smoked Turkey Slices, Cranberry Sauce, Savory Stuffing, Field Greens, and Drizzled with Turkey Gravy on your choice of a Wheat or Spinach Wrap!
The PumpkinHead Panini
House Made Pumpkin Mayo with Grilled Vegan Turkey, Craisins, Vegan Cheddar and American Cheeses, and Field Greens on Thick Cut Vienna Italian Bread, Pressed to Perfection on our Panini Grills
The Gyro-Trip
Grilled Pita with your choice of Steak, Chicken, Salmon, or BBQ Pork with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and House Made Tzatziki Sauce, all rolled up and served with a side of Tzatziki Sauce for extra dipping!
Buffalo Soldier Quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken, Grilled, Cubed, and slathered in Buffalo Sauce, combined with Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, on a Whole Wheat Tortilla, Pressed to Gooey, Delicious Perfection on our Grills, and cut into Four Triangles, Served with Vegan Sour Cream
The Tellie Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Crispy Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch, Barbecue Sauce, Diced Tomato, and Shredded Romaine Lettuce, on your choice of a Wheat or Spinach Wrap!
The Steak Burger
Beyond Meat Beyond Burger, Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, A1 Sauce, Sautéed Spinach, and Vegan Mayo, on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun, topped with a Breaded and Baked Onion Ring!
Starters
Barbecue Drumsticks - 2
2 Sweet and Tangy Barbecue Drumsticks, served with Celery
Barbecue Drumsticks - 4
4 Sweet and Tangy Barbecue Drumsticks, served with Celery
Buffalo Drumsticks - 2
Two Spicy Buffalo Drumsticks, served with Celery
Buffalo Drumsticks - 4
4 Spicy Buffalo Drumsticks, served with Celery
Cheesy Bread
6 large strips of our Italian Seasoned Pizza Crust with our blend of vegan mozzarella cheeses and topped with Rosemary, served with Marinara Sauce
Chili
Edamame (Gluten Free)
Steamed Soybean Pods seasoned with Sea Salt
Hummus, Pita & Veggies
House Made Lemon Garlic Hummus, Pita Bread, Raw Veggies
Eden's Sampler Platter
eden's Sampler Platter includes 1 Buffalo Drum, 1 Barbecue Drum, Grilled Chicken Strips, Grilled Steak Strips, Hummus, Pita, and Raw Veggies!
Soup Of The Day
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Beefless Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, choice of American, Mozzarella, or Cheddar Cheese
Fun & Green
Beefless Burger with a Creamy Avocado & Vegan Mayo Spread under Melted Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Sautéed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, & White Onion on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun
New Classic
Beefless Burger with Mozzarella Cheese topped with Dijon Mustard, Vegan Mayo, Sweet Relish, Bread & Butter Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, & White Onion on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun
Rabid Burger
Beefless Burger, choice of cheese, Chili, Bacon
Rockin' Elvis
Beefless Burger with Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, Ketchup, Mustard, & Vegan Mayo on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun
Rosie Perez
Beefless Burger with a Creamy & Spicy Garlic, Chives, Frank's Red Hot & Vegan Mayo Spread under Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion & Avocado on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun
Treehugger
Beefless Burger with Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, Vegan Mayo, & American Cheese on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun
Wild Wild West Burger
Beefless Burger with Soy Bacon, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, American Cheese, Crispy Garlic Pepper Onions, Lettuce, & Tomato on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun
Sandwiches
ABC Panini
Grilled and Shredded Vegan Chicken, tossed in our House Made Ranch Dressing, with Mashed Avocado and Lime Juice, Soy Bacon, American Cheese, on Thick Cut Italian Vienna Bread, Pressed to Perfection on our Panini Grills
BLT
Soy Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on wheat toast
The Craiger
Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses with Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Avocado, Spinach Leaves and our own Spicy Rosie Perez Sauce on Thick Cut Italian Vienna Bread Pressed to Perfection on our Panini Grills
Fish Filet Sandwich
Two breaded fish filets, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun
Grilled Cheese
Choice of Cheese on Wheat Bread, pressed on our Panini grill
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun
Ham Club
4 Triangle Triple Decker of ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on wheat toast
Hot Ham & Cheese
Grilled Ham, choice of cheese, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun
Hot Turkey & Cheese
Grilled turkey, choice of cheese, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun
Eden's Reuben Sandwich
Thinly Sliced & Grilled Vegan Roast Beef with our blend of Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, Sauerkraut & our own “10,000 Islands Sauce” on Rye Bread, pressed to perfection on our Panini Grill
Sausage & Pepper Sandwich
House Made Sausage with Sweet Peppers on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun
Tuna Melt
House Made Tuna Salad, choice of cheese, on wheat bread, pressed on our Panini grill
Turkey Club
4 Triangle Triple Decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on wheat toast
Hoagies
The Bear
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, choice of Cheese, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing on an Toasted 8” Hoagie Roll
Best of Both Worlds
Grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Sweet Peppers, American & Mozzarella Cheeses on a Toasted 8” Hoagie Roll
Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled Chicken, sautéed onions, sweet peppers, choice of cheese, on a toasted 8” hoagie roll
Meatball Hoagie
House Made Meatballs, Marinara, choice of cheese, on a toasted 8” hoagie roll
Steak & Cheese
Grilled Steak, sautéed onions, choice of cheese, on a toasted 8” Hoagie Roll
Tuna Hoagie
House Made Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a soft 8” hoagie roll
Wraps
Amanda Wrap
Baked Tofu, Chickpeas, Avocado, Mushrooms, Spring Mix & Romaine Lettuce, and French Dressing on your choice of Wrap
BBA Wrap
Black Beans, Avocado, Carrot, Romaine Lettuce, Cilantro Salsa, on your choice of wrap
CBR Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, and our House Made Ranch Dressing
Hummus Wrap
House made lemon garlic hummus, with broccoli, carrots, red onion, and spring mix, on your choice of wrap
Rolo Wrap
Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Celery and our House Made Ranch Dressing on your choice of Wrap
SPA Wrap
Grilled lemon pepper Salmon, pear, avocado, mayo, spring mix on your choice of wrap
Tuna Wrap
House made Tuna Salad, romaine lettuce, tomato, mayo, on your choice of wrap
Virginia Wrap
Baked Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Spinach, and our House Made Ranch Dressing on your choice of Wrap
Dogs
Pizzas
Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Barbecue sauce, grilled vegan barbecue chicken, Italian seasonings, and vegan mozzarella cheese on an Old Forge Style pizza crust.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, grilled vegan buffalo chicken, Italian seasonings, and vegan mozzarella cheese on an Old Forge Style pizza crust.
The Lindsay Pizza
Fresh spinach leaves, grilled vegan chicken, black olives, topped with vegan mozzarella cheese on an Old Forge Style pizza crust.
The Margie Pizza
Chopped garlic, vegan mozzarella cheese, thin sliced tomatoes, basil, topped with vegan parmesan cheese, all on an Old Forge Style pizza crust.
Meatball Pizza
Housemade vegan Italian meatballs, with our pizza sauce, and vegan mozzarella cheese on a seasoned Old Forge style pizza crust.
Sausage & Peppers Pizza
Housemade fennel infused vegan sausage, sweet peppers, diced red onion, black olives, topped with our vegan mozzarella cheese on a seasoned Old Forge Style pizza crust.
9" Personal Round (4 Cuts)
Half Tray (6 cuts)
Full Tray (12 cuts)
Steamed Veggie and Rice Dishes
Desserts/Snacks
Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Banana Bread (House Made)
Primal Strips/Jerky
Chocolate Chip Cannoli (Vegan Treats)
Swiss Chocolate Encased Cannoli (Vegan Treats)
Brownie (Vegan Treats Bakery)
Cheesecake Slice (Vegan Treats Bakery)
Cookie (Vegan Treats Bakery)
Cookie Dough Brownie Bar (Vegan Treats Bakery)
Cupcake (Vegan Treats Bakery)
Peanut Butter Bomb Slice
Tiramisu (Vegan Treats Bakery)
Whoopie Pie (Vegan Treats Bakery)
Coconut Cream Pie Slice
Housemade Cheesecake
Housemade Peanut Butter Balls - 3
Coconut Cream Pie
Peanut Butter Cream Pie
Sides
Kids Menu
Chicken Strips
Grilled Chicken Strips, served with ketchup or barbecue sauce
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Choice of cheese on wheat bread, pressed on our Panini grill
Kid's Ham & Cheese
Ham, choice of cheese, mustard, on wheat bread
PB&J
Peanut butter and jelly on wheat bread
Trinity Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, mayo, on two slices of wheat toast, cut into 4 triangles
Kid's Turkey & Cheese
Turkey, choice of cheese, mayo, on wheat bread
Drinks
Boylan's Black Cherry
Boylan's Orange
Boylan's Creme
Boylan's Ginger Ale
Cold Brew Coffee
Fiji Water
Poland Spring
Honest Black Tea
Honest Green Tea
Parlor Birch Beer
Slingshot Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
HT Yerba Mate Mango Green Tea Can
Vita Coco Coconut Water
Argo Hibiscus Tea Sangria
Karma Wellness / Probiotic Water
Raspberry Chia Kombucha
Health-Ade Kombucha - Pink Lady Apple
