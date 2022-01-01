  • Home
Eden's Juice & Detox Bar 13048 W Rancho Sante Fe blvd

No reviews yet

13048 West Rancho Santa Fe Boulevard

Avondale, AZ 85392

Order Again

Antioxidant Drinks

Eve's Tropical Carrot Delight

$6.95+

Carrot Juice, Frozen Banana, Frozen Pineapple, Coconut water, Turmeric Powder, Chia Seeds, Lemon Juice (not concentrated)

Turmeric Treasure Smoothie

$6.95+

Almond/Coconut milk,Chopped Kale, Frozen Pineapple, Chia Seeds, Lemon Juice, Frozen Mango, Ground Turmeric, Banana,Honey

The Garden's Greenie Tea

$6.95+

Vanilla Almond Milk, Matcha Green Tea powder, Spinach leaves, Celery, Turmeric Powder, Frozen Green Grapes, Hemp Seeds, Lucuma

Detox

Apple Cider Vinegar Detox Drink (Hot)

$6.95+

Apple Cider Vinegar, Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice, Fresh Grated Ginger, or Ground Ginger, Ground Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper, Raw Honey

Ultimate Detox Drink

$7.99+

Water, Lemons, Orange, Blueberries, Strawberries, Mint Leaves, Honey

Blissful Beets

$6.95+

Beets,Carrots,ginger,lemon,honey

Eden's Specialty Drinks

Eden's Refreshing OMG!

$5.99+

Honey, Ginger, Lime, Club Soda

Eve's Secret Healing Hot Tea

$6.99+

Tulsi Tea, Honey, Lemon, Ginger

Adam Perfect Power Drink

$6.99+

Raw Meal Supplement (i.e protein, minerals, nutrients, vitamins, photosynthesis)

Eden's Super Drinks

Adam's Apple Protein Drink

$6.95+

Vanilla Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Apple Sauce, Celery Stalks, Cinnamon, Almond Butter

Adam's Super Cinnamon Apple Drink

$6.95+

Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Organic Cinnamon, Hemp Seeds, Organic Apple Sauce

Lite Explosive Super Drink

$6.95+

Coconut Water, Grapefruit, Lime Juice, Frozen Raspberry, Chia Seeds, Liquid Coconut oil

Heavenly Garden

$6.95+

Kool Kale Colada

$6.95+

Almond/ Coconut Milk, Chopped Kale, Liquid Coconut Oil, Frozen Pineapple, Chia Seeds, Lucuma Powder

Naturally Sweet Cinnamon Blaster

$6.95+

Cashew Milk, Hemp Seeds, Organic Cinnamon Powder, Green & Protein Powder, Frozen Banana, Lucuma Powder

Peaches and Tea Super Drink

$6.95+

Almond milk, Matcha Green Tea Powder, Frozen Peaches, Liquid Coconut Oil, Lucuma Powder, Lime Juice (not concentrated), Apple Juice

Raspberry Mint Mountain Superfood

$6.95+

Almond Milk, Frozen Raspberries, Dried Goji Berries, Fresh Mint, Lime Juice, Chia Seeds, Lucuma Powder, Pineapples

Spinach Superpower

$6.95+

Almond Milk, Organic Rolled Oats, Frozen Banana, Frozen Blueberry, Spinach Leaves, Vanilla Protein Powder

Super Hydration Drink

$6.95+

Frozen Banana, Chia Seeds, Coconut Water (not concentrate), Lucuma Powder, Lemon Juice (not concentrate), Vanilla Vegan Protein Powder

Metabolism Boosting Hot Super Drinks

Matcha Green Tea

$3.95

Lemon Warm water (freshly squeezed)

$3.95

Organic Apple Vinegar

$3.95

White Tea w/Lemon

$3.95

Chai Tea w/ Lemon

$3.95

Lemon & Cucumber Warm water (freshly squeezed)

$3.95

Wheat Grass Shot (cold)

$5.60

Ginger Shot (Cold)

$4.60

Ginger,lemon, and honey

Ginger tea

$3.95

Plain Green tea

$3.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Warm and friendly atmosphere! Drink Healthy-Fit Drinks, Shots, and Juices! Natural and organic fruits and vegetables with no added sugars from the Garden of Eden!

Location

13048 West Rancho Santa Fe Boulevard, Avondale, AZ 85392

Directions

