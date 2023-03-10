Edgewater Inn 5302 West 25th Avenue Edgewater, CO 80214
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Local Legend !
Location
5302 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater, CO 80214
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
GB Fish & Chips #2 - Sloans Lake - 2175 Sheridan Boulevard
No Reviews
2175 Sheridan Boulevard Denver, CO 80214
View restaurant
Lazo Empanadas Edgewater Market (Location 3) - (3) Lazo Empanadas Edgewater 5505 W. 20th Ave. Unit 108
No Reviews
5505 W. 20th Ave. Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurant
Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market - 5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122
No Reviews
5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurant
Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza - Edgewater Public Market
4.3 • 35
5505 W. 20th Avenue Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurant