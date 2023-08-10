The Edge Thick Square Pizza Plymouth
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Our second location. Located on Main St. Plymouth
Location
65 Main st unit 1, Plymouth, MA 02360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Plymouth
The Blue Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar - 170 Water St
4.0 • 912
170 Water St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurant