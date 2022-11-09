Restaurant header imageView gallery

2800 North Central Ave

Suite 100

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Popular Items

Smokey Joe
Doc's Choice
Off the Edge

Appetizers

Black Bean Hummus and Pita

$9.95

served with fresh veggies

Seasoned Fries

$4.95+

Garlic aioli dipping sauce

Edge Wings

$12.95

Red Bird frenched chicken legs with a choice of buffalo or barbeque sauce.

mac bites

$10.95

pickle chips

$10.95

Bruschetta Choice of two

$10.95

Bacon Jalepeno poppers

$12.95

Artichoke spinache Jalepeno dip

$11.95

Southwest Cheesy Fries

$11.95

Four Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Bottle of wine and Bruschetta

$25.00

Breakfast

Breakfast sandwich

$9.95

2 egg bacon cheddar cheese and garlic aioli served on croissant.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

2 scrambled eggs bacon potatoes salsa cheddar cheese

Classic Breakfast

$9.95

2 egg choice of Bacon or Ham , Rosemary Russet Potato, and fruit or bread.

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$7.95

oats, seasonal fruit, granola, brown sugar and cream

Breakfast Pizza

$12.95

Tripple Stack

$8.95

Seasonal Stack

$10.95

Architects Omelette

$10.95

Quiche

$10.95

French Toast

$10.95

2 Eggs

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Toast

$4.00

Sandwiches

We source our burgers from a local favorite, French’s Meat Shoppe, who have created for us an exclusive combination of Sirloin, Tri-tip and Rib meat for an unforgettable ½lb Burger

The Classic Cheeseburger

$11.95

melted white cheddar, green leaf lettuce, sliced sweet onion, tomato, roasted garlic aioli and dijon mustard served on a brioche roll

Smokey Joe

$10.95

Mesquite smoked turkey breast, hardwood smoked bacon, smoked gouda, green leaf lettuce, sweet onion, tomato, roasted garlic aioli and Dijon mustard served on our extra thick sourdough.

The Carver

$11.95

Roast Sirloin, slowly cooked thinly sliced, layered with aged white cheddar cheese, crumbled feta, roasted garlic aioli, Dijon mustard, sweet onion, green leaf lettuce and tomato served on our sea salt crusted roll.

Doc's Choice

$11.95

Turkey Breast mesquite smoked, Chipotle aioli, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, smoked gouda, aged white cheddar cheese, tomato, sweet onion, melted on our gourmet pretzel roll.

Pesto Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, fresh Pesto, white cheddar cheese, roasted red pepper, marinated artichoke hearts, sweet onion, tomato, melted on our thick sourdough.

Off the Edge

$8.95

Mesquite smoked turkey or black forest ham, sweet onion, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli and dijon served on our thick sourdough

Vegiemon wrap

$11.95

Black bean hummus, roasted red pepper, marinated artichoke hearts, spinach, sweet onion, tomato, kalamata olives, avocado, pepperoncini, and roasted garlic aioli. Dijon mustard, stuffed in a spinach wrap

Buffalo Burger

$13.95

The Edge buffalo sauce, Garlic ricotta sauce, gorganzola, Grilled onion and peppers, pepperoncini, aged white cheddar, Tomato servedvon brioche roll

Chipotle Burger

$13.95

Melted Mozerella, Avacado, grilled onion and peppers, The Edge chipotle aioli served on brioche roll

Grilled Salmon

$15.95

Albacore

$11.95

Buffalo chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95

Fresh Marinara, Spices, Parmesan, Mozzarella Cheese and covered with Pepperoni

Sausage Pizza

$11.95

Shriners Italian Sausage, Marinara, Parmesan, and Mozzarella Cheese Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Fresh Marinara, Spices, Parmesan, Mozzarella Cheese

Roman Red Pepper

$13.95

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Artichoke, Fresh Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, basil, oregano, Parmesan, Feta and Mozzarella Cheese

Encanto Avocado

$13.95

Sliced fresh Avocado, Strawberry Balsamic reduction, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Artichoke,Fresh Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, basil, olives, oregano, Parmesan, Feta and Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.95

Our special buffalo sauce, roasted chicken breast, parmesan, feta, and mozzarella cheese.

White Chz pizza

$11.95

Margarita Pizza

$12.95

Pesto pizza

$13.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.95

Salad

Cesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, Shaved parmesan cheese, croutons and our Caesar dressing.

Caprese

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh Basil and Oregano on a bed of organic baby arugula and tender mixed greens dressed with reduced balsamic and extra virgin olive oil.

Cobb Salad

$12.95

mesquite smoked turkey, hardwood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, avocado, havarti and roquefort.

