Bars & Lounges
Edgewater
11 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
16 W Hosmer St, Marinette, WI 54143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill
No Reviews
3662 N. Duluth Avenue Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurant