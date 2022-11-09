Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
American

eden-a vegan cafe (Wilkes-Barre, PA location)

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

136 South Main Street

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Soldier Quesadilla
The PumpkinHead Panini
Large Steamed Veggie & Rice Dish

Specials

The Thanksgiving Wrap!

$11.25

Grilled Vegan Hickory Smoked Turkey Slices, Cranberry Sauce, Savory Stuffing, Field Greens, and Drizzled with Turkey Gravy on your choice of a Wheat or Spinach Wrap!

The PumpkinHead Panini

$10.75

House Made Pumpkin Mayo with Grilled Vegan Turkey, Craisins, Vegan Cheddar and American Cheeses, and Field Greens on Thick Cut Vienna Italian Bread, Pressed to Perfection on our Panini Grills

The Gyro-Trip!

$11.25

Grilled Pita with your choice of Steak, Chicken, Salmon, or BBQ Pork with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and House Made Tzatziki Sauce, all rolled up and served with a side of Tzatziki Sauce for extra dipping!

Buffalo Soldier Quesadilla

$11.25

Buffalo Chicken, Grilled, Cubed, and slathered in Buffalo Sauce, combined with Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, on a Whole Wheat Tortilla, Pressed to Gooey, Delicious Perfection on our Grills, and cut into Four Triangles, Served with Vegan Sour Cream

The Tellie Wrap

$11.25

Grilled Chicken, Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Crispy Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch, Barbecue Sauce, Diced Tomato, and Shredded Romaine Lettuce, on your choice of a Wheat or Spinach Wrap!

The Steak Burger

$11.25

Beyond Meat Beyond Burger, Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, A1 Sauce, Sautéed Spinach, and Vegan Mayo, on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun, topped with a Breaded and Baked Onion Ring!

Pagash - 9" Personal Round (4 cuts)

$11.00

Our Smashed Potatoes with Vegan Butter, Sautéed Onions and a mix of Cheddar and Mozzarella Vegan Cheeses on an Italian Seasoned 9" Personal Round Pizza Crust!

Pagash - Half Tray (6 cuts)

$15.00

Our Smashed Potatoes with Vegan Butter, Sautéed Onions and a mix of Cheddar and Mozzarella Vegan Cheeses on an Italian Seasoned Half Tray Pizza Crust!

Pagash - Full Tray (12 cuts)

$27.00

Our Smashed Potatoes with Vegan Butter, Sautéed Onions and a mix of Cheddar and Mozzarella Vegan Cheeses on an Italian Seasoned Full Tray Pizza Crust!

NEPA Pizza

$11.25

Barbecue Chicken, Onion Rings, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, Mayo, Barbecue Chips, on a 9" Personal Round Pizza (4 cuts)

NEPA Hoagie

$10.25

Barbecue Chicken, Onion Rings, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, Mayo, Barbecue Chips, on an 8" Toasted Hoagie Roll

The "In A Pickle" Pizza

$11.25

A 9" Round Personal Pizza with a base of our House Made Ranch, covered with a layer of Dill Pickle Chips, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, and more Dill Weed sprinkled on top

Starters

Buffalo Drumsticks - 2

$6.25

Two Spicy Buffalo Drumsticks, served with Celery

Buffalo Drumsticks - 4

$10.50

4 Spicy Buffalo Drumsticks, served with Celery

Barbecue Drumsticks - 2

$6.25

2 Sweet and Tangy Barbecue Drumsticks, served with Celery

Barbecue Drumsticks - 4

$10.50

4 Sweet and Tangy Barbecue Drumsticks, served with Celery

Eden's Sampler Platter

$15.25

eden's Sampler Platter includes 1 Buffalo Drum, 1 Barbecue Drum, Grilled Chicken Strips, Grilled Steak Strips, Hummus, Pita, and Raw Veggies!

