Edgell Cafe 116 Rue Promenade Suite 400

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

116 Rue Promenade Suite 400

Lafayette, LA 70508

Popular Items

Cookie Cakes

Yogurt

Yogurt

Yogurt

$0.69

Hot Coffee

Expresso

Expresso

$1.69+
Classic Coffee
$2.29+

Classic Coffee

$2.29+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.79+
Latte

Latte

$4.49+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.59+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.99+

Smoothies

Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.99

Bottled / Canned Drinks

12oz Can Soda
$0.99

12oz Can Soda

$0.99
Bottled Water
$1.89

Bottled Water

$1.89
Snapple

Snapple

$2.79
Nesquik Chocolate Milk
$2.59

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Iced Coffee

Classic Iced Coffee
$2.29+

$2.29+

Iced Latte

$3.99+

Iced Mocha

$4.29+

Frappe

Frappe

$5.29+

Other

Ice Water

$0.49

Milk

$1.99+

Classic Cookies

Chocolate Chip
$1.99+

Chocolate Chip

$1.99+
Sugar

Sugar

$1.99+
Triple Chocolate Chip
$1.99+

Triple Chocolate Chip

$1.99+
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$1.99+
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$1.99+
Macadamia Nut

Macadamia Nut

$1.99+
Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$1.99+
Chocolate Chip w/ M&M's
$1.99+

Chocolate Chip w/ M&M's

$1.99+
Mixed Classic Cookies
$9.99+

Mixed Classic Cookies

$9.99+

Specialty Cookies

Dipped Cookie

Dipped Cookie

$2.49+
Iced Sugar Cookies
$2.49+

Iced Sugar Cookies

$2.49+
Turtle Cookie

Turtle Cookie

$2.49+
Oatmeal Scotchie
$2.49+

Oatmeal Scotchie

$2.49+
Double Trouble
$4.09

Double Trouble

$4.09
Little Bit of Trouble
$1.99

Little Bit of Trouble

$1.99
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
$0.75+

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

$0.75+
Mixed Specialty Cookies
$13.99+

Mixed Specialty Cookies

$13.99+

Brownies

Brownie

Brownie

$4.49

Cookie Cups

Cookie Cup

Cookie Cup

$3.19

Specialty Bakes

Cinnamon Rolls
$2.59

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.59
Cupcake

Cupcake

$2.99
Muffin

Muffin

$2.99

Cookie Cakes

Cookie Cakes

Cookie Cakes

$15.99+
Cookie Cake Slice
$3.99

Cookie Cake Slice

$3.99

Bakery Platters

Cookie Platter
$46.99

Cookie Platter

$46.99
Cookie and Brownie Mixed Platter
$57.99

Cookie and Brownie Mixed Platter

$57.99
Cookie, Brownie and Specialty Platter
$59.99

Cookie, Brownie and Specialty Platter

$59.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We offer the very best! You dream it, we'll make it, and you enjoy it! From Yogurt and Coffee to Baked Treats we Make Life Sweeter!

Location

116 Rue Promenade Suite 400, Lafayette, LA 70508

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

