Dessert & Ice Cream
Italian
Pizza

Edera Central West End

48 Maryland Plaza

Saint Louis, MO 63108

Papperdelle Bolognese
Caesar Salad
Chopped Salad

Antipasto

Clam Piccata

Clam Piccata

$19.00

Capers, Fennel, Mustard Caviar, Herbs, Roman Foccacia

Mushroom Conserva

Mushroom Conserva

$17.00

Fried, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan, Chili Aioli

Squash Gnocchi

$17.00

Squash, Brown Butter Cream, Sage Pesto

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Egg, Bread Crumb, Parmesan & Lemon

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Romaine, Finocchiona, Olive, Tomato, Toasted Grana Vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$15.00

Gorgonzola Vinaigrette, Candied Pecans

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00
Chicken Ricotta Pizza

Chicken Ricotta Pizza

$20.00

Roasted Chicken, Calabrian Chilies, Asiago, Roasted Garlic, Herb Ricotta, Caramelized Onion

Fungi Pizza

$20.00

Mushroom Conserva, Herbs, Taleggio Cheese

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Tomato, Basil, & Mozzarella

Nduja and Honey Pizza

Nduja and Honey Pizza

$19.00

Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Oregano

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Pepper & Sausage Pizza

$20.00

Pickled Red Pepper Sauce, Sausage, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Pesto

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$20.00

Tomato, Mozzarrella, Roasted Mushroom, Volpi Heritage Prosciutto

Salsiccia Pizza

$20.00
Tomato & Pancetta

Tomato & Pancetta

$20.00

Heirloom Tomato Jam, Pancetta, Taleggio, Mozzarella, Rosemary

Pasta

Buccatini

Buccatini

$24.00

Shrimp, Pancetta, Tomato, Fresh Herbs, Smoked Butter.

Orecchiette

$19.00

Black Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Mushroom Conserva, Fresh Herbs, Pistachio

Papperdelle Bolognese

Papperdelle Bolognese

$24.00

Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream

Linguine

$19.00

Black Pepper Bellavitano Fonduta, Kale, Calabrians

Spaghetti Sugo

$20.00

Tomato, Grana, Pesto

Entrees

Scallops, Romanesco Puree, Pistachio
Salmon

Salmon

$28.00

Pan seared Salmon on top of Farro, Broccolini, and Asparagus. Finished with a compressed tomato relish with pistachios.

Contorni

Broccolini

Broccolini

$8.00

Grilled Broccolini, Bagna Cauda, Parmesan Reggiano

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$8.00

Roasted Cauliflower, brown butter, capers, bread crumbs

Brussels

$8.00

Pancetta, mint salsa verde, hot honey

Kid's Menu

Butter Noodles

$8.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$8.00

Pasta and Red Sauce

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Candles

Tomatoes Candle

Tomatoes Candle

$10.00

Little Lemon Candle "I love you from my head tomatoes"

Butter Candle

Butter Candle

$10.00

Little Lemon Candle "Life is Butter with You"

Market Vendor Fee Fall 2022

Vendor Fee

$25.00
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Edera Italian Eatery offers a fresh interpretation of classic Italian dishes. Imagined by renowned chef Mike Randolph, you'll find our menu to be elevated enough for a special night out, while also being approachable enough for everyday fare. We invite you to experience our brand new dining room, or dine alfresco alongside towering ivy walls in our Italian-style courtyard. We look forward to serving you!

Edera image
Edera image

