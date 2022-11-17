BG picView gallery

Edgewater Beer Garden

review star

No reviews yet

2508 Gray St

Edgewater, CO 80214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Street Tacos

Al Pastor

$4.00

Our house taco - Rotisserie pork, charred pineapple, onions, cilantro. Available daily while supplies last!

Baja Fish Tacos

$5.00

Baja slaw, mango-jalapeno salsa, Chihuahua & pepper jack cheese & your choice of grilled cod, grilled shrimp, fried fish

Carnitas

$5.00

Pulled pork, pickled serrano peppers, Chihuahua & pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, salsa verde

Queso a la Plancha

$4.00

Grilled cotija cheese, fried avocado, pico de gallo, salsa verde

Rajas

$4.00

Roasted poblano peppers, Chihuahua & pepper jack cheese, salsa verde, cotija cheese

Steak Chimichurri

$5.00

Lunch Special

$10.00

Beer Lunch Special

$13.00

Small Salads

House Salad

$5.00

Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage and mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Shaved Parmesan, croutons and romaine. Tossed in Caesar dressing

Winter Salad

$6.00

Large Salads & Bowls

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, avocado, roasted corn, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, mixed greens tossed in chipotle crema. Topped with cotija cheese.

Poke Bowl

$15.00

Seared ahi tuna lightly tossed in poke sauce, carrots, tomato, avocado, mango, edamame, cucumber & green onions.

Roasted Chicken Salad

$15.00

Roasted chicken, goat cheese, candied walnuts, medjool dates, roasted corn, tomato, cornbread croutons & mixed greens tossed in a cilantro lime vinaigrette

Southwestern Salad

$11.00

Black beans, roasted corn, tomato, roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce. Tossed in cilantro lime vinaigrette, topped with chipotle mayo and served in a tortilla bowl.

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$15.00

Snacks & Sides

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Corn tortilla chips, four cheese con queso, black beans, pico de gallo, grilled jalapenos, crema & your choice of protein

Chicken Wings

$13.50

Eight jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot, or BBQ sauce. Served with carrots, celery & ranch or blue cheese dressing

Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortilla, chihuahua & pepper jack cheese & your choice of protein. Served with sides of pico de gallo, salsa verde & crema

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Cilantro Rice

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$4.50

Swt Pot Fries

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fry

$8.00

Pretzel

$6.00

Green Chili Cup

$5.00

Ice Cream - Double

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.00

Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink

Kids Dog

$7.00

Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Cranberry juice

$2.75

Mocktail

$6.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Website

Location

2508 Gray St, Edgewater, CO 80214

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Konjo Ethiopian - 5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Lazo Empanadas Edgewater Market (Location 3) - (3) Lazo Empanadas Edgewater 5505 W. 20th Ave. Unit 108
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W. 20th Ave. Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market
orange starNo Reviews
5505 West 20th Avenue #104 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Lucky Bird - Food Truck
orange star4.4 • 77
5505 west 20th AVE Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Slideshow
orange star3.0 • 1
5505 W 20th Ave Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market - 5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Edgewater

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edgewater
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston