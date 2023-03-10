  • Home
A map showing the location of Edgewater Inn 5302 West 25th Avenue Edgewater, CO 80214

Edgewater Inn 5302 West 25th Avenue Edgewater, CO 80214

review star

No reviews yet

5302 West 25th Avenue

Edgewater, CO 80214

Drink Menu

Beer

SH Coors L

$5.00

SH Avery Lager

$7.00

SH Odell IPA

$8.00

SH WHEAT BEER

$7.00

Coors Light DRAFT

$4.00

Avery Gold Lager DRAFT

$6.00

Odell IPA DRAFT

$7.00

Rotating Wheat Draft

$6.00

ScHooNeR up charge

$1.00

PBR DRAFT

$4.00

Ratio Hazy IPA DRAFT

$7.00

Odell st lupilin Pale Ale DRAFT

$7.00

Sad Panda Stout DRAFT

$8.00

Abita Amber DRAFT

$7.00

TwoTowns Pineapple Cider DRAFT

$8.00

Upslope Citra Pale Ale DRAFT

$5.00

BTL BUD

$4.00

BTL BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BTL COORS

$4.00

BTL COORS LIGHT

$4.00

BTL HIGH LIFE

$4.00

BTL MICH ULTRA

$4.00

BTL MODELO ESP

$6.00

BTL PERONI

$6.00

CAN GUINESS

$7.00

CAN ELEVATED ACAI SELTZ

$6.00

CAN MORTAL XXX CUC LIME

$8.00

CAN HOLIDAILY BLONDE GF

$8.00

CAN ROTATING SOUR

$6.00

Guinness Float

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream, 16oz Guinness in a schooner

NA Beer

$5.00

Beer Spesh $4

$4.00

Liquor

Lunch Box

$8.00

Well Vodka - Moskovskaya

$7.00

Well Gin - Royal Gate

$7.00

Well Rum - Don Q

$7.00

Well Tequila - Cimarron

$7.00

Well Whiskey - Silo & Still

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

Breckenridge Espresso

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Praire Cucumber

$7.00

DBL Breckenridge Espresso

$14.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Stoli Blueberry

$14.00

DBL Stoli Orange

$14.00

DBL Stoli Raz

$14.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$14.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Praire Cucumber

$12.00

Cazadores Repo

$8.00

Derrumbes

$8.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$14.00

Fortaleza Repo

$13.00

Fortaleza Silver

$12.00

Lalo Blanco

$9.00

Suerte Blanco

$8.00

DBL Cazadores Repo

$14.00

DBL Derrumbes

$14.00

DBL Fortaleza Anejo

$26.00

DBL Fortaleza Repo

$24.00

DBL Fortaleza Silver

$22.00

DBL Lalo Blanco

$16.00

DBL Suerte Blanco

$14.00

Jones Gin

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

DBL Jones Gin

$12.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

Breck Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Laws Bourbon

$12.00

Laws Rye

$14.00

Leopolds Blackberry

$9.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Screwball

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Four Roses Yellow

$7.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Spiritless Kentucky 74

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

DBL Breck Bourbon

$16.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$16.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Knob Creek

$20.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$16.00

DBL Laws Bourbon

$22.00

DBL Laws Rye

$26.00

DBL Leopolds Blackberry

$16.00

DBL Redemption Rye

$16.00

DBL Screwball

$14.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$14.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$14.00

DBL Four Roses Yellow

$12.00

DBL Hennessey

$18.00

DBL Spiritless Kentucky 74

$16.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12

$10.00

Glenmorangie 10

$11.00

JW Black

$11.00

JW Red

$9.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$18.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$18.00

DBL Glenmorangie 10

$20.00

DBL JW Black

$20.00

DBL JW Red

$16.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Captain Morgan Coco

$7.00

Kraken

$8.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan Coco

$12.00

DBL Kraken

$14.00

Amaretto Disarrono

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Butternips

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Gold Schlager

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jager

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Peach Liquour

$6.00

Rosen Bitter

$8.00

Sour Apple Liquour

$6.00

St. Germaine

$9.00

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Disarrono

$16.00

DBL Aperol

$14.00

DBL Bailey's

$14.00

DBL Butternips

$12.00

DBL Campari

$14.00

DBL Chambord

$14.00

DBL Cointreau

$14.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$14.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$14.00

DBL Dry Vermouth

$10.00

DBL Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

DBL Peach Liqueur

$10.00

DBL Rosen Bitter

$14.00

DBL Sour Apple Liqueur

$10.00

DBL St. Germaine

$16.00

DBL Triple Sec

$8.00

DBL Gold Schlager

$14.00

$4 shot

$4.00

Wine

Prosecco | Adami | Italy

$11.00

Still Rose | Sangiovese | Yalumba | Australia

$9.00

Moscato Spumante Dolce (single) | Italy

$9.00

BTL Prosecco | Adami | Italy

$42.00

BTL Still Rose | Sangiovese | Yalumba | Australia

$38.00

BTL Sparkling Brut | Oudeis | Piedmont

$52.00

Sauvignon Blanc | Tramin | Italy

$10.50

Pinot Grigio | Riff | Italy

$9.00

Chardonnay | Filius | Australia

$10.50

HH Sauv Blanc

$8.50

HH Pinot Grigio

$7.00

HH Chardonnay

$8.50

BTL Sauvignon Blanc | Tramin | Italy

$41.00

BTL Pinot Grigio | Riff | Italy

$34.00

BTL Chardonnay | Filius | Australia

$41.00

BTL Sancere | Hubert Brochard | France

$54.00

Pinot Noir | Les Hexagonales (the hex) | Loire France

$11.00

Chianti | Cetamura | Tuscany

$8.00

Super Tuscan | Lagone | Italy

$12.00

Barbera | Lavignone | Piemonte Italy

$10.00

BTL Pinot Noir | Les Hexagonales (the hex) | Loire France

$42.00

BTL Chianti | Cetamura | Tuscany

$30.00

BTL Super Tuscan | Lagone | Italy

$46.00

BTL Barbera | Lavignone | Piemonte Italy

$38.00

BTL Barola | Damilano | Italy

$56.00

Mixed Drinks

Aperol spritz

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody mary

$8.00

Butter Baby

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark N Stormy

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Gummy Bear

$8.00

Kamikazee

$8.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Shellaleigh

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Washington apple

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

White Tea

$8.00

Lemondrop Shot

$8.00

Lemondrop Martini

$9.00

Birthday Cake

$8.00

Specialty Drinks

Classic Old Fashioned

$11.00

Bourbon, muddled cherry, sugar cude, bitters, orange twist

Negroni

$11.00

Gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, orange twist

Broken Negroni

$11.00

(Sbagliato) Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Prosecco

Gin Rickey

$11.00

Hendricks gin, fresh squeezed lime, soda

Sangria

$11.00

Red and white blend, brandy, peach, fresh juices, fruits

Bloody Mary Schooner

$11.00

Homemade bloody mix, Moskovskaya vodka

Classic Dirty Martini

$11.00

Vermouth rinse, Moskovskaya vodka, dirty, shaken not stirred, 3 olives

Fleur De Gin

$11.00

Gin, fresh lemon, ruby red grapefruit, simple, Strongwater wildflower essence, shaked, served up

Limoncello Cucumber Spritz

$11.00

Cucumber vodka, limoncello, soda, mint leaves, fresh cucumber

Native Sour

$11.00

Strongwater wildflower essence, Disaronno, rye whiskey, lemon juice

Bellini

$11.00

Peach puree, bubbles

Spritz 25

$11.00

Rosen Bitter (better than aperol), bubbles, splash soda

Edge-spresso Martini

$11.00

Breckenridge espresso vodka, baileys, kahlua, 1/2 & 1/2, topped with coffee beans