Hummus, Pita & Veggies

$6.75

House Made Lemon Garlic Hummus, Pita Bread, Raw Veggies

Cheesy Bread

$7.25

6 large strips of our Italian Seasoned Pizza Crust with our blend of vegan mozzarella cheeses and topped with Rosemary, served with Marinara Sauce

Edamame

$5.25

Steamed Soybean Pods seasoned with Sea Salt

Chicken Vegetable Soup Cup

$3.75

Chicken Vegetable Soup Bowl

$5.75

Chili Cup

$4.25

Chili Bowl

$6.25

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Beefless Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, choice of American, Mozzarella, or Cheddar Cheese

Rabid Burger

$10.75

Beefless Burger, choice of cheese, Chili, Bacon

Rosie Perez

$10.75

Beefless Burger with a Creamy & Spicy Garlic, Chives, Frank's Red Hot & Vegan Mayo Spread under Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion & Avocado on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun

Rockin' Elvis

$10.75

Beefless Burger with Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, Ketchup, Mustard, & Vegan Mayo on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun

Wild Wild West Burger

$10.75

Beefless Burger with Soy Bacon, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, American Cheese, Crispy Garlic Pepper Onions, Lettuce, & Tomato on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun

Fun & Green

$10.75

Beefless Burger with a Creamy Avocado & Vegan Mayo Spread under Melted Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Sautéed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, & White Onion on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun

Treehugger

$10.75

Beefless Burger with Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, Vegan Mayo, & American Cheese on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun

New Classic

$10.75

Beefless Burger with Mozzarella Cheese topped with Dijon Mustard, Vegan Mayo, Sweet Relish, Bread & Butter Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, & White Onion on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.75

Soy Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on wheat toast

Turkey Club

$10.25

4 Triangle Triple Decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on wheat toast

Ham Club

$10.25

4 Triangle Triple Decker of ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on wheat toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun

The Craiger

$11.25

Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses with Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Avocado, Spinach Leaves and our own Spicy Rosie Perez Sauce on Thick Cut Italian Vienna Bread Pressed to Perfection on our Panini Grills

ABC Panini

$11.25

Grilled and Shredded Vegan Chicken, tossed in our House Made Ranch Dressing, with Mashed Avocado and Lime Juice, Soy Bacon, American Cheese, on Thick Cut Italian Vienna Bread, Pressed to Perfection on our Panini Grills

Eden's Reuben Sandwich

$11.25

Thinly Sliced & Grilled Vegan Roast Beef with our blend of Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, Sauerkraut & our own “10,000 Islands Sauce” on Rye Bread, pressed to perfection on our Panini Grill

Fish Filet Sandwich

$9.75

Two breaded fish filets, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun

Tuna Melt

$9.75

House Made Tuna Salad, choice of cheese, on wheat bread, pressed on our Panini grill

Sausage & Pepper Sandwich

$9.75

House Made Sausage with Sweet Peppers on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Choice of Cheese on Wheat Bread, pressed on our Panini grill

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.25

Grilled Ham, choice of cheese, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun

Hot Turkey & Cheese

$8.25

Grilled turkey, choice of cheese, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun

Hoagies

Steak & Cheese

$10.25

Grilled Steak, sautéed onions, choice of cheese, on a toasted 8” Hoagie Roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.25

Grilled Chicken, sautéed onions, sweet peppers, choice of cheese, on a toasted 8” hoagie roll

Best of Both Worlds

$10.75

Grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Sweet Peppers, American & Mozzarella Cheeses on a Toasted 8” Hoagie Roll

Meatball Hoagie

$10.25

House Made Meatballs, Marinara, choice of cheese, on a toasted 8” hoagie roll

The Bear

$10.25

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, choice of Cheese, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing on an Toasted 8” Hoagie Roll

Tuna Hoagie

$10.25

House Made Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a soft 8” hoagie roll

Wraps

SPA Wrap

$11.25

Grilled lemon pepper Salmon, pear, avocado, mayo, spring mix on your choice of wrap

CBR Wrap

$11.25

Grilled Chicken, Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, and our House Made Ranch Dressing

Rolo Wrap

$11.25

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Celery and our House Made Ranch Dressing on your choice of Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$9.75

House made lemon garlic hummus, with broccoli, carrots, red onion, and spring mix, on your choice of wrap

BBA Wrap

$9.75

Black Beans, Avocado, Carrot, Romaine Lettuce, Cilantro Salsa, on your choice of wrap

Tuna Wrap

$9.75

House made Tuna Salad, romaine lettuce, tomato, mayo, on your choice of wrap

Virginia Wrap

$10.75

Baked Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Spinach, and our House Made Ranch Dressing on your choice of Wrap

Amanda Wrap

$10.75

Baked Tofu, Chickpeas, Avocado, Mushrooms, Spring Mix & Romaine Lettuce, and French Dressing on your choice of Wrap

Dogs

Hot Dog

$6.25

Jumbo Hot Dog on a Toasted Bun

Chili Dog

$7.25

Jumbo Hot Dog with Chili on a Toasted Bun

Rabid Dog

$8.75

Jumbo Hot Dog with Chili, Bacon, and choice of cheese

Pizzas

9" Personal Round

$10.25

Half Tray (6 cuts)

$12.75

Full Tray (12 cuts)

$22.00

9" Round Personal Buffalo Chicken

$11.75

9" Round Personal Barbecue Chicken

$11.75

9" Round Personal The Margie

$11.75

9" Round Personal The Lindsay

$11.75

9" Round Personal Meatball Pizza

$11.75

9" Round Personal Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$11.75

Half Tray Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Half Tray Barbecue Chicken

$16.00

Half Tray The Margie

$16.00

Half Tray The Lindsay

$16.00

Half Tray Meatball Pizza

$16.00

Half Tray Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$16.00

Full Tray Buffalo Chicken

$30.00

Full Tray Barbecue Chicken

$30.00

Full Tray The Margie

$30.00

Full Tray The Lindsay

$30.00

Full Tray Meatball Pizza

$30.00

Full Tray Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$30.00

Steamed Veggie and Rice Dishes

Small Steamed Veggie & Rice Dish

$7.75

Large Steamed Veggie & Rice Dish

$9.25

Salads

Small Create Your Own Salad

$6.50

Large Create Your Own Salad

$8.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Banana Bread (House Made)

$2.25Out of stock

Primal Strips/Jerky

$2.50

Kaizen Snacks

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cannoli (Vegan Treats)

$4.25

Swiss Chocolate Encased Cannoli (Vegan Treats)

$4.75

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake (Vegan Treats)

$6.75

Brownie Chunk Cheesecake (Vegan Treats)

$6.75

Caramel Apple Cheesecake (Vegan Treats)

$6.75

Peanut Butter Mousse Brownies (Vegan Treats)

$5.50

Caramel Pecan Brownies (gf) (Vegan Treats)

$5.50

Vanilla Bean Sugar Cookies (Vegan Treats)

$4.00

Sides

Smashed Potatoes

$2.25

Coleslaw

$2.25

Brown Rice

$2.25

Steamed Veggies

$2.25

Fruit

$1.25

Chips

$1.25

Kids Menu

Trinity Club

$7.25

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, mayo, on two slices of wheat toast, cut into 4 triangles

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Choice of cheese on wheat bread, pressed on our Panini grill

Chicken Strips

$6.25

Grilled Chicken Strips, served with ketchup or barbecue sauce

Turkey & Cheese

$6.25

Turkey, choice of cheese, mayo, on wheat bread

Ham & Cheese

$6.25

Ham, choice of cheese, mustard, on wheat bread

PB&J

$5.75

Peanut butter and jelly on wheat bread

Condiments

2 Oz Ranch

$0.50

4 Oz Ranch

$1.00

2 Oz Rosie Sauce

$0.50

4 Oz Rosie Sauce

$1.00

2 Oz 10000 Island Sauce

$0.50

4 Oz 10000 Island Sauce

$1.00

2 Oz Mayo

$0.50

4 Oz Mayo

$1.00

2 Oz Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

4 Oz Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

2 Oz Bbq Sauce

$0.50

4 Oz Bbq Sauce

$1.00

4 Oz Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Poland Spring

$1.75

Fiji Water

$2.25

Coconut Water

$2.25

Karma Probiotic Water

$3.50

Boylan's Orange

$2.25

Boylan's Black Cherry

$2.25

Boylan's Creme

$2.25

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$2.25

Parlor Pumpkin Root Beer

$3.50

Steaz Lemon Tea

$2.25

Honest Tea

$2.25

Argo Hibiscus Tea

$2.25

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.25

Smoothies

Mixed Berry

$6.75

Tropical Fruit

$6.75

Strawberry Banana

$6.75

Choco Goodness

$6.75

Nora

$6.75

Refreshingly Green

$6.75

Morning After

$6.75

Strong Monkey

$6.75

Pumpkin Smoothie!

$6.75

Pumpkin, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond Milk, Whipped Cream

Shamrock Shake

$6.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We opened our second location in October 2019, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to get our New American Vegan Comfort Food into more faces in more places! Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 1130-6, Friday and Saturday 1130-8

Location

136 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

Directions

Gallery
eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre image
eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre image
eden-a vegan cafe - Wilkes-Barre image

