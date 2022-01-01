Eden's Juice & Detox Bar 13048 W Rancho Sante Fe blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Warm and friendly atmosphere! Drink Healthy-Fit Drinks, Shots, and Juices! Natural and organic fruits and vegetables with no added sugars from the Garden of Eden!
13048 West Rancho Santa Fe Boulevard, Avondale, AZ 85392