Cinnamon Toast-ini

$11.00

Goldschlager, butterscotch, baileys

Mocktails

Wildflower Lemonade

$7.00

Cucumber Spritze

$7.00

BelliNO

$7.00

Rowdy Mermaid Peach Kombucha

$7.00

NA Beverages

Kids Soda

$2.00

iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Juice Box

$3.00

Arnold palmer

$3.00

Shirley temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Food Menu

Starters

Meatballs with Marinara

$9.00

Perfect blend of beef, pork, parmesan, GF bread crumbs, herbs. Four meatballs served with house marinara, basil & fresh baked focaccia Add On: House made pesto $1

Caprese

$11.00

House made fresh mozzarella, campari tomatoes, basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze & fresh baked focaccia Add On: House made pesto $1

GARLIC Bread

$6.00

Fresh baked baguette basted in garlic herb butter, fresh herbs and served with marinara & ranch

CHEESE Bread

$8.00

Fresh baked baguette basted in garlic herb butter, cheese blend, house-made pesto and served with marinara

Soup & Salads

All salads can be gluten-free without croutons

Soup & Half Salad

$12.00

Caprese Chicken Salad

$12.00

Spinach, campari tomatoes, house-made fresh mozzarella, red onion, basil, marinated chicken & maple dijon vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$9.00

Romain lettuce, house croutons, fresh parm and caesar dressing

Paisano

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, croutons, mixed cheese, cherry peppers & choice of dressing on the side

Roasted Beet

$10.00

Baby arugula, roasted golden beets, red onion, spicy pistachios, feta & maple dijon vinaigrette

1/2 caprese chicken

$5.00

1/2 ceaser

$5.00

1/2 Paisano

$5.00

1/2 Roasted Beet

$5.00

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Maple Dijon

$0.75

Side Caesar

$0.75

Pizza

The Howdy

$20.00+

Italian sausage, mozz blend, mancini peppers, mushrooms, black olives, jalapenos, seasonings, "juicy"

Sweetness

$20.00+

Italian sausage, pepperoni, crumbled meatballs, American cheese, black olives, "juicy"

Margherita

$19.00+

House marinara, fresh basil, house-made fresh mozzarella, EVOO

Three Meat

$19.00+

House marinara, mozzarella blend, pepperoni, sausage, prosciutto, fresh parm

Deluxe

$22.00+

House marinara, mozzarella blend, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, cherry tomatoes, black olives

Veg Out

$19.00+

House marinara, mozzarella blend, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, fresh parm, house made pesto

Meatball

$19.00+

House marinara, basil, mozzarella blend, meatballs, caramelized onion, house-made fresh mozzarella, fresh parm, balsamic glaze

Prosciutto

$19.00+

House marinara, basil, garlic, house-made fresh mozzarella, dressed arugula, prosciutto, EVOO, balsamic glaze, fresh parm

Benne

$20.00+

EVOO, spinach, mozzarella blend, chicken, red onion, cherry tomatoes, house-made pesto

Bianca

$19.00+

EVOO, garlic, mozzarella blend, fresh mozzarella, feta, balsamic glaze, fresh parm, black pepper

Cheese

$8.00+

SOD

$5.00

Kiddos

Kids Pie

$7.00

Kid's Meatball

$7.00

Two meatballs with marinara (on the side) side of carrots and cucumber

Kid's Veggie Plate

$4.00

Cucumber, carrots & tomato with ranch

Kid's Sprite

$2.00

Kid's Barqs Root Beer

$2.00

Kid's Ginger Ale

$2.00

Kid's Lemonade

$2.00

Kid's Apple Juice

$3.00

Kid's Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Box of Organic Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kid's Frozen Lemonade

$3.50

Dessert

Ice Cream

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream, barqs rootbeer, in a schooner

Guiness Float

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream, 16oz Guinness in a schooner

Cannoli

$5.00

Two chocolate dipped fried cannoli shells, sweet cream ricotta with chocolate chips, confectioners sugars & lemon zest

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special #1

$10.00

Lunch Special #2

$15.00

Lunch Slice Special

$5.00

Lunch Box Special

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Local Legend !

Location

5302 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater, CO 80214

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

