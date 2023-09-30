Popular Items

THE BASIC

THE BASIC

$15.00

Mozzerella and Cheddar Cheeses, San Marzano tomato sauce and our signature crust. That's all!

CHEESY GARLIC BUTTER DIPSTICKS

CHEESY GARLIC BUTTER DIPSTICKS

$16.00

Our signature cheesy garlic butter bread sticks covered in Parm, and served with warm San Marzano sauce for dipping. Add Pepperoni or Basil chive oil to kick it up to the next gear. (Dipsticks is a nod to the Detroit Motor City)

DUB PEP

DUB PEP

$18.00

A double layer of pepperoni. One layer hugs the dough and the thick cut roni cups top the pizza . Finished with San Marzano sauce and parm


Pizza

All of our Detroit style Pizzas are made in a rectangular steel pan. The dough is fluffy airy and thick. The cheese is a blend of whole milk mozzarella and Vermont white cheddar.
Detroit Custom (build your own)

Detroit Custom (build your own)

$16.00

Choose from the items listed below to create your own Custom pizza. We are not responsible for the crazy stuff you come up with LOL

MARGHERITA (The Queen)

MARGHERITA (The Queen)

$16.00

Vermont white cheddar and whole milk mozzarella cheeses. Topped with Warm fresh San Marzano marinara. Grated Parm and fresh garden Basil. Customize the Margherita with any of our toppings.

KIDDY POOL

KIDDY POOL

$16.00

1/2 pepperoni and 1/2 plain cheese . So all the kids can play nice in the pool

CARMINE

CARMINE

$18.00

Cheddar and Mozzerella cheese blend, Italian Meatballs Carmelized Onions finished with Dollops of Ricotta, San Marzano sauce, Parm and Basil.

THE MEAT-UP

THE MEAT-UP

$18.00

Meatball, Sausage, Pepperoni, and Bacon. Cheese Blend Sauce and Parm

THE ROYALE

THE ROYALE

$18.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, onion, peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with House Marinara and Parm. Our Deluxe Pizza

CHICKEN PAHM

CHICKEN PAHM

$17.00

Classic chicken Parm on Detroit style pizza. Chicken cutlet , mozzarella. San Marzano Sauce Parm and parsley.

CBR

CBR

$17.00

Chicken bacon ranch Edge style. Chicken, thick cut bacon, green onion and creamy buttermilk ranch. Dusted with more ranch

MARK TRUFFALO

MARK TRUFFALO

$18.00

Garlic cream base with loads of white sliced button mushrooms, dollops of ricotta, basil Parm and a drizzle of white truffle oil.

CASA BLANCA

CASA BLANCA

$17.00

3 cheese blend white pizza , Garlic cream sauce, Basil, Parsley, Fresh Ricotta , and Parmesan.

THE LUAU

THE LUAU

$17.00

Seasoned Pork , pineapple, maui onion, Fresh jalapeno, Finished With Sriracha Teriyaki sauce black sesame seeds and Nori crumbles.

EXTRAS SIDES

Cup of sauce

$3.00

BEVERAGES

Water/ Soda

Water/ Soda

$3.00

Your choice from the cooler when you get here. Coca-Cola products, including soda, lemondade and bottled water, individual servings

Liquid Death

$4.00

SWEETS

EDGE COOKIE BAR Chocolate Chip

EDGE COOKIE BAR Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Square edge Bittersweet chocolate chunk cookie bar . Topped with sea salt flakes .