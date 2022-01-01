Edgewater imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Edgewater

11 Reviews

$

16 W Hosmer St

Marinette, WI 54143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Hydrant Pizzas

5 Meat

$11.00

Supreme

$10.00

Sausage & Pepperoni

$10.00

Pepperoni

$9.00

Sausage

$9.00

Edge Flatbread Pizzas

Sweet Chili Rangoon

$11.98

Pesto Balsamic

$11.98

Maple Bacon

$11.98

Garlic Parm.

$11.98

Stingin' Honey Garlic

$11.98

Contest

Contest

$20.00

Items

Mystery Bag $3

$3.00

Hot Damn $1

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

16 W Hosmer St, Marinette, WI 54143

Directions

Gallery
Edgewater image
Edgewater image

Similar restaurants in your area

Applejacks Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 505
20 W Hosmer St Marinette, WI 54143
View restaurantnext
Loft - 4170 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
4170 Main Street Fish Creek, WI 54212
View restaurantnext
Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3662 N. Duluth Avenue Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurantnext
Gateway Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
706 N U.S. Hwy 141 Crivitz, WI 54114
View restaurantnext
Dudek's Hot Stone Pub
orange star4.4 • 238
707 Angle St Crivitz, WI 54114
View restaurantnext
The Old Post Pub*
orange starNo Reviews
S1599 State Hwy 42 Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Marinette

Applejacks Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 505
20 W Hosmer St Marinette, WI 54143
View restaurantnext
Blue Bike Burrito
orange star4.7 • 483
2020 Hall Avenue Marinette, WI 54143
View restaurantnext
The Brothers Three
orange star4.0 • 156
1302 Marinette Avenue Marinette, WI 54143
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marinette
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston