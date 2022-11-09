- Home
eden-a vegan cafe (Wilkes-Barre, PA location)
136 South Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Specials
The Thanksgiving Wrap!
Grilled Vegan Hickory Smoked Turkey Slices, Cranberry Sauce, Savory Stuffing, Field Greens, and Drizzled with Turkey Gravy on your choice of a Wheat or Spinach Wrap!
The PumpkinHead Panini
House Made Pumpkin Mayo with Grilled Vegan Turkey, Craisins, Vegan Cheddar and American Cheeses, and Field Greens on Thick Cut Vienna Italian Bread, Pressed to Perfection on our Panini Grills
The Gyro-Trip!
Grilled Pita with your choice of Steak, Chicken, Salmon, or BBQ Pork with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and House Made Tzatziki Sauce, all rolled up and served with a side of Tzatziki Sauce for extra dipping!
Buffalo Soldier Quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken, Grilled, Cubed, and slathered in Buffalo Sauce, combined with Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, on a Whole Wheat Tortilla, Pressed to Gooey, Delicious Perfection on our Grills, and cut into Four Triangles, Served with Vegan Sour Cream
The Tellie Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Crispy Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch, Barbecue Sauce, Diced Tomato, and Shredded Romaine Lettuce, on your choice of a Wheat or Spinach Wrap!
The Steak Burger
Beyond Meat Beyond Burger, Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, A1 Sauce, Sautéed Spinach, and Vegan Mayo, on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun, topped with a Breaded and Baked Onion Ring!
Pagash - 9" Personal Round (4 cuts)
Our Smashed Potatoes with Vegan Butter, Sautéed Onions and a mix of Cheddar and Mozzarella Vegan Cheeses on an Italian Seasoned 9" Personal Round Pizza Crust!
Pagash - Half Tray (6 cuts)
Our Smashed Potatoes with Vegan Butter, Sautéed Onions and a mix of Cheddar and Mozzarella Vegan Cheeses on an Italian Seasoned Half Tray Pizza Crust!
Pagash - Full Tray (12 cuts)
Our Smashed Potatoes with Vegan Butter, Sautéed Onions and a mix of Cheddar and Mozzarella Vegan Cheeses on an Italian Seasoned Full Tray Pizza Crust!
NEPA Pizza
Barbecue Chicken, Onion Rings, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, Mayo, Barbecue Chips, on a 9" Personal Round Pizza (4 cuts)
NEPA Hoagie
Barbecue Chicken, Onion Rings, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, Mayo, Barbecue Chips, on an 8" Toasted Hoagie Roll
The "In A Pickle" Pizza
A 9" Round Personal Pizza with a base of our House Made Ranch, covered with a layer of Dill Pickle Chips, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, and more Dill Weed sprinkled on top
Starters
Buffalo Drumsticks - 2
Two Spicy Buffalo Drumsticks, served with Celery
Buffalo Drumsticks - 4
4 Spicy Buffalo Drumsticks, served with Celery
Barbecue Drumsticks - 2
2 Sweet and Tangy Barbecue Drumsticks, served with Celery
Barbecue Drumsticks - 4
4 Sweet and Tangy Barbecue Drumsticks, served with Celery
Eden's Sampler Platter
eden's Sampler Platter includes 1 Buffalo Drum, 1 Barbecue Drum, Grilled Chicken Strips, Grilled Steak Strips, Hummus, Pita, and Raw Veggies!
Hummus, Pita & Veggies
House Made Lemon Garlic Hummus, Pita Bread, Raw Veggies
Cheesy Bread
6 large strips of our Italian Seasoned Pizza Crust with our blend of vegan mozzarella cheeses and topped with Rosemary, served with Marinara Sauce
Edamame
Steamed Soybean Pods seasoned with Sea Salt
Chicken Vegetable Soup Cup
Chicken Vegetable Soup Bowl
Chili Cup
Chili Bowl
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Beefless Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, choice of American, Mozzarella, or Cheddar Cheese
Rabid Burger
Beefless Burger, choice of cheese, Chili, Bacon
Rosie Perez
Beefless Burger with a Creamy & Spicy Garlic, Chives, Frank's Red Hot & Vegan Mayo Spread under Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion & Avocado on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun
Rockin' Elvis
Beefless Burger with Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, Ketchup, Mustard, & Vegan Mayo on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun
Wild Wild West Burger
Beefless Burger with Soy Bacon, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, American Cheese, Crispy Garlic Pepper Onions, Lettuce, & Tomato on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun
Fun & Green
Beefless Burger with a Creamy Avocado & Vegan Mayo Spread under Melted Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Sautéed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, & White Onion on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun
Treehugger
Beefless Burger with Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, Vegan Mayo, & American Cheese on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun
New Classic
Beefless Burger with Mozzarella Cheese topped with Dijon Mustard, Vegan Mayo, Sweet Relish, Bread & Butter Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, & White Onion on a Toasted Semi-Hard Bun
Sandwiches
BLT
Soy Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on wheat toast