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.85

Ben and Jerry’s Pi Cookie

$8.95

Special

cinco de mayo

$12.95

Soft drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Monster

$3.95

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Izzi

$3.50

Bai

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Peligrino

$2.95

Smart small

$2.95

essentia

$3.75

Voss

$3.75

eternal

$3.75

Red Bull

$4.25

Tea/Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Hot Latte

$4.50

Fresh squeezed Lemonade

$4.50

Caramel Mach

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Arnold Palmor

$4.50

Chai Tea

$4.50

Extra Shot

$1.00

Milk Choice

$0.75

hot chocolate

$3.95

Milk

$3.00

fresh fruit smoothie

$5.95

Box Coffee

$25.00

Orange juice

$3.95

Bourbon barrel bag

$29.95

Bourbon Barrel Bottle

$39.95

Beer

Juicy Jack

$6.00

Papago Orange Blossom

$6.00

Grand Canyon Amber

$6.00

Huss Scottsdale blonde

$6.00

Coors

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Guiness

$7.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Tower station IPA

$7.00

Kilt Lifter

$6.00

Oak Creek Nut Brown

$6.00

Mic Ultra

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

805

$6.00

deachutes fresh squeezed

$6.00

bud light

$5.00

budweiser

$5.00

Champagne

$6.95

Edgemont Gold

$6.00

mystery bag

$2.50

Scorpion Amber

$6.00

seek seltzer

$7.00

long drink

$6.00

Crispen

$6.00

WOW Wheat

$6.00

Oktoberfest

$6.00

Huss Coffee kolsch

$6.00

Cocktails

Miami Lemonade

$9.95

Gin and Tonic

$9.95

Whiskey Sour

$9.95

Mule

$9.95

Mojito

$9.95

Margarita Drink

$9.95

old fashion

$11.95

Espresso Martini

$9.95

Martini

$9.95

Cartagena

$13.95

liquor

Hennessy

$8.00+

Mission Vodka

$7.00+

titos

$7.00+

Jim bean

$6.00+

well

$5.00+

jack daniels

$6.00+

captain morgan

$6.00+

Makers mark

$9.00+

Screwball

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Bacardi

$7.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Teremana

$7.00+

Casamigos

$7.00+

Ramona's Reserve

$8.00+

Angels Envy

$10.00+

Bulleit

$7.00+

Knob Creek

$8.00+

Western Son

$6.00+

3 Amigos Repasado

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Jonny Walker Red

$6.00+

Dewers

$7.00+

Aviation

$6.00+

Well Gin

$5.00+

Well Whiskey

$5.00+

Well Vodka

$5.00+

Well Tequila

$5.00+

Rum

$5.00+

Basil Hayden's

$7.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Gentleman Jack

$8.00+

Brady's Irish cream

$6.00+

New Amsterdam Peach

$6.00+

Absolute Grapefruit

$7.00+

Amaretto

$6.00+

VSOP Brandy

$7.00+

Malibar

$6.00+

3 Amigos Blanco

$7.00+

3 Amigos Anejo

$8.00+

Mexican Moonshine Silver

$7.00+

Appleton Estate J Rum

$12.00

Wine

Cabernet

$8.95

Merlot

$8.95

Malbec

$7.95

Red Blend

$8.95

Pinot Noir

$8.95

Chardonnay

$8.95

Pinot Grigio

$7.95

CK Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bottle Wine

Cabernet

$32.00

Merlot

$32.00

Red Blend

$32.00

Pinot Noir

$32.00

Malbec

$28.00

Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Chardonnay

$32.00

Muffin

muffin

$3.25

Brownie

brownie

$5.50

Cookie

cookie

$1.85

Cookie Bar

$4.95

Cinnamon Roll

cinnamon roll

$4.50

pizookie

pizookie

$6.95

bagel and cream cheese

bagel

$3.95

specialty cookie

specialty cookie

$3.25

Dozen Cookie's

dozen cookies

$18.50

Lg Cookie

Lg Triple Chocolate Cookie

$3.25

Lg Reeses Cookie

$3.25

MJ incredible edibles

specialty cookie

$2.95

Food

breakfast burrito

$8.00

Cesear Salad

$8.00

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Doc's Choice

$10.00

BBQ pulled pork

$11.00

Special BBQ pulled pork

$15.00

Cookie

$1.85

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

mimosa

$8.00

Bottle Beer

$6.00

Draft Beer

$7.00

Wine

$8.00

Hob nob chardoney

$10.00

Sides

chips

$1.50

Fries

$3.95

Sandwich Special

Wednesday Carver

$12.00

Pizza Special

Wednesday Margarita Pizza

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2800 North Central Ave, Suite 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Directions

