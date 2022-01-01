Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Edge City Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

6209 Old Post Road, Suite 109

Charlotte, NC 28212

Order Again

Art

Art

$25.00

Raffle Ticket

Ticket

$5.00

MoRA Please

MoRA Please 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Old Post Pale

Old Post Pale 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Foggy Windows

Foggy Windows 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Full Send

Full Send 32oz Crowler

$12.00

#squadgoals

#squadgoals 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Thanks Ma'

Thanks Ma' 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Ivy's Poison

Ivy's Poison 32oz Crowler

$14.00

Dreamers Paradise

Dreamer's Paradise 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Home Base

Homebase 32oz Crowler

$14.00

Flannel SZN

32oz Crowler

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Craft beer in an atmosphere where city and nature meet.

Location

6209 Old Post Road, Suite 109, Charlotte, NC 28212

Directions