Turkey Club
4 Triangle Triple Decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on wheat toast
Ham Club
4 Triangle Triple Decker of ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on wheat toast
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun
The Craiger
Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses with Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Avocado, Spinach Leaves and our own Spicy Rosie Perez Sauce on Thick Cut Italian Vienna Bread Pressed to Perfection on our Panini Grills
ABC Panini
Grilled and Shredded Vegan Chicken, tossed in our House Made Ranch Dressing, with Mashed Avocado and Lime Juice, Soy Bacon, American Cheese, on Thick Cut Italian Vienna Bread, Pressed to Perfection on our Panini Grills
Eden's Reuben Sandwich
Thinly Sliced & Grilled Vegan Roast Beef with our blend of Vegan Mozzarella Cheeses, Sauerkraut & our own “10,000 Islands Sauce” on Rye Bread, pressed to perfection on our Panini Grill
Fish Filet Sandwich
Two breaded fish filets, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun
Tuna Melt
House Made Tuna Salad, choice of cheese, on wheat bread, pressed on our Panini grill
Sausage & Pepper Sandwich
House Made Sausage with Sweet Peppers on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun
Grilled Cheese
Choice of Cheese on Wheat Bread, pressed on our Panini grill
Hot Ham & Cheese
Grilled Ham, choice of cheese, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun
Hot Turkey & Cheese
Grilled turkey, choice of cheese, on a Semi-Hard Toasted Bun
Hoagies
Steak & Cheese
Grilled Steak, sautéed onions, choice of cheese, on a toasted 8” Hoagie Roll
Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled Chicken, sautéed onions, sweet peppers, choice of cheese, on a toasted 8” hoagie roll
Best of Both Worlds
Grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Sweet Peppers, American & Mozzarella Cheeses on a Toasted 8” Hoagie Roll
Meatball Hoagie
House Made Meatballs, Marinara, choice of cheese, on a toasted 8” hoagie roll
The Bear
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, choice of Cheese, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing on an Toasted 8” Hoagie Roll
Tuna Hoagie
House Made Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a soft 8” hoagie roll
Wraps
SPA Wrap
Grilled lemon pepper Salmon, pear, avocado, mayo, spring mix on your choice of wrap
CBR Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Smoky Tempeh Bacon, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, and our House Made Ranch Dressing
Rolo Wrap
Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Celery and our House Made Ranch Dressing on your choice of Wrap
Hummus Wrap
House made lemon garlic hummus, with broccoli, carrots, red onion, and spring mix, on your choice of wrap
BBA Wrap
Black Beans, Avocado, Carrot, Romaine Lettuce, Cilantro Salsa, on your choice of wrap
Tuna Wrap
House made Tuna Salad, romaine lettuce, tomato, mayo, on your choice of wrap
Virginia Wrap
Baked Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Spinach, and our House Made Ranch Dressing on your choice of Wrap
Amanda Wrap
Baked Tofu, Chickpeas, Avocado, Mushrooms, Spring Mix & Romaine Lettuce, and French Dressing on your choice of Wrap
Dogs
Pizzas
9" Personal Round
Half Tray (6 cuts)
Full Tray (12 cuts)
9" Round Personal Buffalo Chicken
9" Round Personal Barbecue Chicken
9" Round Personal The Margie
9" Round Personal The Lindsay
9" Round Personal Meatball Pizza
9" Round Personal Sausage & Peppers Pizza
Half Tray Buffalo Chicken
Half Tray Barbecue Chicken
Half Tray The Margie
Half Tray The Lindsay
Half Tray Meatball Pizza
Half Tray Sausage & Peppers Pizza
Full Tray Buffalo Chicken
Full Tray Barbecue Chicken
Full Tray The Margie
Full Tray The Lindsay
Full Tray Meatball Pizza
Full Tray Sausage & Peppers Pizza
Steamed Veggie and Rice Dishes
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Banana Bread (House Made)
Primal Strips/Jerky
Kaizen Snacks
Chocolate Chip Cannoli (Vegan Treats)
Swiss Chocolate Encased Cannoli (Vegan Treats)
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake (Vegan Treats)
Brownie Chunk Cheesecake (Vegan Treats)
Caramel Apple Cheesecake (Vegan Treats)
Peanut Butter Mousse Brownies (Vegan Treats)
Caramel Pecan Brownies (gf) (Vegan Treats)
Vanilla Bean Sugar Cookies (Vegan Treats)
Kids Menu
Trinity Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, mayo, on two slices of wheat toast, cut into 4 triangles
Grilled Cheese
Choice of cheese on wheat bread, pressed on our Panini grill
Chicken Strips
Grilled Chicken Strips, served with ketchup or barbecue sauce
Turkey & Cheese
Turkey, choice of cheese, mayo, on wheat bread
Ham & Cheese
Ham, choice of cheese, mustard, on wheat bread
PB&J
Peanut butter and jelly on wheat bread
Condiments
Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
We opened our second location in October 2019, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to get our New American Vegan Comfort Food into more faces in more places! Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 1130-6, Friday and Saturday 1130-8
136 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701